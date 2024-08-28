The Best Exhibits at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has long been a cornerstone of culture and curiosity in the Mile High City. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a seasoned local, the museum always offers something new to discover. And we scoured the entire museum in one day, looking for exhibits that really stood out.
After hours of exploration, we've narrowed it down to six must-see exhibits that we'd prioritize if you only have a few hours to see the best of what the museum has to offer. And, as a bonus, we've included the best spot inside the gallery to take in one of the most breathtaking views of Denver.
But before diving into our picks, a little history! The Denver Museum of Nature & Science wasn’t always the sprawling institution it is today. Its roots trace back to 1868, when Edwin Carter, a passionate naturalist, started collecting birds and mammals from the Rocky Mountains. What began as a personal collection in a tiny cabin in Breckenridge that citizens demanded be moved closer to the capital city has grown into one of the nation's leading museums.
The museum officially opened its doors in 1908, quickly becoming a hub for scientific discovery and education, from unearthing ancient Folsom points that altered our understanding of early human history to creating world-renowned dioramas that transport visitors across continents.
Today, it houses over 4.3 million artifacts and specimens, offering a window into the natural world and beyond. It's open almost every day of the year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and most Fridays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., which allows plenty of options to visit the museum's current exhibits.
Now, here's what you should see floor-by-floor at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science:
Coors Gems & Minerals Hall
Upon walking into the Coors Gems and Minerals Hall, you are immediately surrounded by a stunning display of geological wonders. Dedicated in 1979, this exhibit is an oldie but a goodie, showcasing everything from delicate gem carvings inspired by Russian folklore to a massive amethyst crystal that ranks among the largest in the United States.
But this hall offers more than just pretty stones; it’s also a journey through Colorado’s rich mining heritage. There is a recreated mine shaft that appears to lead directly to a hidden treasure, and the cavernous settings are designed to evoke the thrill of discovery, with glittering crystals and minerals at every turn. Among the highlights is Colorado's red rhodochrosite crystal display, which gleams with a deep, almost otherworldly hue.
The hall is a magnet for people of all ages, but expect to navigate through a crowd of young explorers, each captivated by the shiny treasures on display. Despite the bustling atmosphere, the exhibit offers moments of quiet awe as you marvel at the intricate details and learn about the geological forces that shaped these natural wonders, making it a must-see destination. Plus, since it's easily accessible on the first floor, this is a convenient and visually appealing first stop.
Expedition Health
At first glance, the technology-driven setup of Expedition Health may appear gimmicky, but do not be fooled; this 10,000-square-foot exhibit is jam-packed with interactive human body features that will keep you engaged from beginning to end. Found on the museum's second floor, the exhibit takes visitors on a journey up Mount Blue Sky, one of Colorado's famous "fourteeners," using the climb as a metaphor for the body's ongoing struggle to maintain balance, warmth and life itself.
As you progress through the exhibit, a personalized Peak Pass card tracks your health metrics, offering a snapshot of how your body responds to different challenges. Interactive stations like the Hungry Hiker-Build a Meal game teach visitors about nutrition in a fun, hands-on way, while the aging simulation device offers a glimpse into the future, showing how your body might change over time.
Expedition Health combines cutting-edge science with real anatomical specimens, creating an experience that’s as educational as it is immersive. Whether you are interested in biology or just curious about how your body works, this exhibit will teach you everything you didn't learn in health class.
The North American Wildlife Hall, which opened on the second floor in 1982, exemplifies the meticulous artistry and scientific precision that go into creating the museum's famous dioramas. This area was the museum's last traditional diorama space, and it is clear that no detail was spared in bringing these scenes to life. As you walk through the hall, you will learn about North America's diverse ecosystems, with each diorama representing a different natural setting.
But what sets this exhibit apart is a behind-the-scenes display that reveals the laborious process involved in creating these scenes. From the research and collection of specimens to the fabrication of plants and the painstaking work of background painting, the exhibit highlights the incredible craftsmanship that goes into each display.
One particularly fascinating section walks visitors through the taxidermy process, showing how artists create clay models that serve as the foundation for the lifelike animals on display. The exhibit also delves into the history of diorama-making at the museum, offering a deeper appreciation for the art form. For all of you art enthusiasts, there is no comparison to this educational section that delves deep into the meticulous art of museum dioramas.
Botswanan, Africa
After checking out the section on how the dioramas are created, head upstairs to the museum's third floor to check out what we consider the most impressive traditional display. For those who dream of an African safari, the Botswana, Africa exhibit offers the next best thing. This display transports visitors to the heart of the African savanna, where the sights and sounds of the wild come alive in breathtaking detail.
The “Night on the Kalahari” section is the crown jewel of this exhibit, enveloping visitors in the serene and haunting atmosphere of the savanna at night. The sound design is so convincing that you might find yourself peering over your shoulder, expecting to see a cape pangolin or aardvark emerge from the shadows. These nocturnal creatures, along with the aardwolf, are featured in this section because they share a love of termites, which is one of those useless fun facts that are always entertaining to collect.
The diorama work here is some of the best in the museum, with lifelike renderings that make it easy to forget you’re in Denver and not deep in the African wilderness. The exhibit is designed to be a “calm space,” encouraging visitors to slow down and take in the details at their own pace. It is an ideal spot for reflection and quiet admiration, providing a serene contrast to the museum's more bustling areas.
The Power of Poison
The Power of Poison will undoubtedly pique your interest and possibly make you uneasy. This temporary exhibit, which runs until January 2025, delves into the deadly world of toxins, examining their roles in nature, history and medicine. The exhibit kicks off with a deep dive into the natural world, showcasing plants and animals from the Colombian forest that use poison as a tool for survival.
However, the Power of Poison isn’t just about nature. It also explores the human fascination with poison, weaving in mythological and historical tales that add depth to the narrative. Learn about Napoleon Bonaparte's suspected poisoning and Chinese Emperor Qin Shihuangdi, who believed mercury would grant him immortality but died tragically.
The exhibit’s interactive elements, including mystery-solving games and live shows, add a dynamic layer to the experience. The Power of Poison concludes on a more hopeful note, exploring how poisons have been used for medical purposes ranging from cough treatment to cancer prevention. It is a thought-provoking journey that will leave you with a new perspective on the complex role poisons play in our world.
Egyptian Mummies
The Egyptian Mummies exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science offers a look into ancient Egyptian life. Upon entering, visitors encounter a content warning, acknowledging the complex ethics of displaying human remains. The museum strives to honor these individuals while recognizing that this was never meant to be their final resting place.
The interactive touch table is a highlight, allowing visitors to digitally "unwrap" the mummies and learn fascinating details about their lives and burial practices. The exhibit also includes animal mummies and tomb artifacts, offering a comprehensive view of ancient Egyptian customs.
Bonus: Leprino Family Atrium
After exploring the museum’s many wonders, take a moment to relax in the Leprino Family Atrium. This four-story space offers breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountain Front Range and the Denver skyline, making it a perfect spot to relax and reflect on the day’s experiences.
The atrium’s design allows for panoramic views that stretch over 350 miles. For the best experience, visitors should head to the second or third floor, where the crowds are thinner, but the views are just as stunning.