Dozens of Ways to Have a Blow-Out New Year's Eve

This is no time to relax, because the holidays aren't over yet. In fact, the big one is yet to come: New Year's Eve. If you haven't yet made plans for December 31, never fear: We've pulled together dozens of options in and around town, from quiet to chaotic.

Read through these listings, and pick your own path into 2020.

2020 Denver NYE Bar Crawl: Can't decide what bar to spend the night at? Get free entry to them all — plus food and drink deals — at this bar crawl, which includes shuttle service between venues. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $21 and up, begins at the Celtic on Market, 1400 Market Street, eventbrite.com.

5280 Singles New Year's Eve Party: Looking to meet a special someone before the ball drops? Try your luck at this singles-centric celebration. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $30, Knights of Columbus, 1555 Grant Street, 5280singles.org.

54thirty New Year's Eve: Get unobstructed views of Denver's pyrotechnic shows from the city's highest open- air rooftop bar. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $25, 54thirty, 1475 California Street, 303-893-1888, eventbrite.com.

’80s vs. ’90s New Year's Eve Spectacular: In a shocking turn of events, at least one venue is celebrating a decade that's not the 1920s. Includes retro tunes, a costume contest and Ryan Dykstra's vinyl pop-up shop. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $30 and up, Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden, buffalorosegolden.com.

Avanti New Year's Eve: The upstairs bar boasts music from DJ Digg, with passed apps from all the market hall's restaurants and free champagne at the stroke of midnight, plus a free Bloody or mimosa on New Year's Day. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $100, Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 Pecos Street, 720-269-4778, facebook.com.

Beat the Clock: In a bid to ensure that you pass out well before midnight, Denver Milk Market is offering $4 cocktails starting at 4 p.m., with prices increasing by $1 every hour until the ball drops. 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee Street, 303-792-8242, denvermilkmarket.com.

Blake Street Tavern New Year's Eve: Tickets include three drinks plus champagne, live music, games and (most valuable!) free parking. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $40, Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake Street, 303-675-0505, blakestreettavern.com.

Blue Pebble 2020 Vision: Show up for live art demos and music, plus a free champagne toast to ring in the New Year. 6 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover, Blue Pebble, 698 Santa Fe Drive, 303-963-5346, bluepebbledenver.com.

Bunk With the Beasts: Zoo Year's Eve: Is your kid a real party animal? Drop them off at the zoo for a sleepover where they'll explore Zoo Lights while you have a fun NYE out — or in; ages 5 to 13 only. 6 p.m.-10 a.m., $75, Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, denverzoo.org.

Carnevale di Boulderado: The historic setting is the draw at this party that includes reserved mezzanine seating, an expansive buffet and circus performers; includes one free cocktail and champagne toast with cash bar. 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $175, Hotel Boulderado, 2115 13th Street, Boulderado, boulderado.com.

Celebrate With Compassion: Skip the hangover with an hour of vegetarian bites and non-alcoholic beverages followed by a calming meditation to welcome 2020. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, $25, Kadampa Meditation Center, 1336 Glenarm Place, 303-813-9551, meditationincolorado.org.

Cherish Spirits Lounge New Year's Eve: The modest cover charge includes one glass of bubbly, but you can upgrade to the Celebration package with a bottle, table seating and apps as well. 6 p.m., $25-$150, Cherish Spirits Lounge, 221 Detroit Street, 303-243-7474, cherishlounge.com.

Crawl ’Til the Ball Falls: If your resolution is to stop playing it safe in 2020, take your chances at this bar crawl; participating bars TBA December 30. 6 p.m.-2 a.m., $10, eventbrite.com.

The Crimson Room New Year's Eve: Dance the decade away at this underground club; entry includes a midnight toast. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $25, 1403 Larimer Street,720-639-6987, facebook.com.

Cumbia Con Flavor: Ring in the new year with some serious dancing at this cumbia party with tunes from DJs Staxx and RayRock. 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $30 and up, Otra Vez Cantina, 610 16th Street Mall, eventbrite.com.

