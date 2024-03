Ride Into the Weekend With New Art at Union Hall, the Museo, Leon and More

click to enlarge Eli West, “Among the Shrubbery,” mixed fiber. Eli West, Union Hall Gallery\

click to enlarge See imagery by Cherish Marquez in Espiritu Hermosx/Beautiful Spirit: LGBTQIA+. Cherish Marquez

click to enlarge NeDra Bonds, “60 Years After Brown v. Board of Education: Now What?” (detail), 2013, quilt. NeDra Bonds

click to enlarge John Kline, “Sleep and Poetry,” watercolor on paper. John Kline

click to enlarge Richard Anderson, "Norma's Pool." Richard Anderson

click to enlarge Nolan Tredway says it with hearts at Edge. Nolan Tredway

click to enlarge Madeleine Dodge, “Thaw,” 2021, indigo on steel panels. Madeleine Dodge

click to enlarge Reed Weimer, “TRILOBITE,” 2011, serigraph. Reed Weimer

[email protected]

Mo’Print 2024 ends with a few last-minute openings, Rough Gems cracks some jokes at Union Hall andexplores mixed identities at the Museo de las Americas, but that’s not all: Art-quilter and activist NeDra Bonds speaks her mind and tells life stories with a needle and thread at Fulginiti Gallery with a 25-year body of work, and that’s worth seeing!See below where these and more worthy exhibitions are popping up this week, including a mess of co-op shows:Union Hall’s last Rough Gems curatorial project of 2024,, was assembled by artist and budding curator Zak Asburn, who crafted a good show for a couple of laughs. Some of the chuckles could be taken as queer in-jokes, as in the case of Eli West’s; others, such as Betsy Rudolph’s series, take on world pollution issues with pure black humor. Yiwei Leo Wang compares the conspicuous consumption of social media to toilet paper, while work by Gabriel Hutchings, Carolina Maki Kitagawa Frisby and Nicholas Nakai Garcia deal with cultural identity, discrimination, victimization and colonialism. Funny, not funny? Sometimes we have to laugh to keep from crying.The Museo’salso sticks to current events by inviting a group of LGBTQ+/Latinx artists to offer visual narratives of how they’ve managed — or not managed — to reconcile their cultural and gender identities. Curator Louis Trujillo, who chose a cross-section of local artists, also participates in the exhibition, which eschews stereotypes and instead presents art by individual human beings.Leon opens its doors this week for, an interdisciplinary art book project blending photography by East Window Gallery founder/director Todd Edward Herman and poetry by Jade Lascelles. The book launch comes with a four-day pop-up exhibition of Herman’s imagery with text. The gallery will have copies of the book at the Denver Small Press Fest on March 30.NedRa Bonds learned the disciplined art of quilting from her grandmothers at the age of six, but didn’t stick with it until decades later when the activist faced an issue that struck close to home. Her neighborhood of Quindaro in Kansas City, Kansas, with historical ties to the Underground Railroad, was threatened to become a landfill by the city. That led her back to the thread and needle to create a history quilt she used in her opposing activism. Quilting then became her voice, both in decrying social injustice and as an ongoing visual diary. A collection of Bonds’s quilts from the last quarter-century, now on display at the Fulginiti Gallery at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus; the gallery is open Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.Small art is often affordable art, and that’s at least one reason to visit the new exhibition at the Center for Arts Evergreen. The other reason? Variety: Ninety artists are represented in this showing of diminutive 2-D or 3-D art, sized roughly in the vicinity of one-by-one-foot.This show by Richard Anderson — who says he wants to show only his gestures and signs of movement in his art rather than a persona — is anchored by a series of canvases over which he drags different hues of paint and collages the flowing background with cutouts from art magazines.At Edge, member Alane Holsteen contributes her recent bubbly waterscapes and landscapes in encaustic, pigment and ink, while associates Nolan Tredway and Heather Hauptman join in with an interactive series of human hearts representing participatory communication (Tredway), and embroidered textiles (Hauptman).In the same building in 40 West as Edge, Core Art Space showcases members Camie Rigirozzi, who uses mixed media collage and print media for her animal imagery, and Lisa Korte, whose work appears abstract, but actually imagines alien lifeforms and their possible methods of communication and art. In the Annex, find images of Colorado flora, landscape and animals by Wendi Richardson.On Santa Fe Drive, the long-lived co-op, Spark Gallery, has member shows by Robert St. John, who recaps work from his shows at the gallery over the last ten years, and Madeleine Dodge, whose show,, comprises smart textural paintings on steel and prints on aluminum composite sheeting. In the North Gallery, the national juried exhibition of contemporary artists' bookworks,, serves as a last-minute Mo’Print show juried by Amanda Clark, dean of the library at Whitworth University, and curated by book-arts master Alicia Bailey of Abecedarian Artists’ Books.Some of this work is jaw-dropping good.Heads of Hydra, a loose collective led by the anti-curatorial team of Dave Seiler and Richard Alden Peterson, have a new Mo’Print entry up at the South Broadway Bardo Coffee House. See work by selected artists Kevin Baer, Katie Caron and Reed Weimer at the informal Saturday opening, or stop by almost any time, day or night — Bardo is open from 6 a.m. to midnight 365 days a year.