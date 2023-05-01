Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Welcome May, which brings warm weather and activities that take full advantage of Colorado's very great outdoors, including hikes and markets. But you'll find plenty of things to do indoors, too, and even online: book celebrations, mural discussions, live music...and tonight's Nuggets game.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in and around Denver this week:
2023 Mayoral Palooza
Monday, May 1, 6 p.m.
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
This civic carnival with Denver's two final mayoral candidates is being hosted by All In Denver, Warm Cookies of the Revolution, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Youth on Record and more. The event, which builds on the groundbreaking 2019 Mayoral Palooza, will include participatory budgeting and other activities for Denver residents, helping them determine what they want in a mayor. And then the main program will spotlight the two final candidates, Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston, who will participate in a job interview to demonstrate their knowledge of the needs of Coloradans, as well as their guiding ethics and core values. Admission is free (but it's filling fast); find details here.
High Line Origin Trailhead Site Walk
Tuesday, May 2, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Origin Trailhead, 10401 Waterton Road, Littleton
The High Line Conservancy is working with Douglas County to enhance the small, informal trailhead at Waterton Road to improve access, provide amenities and educate users about the High Line Canal’s history. Join the conservancy on a site walk to offer suggestions (and then hit the Conservancy Open Office Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 4 to discuss the project more). Both are free; registration for the walk is encouraged here.
Colorado Pop-Up Book Reading and Author Showcase
Tuesday, May 2, 6 to 8 p.m,.
Living the Dream Brewing Company, 12305 North Dumont Way, Littleton
Mingle with award-winning Colorado authors at this event hosted by My Word Publishing. The authors, who work in genres from mystery to memoir, will be reading from their works. Admission is free; find out more here.
Map May-hem 2023: The Cartographic Roots of Colorado
Tuesday, May 2, 6 to 7 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
The Rocky Mountain Map Society, in conjunction with History Colorado, is presenting a month-long series of lectures focusing on the mapping of the American West. The first presentation is by Wes Brown, who'll discuss the discovery and exploration of the place that became Colorado and how this information is revealed on maps of the interior West from 1540 to 1861. Admission is free; find out more here.
Empowered by Place: Chicano/a/x Murals of Colorado Project
Wednesday, May 3, 7 to 8:30 p.m., virtual
This is Preservation Month, and last year the National Trust for Historic Murals put murals in Denver's La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood, as well as around the state, on the list of the most endangered places in America. And that's good news, because it brings added attention to and support for the Chicano/a/x Murals of Colorado Project, which partnered with Historic Denver in 2018 to help preserve this important part of the city's cultural heritage. Join project founder Lucha Martinez de Luna and Historic Denver for this discussion of the history of the murals, recent work to restore and protect some Denver pieces, and plans for the future. Register here.
Cello Studio Recital
Wednesday, March 3, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Hamilton Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, University of Denver
The cello students of Lamont School of Music's Matthew Zalkind share what they've been working on so far this quarter at DU. Admission is free; the program will also be livestreamed. Find out more here.
Art War Denver 2023
Thursday, May 4: Art on view, 1 p.m.; Party, 5 to 11 p.m.; Art Drawing, 9 p.m.
Wynkoop Brewing Company, 1634 18th Street
How will you be embracing the Star Wars canon on pop culture’s favorite unofficial holiday, May the Fourth? We have a few suggestions for participating Denver drinkeries here, but for the higher-minded, there’s the Art War Denver Art Show and Party, an inspired local-artist tribute to everything Star Wars, from R2D2 to cute little Grogu, brought to you by the BRDG Project collective. In its third year, the Art War exhibition hangs in a drinkery, too — the Wynkoop Brewing Company’s Mercantile Room — and includes a costume contest for unforgettable trophies and an art drawing, not to mention access to brews and bites. Learn more here.
NoBo Art District First Friday Market 2023
Friday, May 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
Emerald City, 4939 Broadway #60, Boulder
Boulder’s NoBo Art District is busy year-round on First Friday, but when May rolls around, the action moves down North Broadway after the gallery hopping. That's because the NoBo First Friday Market returns to the studio/business enclave at 4939 Broadway, with vendors selling handmade jewelry, art, stationery, baked goods and more. Seb’s Woodfire Pizzas Food Truck will be dealing slices on the premises, with live music by All Through The Night in the background. The market continues monthly on First Fridays through October, with new vendors and old favorites. It’s free to browse; find details here.
First Friday With She’s Crafty Handmade
Friday, May 5, 5 to 8 p.m.
Jolly Goods, 4020 Tennyson Street
The Jolly Goods gift shop, a longtime business on Tennyson Street, has been showcasing different vendors on First Friday to help the retail-and-restaurant strip live up to its art-district designation. In May, She’s Crafty Handmade, a micro-business selling jewelry handmade using repurposed vintage finds, is in the spotlight, but don’t forget to look around the cheerful shop for more affordable, Colorado-made gift items. Learn more here.
A Paris Street Market
Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
It’s May, when flea markets and vendors of handmades emerge and once again set up on parking lots and in parks on weekends. A Paris Street Market, an old-timer in the game — and maybe the most authentic flea around town (as opposed to maker markets, fancy craft fairs and vintage sales) — kicks off another season at Aspen Grove this weekend, just in time for Mother’s Day shopping. You never know what you’ll find here, and that’s half the fun. The market is free and runs on the first Saturday of every month, through October; find info here.
Plan ahead:
Rocky Mountain Land Library’s Denver Parks Book Club Series
June 11 through September 18; registration begins Monday, May 1, 10 a.m.
The Rocky Mountain Land Library serves dual purposes: as a steward of disappearing land and resources and a librarian to like-minded people looking to incorporate greener values into everyday life, while learning to respect history, culture and open space. RMLL’s free Denver Parks Book Club Series furthers those goals by combining books tied to nature, conservation and Colorado history with meetings in lesser-known Denver parks. To start, participants will discuss Woman of Light, author Kali Fajardo-Anstine’s bestselling fictional Chicano family saga, at La Alma/Lincoln Park on June 11, with three more book sessions scheduled monthly through September. Registration opens May 1 for all four; participating is free, but RSVPs are required in advance here.
Do you know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]