Dave & Buster's NYE Family Party: Bring the kids for comfort food, family-friendly games and a ginger ale toast at "midnight." 5-8 p.m., $34.12-$42.12, 2000 South Colorado Boulevard, 303-759-1515, eventbrite.com.

Denver Black Tie NYE 2020: Test your luck with casino games and double down on the open bar. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $89.99 and up, Sheraton Denver Downtown, 1550 Court Place, 303-893-3333, newyearsevenight.com.

Denver NYE Bar Crawl: Party at Blake Street Tavern, Lodo's, Swanky's and more; you'll also get an appetizer buffet and champagne toast. 6 p.m.-2 a.m., $35, begins at Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake Street, eventbrite.com.

Denver's Grandest NYE Party: This four-ballroom bash includes a dinner buffet, open bar, party favors and champagne toast. 8 p.m., $159, Grand Hyatt, 1750 Welton Street, 303-295-1234, hyatt.com.

A Distinguished 2020: Technically, you can walk in without a cover until the venue reaches capacity, but sophisticated sorts know better: Opt for the all-inclusive ticket that includes an open bar. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $75, Improper City, 3201 Walnut Street, 720-666-0043, facebook.com.

The Great Gatsby New Year's Eve Ball: This party's order of operations is: champagne, apps, dinner, two more drinks, more champagne and an early-morning breakfast buffet. 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $150, Lone Tree Golf Club, 9808 Sunningdale Boulevard, Lone Tree, 303-790-0202, eventbrite.com.

Hotel Born New Year's Eve Bash: Includes a buffet dinner at Citizen Rail, open bar, whiskey den and music from the Diamond Empire Band. 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $135-$165, Hotel Born, 1600 Wewatta Street, 303-323-0024, hotelborndenver.com.

Hudson Hill and Lady Jane New Year's Eve: Spend the evening in a stylish neighborhood bar with one of two three-hour open-bar sessions that include bites, booze and bubbly. 6 p.m. or 9:30 p.m., $75, Hudson Hill, 619 East 13th Avenue, 303-832-0776, eventbrite.com, and Lady Jane, 2021 West 32nd Avenue, 720-328-9288, eventbrite.com.

Introvert's New Year's Eve Party: If you're not up to ringing in the new year — instead, you like to welcome it with a soft chime — celebrate with kindred spirits at this low-key gathering that includes board games, a coloring party, a midnight toast and 20 percent off your book purchase. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $30, BookBar, 4280 Tennyson Street, 303-284-0194, bookbardenver.com.

Jake's Brew Bar New Year's Eve: Entry to the Littleton taproom's shindig includes pizza, two craft beers, live music and giveaways. Walk of Shame attire is encouraged. Tickets are on sale at the bar only. 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $35, Jake's Brew Bar, 2530 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-996-1006, facebook.com.

License No. 1 New Year's Eve: Enjoy music from DJs, all-night apps, a champagne toast and a souvenir shot glass at Boulder's oldest bar. 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $25 and up, License No. 1., 2115 13th Street, Boulder, 303-442-4560, boulderado.com.

The Mercury Cafe New Year's Eve: After dinner, enjoy a trio of shows 'til the clock strikes twelve: the Erotic Poetry Festival (includes a belly-dancing performance), the Bypassers with Chimney Choir and Curtis Hawkins Blues Band. $10 and up, dinner reservations start at 5:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street, 303-294-9281, mercurycafe.com.

Mile High Spirits New Year's Eve: Dress to impress at the tasting room's annual party, with dancing and drink specials all night long. 9 p.m., Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence Street, $20-$50, 303-296-2226, drinkmhs.com.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa New Year's Eve: Make sure you don't gamble away all your money before midnight; you'll want to be around for party favors and a complimentary champagne toast to ring in 2020. 6 p.m.-midnight, Monarch Casino Resort Spa, 488 Main Street, Black Hawk, 303-582-1000, monarchblackhawk.com.

