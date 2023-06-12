Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond!) This Week

It's raining free events! Weather willing, there are a lot of activities in Colorado's very great outdoors this week. And even if the storms return, plenty of indoor venues are offering things to do, including Elitch Theatre, whose summer film series moves indoors this year!
Keep reading for ten things to do for free this week. And yes, go, Nuggets!
The Denver Principles 40th: Surviving and Thriving With HIV/AIDS
Monday, June 12, 2 to 9 p.m.
Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis Street
In 1983, a group of people living with AIDS met in Denver and wrote The Denver Principles, a revolutionary declaration that demanded respect, dignity and autonomy for people living with HIV. The authors were a coalition of activist gay men living with AIDS, from both San Francisco and New York City; frustrated with the lack of clear information and expertise available about their illness, they decided to meet in Denver at the Fifth National Lesbian/Gay Health Conference, held June 9-12, 1983. A series of events and workshops starting at 2 p.m. today will examine the history, legacy and impact of the Denver Principles, with speakers Richard Berkowitz (the sole remaining member of the group that wrote TDP), Phil Nash, Michael Helquist, Dr. Benjamin Young, Barb Cardell and others. At 6 p.m., there will be a reception with local drag performers Dr. Zackarina Jenny-hoe and Venus Victrola, a DJ from Tono Productions, creative activities (buttons, posters, flags!) and more. All events are free; get details here.
Whole-Cast(E) Pop-Up Shop and Exhibition
Tuesday, June 13, through Sunday, June 25
Opening Reception: Thursday, June 15, 5 to 7:30 p.m. (members and VIP from 5 to 6 p.m.)
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street,
Boulder
Now that BMoCA’s part in the county-wide exhibition project agriCULTURE is up and running, the museum will host a side show that might draw Boulder Farmers Market shoppers and Pearl Street tourists. The Whole-Cast(E) Pop-Up Shop and Exhibition is a curated sale showcasing four outstanding cutting-edge jewelry makers — Taisha Carrington, Tanya Crane, Janice Derrick and Nanette Pengelley — whose works were gathered by Kim Harrell, local metalsmith and leader of the Colorado Metalsmithing Association. Find details here and learn more about the artists here.
Sunset Cinema: Films for Foodies
Tuesday, June 13, 6:30 p.m. doors, film at dusk
Galleria, lower terrace, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Sunset Cinema, a free outdoor summer movie series hosted by Denver Film, will tickle tastebuds with a program of favorite films focused on food, preceded by musical guests. Jon Favreau’s Chef, about an L.A. chef who quits his prestigious job to launch a food truck with friends, will be matched with music by the Colorado Mambo Orchestra and Caribbean eats to buy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., pre-show entertainment starts at 7:15, and the film begins at dusk on the Denver Performing Arts Complex terrace, overlooking Sculpture Park. See the schedule and a link to RSVP at Eventbrite here.
ArtPark Al Fresco Family Nights: Flower Mandalas with Kia Ruiz and Shawn Bowman
Thursday, June 15, 6 to 8 p.m.
RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th Street
ArtPark Al Fresco Family Nights is a series designed to be intergenerational, with everyone — parents, kids and teens — communing over creative pursuits. It doesn’t hurt that they’re also free, with supplies and dinner included. This summer’s series gets started with a flower mandala workshop by artists Kia Ruiz and Shawn Bowman. Five more sessions follow, through August 16; RSVP at Eventbrite.
Venture Out Fest 2023
Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17
Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park
The Venture Out Fest returns to Winter Park, where summer recreation options abound. Venture Out is a way to discover some of the dozens of activities you can enjoy off-season. The two-day fest offers free opportunities to cheer on your favorite pups at the DockDogs competition, take a ninety-minute guided e-bike tour, try out plein air painting on a mountaintop, learn about fly fishing or see the Yellow Designs stunt team performing live BMX and MTB stunts. Find complete information here.
126th Annual Strawberry Days
Friday, June 16, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road, Glenwood Springs
There’s nothing like a summer festival to entertain the whole family — or to have an adult getaway. Glenwood Springs is a fun town to visit at any time, but it's been hosting Strawberry Days for 125 years. Over three days, the fest includes an arts-and-crafts fair and entertainment, as well as a pancake breakfast, pie day, the Strawberry Shortcut 10K, 5K and one-mile run, and a big parade on Pitkin Avenue on Saturday. Admission is mostly free (including the fresh strawberries and ice cream on Saturday, right after the parade); learn more here.
Top Gun Maverick
Friday, June 16, 6 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. screening
Elitch Theatre, 4600 West 37th Place
Back in August 1896, the Elitch Theatre showed the first moving picture in the West via the Edison Vitascope, which had just debuted in New York City four months earlier. This summer, the theater, which is being restored, will be showing a series of films back inside the historic building. First up: Top Gun Maverick. Admission is free, but donations of $5 are encouraged for the ongoing restoration project; food and drink will be available from the concessions stand. Find out more here.
Word Body Sound: Noa Fodrie, Teague McDaniel and the Weirdo From Another Planet
Saturday, June 17, 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 event
Evans School, 1115 Acoma Street, first floor (use 11th Avenue entrance)
Writer and artist Joshua Ware hosts free events in the Evans School Building that are not just art shows, but also readings, performances, screenings and whatever else comes up. This time, it’s a little of this and a little of that, with Noa Fodrie, an artist and curator, performing her monologue In an Effort to be More Honest; Teague McDaniel sharing a performance art piece, Sift; and the musician known as The Weirdo From Another Planet making saxophone-based experimental music.
