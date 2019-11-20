Art Attack: Six Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do in Denver This Week

It’s that time of year again, when affordable-art group shows pop up at the co-ops and even museums make room for high-minded, artist-made merchandise. And at other galleries, it’s business as usual, bringing in world-class work for the Denver audience — a gift in itself. Here are some of the best art events in the week ahead:

EXPAND Kim Harrell, “Moon Spoons II,” l-r: “Flower Moon,” “Worm Moon,” “Eclipse,” “Diana,” “Night Sky,” “Moon Star” (detail), 2019, sterling silver, 23kt gold foil. Courtesy of Kim Harrell

Kim Harrell, Via Luna: By Way of the Moon

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

November 20 through December 1

Opening Reception: Wednesday, November 20, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Kim Harrell knows her craft, but she is an artist at heart, shaping metals into clean, modern shapes, functional and otherwise. The Aurora silversmith and jewelry designer’s work is not only museum-worthy, but will be available during a short pop-up showcase and sale of jewelry and hollow ware at BMoCA, curated by artist Emilio Lobato and just in time for holiday shopping.

Kate Petley, "Shade," archival print and acrylic ink on canvas. Kate Petley, Robischon Gallery

Richard Serra: Prints from the Equal and Ballast series

Don Voisine: Paintings

Stephen Westfall: Paintings

Derrick Velasquez: Sculpture and Kate Petley: Mixed Media on Canvas

Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street

November 21 through January 18

Opening Reception: Thursday, November 21, 6 to 8 p.m.

Robischon Gallery soars into 2020 with star power from a quintet of materials- and process-oriented artists working in bold, architectural and minimal shapes in sculpture, painting and printmaking. Richard Serra leads off with Paintstik and silica prints echoing his work “Equal,” a massive assemblage of steel blocks now at home in a new wing of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, while Don Voisine and Stephen Westfall riff on geometrics; a duo with local artists Derrick Velasquez and Kate Petley offers counterpoint between wall sculptures and prints that fool the eye.

Anthony McCall, “Split Second (Mirror),” 2018, Glycol-based mist, projected white light beams, mirror. Courtesy of the Denver Art Museum

Logan Lecture: Anthony McCall

Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

Thursday, November 21, 6 to 7 p.m.

Free for Museum Friends, $5 for students with valid ID, $15 DAM members, $20 non-members online.

Anthony McCall’s "Landscape for Fire," a film installation documenting a fire performance that involves setting a geometric grid of burning gasoline pots afire, goes on view at the DAM beginning Sunday, November 24, but McCall will give a lecture beforehand to discuss his bailiwick of mixed-media experimental light-based performances on film.

All Good Things: The Farewell Show

Helikon Gallery & Studios, 3675 Wynkoop Street

November 22 through December 14

Friday, November 22, 6 to 10 p.m.

In normal times, a big multi-artist show at Helikon Gallery would be a reason to celebrate, but All Good Things is more of a finale for the gallery, which will close at the end of the year, forced out by outrageous rising property taxes on the warehouse, which houses artist studios and display spaces. The exhibition is not only a salute to creatives whose work found a home at Helikon during its six-year run, but also a thank you, with 100 percent of all sales going directly to the artists.

Robb Watt's embroidered wall minis make a great gift. Robb Watt

Barbara Baer, Planted

Gary Manuel, Turning

Rob Watt, Embroidery: New Work in the North Gallery

Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

November 21 through December 15

Opening Reception: Friday, November 22, 5 to 9 p.m.

Spark ends the year with sculptors Barbara Baer and Gary Manuel and embroidery artist Rob Watt. Baer leads off with an earthy installation about growing things, and Manuel also turns to nature and the elements with a focus on retooling indoor works for outdoor use. In the North Gallery, Watt tickles your whimsy with his wall-worthy embroidery squares.

Next Gallery Holiday Show

Next Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue

November 22 through December 29

Opening Reception: Friday, November 22, 6 to 10 p.m.

Next ends the year with a group holiday show of affordable works — a tradition for many co-ops and a great way to generate good cheer among members, as well as their appreciative audiences.

