Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond!) This Week

This is the first full week of June, and free events are popping up all over the Front Range. You can celebrate the start of LitFest at Lighthouse Writers Workshop's new building, mark the twentieth anniversary of the Five Points Jazz Festival, and see artists in action at the Chalk Art Festival.
Keep reading for ten of the best free things to do around town, and watch for updates:
Music and Poetry Showcase
Wednesday, June 7, 7 p.m.
MCA Denver at the Holiday, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
MCA Denver’s Holiday Theater satellite location is showing its versatility this summer by hosting Spanish-language films, artist talks, performances and the Mixed Taste series, giving the place a neighborhood-friendly, community-center feel with something for everyone. The Music and Poetry Showcase focuses on the various self-expressions of multi-generational BIPOC creatives Diego Florez, SETH, Astin Lopez, Scott Lofquist and Cipriano Ortega. The event is free; RSVP here.
Lighthouse Grand Opening and LitFest Kickoff
Friday, June 9, 5 to 8 p.m.
Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 3844 York Street
Lighthouse Writers Workshop is combining the kickoff of its biggest annual event, the eight-day LitFest, with a grand-opening celebration in its new home, which expands opportunities for this unicorn nonprofit. “We’re always going to work on attending to people who self-identify as writers,” says co-founder Andrea Dupree. “But now we feel like the sky is the limit for including people who might otherwise never say they’re a writer. Seeing people discover it for the first time is such a joy.” After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, you can tour the new space, meet friends old and new, browse the Bookies’ pop-up bookstore and take a look at the full LitFest lineup. Find out more here.
Parker Days
Friday, June 9, 4 to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Downtown Parker
Parker is going all out with its community festival this year. Parker Days comes complete with live entertainment on five stages; all your favorite festival foods; a market with 200 artists, makers and businesses; activities such as ax throwing (not when you're drinking beer, please); and a full carnival that actually opens a day early, on June 8. Admission is free, but unlimited-ride carnival wristbands are $35 in advance or $40 on site. Info and tickets here.
Bluegrass & Brews Festival
Friday, June 9, 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, 2 to 10 p.m.
Downtown Loveland
For the third year, Loveland is hosting a two-day festival with live music from a variety of bluegrass acts, session beers from downtown craft breweries, and more. The music starts with Chatham County Line With Jake Leg on Friday night and continues with more than a dozen acts. And don't miss the youth fiddle contest! Admission is free; find more information here.
Denver Chalk Art Festival 2023
Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
123 West 12th Avenue
The Denver Chalk Art Festival will return to the Golden Triangle for a second year, spreading out on Acoma and Bannock streets between 12th and 13th avenues. You're invited to do the same as a spectator, watching more than 150 chalk artists create their masterpieces on the pavement as you enjoy live music, food and beverages. Be sure to look out for the 3-D art section and this year’s five featured artists. The fest is free to visit; learn more and find a map link here.
Adams County Pride / Rainbow Dome Skating
Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton
Adams County celebrates Pride with some free, queer-friendly, inclusive roller-skating fun by the artsy folks at Rainbow Dome at Riverdale Regional Park. Additional events include games, vendors, a foam cannon, water slides and other activities, a Drag Queen Story Time and a drag show; the mass-wedding Marriagepalooza officiated by Stella Dive (one of Westword’s Ten Freshest Faces of Colorado Drag) with Maid of Honor AllSpyce is the big finale. To participate, marriage or civil union licenses must be purchased between May 9 and June 9 at the Adams County Clerk and Recorder's Office. Find details here.
Summer Farm Fest
Saturday, June 10, noon to 2 p.m.
Mountair Park Community Farm, 5620 West 14th Avenue, Lakewood
The four community-friendly Sprout City Farms locations display a growing concern over food justice and sustainable growing practices. Get a look inside one of them, the Mountair Park Community Farm, during the free Summer Farm Fest that includes art projects, games, activities, eats and drinks. It’s also an opportunity to sign up for food shares or to learn more about SCF’s farm stands and the classes and tastings that sometimes accompany the produce sales. Learn more and RSVP here.
Five Points Jazz Festival
Saturday, June 10, noon to 8 p.m.
Welton Street between 25th and 29th streets
The Five Points Jazz Festival turns twenty, bringing forty musical acts to Welton Street, once known as the "Harlem of the West." “If you look at the roster of musicians who have a history in Five Points, it’s people like Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday. The jazz greats all came and played in Denver and stayed in the Five Points community,” says Sonia Rae, manager of cultural affairs at Denver Arts & Venues, which presents the fest (see our story here). “It was a hopping place in jazz. I think part of our impetus is to try to remind people of that incredibly rich history and keep it alive.” This year's event begins with the annual New Orleans-style second line parade along Welton with the Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band; festivities move to four stages along Welton Street as well as inside stages at venues including the Roxy Theatre, Cervantes' Other Side, Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, Goed Zuur and the Marigold (both in the main venue and on the roof). The lineup features forty stellar musical acts, among them the Rajdulari Experience, the Colorado Mambo Orchestra, Same Cloth, Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles, the Delta Sonics, Stafford Hunter & Latin Jazz Explorations and the MaryLynn Gillaspie Quintet. Admission is free; find out more here.
Youth on Record Block Party and Community Celebration
Saturday, June 10, 1 to 7 p.m.
Youth on Record, 1301 West Tenth Avenue, and surrounding area
Youth on Record hosts its ninth annual Block Party and Community Celebration, an afternoon music festival with performances by YOR students, art-making workshops, kids' activities, vendors and food trucks, and info from community health partners filling the streets around the studios. Admission is free; find out more here.
UndocuAmerica & The ReMINDERS
Saturday, June 10, 7:30 PM
Dairy Art Center
In honor of Immigrant Heritage Month, Motus Theater is hosting a family-friendly performance featuring musical duo The ReMINDers alongside UndocuAmerica monologues. The evening will feature monologists Armando Peniche, Victor Galvan and Alejandro Fuentes Mena, whose personal stories provide insights into the experiences of undocumented immigrants in the United States. Big Samir and Aja Black, the heart and soul of The ReMINDers, will be showcasing their unique blend of hip-hop, soul, and roots music to create a musical response. The performance is free, but donations are encouraged; find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? Send information to [email protected]