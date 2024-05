All the Free Museum Days in Denver This Year

The Clyfford Still Museum, art in itself. DAF

Clyfford Still Museum

click to enlarge The Hamilton Building of the Denver Art Museum. Denver Art Museum

Denver Art Museum

click to enlarge The Freyer-Newman Center at Denver Botanic Gardens. © Denver Botanic Gardens. Photo by Scott Dressel-Martin

Denver Botanic Gardens

click to enlarge Visit the Denver Museum of Nature & Science for free. Richard Wicker/DMNS

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

click to enlarge Courtesy of Denver Zoo

Denver Zoo

Four Mile Historic Park

Four Mile Historic Park

History Colorado Center

History Colorado

click to enlarge MCA Denver

Museum of Contemporary Art

Whether you're a born-and-raised Denver resident, a transplant or a tourist, Mile High museums always have something to offer anyone looking to fill a rainy day or just an hour or two.While there aren't any completely free museums in the city, thanks to the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District tax, most institutions do host free days, as well as some free evenings. And then there's Visit Denver's Night at the Museums during Denver Arts Week on Saturday, November 2.Here are all the free museum days in Denver for the rest of the year:Sunday, July 28Saturday, November 2Tuesday, May 14Tuesday, June 11Tuesday, July 9Sunday, July 21Tuesday, August 13Saturday, September 7Tuesday, September 10Tuesday, October 8Saturday, November 2Tuesday, November 12Tuesday, December 10Wednesday, June 5Wednesday, July 3Wednesday, August 28Friday, November 29Tuesday, June 4, 5 to 9 p.m.Wednesday, June 19Wednesday, August 21, 5 to 9 p.m.Tuesday, September 10, 5 to 9 p.m.Monday, September 30Sunday, October 20Saturday, November 2, 5 to 9 p.m.Monday, November 18Sunday, December 8A free day ticket reservation is required; visit the zoo's website to see how to register.Sunday, November 3; tickets released on October 23Saturday, November 9; tickets released on October 30Sunday, November 17; tickets released on November 6Friday, May 24Friday, June 28Friday, July 26Friday, August 23Friday, September 27Friday, October 25Friday, November 22Sunday, August 4Saturday, November 2 mcadenver.org

The museum offers "Penny Saturdays" on the first Saturday of the month, when admission is one penny. Children and teens up to age eighteen are always allowed in free.The SCFD extends far beyond Denver city limits, of course, and so do the free days. Find the complete lineup here