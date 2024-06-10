All the Juneteenth Events in Denver

Decades before Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021, there were celebrations in Five Points. June 19 was the day in 1865 when federal troops reached Galveston, Texas, telling the enslaved people of the area that they were free.
While the major festivities will again be focused on Five Points this year, there are other celebrations across Colorado, including two weeks of activities in Boulder County and several programs in Fort Collins. For all the Juneteenth action through the month along the Front Range, keep reading...
Juneteenth Celebration
Wednesday, June 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aurora Municipal Center Lobby and Great Lawn, 15151 East Alameda Parkway
Join Black Employees for a Better Aurora for BEFABA's second annual Juneteenth celebration. Enjoy food trucks,music, spoken work, education and more. Email [email protected] fore more info.
Pre-Juneteenth Happy Hour
Wednesday, June 12, 5 to 8:30.
Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton Street
Join Black community organizations, businesses, fraternities, sororities and concerned citizens to kick off the Juneteenth holiday. It's hosted by the Colorado Black Round Table; learn more here.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance: "Hip-Hop and Politics"
Friday, June 14, through Saturday, June 15
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance
119 Park Avenue West
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is hosting several Juneteenth events before it joins the festivities on Welton Street on Saturday. The highlights:
Colorado Black Home Ownership Social by CHFA
Friday, June 14, 2 p.m.
Hip-Hip Hop and Politics: A Millenial Conversation
Friday, June 14, 5 p.m.
Discuss the hot issues of the day. Admission is $5, and it's followed by an after-party at Spangalang Brewery.
Our Community, Our Politics: Men in Politics
Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.
When Women Win Politics Talk
Saturday, June 15, 12:30 p.m.
Admission to these conversations is $5. After discussion, the action will move to Welton Street. Learn more and RSVP here.
Celebrate Freedom: Juneteenth in Fort Collins
Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16
Fort Collins is planning a three-day celebration, including:
Youth Night
Friday, June 14, 6 to 9 p.m.
Cultural Enrichment Center, 1825 East Mulberry Street
Youth Night will include a game room, outdoor film screenings, and activities geared toward those ages twelve to seventeen.
Concert on the Lawn
Friday, June 14, 6 to 9 p.m.
Foothills Mall Lawn
There will be live performances from hip-hop artist Rolos Rios and local favorites Motown Revue on the lawn at Foothills Mall, rain or shine.
Community Celebration
Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Foothills Mall
The main Juneteenth celebration features a Black- and Brown-owned vendor market, food trucks, live entertainment, face painting, educational opportunities, a TikTok dance party, and much more.
Church on the Lawn
Sunday, June 16
Foothills Mall
Come out on the lawn for a lively gospel performance. Find more information on this and more Fort Collins events here.
Freedom’s Path: Growing Our Next Generation
Friday, June 14, through Saturday, June 22
Various Boulder County locations
The NAACP Juneteenth Planning Committee is presenting a two-week, multi-event Juneteenth Celebration Festival, with the theme “Freedom’s Path: Growing Our Next Generation.” Among the highlights:
Festival of Flags
Friday, June 14, 3 to 5 p.m.
Penfield Tate Municipal Building, Boulder
The celebration kicks off with the Festival of Flags, a celebration of Edward Dwight, who finally made it into space this year after being appointed as an astronaut back in 1962. There will be entertainment by Selasee and the FaFa Family.
Longmont Flag Raising & Banned Book Display
Saturday, June 15, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Longmont Library, Longmont Civic Center, 350 Kimbark Street, Longmont
See books that have been banned during the fight for freedom.
Juneteenth Finale Celebration
Monday, June 17, 3 to 5 p.m.
Dairy Center for the Arts, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Banned books panel discussion with featured guest Reiland Rabaka, founder and director of the Center for African & African American Studies. There will also be entertainment from the Ron Ivory Band.
