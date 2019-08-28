Art Attack: Twelve of the Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do in Denver This Week

It’s Labor Day weekend, with Crush Walls in the wings. Take it easy! Relax like a civilized person with an artful prelude to fall, filled with co-op shows, pop-ups, Final Friday festivities, arts fests and outdoor galleries. Make a list, and include some of these twelve cool destinations.

EXPAND Paul Sisson, "This Beautiful Day." Paul Sisson

The Fence

Cherry Creek Park, located along the Cherry Creek Greenway, south of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center parking garage

Through November 30

A massive project from the news service United Photo Industries, The Fence comprises an outdoor gallery of juried snaps by 41 international photographers, narrowed down by an impressive adjudication team of seventy photo editors, curators and photo professionals. Denver is one of eight U.S. host cities for the touring exhibition, which is a literal white fence lined with the blown-up winning images. The Denver version, located adjacent to the Cherry Creek Greenway, includes a section dedicated to nine local photographers: Matthew Defeo, Brian Fouhy, Andrew Forestell, Paul Sisson, Javier Alvarez, Beth Johnston, Wendi Schneider, Preston Utley and Portia Hensley. Learn more about The Fence online.

See photography by Paul Brokering at 1801 California Street. Paul Brokering, Arts Brookfield

Paul Brokering, You Are Here: … photographic typology

Lobby Gallery, 1801 California Street

Through November 8

Opening Reception: Thursday, August 29, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Photographer Paul Brokering collects his photographs of buildings from a variety of settings into color-matched groupings of 25, dotted with signage and symbols evoking a fleeting sense of place. The thirteen composite panels will decorate the 1801 lobby gallery through November.

Lydia Brokaw, “Panoramic Pencils.” Lydia Brokaw

Elaine Ricklin, Looking East

Lydia Brokaw, Shapes: Employed-Enjoyed: Organized-Reorganized

Patrice Sullivan, recent work

Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

August 29 through September 22

Opening Reception: Friday, August 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

After a two-part summer celebration of forty years of exhibitions by a shifting membership, Spark gets back on track with member exhibitions by painter/photographer Elaine Ricklin, mixed media assemblage artist Lydia Brokaw and painter Patrice Sullivan that show off the versatility of co-ops. Here’s to another forty years!

EXPAND George P. Perez at work in the studio. Courtesy of George P. Perez

George P. Perez and Duncan Parks

Doublespace, 144 West 12th Avenue

Opening Reception: Friday, August 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

Public Hours: Saturday, August 31 and September 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photographer George P. Perez and fabricator/sculptor Dencan Parks find a way to collaborate for a pop-up show in Doublespace’s studio setting. Drop in to the shoebox gallery, and check out the rest of Final Friday in the Golden Triangle, from Yoga on the Lawn at the Clyfford Still Museum to a 5280 Bike Loop Tour, by reservation at eventbrite.com.

Untitled Final Friday: Kate Speer: A(me)ricana

Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Ave Parkway

Friday, August 30, 6 to 10 p.m.

$8 to $13

Also in the Golden Triangle, the Denver Art Museum’s Untitled Final Friday takes flight with dancer Kate Speer at the helm for an American Dream-themed evening heavy with hands-on DIY projects, performance art in the freight elevator, a pie-eating contest, a line-dancing workshop and more. Get ready to use all of your senses.

EXPAND Claudia Roulier, "Horses." Claudia Roulier

All Member Show

Core New Art Space, 6851 West Colfax Avenue

August 30 through October 20

Opening Reception: Friday, September 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

Now settled in new digs in Lakewood, Core, only a couple of years behind Spark as one of Denver’s earliest co-ops, gets down to the nitty-gritty of introductions with a solid member show. That will last through two fabulous fall 40 West First Friday Art Crawls, with a changeover of exhibition artwork in between.

A piece from Adrienne DeLoe's Mutations series. Adrienne DeLoe

Memory

Adrienne DeLoe: Mutations

Kristyn Shafer: Moist Places

Next Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

August 30 through October 6

Opening Reception: Friday, August 30, 6 to 10 p.m.

Core’s building mate Next Gallery presents member shows by Adrienne DeLoe, who incorporates insect carcasses encased by a protective armor of crystals, and sculptural installation artist Kristyn Shafer. There’s also a group show, Memory, for which gallery members visually interpreted the concept from personal points of view.

Kaitlyn Tucek, “Cleopatra.” Kaitlyn Tucek

Kaitlyn Tucek, Over Look

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

August 31 through October 12

Opening Reception: Saturday, August 31, 7 to 11 p.m.

Artist Kaitlyn Tucek takes on the pervading sublimation of women in art with a collection of beautiful fiber-based works that portray their half-revealed presence throughout the annals of art history. The reception is a must: Tucek collaborated with local composer Nathan Hall to produce a live performance and video installation knitted together with quotes by Barbara Strozzi, a composer colleague of the Italian Baroque artist Artemesia Gentileschi.

EXPAND Sculptures from Judith Cohn's "Trees" series at Urban Mud. Robert Delaney

Judith Cohn's Ceramic Process

Urban Mud, 530 Santa Fe Drive

Saturday, August 31, 3 to 6 p.m.

Ceramics superstar Judith Cohn, who opened the new gallery space Urban Mud with a spectacular show, will make way for a new exhibition opening on First Friday in September, but not before leaving her mark with an afternoon of discourse and demonstrations revealing her artistic process. It’s free, but space is limited, and an RSVP on the Facebook event page is recommended.

Heart of Art Festival

Lamar Station, 13th Avenue and Lamar Street, Lakewood

Saturday, August 31, noon to 8 p.m.

The crew of Hammered and Hung, a 40 West bar/gallery concept still in the planning stages, are getting a head start with the inaugural Heart of Art Festival, with artist booths, performance art, live music, food trucks and a beer tent. Be prepared to party arty!

Amanda Shotts

Commonwheel Artists 45th Annual Labor Day Art Festival

Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs

August 31 through September 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

The time-honored artisan co-op Commonwheel will celebrate 45 years of the Commonwheel Artists Labor Day Art Festival with a diverse spread of luscious handmades by more than 100 juried artists in Manitou’s Memorial Park over Labor Day weekend. Live music, food vendors and kids’ art activities add up to a perfect craft-fest atmosphere in the shadow of Pike’s Peak. Road Trip!

EXPAND A sample of work by Miami's Remote, who participates in Dateline's Crush Walls show. Remote

This is It, Vol. 2: A Group Show

Dateline, 3004 Larimer Street

Opening Reception: Tuesday, September 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Crush Walls is here, but what do you do while the artists are still prepping their walls all over the RiNo Art District. Where that’s concerned, the real street-art viewing begins later in the week as they flesh out their murals into works of art? Well, you have a party with a lot of affordable art by Crush Walls participating artists. Dateline hosts more than twenty of them for the second year in a row; the reception will get down with spins by DJ WAYZOUT, a B-Boy Battle and a bevy of food trucks to keep you refreshed.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, find details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.