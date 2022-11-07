A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Election Day is tomorrow, so your first mission is to turn in your ballot (if you haven't already). But after you help get out the vote, get out on the town. November 8 happens to be another free day at the Denver Art Museum, and there's plenty more to do: Denver Arts Week continues through November 12, with deals at venues all over; get the details here.
In fact, throughout the metro area, events both silly and serious are campaigning for your attention. Keep reading for twelve of the best free events in Denver this week, and watch for updates:
Monday, November 7, 6:30 p.m.
Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, 2836 Welton Street
Denver School Board Vice President Auon'tai M. Anderson and Treasurer Scott Esserman will hold a community meeting moderated by RTD director Shontel Lewis to discuss declining enrollment at Denver Public Schools and the proposal by Superintendent Alex Marrero to close ten schools. Find out more here.
Denver Art Museum Free Day
Tuesday, November 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Our vote's in: a visit to the Denver Art Museum is always worthwhile, especially when it's free. On Tuesday, there's no admission charge; sign up for a spot here.
Edge Effect: La inclusión de mi raza (The inclusion of my race)
Wednesday, November 9, through Sunday, November 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Free tour with Cortney Lane Stell Saturday, November 12, 2 p.m.
Tail Tracks Plaza, 1550 Wewatta Street
The Biennial of the Americas and Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum partnered on the latest Edge Effect project: La inclusión de mi raza (The inclusion of my race), a temporary public-art installation by Guadalajara-based artist Gabriel Rico at Tail Tracks Plaza. Rico’s outdoor installation includes totemic sculptures composed of an array of objects donated by the Denver community and an interactive AR experience. Before the sculptures come down after November 13, join Black Cube director Cortney Lane Stell for a free curatorial tour of Rico's temporary installation from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 12. Otherwise, you can see the work from a distance 24/7, or get up-close and personal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through the weekend.Get details here.
Equity, Educators, and Workforce Transformation
Wednesday, November 9, 7 p.m.
Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree
Colorado Humanities hosts a panel presentation with a Q&A focused on Equity, Educators, and Workforce Transformation; this is the latest in the Changing the Legacy of Race & Ethnicity – Conversations for One America series. Panelists include University of Northern Colorado Urban Education Director & Elementary Education Coordinator Dr. Rosanne Fulton; community educator Tim Hernández, whose termination at North High School sparked a movement of student protests regarding the retention of teachers of color; and Vice President of Leader Development at Denver School of Science and Technology Public Schools Dr. Natalie Lewis. Come early for networking and refreshments at 6 p.m. Admission is free; find out more here.
Wakanda on Welton
Thursday, November 10, through Wednesday, November 16
Melody Market, 2590 Washington Street, and other Five Points locations
Remember seeing Black Panther for the first time and how it roused a powerful sense of recognition? A new event, Wakanda on Welton, is here to flesh out that initial high with a week of culturally edifying art, music and learning, just as the film sequel is released. Organized by Melody Market in Five Points, the event includes an art gallery, vendor market, African dance and drumming classes, craft workshops, Afrofuturism and fashion panels, all spread through other businesses and venues around the Welton corridor, where you’ll also be able to sit on a Black Panther throne for selfies. Wakanda forever! Learn more on Facebook.
Colorado Freedom Memorial: “Light Their Way Home”
Thursday, November 10, 4:30 p.m. opening ceremony; through Saturday, November 12, 5 to 8 p.m.
Colorado Freedom Memorial, 756 Telluride Street, Aurora
The Colorado Freedom Memorial (CFM) is presenting the seventh annual “Light Their Way Home,” with 6,218 glass luminaries every evening — one for each Colorado veteran killed in action since Colorado's statehood in 1876. CFM will also be showing a sixteen-minute video on a giant warehouse wall just to the east of the memorial. Aurora mayor Mike Coffman and Representative Jason Crow, both vets, will make remarks at the opening ceremony at 4:30 p.m. November 10. Find out more here.
Devour the Arts: An Arts District Showcase
Thursday, November 10, 7 to 9 p.m.
People’s Building, 9998 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Aurora's answer to Denver Arts Week is Devour the Arts: An Arts District Showcase, a free night of pop-up Aurora-centric performances, local eats, art and student films to show off Aurora’s cultural diversity. The action is at the People’s Building, which has been hosting some of the most interesting events in the metro area. And even the parking is free! Find details here.
Fifth Anniversary Party
Friday, November 11, 4 to 8 p.m.
Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
It’s been five years, half of that time haunted by the specter of COVID, since metalsmith Jamie Hollier opened Balefire Goods in friendly Olde Town Arvada, but she’s kept it going not only by selling marvelous handmade jewelry but by hosting art exhibitions and trunk shows, and giving back to the community with donations to nonprofits taken on every sale. This weekend she’s opening a new art show by photographer Vee Guereca, hosting a trunk show by the Denver-based Eleux Jewelry and serving up charcuterie and champagne — all in one evening. Details here.
[margins.] meets - Boulder
Friday, November 11, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder
Suzi Q. Smith’s BIPOC writers’ project The Word, A Storytelling Sanctuary built its way up by hosting periodic events for the Denver literary community over the past several years. That led to a whole conference, book fair and festival in August, with live local and virtual national participation. Now Smith is hosting her first Boulder group event, which will meet at BMoCA to view the current exhibitions with an activity facilitated by Naropa educator Ramon Gabrieloff-Parish, followed by a group discussion over snacks and beverages. Where will Suzi Q. Smith mine for talent next? Learn more here.
Musical Salute: A Veterans Day Concert
Friday, November 11, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower Chapel, 293 Roslyn Street
The Lowry Foundation is hosting a free concert with the Colorado Symphony String Quartet in honor of Veterans Day. Admission is free, but an RSVP is encouraged; find out more here.
Music Artist Showcase
Saturday, November 12, 2 to 5 p.m.
Adventure Lodge Rock Garden, 338 West Main Street, Lyons
This free music artist showcase honors the life of Griffin Ferguson of the Lyons Fire Protection District, and benefits the Lyons Fire Fund. Listen to Joe Russell, Charlie Rose and the River Pigs. Admission is free; donations are encouraged. Get all the details here.
Denver Film Festival: Virtual Reality Arcade
Sunday, November 13, noon to 3 p.m.
Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Although most Denver Film Festival events are ticketed, the Virtual Reality Arcade — which has moved to the Tattered Cover Colfax this year — is open to the public at select times. You can experience the Monte Gelato waterfalls in Rome; follow in the footsteps of Kubo, a Korean writer in Seoul in 1934, when Korea was under Japanese occupation; or meet a panda named Herbie. Get details here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]