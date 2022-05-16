Ten Things to Do for Free This Week

While the weather will cool off by the weekend, free entertainment opportunities are heating up along the Front Range. Celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the Rialto Theater in Loveland, do some deep listening in Boulder, and make up for lost time at the Fbomb prom.
Here are ten of the best free things to do this week:
Ghost Lights: Colorado Artists, Let's Mourn the Opportunities Lost to COVID Together
Monday, May 16, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
"We stayed home, we stayed brave, and we kept the light on. But we never got closure. Let’s create it together." That's the main message of the free event that Polka Dottie, a Denver-area burlesque performer/producer, is throwing at HQ. She's inviting artists and others to come together and mourn all of the gigs, shows, dream jobs, etc., that were lost and, in some cases, are never coming back. Everyone will be given a few minutes to share, and can also bring something to symbolically bury. Find out more here.
Rialto Theater Centennial
Tuesday, May 17, through Saturday, May 21
228 East Fourth Street, Loveland
The Rialto Theater turned 100 in 2020, and now it's hosting a belated celebration of its centennial. The fun starts with tours on May 17; those will be followed by a showing of Dew Drop Inn, the first film shown at the Rialto when it opened in 1920, along withThe Kid featuring Charlie Chaplin, with musical accompaniment by Denver pianist Hank Troy, on May 20; and a street celebration on May 21 with a concert from FACE vocal band and Grammy Award winner Marc Cohn. All centennial celebration events are free; find out more here.
Ride and Walk of Silence
Wednesday, May 18, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Rude Park, 2855 West Holden Place
The Denver Streets Partnership is hosting the Ride and Walk of Silence to honor people who've been killed by traffic since January 1, 2021. At the event, the organization will issue a call for the City of Denver, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Denver Regional Council of Governments and the Regional Transportation District to reduce the loss of life. Find out more here.
Fbomb Prom
Wednesday, May 18, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Roxy on Broadway, 554 South Broadway
The second annual Fbomb Prom has a winning theme: Even Bigger Hair. SETH and Selah Saterstrom will be featured readers at this event hosted by Nancy Stohlman; attendees can read their own short pieces at the open mic (prom theme a plus). The reining Prom King and Queen will crown new royalty, and everyone is in the running. Find out more here.
Museum of Outdoor Arts Open Haus
Thursday, May 20, 6 to 9 p.m.
Marjorie Park, Fiddler's Green Ampitheatre, 6331 South Fiddler's Circle, Greenwood Village
MOA is kicking off the summer season with a free community open house that will include live mural painting by nine local artists, as the museum expands its mural program within Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Guests will also be able to take behind-the-scenes tours of MOA’s Panoramic Living Wall, get henna tattoos, and listen to live music by DJ Mancos, MOA’s 2022 Artist in Residence. Register here for free admission.
Spring Gear Swap and Sale
Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wilderness Exchange, 2401 15th Street, Suite 100
You can set up your own adventure-gear garage sale in the Wilderness Exchange parking lot, where there will be plenty of selling and swapping this weekend. Sellers must check in and ready their tables at 8:30 a.m. for a 9 a.m. start, but the deals don’t stop outside: Along with spring 2022 sample sets from Patagonia, Mammut, Marmot and others, the Exchange will host its own closeout sale inside. Buyers should bring cash for the swap sale, and if you’re unloading gear, you’re in luck: Wilderness Exchange won’t be charging commissions on personal sales. Learn more here.
Sound Walk
10 a.m. Saturday, May 21
Cottonwood Marsh Trailhead, Boulder
Join the CU Art Museum, artist Brittney Hofer and Boulder County Open Space education naturalists Ellen Harris and Patrick Morgan for a guided, deep-listening sound walk; deep listening is a contemplative and meditative practice created by Pauline Oliveros, an American composer, accordionist and central figure in the development of post-war experimental and electronic music. The leaders will start the walk at the Cottonwood Marsh Trailhead, then explore Walden Ponds while talking about birdsongs and flowers in bloom. The event is free, but registration is required; sign up here.
Second Annual Aspire3D Kite Festival
Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Loveland Sports Park, 950 North Boyd Lake Avenue, Loveland
See hundreds of kites take flight at the Aspire3D Kite Festival, a soaring family event. Sponsorships have taken care of raising funds for the Loveland Housing Authority; you just need to show up, ready for a day of free open-air activities, kite demonstrations and live music. The first 800 kids at the park will receive free make-and-take kite kits. RSVP in advance here.
Made By Us Weekend on Larimer Pop-ups
Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Modern Nomad, 2936 Larimer Street
Made By Us brings a more intimate maker market to Modern Nomad, alternating two different vendor lineups — each selected from MBU’s top artisans — on Saturday and Sunday. Modern Nomad also offers its own grab-bag of delights for home and closet, along with a delicious ongoing schedule of cooking and craft workshops to check out while you’re there. Admission is free; find more info here.
Sloan's Lake Spring Bazaar
Saturday, May 21, noon to 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sloan’s Lake, 1611 Raleigh Street
Denver Bazaar spreads out at Sloan’s Lake this weekend for a laidback, water’s-edge artisan market. More than eighty curated bazaar vendors will set up booths in the shady park; it's free to shop. Extra paid-event options include Spritz n' Stretch Outdoor Yoga, and DIY facial oil, terrarium and abstract painting workshops (prices range from $20 to $60); you can also tack on bottomless mimosas for $20. Register here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]