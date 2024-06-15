 Denver Juneteenth Festival Kicks Off With Five Points Parade | Westword
Photos: 2024 Juneteenth Celebration Begins With a Parade Through Five Points

Decades before June 19 became a national holiday, Denver had its own unofficial celebration.
June 15, 2024
Parade participant waves.
Parade participant waves. Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Decades before it became a national holiday, Five Points celebrated Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned that they had been freed two years earlier by the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 2024, the Juneteenth Music Festival activities will span two days; they started with a parade. Photographer Brandon Johnson was there to catch the kickoff.

Keep reading for a look at Juneteenth.

click to enlarge Juneteenth parade
The 2024 parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge woman in parade
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Participants in the 2024 Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Bikers in the 2024 Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge
Participants in the 2024 Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Parade watchers celebrated Juneteenth, too.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Community groups in the Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
More parade participants.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Denver Public Schools participated in the parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge
Watching the Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Young parade participant.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge
A family at the Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Juneteenth Music Festival vendors.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Community groups take part in the Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The Juneteenth festivities continue June 16.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge
Watching the Juneteenth parade.
Photography by Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
