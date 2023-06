Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond!) This Week

click to enlarge Grove by Commons Park dedicated to victims of AIDS. Denver.gov

It's raining free events! Weather willing, there are a lot of activities in Colorado's very great outdoors this week. And even if the storms return, plenty of indoor venues are offering things to do, including Elitch Theatre, whose summer film series moves indoors this year!Keep reading for ten things to do for free this week. And yes, go, Nuggets!In 1983, a group of people living with AIDS met in Denver and wrote The Denver Principles, a revolutionary declaration that demanded respect, dignity and autonomy for people living with HIV. The authors were a coalition of activist gay men living with AIDS, from both San Francisco and New York City; frustrated with the lack of clear information and expertise available about their illness, they decided to meet in Denver at the Fifth National Lesbian/Gay Health Conference, held June 9-12, 1983. A series of events and workshops starting at 2 p.m. today will examine the history, legacy and impact of the Denver Principles, with speakers Richard Berkowitz (the sole remaining member of the group that wrote TDP), Phil Nash, Michael Helquist, Dr. Benjamin Young, Barb Cardell and others. At 6 p.m., there will be a reception with local drag performers Dr. Zackarina Jenny-hoe and Venus Victrola, a DJ from Tono Productions, creative activities (buttons, posters, flags!) and more. All events are free; get details here Now that BMoCA’s part in the county-wide exhibition projectis up and running, the museum will host a side show that might draw Boulder Farmers Market shoppers and Pearl Street tourists. The) Pop-Up Shop and Exhibition is a curated sale showcasing four outstanding cutting-edge jewelry makers — Taisha Carrington, Tanya Crane, Janice Derrick and Nanette Pengelley — whose works were gathered by Kim Harrell, local metalsmith and leader of the Colorado Metalsmithing Association. Find details here and learn more about the artists here Sunset Cinema, a free outdoor summer movie series hosted by Denver Film, will tickle tastebuds with a program of favorite films focused on food, preceded by musical guests. Jon Favreau’s, about an L.A. chef who quits his prestigious job to launch a food truck with friends, will be matched with music by the Colorado Mambo Orchestra and Caribbean eats to buy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., pre-show entertainment starts at 7:15, and the film begins at dusk on the Denver Performing Arts Complex terrace, overlooking Sculpture Park. See the schedule and a link to RSVP at Eventbrite here ArtPark Al Fresco Family Nights is a series designed to be intergenerational, with everyone — parents, kids and teens — communing over creative pursuits. It doesn’t hurt that they’re also free, with supplies and dinner included. This summer’s series gets started with a flower mandala workshop by artists Kia Ruiz and Shawn Bowman. Five more sessions follow, through August 16; RSVP at Eventbrite The Venture Out Fest returns to Winter Park, where summer recreation options abound. Venture Out is a way to discover some of the dozens of activities you can enjoy off-season. The two-day fest offers free opportunities to cheer on your favorite pups at the DockDogs competition, take a ninety-minute guided e-bike tour, try out plein air painting on a mountaintop, learn about fly fishing or see the Yellow Designs stunt team performing live BMX and MTB stunts. Find complete information here There’s nothing like a summer festival to entertain the whole family — or to have an adult getaway. Glenwood Springs is a fun town to visit at any time, but it's been hosting Strawberry Days for 125 years. Over three days, the fest includes an arts-and-crafts fair and entertainment, as well as a pancake breakfast, pie day, the Strawberry Shortcut 10K, 5K and one-mile run, and a big parade on Pitkin Avenue on Saturday. Admission is mostly free (including the fresh strawberries and ice cream on Saturday, right after the parade); learn more here Back in August 1896, the Elitch Theatre showed the first moving picture in the West via the Edison Vitascope, which had just debuted in New York City four months earlier. This summer, the theater, which is being restored, will be showing a series of films back inside the historic building. First up:. Admission is free, but donations of $5 are encouraged for the ongoing restoration project; food and drink will be available from the concessions stand. Find out more here Writer and artist Joshua Ware hosts free events in the Evans School Building that are not just art shows, but also readings, performances, screenings and whatever else comes up. This time, it’s a little of this and a little of that, with Noa Fodrie, an artist and curator, performing her monologue; Teague McDaniel sharing a performance art piece,; and the musician known as The Weirdo From Another Planet making saxophone-based experimental music.