Longmont Juneteenth Family Celebration
Saturday, June 22, 1 to 6 p.m.
Roosevelt Park, Longmont
Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Chrisette Michele leads the entertainment at this free celebration that caps off the Juneteenth Celebration Festival.
Get free tickets and more information for all of these Boulder County events here.
Juneteenth Music Festival
Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16
Five Points
Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival, one of the nation's largest and longest-running celebrations of its kind (it dates back to the ’50s), returns with three action-packed days of free activities that include a street festival and concert by rapper Bow Wow. The entertainment runs from noon to 8 p.m. on June 15 and June 16 on Welton Street. Highlights include:
Juneteenth Jump-Off Jam
Friday, June 14, 9:30 p.m.
Spangalang Brewery,2736 Welton Street
Join the kickoff party with music from DJ DEE Smooth and DJ Kimani; it's hosted by the Colorado Black Women for Political Action and Duane Taylor Events.
Juneteenth Parade
Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.
Manual High School to Welton Street
Nearly 5,000 participants will march from Manual High School to Welton Street, where they can enjoy an array of hundreds of vendors, music concerts and a variety of food trucks.
DreamBig Awardees Presentation Ceremony
Saturday, June 15, 2 p.m.
Main Stage, Welton Street
Recipients include Ryan Ross, executive director of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado; Bianca Emerson, president of Colorado Black Women for Political Action; Darrell Watson, Denver City Council representative for District 9; Justin Gilmore of Gilmore Construction; and DJ Squizzy Taylor of the Celebrate Life Foundation.
Juneteenth Music Festival Lifetime Achievement Award Presentation
Sunday, June 16, 6 p.m.
Main Stage, Welton Street
Chauncey Billups, basketball star and one of Denver’s most illustrious sports figures, will receive the Juneteenth Music Festival Lifetime Achievement Award.
Juneteenth After Party
Sunday, June 16, 9 p.m.
Mile High Spirits
Hit Vibes After Dark x Juneteenth's official After-Party; tickets are $20.
Get tickets at Eventbrite (VIP options $50-$100 here); learn more information at juneteenthmusicfestival.com.
GlobalMindED Conference
Monday, June 17, through Wednesday, June 19
Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center
This tenth-anniversary GlobalMindED event will recognize fifteen inclusive leaders from business, government, education and nonprofits, and bring together other leaders and students to discuss how to transform struggle into strength. On June 17, there will be pre-conferences, the Student Leadership Program and the Inclusive Leader Awards Dinner. June 18-19 has plenary sessions and over ninety breakouts. June 19 will also add an Industry Marketplace /Job Fair and Juneteenth commemorative program. The event is open to the public; learn more here.
SCFD Free Day: Juneteenth
Wednesday, June 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
Celebrate Juneteenth at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, which will offer resources and access to community partners in science and STEAM, as well as engaging activities for the whole family. Admission is free; learn more here.
The Right to Read
Wednesday, June 19, 6:30 p.m.
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
When a child can’t read, their chances of incarceration, homelessness and unemployment increase. That's why Oakland-based NAACP activist Kareem Weaver believes literacy is one of the greatest civil rights issues of our time and is fighting for better reading instruction. Fed up with the bleak reading scores in his own community, Kareem filed a petition with the Oakland Unified School District demanding change. The documentary is showing for one night only, and tickets are a recommended $12 (though no one will be turned away). Get more information here.
Five Points Neighborhood Block Party and Artfest
Saturday, June 22, 1:30 to 6 p.m.
Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton Street
Spangalang Brewery is merging the craft beer world with modern urban culture in Historic Five Points, in conjunction with RNO 101: The Art of Community Organizing (info here). Admission is free; learn more at denverinc.org.
Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 22, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Coal Creek Park, 575 Kattell Street, Erie
This celebration will include family-friendly activities, food trucks, music and other entertainment, including the Hot Lunch Band. Admission is free; learn more here.
