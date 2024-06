All the Juneteenth Events in Denver

click to enlarge Celebrating Juneteenth in Five Points. Ken Hamblin III

Decades before Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021, there were celebrations in Five Points. June 19 was the day in 1865 when federal troops reached Galveston, Texas, telling the enslaved people of the area that they were free.While the major festivities will again be focused on Five Points this year, there are other celebrations across Colorado, including two weeks of activities in Boulder County and several programs in Fort Collins. For all the Juneteenth action through the month along the Front Range, keep reading...Join Black Employees for a Better Aurora for BEFABA's second annual Juneteenth celebration. Enjoy food trucks,music, spoken work, education and more. Email [email protected] fore more info.Join Black community organizations, businesses, fraternities, sororities and concerned citizens to kick off the Juneteenth holiday. It's hosted by the Colorado Black Round Table; learn more here WestCleo Parker Robinson Dance is hosting several Juneteenth events before it joins the festivities on Welton Street on Saturday. The highlights:Discuss the hot issues of the day. Admission is $5, and it's followed by an after-party at Spangalang Brewery.Admission to these conversations is $5. After discussion, the action will move to Welton Street. Learn more and RSVP here Fort Collins is planning a three-day celebration, including:Youth Night will include a game room, outdoor film screenings, and activities geared toward those ages twelve to seventeen.There will be live performances from hip-hop artist Rolos Rios and local favorites Motown Revue on the lawn at Foothills Mall, rain or shine.The main Juneteenth celebration features a Black- and Brown-owned vendor market, food trucks, live entertainment, face painting, educational opportunities, a TikTok dance party, and much more.Come out on the lawn for a lively gospel performance. Find more information on this and more Fort Collins events here The NAACP Juneteenth Planning Committee is presenting a two-week, multi-event Juneteenth Celebration Festival, with the theme “Freedom’s Path: Growing Our Next Generation.” Among the highlights:The celebration kicks off with the Festival of Flags, a celebration of Edward Dwight, who finally made it into space this year after being appointed as an astronaut back in 1962. There will be entertainment by Selasee and the FaFa Family.See books that have been banned during the fight for freedom.Banned books panel discussion with featured guest Reiland Rabaka, founder and director of the Center for African & African American Studies. There will also be entertainment from the Ron Ivory Band.Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Chrisette Michele leads the entertainment at this free celebration that caps off the Juneteenth Celebration Festival.Get free tickets and more information for all of these Boulder County events here Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival, one of the nation's largest and longest-running celebrations of its kind (it dates back to the ’50s), returns with three action-packed days of free activities that include a street festival and concert by rapper Bow Wow. The entertainment runs from noon to 8 p.m. on June 15 and June 16 on Welton Street. Highlights include:Join the kickoff party with music from DJ DEE Smooth and DJ Kimani; it's hosted by the Colorado Black Women for Political Action and Duane Taylor Events.Nearly 5,000 participants will march from Manual High School to Welton Street, where they can enjoy an array of hundreds of vendors, music concerts and a variety of food trucks.Recipients include Ryan Ross, executive director of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado; Bianca Emerson, president of Colorado Black Women for Political Action; Darrell Watson, Denver City Council representative for District 9; Justin Gilmore of Gilmore Construction; and DJ Squizzy Taylor of the Celebrate Life Foundation.Chauncey Billups, basketball star and one of Denver’s most illustrious sports figures, will receive the Juneteenth Music Festival Lifetime Achievement Award.Hit Vibes After Dark x Juneteenth's official After-Party; tickets are $20.Get tickets at Eventbrite (VIP options $50-$100 here ); learn more information at juneteenthmusicfestival.com This tenth-anniversary GlobalMindED event will recognize fifteen inclusive leaders from business, government, education and nonprofits, and bring together other leaders and students to discuss how to transform struggle into strength. On June 17, there will be pre-conferences, the Student Leadership Program and the Inclusive Leader Awards Dinner. June 18-19 has plenary sessions and over ninety breakouts. June 19 will also add an Industry Marketplace /Job Fair and Juneteenth commemorative program. The event is open to the public; learn more here Celebrate Juneteenth at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, which will offer resources and access to community partners in science and STEAM, as well as engaging activities for the whole family. Admission is free; learn more here When a child can’t read, their chances of incarceration, homelessness and unemployment increase. That's why Oakland-based NAACP activist Kareem Weaver believes literacy is one of the greatest civil rights issues of our time and is fighting for better reading instruction. Fed up with the bleak reading scores in his own community, Kareem filed a petition with the Oakland Unified School District demanding change. The documentary is showing for one night only, and tickets are a recommended $12 (though no one will be turned away). Get more information here Spangalang Brewery is merging the craft beer world with modern urban culture in Historic Five Points, in conjunction with RNO 101: The Art of Community Organizing (info here ). Admission is free; learn more at denverinc.org This celebration will include family-friendly activities, food trucks, music and other entertainment, including the Hot Lunch Band. Admission is free; learn more here