Ten More Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

All aboard! The celebrations continue as the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad finally gets underway. FAN EXPO Denver is back with a full, in-person event at the Colorado Convention Center...and the Greeley Stampede is celebrating its hundredth anniversary!
See all the First Friday art happenings here, as well as ten free events in and around Denver here. Now keep reading for ten of the best things to do in Denver (and beyond) this weekend.
Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad
Starting up Friday, July 1, 10 a.m.
5234 U.S. 285, Antonito
After postponing its original opening day from June 11 because of dry conditions, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad will start running trips again on July 1; the 2023 season will run through October 23. You can ride one-way for 64 miles between Antonito and Chama, New Mexico, or take the entire round trip. Get ticket options and the schedule here.
FAN EXPO Denver
Friday, July 1, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 5 pm.
Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street
Tickets are getting scarce, but lovers of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming can still squeak through the Colorado Convention Center’s doors for the ultimate fan experience. And once inside the 400,000 square foot space, they'll find a wonderland of cosplayers, celebrities and vendors hawking everything from memorabilia to toys, tees, original artwork. The scheuled is packed with panels, autograph sessions, workshops, contests and more, more, more. Get single-day passes ranging from $12 to $67 (family packs, $99 to $109) and learn more here; multiple-day, premium and VIP passes are sold out.
Greeley Stampede
Friday, July 1, 4:30 to midnight; Saturday, July 2, 9 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Monday, July 4, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
600 North 4th Avenue, Greeley
Rodeos, duck racing, concerts and more: This is how the West was fun! The Greeley Stampede is celebrating its hundredth anniversary this year. Find the complete schedule and ticket prices here.
Colorado Rockies Fireworks Games
Friday, July 1, 6:10 p.m., and Saturday, July 2, 7:10 p.m.
Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street
Whether or not there are fireworks in this weekend's stand with the Arizona Diamondbacks, there will definitely be fireworks after the games are done. Snag a seat in the Rockpile or left-field bleachers, and you'll be able to head down to the field to watch the show. Tickets start at $25; get them here.
Aly and the Genie
Through July 17, days and times vary
Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora
In its ongoing effort to share the voices and stories of minority communities through art, Aurora’s Roshni cultural group, helmed by the lively Deepali Lindblom, presents an original production of Aly and the Genie, described as “a modern retelling of the classic story of Aladdin and the Jinn” — here performed by a multi-ethnic cast in a program infused with family-friendly comedy and intriguing world music and dance. Find showtimes and tickets here.
CGRA Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo
Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, 11 a.m.
Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 25690 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora
Tack one last event on to your 2022 Pride itinerary, and head to the Colorado Gay Rodeo Association’s annual days in the ring at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds. Along with standard rodeo events like bull riding and calf roping, the CGRA practices some of the less familiar cowpokin’ moves, including Steer Decorating, the Wild Drag Race (we kid you not!) and goat dressing, where two wranglers dress a goat in tighty-whities. Tickets are $12 daily, or $20 for a two-day pass; for a truly ten-gallon rodeo experience, sign up for the Charlie’s Rodeo Bus on Saturday, $50.
Central City Opera 2022
The Light in the Piazza: July 2 through July 28
Die Fledermaus: July 9 through July 31
Central City Opera House, 124 Eureka Street, Central City
Two Remain: Wednesday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.
The Martin Foundry, 212 Eureka Street, Central City
Go back in time in Central City, where the Central City Opera will take over the town in July. Three fully staged operas are on the bill in 2022, starting with the Broadway show The Light in the Piazza, a musical with operatic intonations, which will play in repertory with the classic Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss Jr. and the regional premiere of Two Remain, a two-act Holocaust opera by composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer. Satellite events also abound; find tickets, dates, showtimes and event information here.
USPA Centennial Cup Finals Polo Celebration
Sunday, July 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Denver Polo Club, Sedalia
Denver Polo Club is hosting the USPA Centennial Cup Finals, which feature some of the world's best polo players, including top-rated Santi Torres, Robertito Zedda, Jason Wates, and Erica Gandomcar-Sachs, among others. Bring a picnic and tailgate (food and beverages will be available on-site, too). There will be awards for the best Fourth of July-themed tailgate, as well as best men's and women's costumes. Military and first responders are free; all others are $45. Find more information here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]