Off to the Races? Here Are Denver's Best Kentucky Derby Parties

On Kentucky Derby day, this former cowtown is all about horses...and mint juleps, of course. Denver will be overflowing with parties that offer a chance to not only watch the ponies at Churchill Downs, but to catch the action with all kinds of animals...including humans in big hats.
Off to the races? Here are your best bets:
Derby Day at the Station
Saturday, May 4, noon to 5 p.m.
Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports at Denver Union Station with an afternoon of dynamic downtown Derby events! The Terminal Bar will be holding a Starting Gate patio party beginning at noon, hosted by drag diva Miss Jessica, featuring drink specials, photo booths, live music by the Royal Street Ramblers and more. Come dressed to impress and enter the “Best Dressed” contest. Admission is free; learn more here.
Denver Mini Derby
Saturday, May 4, 1 to 6 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Drink Denver is hosting an afternoon event full of mini horse and corgi races, fancy hats and plenty of beverages from the open bar. Because of the protests on the Auraria campus, the Mini Derby has been moved to Stanley Marketplace. Festivities include a massive viewing screen for watching the race, a live band and DJ, best-dressed contests, and more. Tickets start at $89.99 and a VIP option is available; get more info here.
Derby Day
Saturday, May 4, noon to 5 p.m.
Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 Pecos Street
Avanti is gearing up for the ultimate Derby Day celebration, teaming up with Woodford Reserve to serve up mint julep specials all day. DJ Styla will keep the beats going, and there will be a best-dressed contest as well as more special events — beyond the Kentucky Derby itself. This is a free event.
Denver Derby Day
Saturday, May 4, 1 to 5:30 p.m.
The Ritz-Carlton, 1881 Curtis Street
Head to the Ritz-Carlton for a the biggest party in town, which includes an amazing brunch of Southern fare and even better music. Sip on mint juleps while watching the races in style, and don't forget to wear your very best. Tickets are $45 and prices will increase, so get yours now, right here.
TheBigWonderful: 10th Annual Derby Party
Saturday, May 5, noon to 6 p.m.
Belleview Beer Garden, 6751 East Chenango Avenue
Belleview Station is gearing up to host its tenth annual Derby Party and Beer Fest, Bluegrass and Bazaar. TheBigWonderful will show a livestream of the Kentucky Derby; there will be live bluegrass music through the rest of the day. More than seventy Colorado craft beer vendors will be on hand for the Beer Fest; tickets include sampling from fifteen-plus breweries and are $40 for general admission and $65 for VIP on Eventbrite. But the shopping and partying are free!
Annual Kentucky Derby Party
Saturday, May 4, 1 to 5 p.m.
St Julien, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder
Experience the thrill of the Kentucky Derby with a Boulder flair as the St Julien hosts its annual Derby party. Don your fanciest hat and head to the hotel for an afternoon of exhilarating horse racing set against the stunning backdrop of the Flatirons. General admission seating is free at the bar and VIP tickets are $130 on Eventbrite.
Kentucky Derby Fundraiser
Saturday, May 4, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Sky View Farms, 1705 Outter Marker Road, Castle Rock
Sky View Farms is hosting the third annual mini derby fundraiser, benefiting local non-profits Robin's Nest Foundation, Mile High Rescue and Tall Tales Ranch. Cheer on miniature horses in charity races, enjoy whiskey and wine tastings, bid on exclusive items, and watch the 150th Kentucky Derby live. Tickets start at $65 here.
What did we miss? Send additional Kentucky Derby events to [email protected].