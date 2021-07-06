All-Star Action: Things to Do in Denver Before the Big Game

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Play ball! Major League Baseball is bringing its All-Star Game to Denver, and there's a lineup of fun leading to the big game on July 13. Find all the official details at mlb.com/all-star.

Meanwhile, here's a look at the action:

Stars & Stripes Streetfest

Now through July 13, 5 p.m. to midnight

The Square on 21st, 21st Street between Larimer and Lawrence streets

The Ballpark Collective has activated a pop-up park dubbed the Square on 21st just in time for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, with a continuous free street party: the Stars & Stripes Streetfest. Live comedy, dueling pianos, live music and DJs, food, drinks and games will keep you busy. Starting July 9, surrounding eateries will stretch out with tables under the stars on closed-off streets to catch the All-Star week overflow. Most events are free; get all the info and schedule updates here.



baseball-experience-celebrate-2021-mlb-all-star-game" target="_blank"> Immersive Baseball Experience

Thursday, July 8, through Tuesday, July 13

Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1991 Wazee Street

From its prime perch adjacent to Coors Field in McGregor Square, the new downtown Tattered Cover store is perfectly poised for MLB All-Star Game festivities. Get in the game by participating in the book store’s Best Baseball Books of All Time online vote (the deadline is July 6); starting on July 8, buy the winning titles — and any of 1,000 other all-ages baseball-themed books — at a pop-up shop that will be open in the store’s outdoor breezeway through game day on July 13. A series of live and online baseball book events is in the works; check here for developing dates.

Play Ball Park

Opening at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, through Tuesday, July 13

Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street

Major League Baseball is hosting five days of fun at this free fan event, an immersive, interactive experience that blends baseball, softball, music, food, technology and stars, including former Major Leaguers and softball legends. A deep lineup of Hall of Famers, Olympic Gold medalists and former Colorado Rockies stars — among them All-Star Ambassadors Vinny Castilla and Larry Walker — will make appearances at Play Ball Park, where they'll sign autographs and participate in question-and-answer sessions and clinics. The streets outside the Colorado Convention Center will offer the MLB Home Run Derby attraction; inside, there will even be a free vaccination clinic. And each day will have a new theme and free giveaways. Friday, July 9, is Kids Day, with 3,000 plastic bat and ball sets given away throughout the day; Saturday, July 10, is Heritage Day, with 3,000 All-Star tote bags handed out; Sunday, July 11, is Draft Day, with 3,000 MLB Draft seat cushions as giveaways; Monday, July 12, is Global Appreciation Day, with an All-Star headband giveaway; and Tuesday, July 13, is All-Star Tuesday, with 3,000 Blake Street Bombers posters as handouts. Admission is free to Play Ball

Park, but tickets are required; get yours and find out more here.

Major League Baseball All-Star 5k Run/Walk

Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m.

Civic Center Park

This 5k run/walk follows a downtown course created just for this event; there will also be a 1k fun run for kids and families with team mascots. Post-race festivities will include breakfast, refreshments, music and a beer garden. Proceeds benefit the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation. Registration runs $35 to $40; find out more here.

EXPAND Marshall Fogel collection

Hall of Legends

Saturday, July 10, through Sunday, July 18 (closed July 12), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rally Hotel, McGregor Square

History Colorado and the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation are hosting the Hall of Legends exhibit during MLB All-Star Week, featuring such memorabilia from private collector Marshall Fogel's exhibit as Larry Walker's game-worn jersey from the 1998 All-Star Game in Denver; the jersey worn by Joe DiMaggio when he hit his last home run in the triumphant final game of his career at the 1951 World Series; Hank Aaron’s bat and glove; a program from Jackie Robinson’s color-barrier-breaking Major League debut in 1947; and — for the exhibit’s first three days only — a PSA gem mint 10 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, known as the Holy Grail of baseball cards. Kids will receive free baseball cards (while supplies last). Tickets are $10 at the Rally, or get them in advance here.

EXPAND Paizley Park will be at Denver Union Station Rock the Block

LoDo Rocks the Block

Sunday, July 11, through Tuesday, July 13, noon to midnight

Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

LoDo will cover all the bases as the masses gather near Coors Field in the days leading up to the MLB All-Star Game — at least when it comes to free street entertainment. Union Station is tag-teaming with the nearby Dairy Block to bring nonstop live music, vendor booths and family-friendly activities to the area. On July 11, the musical lineup includes the Nacho Men (noon to 2 p.m., Union Station), Family Reunion Band (3 to 5 p.m., Union Station), The Reals (6 to 8 p.m., Dairy Block) and Danny Fantastic (8 to 10 p.m., Dairy Block); on July 12, it's the Radio (noon to 2 p.m., Union Station), Soul School (3 to 5 p.m., Union Station), LVDY (4 to 6 p.m., Dairy Block), Dzirae Gold (8 to 10 p.m., Dairy Block); on July 12, it's Paizley Park (3 to 5 p.m., Union Station) and the Reals (8 to 10 p.m., Dairy Block). Also watch for the All-Star Market at the Dairy Block, 11 to 7 p.m. July 12 and 13. Find out more about all the events here.

All-Star Futures Game

Saturday, July 11, 1 p.m.

Coors Field

The next generation of MLB superstars will take the field at the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Two-time All-Star and longtime Colorado Rockies third baseman Vinny Castilla and longtime Major League reliever LaTroy Hawkins will serve as managers during the game; the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a reversible, All-Star-themed bucket hat. Find out more here.



2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Sunday, July 11, 4 p.m.

Coors Field

The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game is a five-inning event featuring celebrities from TV, movies, music and more, along with former All-Stars competing together as part of All-Star Week. The game will be preceded by a performance by OneRepublic. Buy tickets here.

MLB Draft

Sunday, July 11, 5 p.m.

Bellco Theatre, Colorado Convention Center

For the first time ever, the first round of the MLB Draft will be held at MLB All-Star Week. All-Stars present and future will be in one place to celebrate baseball’s biggest week — and you can be a part of it. Find out more here.

Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

Monday, July 12, 3 p.m.

Coors Field

The first chance for fans to see the 2021 All-Stars; Workout Day starts with batting practice for the AL and NL All-Stars leading into the captivating T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Find out more here.

Home Run Derby

Monday, July 12, 6 p.m.

Coors Field

The stars will come out to crush home runs out of Coors Field in the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which will air live on ESPN. But you can also buy tickets; find out more here.

MLB All-Star Game

Tuesday, July 13, 5:30 p.m. (gates at 3 p.m.)

Coors Field

Before the big game, baseball's biggest stars will be captured on the Red Carpet Show as they arrive at Coors Field for the game's biggest night; fans can watch on the MLB Network. then comes the game itself, the 91st annual Midsummer Classic. If you don't want to shell out thousands for a ticket, the game will air live on Fox. Find out more here.



We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.