Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

The gold in the hills is spilling into town, and this week is full of golden opportunities to expand your mind and horizons. Learn more about the upcoming election, make some art, take a hike and simply sing.
Keep reading for ten of the best free things to do in and around Denver, and watch for updates:
Secretary of State Candidate Forum
Monday, October 10, 5:30 to 7 p.m., online
The League of Women Voters of Colorado is hosting this forum between six candidates for Colorado Secretary of State, including incumbent Democrat Jena Griswold, Republican Pam Anderson, Bennett Rutledge with the Libertarian Party, Amanda Campbell with the American Constitution Party, Jan Kok with the Voter Approval Party and Gary Swing with the Unity Party. It's free to watch; register here for the details.
A Night of Poetry and Fiction at Grandma's House
Monday, October 10, 7 p.m.
Grandma's House, 1710 South Broadway
On October 10, drink up some literature at Grandma's House Brewery, where Russell Brakefield, an assistant professor in the University Writing Program at the University of Denver and author of Field Recordings and Our Natural Satellite, will be reading. He'll be joined by Joanna Luloff, the author of story collection The Beach at Galle Road and the novel Remind Me Again What Happened; she's an associate professor of English at the University of Colorado Denver and editor of the Copper Nickel. Admission is free; find out more here.
Master Plan: A New Play Staged Reading
Monday, October 10, 7 to 10 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street
What happens when you walk the line between allyship and exploitation of Indigenous culture? That's the question explored by Marty Strenczewilk in the new play Master Plan, which will have a staged reading directed by Maru Garcia. The free event, presented by Creative Nations, is part of the Indigenous Peoples Week observation in Boulder; registration is required here.
Free Inktober Workshop: Marbling With Kari Hess
Tuesday, October 11, 10 a.m. to noon
Access Gallery Studio, Tenth Avenue and Navajo Street
Celebrate Inktober — that artsy observance that calls for using ink media to complete 31 drawings in the 31 days of October — with the Access Gallery community, in which artist mentors and mentees alike will face the challenge using a daily prompt list they created. Anyone can play along and post artwork using the prompts, and as part of the project, Access is also hosting free public ink workshops every Tuesday in October; this week, gallery studio manager Kari Hess will give a marbling tutorial. Details here.
Making Black America: Through the Grapevine
Tuesday, October 11, 6 to 8 p.m.
Buell Public Media Center, 2101 Arapahoe Street
Sure, you can watch Making Black America: Through the Grapevine, the latest from Henry Louis Gates, at home on Rocky Mountain PBS. There’s nothing wrong with that, but why not take the conversation a step beyond by attending a free screening of this episode? Gates explores the resilience of Black life through key points in history in the series; this portion looks at the rise of the Jim Crow South, and the measures that Black communities took into the early twentieth century to become self-sufficient and serve their own. After the screening, join a live dialogue. RSVP for the free event at Eventbrite.
A Haunted Evening With Author Leanna Renee Hieber
Tuesday, October 11, 6 p.m.
Goldspot Brewing, 4970 Lowell Boulevard
Leanna Renee Hieber will discuss and sign copies of her books, the new novel Ghosts of the Forbidden, about a woman who comes to Colorado to write a Gothic novel and encounters a ghost, as well as A Haunted History of Invisible Women: True Stories of America’s Ghosts, an offbeat look at stereotypes, myths and paranormal tales involving female spirits. Admission is free, and Tattered Cover will have books for sale; find out more here.
Patagonia Boulder Presents Kristin Ohlson and Tracy Ross
Thursday, October 13, 6:30 p.m.
Patagonia Boulder, 1630 Pearl Street, Boulder
Journalist Kristin Ohlson, author of The Soil Will Save Us, will discuss her new book Sweet in Tooth and Claw: Stories of Generosity and Cooperation in the Natural World, which offers reasons for optimism in the midst of environmental crisis. She'll be talking with Tracy Ross, Outside magazine correspondent and author of The Source of All Things. Admission is free; find out more here.
Breckenridge Creative Arts: Día de los Muertos Celebration
Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16
Breckenridge Arts District Campus
It’s going to be a busy Día de los Muertos weekend in the Breckenridge Arts District, where this year’s cultural celebration runs for three full days. Start off Friday with a reception and artist talk for Recuerdos: Weaving the Dream, a display of art and altars by Cal Duran, Arlette Lucero and the late Stevon Lucero; an immersive art installation by Adrian Marban will also be on view all weekend in BreckCreate’s 1975 Airstream trailer. On Saturday and Sunday, hands-on workshops, Aztec dance performances, artist demonstrations and a Día de los Muertos market go nonstop. Events are free; learn more here.
National Wildlife Refuge Day at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal
Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rocky Mountain Arsenal
Celebrate National Wildlife Refuge Week at this family-friendly Refuge Day celebration complete with wildlife activity booths and arts and crafts. You can also take a hike on one of the twenty trails, visit an urban farm, test your archery skills, and watch one of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Animal Talks with live animals at 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. in the auditorium. Find out more here.
World Singing Day Denver
Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m. to noon
Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria
Ready to sound off? World Singing Day, started by Colorado musician Scott Johnson in 2012, is now celebrated around the world as people gather in a shared sense of unity through the universal language of music. More than thirty events are on the World Singing Day schedule; Denver's observance will be at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, with Flobot Brer Rabbit and Colorado Music Ambassador Stephen Brackett, as well as Aurora-based singer Lolita as hosts. Local singing groups will pitch in, and you don't have to be a trained musician or even a good singer to join the group. It's free; register at Eventbrite, and enter the Arts Complex Parking Garage at 13th and Arapahoe streets for $5 parking.
