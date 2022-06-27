Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

It's not all fun and games this week, though the city will celebrate the Colorado Avalanche win at the Championship Celebration on June 30, then return to Civic Center Park on July 3 for an Independence Eve Celebration.
But you can also learn about space, explore zines and catch cool concerts. Keep reading for twelve of the best free events in Denver (and beyond) this week:
Addressing Gun Violence Within a Health-Grounded Approach: Advice From Practitioners and Researchers
Tuesday, June 28, 5 to 6:30 p.m., online
Faculty experts from the University Colorado Boulder and the CU Anschutz Medical campuses will discuss the public-health impacts of gun violence in a Zoom webinar moderated by CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano. They'll tackle gun violence as a public health and safety issue, talking to children about gun violence and how generations are affected by large-scale traumatic events, and how CU researchers are working together to address gun violence. It's free to register; learn more here.
SCFD Free Space Night
Wednesday, June 29, 5 to 9 p.m.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
The Denver Museum of Nature & Science’s SCFD Free Days are going dark this summer, but don’t panic: They're not going away. Instead, the museum is doing a time switch and hosting three free evenings, blasting off Wednesday with an SCFD Free Space Night. Along with guest space-themed programming with local aerospace whizzes and a special "60 Minutes in Space" talk, the Space Odyssey exhibition and planetarium shows will be open — in fact, all museum exhibits will be available. Reserve a timed-entry slot online, and don’t procrastinate: Those spaces will disappear quickly.
Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Celebration
Thursday, June 30, 5 a.m. through the day
Downtown Denver
The 2022 Stanley Cup win will be celebrated with a parade through downtown and a rally at Civic Center Park. The Championship Celebration Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Union Station (17th and Wynkoop streets), proceed up 17th Street to Broadway, and then head south to Civic Center Park. The rally there will begin at 9 a.m. (park opens at 5 a.m.) with live music, 2022 Colorado Avalanche season highlight reels, live video from the parade, and more! After the parade arrives, the City and County of Denver will present a program honoring the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions featuring Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and management, Stanley and Josh Kroenke, Mayor Michael Hancock, Avalanche mascot Bernie and the Avalanche Ice Patrol. Admission to all events is free; find out more here.
American Music Concert
Thursday, June 30, 7 p.m. (doors at 6:15)
Eisenhower Chapel, 293 Roslyn Street
Start the celebration early with a family-friendly, free pre-July 4th American Music Concert. Performed by members and friends of the Colorado Symphony, this program features a medley of patriotic favorites, pop tunes, selections including ragtime from Gershwin, and a whole lot more. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended here.
Cherry Creek Arts Festival 2022
Friday, July 1, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (accessibility hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.); Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek North, on Second and Third avenues from Clayton Street to Steele Street, and between Second and Third avenues from Detroit Street to Steele Street
This July 4 weekend, the Cherry Creek Arts Festival will return to its traditional grounds in the heart of Cherry Creek North, with 250 artists and artisans pitching tents where they'll sling juried artwork and wares in a broad variety of media. And it wouldn’t be the CCAF without live music, the creation station, a diverse culinary row and deals on purchases at participating businesses along the route. The fest is always free (there are some optional ticketed VIP perks and/or related events). Familiarize yourself with the 2022 artists and learn more here.
Glendale Fireworks
Friday, July 1, 9:30 p.m.
Infinity Park Stadium and Infinity Park South, 950 South Birch Street, Glendale
Glendale gets its usual head start as a fireworks destination on Friday in a new location — at the Infinity Park rugby stadium and southern playing fields. You're encouraged to arrive early to find a viewing spot or stadium seat; to that end, the fields will be open all day, and stadium gates open at 7:30 p.m., when the streets around Infinity Park will be blocked off. Seating is first come, first served; bring your own food and drink (but no grills or glass containers) or enjoy food truck fare. It’s worth the wait. Get all the details here.
4th of July Weekend on the Rooftop
Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 Pecos Street
The rooftop at Avanti is prime property for fireworks viewing, especially the ones that will be blasting off on Friday and Saturday nights at Coors Field, just a few blocks away over the river and I-25. Others will be viewable at a greater distance, but there are other reasons to park yourself at Avanti this weekend, including plenty of food choices, the Big Chill Bar (which will be pushing a Frozen Bomb Pop cocktail special all weekend) and a few food deals around the hall. Get all the info you need here.
Self Made Weekend Pop-Up Shop Explosion
Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Denver, Aurora Medical Campus, 14200 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Some people just want to shop over a holiday weekend, setting off dopamine fireworks in their brains with every new find or deal. Perfect for the July 4th weekend! If that’s you, drop everything and run to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Denver at the Aurora Medical Campus for — what else? — a Pop-up Shop Explosion by Self Made, where 32 vintage vendors and artisans will set up shop for two days. Shop small; enjoy food, music and drinks; and take home a big reward in the shape of true happiness. Admission is free; get more info and RSVP at Eventbrite.
Snowmass Art Festival
Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 3, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Base Village, Snowmass Village
What do Coloradans do on a long weekend? A lot of them head to the hills for a few days of pristine nature and much-needed respite. And, for anyone landing in the vicinity of Aspen/Snowmass, that could also include an outdoor art show in the sweet mountain air. Plan a stroll through the juried Snowmass Art Festival by Colorado Events at the Snowmass Village Base, and get some culture as part of the holiday mountain revelry. Learn more here.
Zine Readings
Saturday, July 2, 2 to 4 p.m.
Denver Zine Library, Bob Ragland Public Library, RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th Street
The Denver Zine Library quietly landed in a second location this spring: within the new Bob Ragland Branch Library at RiNo ArtPark. To celebrate, and to help get you reacquainted with the wonderful world of zines now that it’s more accessible, DZL director Kelly Shortandqueer and friends are hosting a zine reading in the community room; bring your own zines to read or swap. And if you can't make it this weekend, the well-cared-for DZL is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details here.
Lucha Libre & Laughs: A Double Header
Saturday, July 2, 5 p.m., Ratio Beerworks RiNo, 2920 Larimer Street
Sunday, July 3, 5 p.m., Ratio Beerworks Overland: 2033 South Cherokee Street
Lucha Libre and Laughs promises double the fun this weekend in a collaboration with Ratio Beerworks, which is hosting two days of LLL’s signature pro wrestling and comedy mix at its RiNo location on Saturday and its Overland spot on Sunday. Each Free show has a completely different cast of wrestlers and comedians, and Ratio will be releasing two separate brews: one a returning favorite and the other completely new. Talk about fireworks! Find info here.
Independence Eve
Sunday, July 3, doors at 4 p.m.
Civic Center Park
The annual July 3 celebration returns to Civic Center Park. Music performances start at 5 p.m., with the Colorado Symphony taking the stage at 8:15 p.m.; fireworks will be shot off the City and County Building beginning at 9:30. Admission is free, and no outside beverages are allowed — but they'll be sold on-site, and food trucks will be on hand. Find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver (or beyond?). We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]