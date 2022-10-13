Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

It will be another beautiful, golden weekend in Denver, full of golden opportunities for entertainment and education.
Phamaly, Vox Vergere
Thursday, October 13, 8 p.m. (preview); regular run Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, October 16, 2 p.m.
The People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Any show performed by Phamaly will capture the audience’s heart, but when the company lets it all hang out for its Vox project performances — a collection of sketches and short plays written by Phamaly members about navigating life with disabilities — it will not only grab the heart, but also engender lots of laughs. And the audience just might leave the theater with newfound empathy — the kind that people can really use. Vox Vergere opens for an eight-show run that continues through October 23; find a schedule and tickets, $20 tonight and $30 thereafter, here.
The Return of the Barrio Moon
Thursday, October 13, Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15, 7:30 p.m.
Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive
Su Teatro goes deep into its fifty-year canon to revive an old favorite, The Return of the Barrio Moon. It’s classic Su Teatro in every sense, Anthony Garcia's made-up tale of a made-up town, Barrio Moon, nestled at the foot of the made-up Santo Milagro Mountains, which bear more than a passing resemblance to the real Sangre de Cristos near the Colorado-New Mexico border. Chicano humor and music will prevail in Barrio Moon, where a kind of timeless magic still hangs in the air. The run continues through October 30, and tickets are $17 to $20, as they have been for the last ten years or so; get them in advance here.
ConSensual Circus, We Are All Dead: an immersive horror experience
Thursday, October 13, Friday, October 14, and Sunday, October 16, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, October 15, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
We’re living in an immersive world today, but Halloween has always been somewhat immersive as we understand the term now, with haunted houses, ghost tours, the telling of scary stories around the fire and walking in the dark with hundreds of masquerading zombies. The group ConSensual Circus, already in tune with the concept, hopes guests will flock to Enigma Bazaar to confront their fears in a show that somehow includes burlesque, magic tricks, film, music, spooky cocktails and a limited-edition NFT for every ticket-holder. Tickets are $60 here.
Oh My Stars: Libra-ween
Friday, October 14, 3 to 10 p.m.
Rollerdome, 2375 South Delaware Street
Next immersive stop: A Friday-night Libra-ween skate party by the queer and BIPOC-friendly folks at Rainbow Dome, who are mixing up the monthly zodiac-themed roller party with a Halloween bash. Along with the usual hoopla, this month’s event will have an expanded artist and maker market, the Maiz Denver food truck, DJs Demi and Hex Kitten and a costume contest at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, or $15 after 5 p.m., and skate rentals are still free on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more here.
Audacious Theatre, Project 7 Sins
Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15, 8 p.m.
Lumonics, 800 East 73rd Avenue, Unit 11
Project 7 Sins, Audacious Theatre’s immersive foray into Halloween, actually ups the ante by performing the show within the walls of one of the most immersive spots in town: the light-art palace Lumonics. The bones of the story — a tech company discovers a way to harness the power of the seven deadly sins — go awry when those nasty sins stage a breakout during a power outage and run amok, as loose sins do. The run continues through October 29, and admission is $35 to $55, with more perks added by increments, at WellAttended. Read our story on Project 7 Sins here.
Doors Open Denver
Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16
All over Denver (and online)
Presented by the Denver Architecture Foundation, Doors Open Denver features 24 in-person tours that celebrate educational and cultural campuses across Denver, as well as 24 virtual tours of unique and significant sites across the Front Range. The virtual tours are free and available 24/7 during DOD; the Insider Tours take place on Saturdays and Sundays and include — but aren't limited to — looks at the Denver Zoo, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the University of Denver and the Auraria Higher Education Center. Tickets for in-person tours are $25 for DAF members and $30 for non-members; virtual tours are free. Get all the details here.
Denver Orchid Society Show and Sale
Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, October 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mitchell Hall, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
There are around 28,000 currently accepted species in the plant family Orchidaceae, and while not all of them are generally cultivated, that's still a lot to learn if you decide to begin collecting. Get a quick lesson at the Denver Orchid Society Show and Sale — that’s where the experts are, ready to chat about a flower more exotic than your usual daisy. Then take an expert’s advice and buy a healthy starter orchid on the spot. The show is included in the DBG gate admission, $11 to $15 (free for members and children ages two and under); purchase tickets here.
Halloween Trick-or-Treat
Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mile High Flea Market, 7007 East 88th Avenue, Henderson
It's always fun to spend a day at the Mile High Flea Market, where a blend of carnival food, diner delights and street eats rules the menu, kids can climb aboard amusement park rides, and parents can shop everything from yard-sale rejects to specialty vendors dealing sunglasses, toys, comic books, vintage goods, electronics and what-have-you. A trick-or-treat day at the flea should seamlessly fit into Mile High’s everyday circus atmosphere. Costumes are encouraged, and face painters and balloon artists will join the fray. Parents will have to pay $3 admission at the gate, but trick-or-treaters under twelve get in free. Find out more here.
United Veterans Coalition of Colorado Fundraising Gala
Saturday, October 15, 4 p.m.
Gaylord Rockies Resort, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora
The United Veterans Coalition of Colorado is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year, and to mark the milestone, the organization is putting on its first fundraising gala. Proceeds from the event will go toward the UVCOC’s continued support and advocacy in the veteran community. An early reception and silent auction will be followed by dinner; those attending will also have the opportunity to have their photo taken with an American Eagle. Radio personality Rick Crandall, the driving force behind the Colorado Freedom Memorial, will emcee the gala, and U.S. Navy veteran Tom Wheaton will be the evening's keynote speaker. Tickets range from $175 to $200, with sponsorships and other means of contributing available; learn more here.