Moxy Freak Show New Year's Eve: Ticket includes a glass of champagne, drink specials, tunes from DJ Carl and freak show performances, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $20, Moxy Cherry Creek, 240 Josephine Street, 303-463-6699, eventbrite.com.

Mr. Gatsby's New Year's Eve: Here's hoping your 2019 ends better than Gatsby's 1922. 8:20 p.m.-2 a.m., $179-$249, the Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th Street, 720-996-6300, eventbrite.com.

NDK NYE: Regional anime con Nan Desu Kan presents its elaborate NYE bash with formal costumes, cosplay, games and dancing. 6 p.m., $20, Denver Marriott South, 10345 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, ndknye.org.

New Beer's Eve: Drink beer, not bubbly, at this laid-back festival that includes optional beer-dinner seatings at 6:30 and 8 p.m. 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m., $55-$120, The Lobby, 2191 Arapahoe Street, 303-997-9911, facebook.com.

New Year's Eve 2020 Denver Bar Crawl: Get access to eight different LoDo bars on NYE, with drink specials and debauchery at each. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $13-$23, starts at the Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer Street, eventbrite.com.

New Year's Eve Auld Lang Syne: There's no cover at this brewery bash that includes music by Indigent Row, party games, hors d'oeuvres and the release of a barrel-aged imperial barleywine. 6 p.m.-1 a.m., free, Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 West Second Avenue, 720-693-9099, burnsalesdenver.com.

New Year's Eve Black Tie Party: Spend the night flitting between the open bar and casino games at this formal event; bands, DJs, champagne toast and a free photo booth will also be on the agenda. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $95 and up, Mile High Station, p.m. 2027 West Colfax Avenue, eventbrite.com.

New Year's Eve at the Cottonwood Club: This pop-up speakeasy has a distinctly retro vibe; its NYE hijinks includes three drinks, music from Black Iris Collective and performances by the Circus Foundry and dance troupe the Honey Taps. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $100 and up, Exdo Event Center, 1399 35th Street, cottonwoodclubdenver.com.

New Year's Eve Dance Bash: Get into the swing of things with a jive class to start the evening, then ballroom dancing on two levels until the wee hours. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $49-$75, Denver Turnverein, 1570 Clarkson Street, 303-831-9717, denverturnverein.com.

New Year's Eve Family Celebration: Ring in 2020 with budding marine biologists, people who can't stay up ’til midnight and a person in a shark suit (draw that Venn diagram for kicks). Call for required reservations. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., $22.99-$30.99, Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water Street, 303-561-4450, aquariumrestaurants.com.

New Year's Eve Fireworks: Fireworks light up downtown Denver's skyline in two identical shows, though DJs along the 16th Street Mall will spin tunes for the midnight edition. 9 p.m. and midnight, free, 16th Street Mall, downtowndenver.com.

New Year's Eve Gong Bath: This fifteen-year tradition combines Himalayan singing, gemstone crystal bowls, gongs and didgeridoos to clear your negative energy for the upcoming year. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., $30, Samadhi Center for Yoga, 1070 Bannock Street, 303-860-9642, samadhiyoga.net.

New Year's Eve on Tap: Come early for the open bar (the bottomless bubbly is cider in this case) and appetizer buffet; stay late for dancing and a 2,000-balloon drop at midnight. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $85 and up, Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake Street, eventbrite.com.

New Year's Eve with Jordan Rock: The actor and comedian will ring in 2020 with an all-ages show at 6 p.m., then 21+ sets at 8 and 10 p.m. $25-$60, Comedy Works, 1226 15th Street, 303-595-3637, comedyworks.com.

New Year's Eve with Pete Lee: Pete Lee performs for pint-sized humans at 5 p.m., then for full-sized ones at 7:30 and 10 p.m., $25-$60, Comedy Works Sourth, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 720-274-6800, comedyworks.com.

New York, New York 2020 NYE: Kick off the night with class (no guarantee you'll finish it that way) with a dinner and dessert buffet accompanied by jazz from the Moses Jones Trio; drinks, dancing and debauchery come later. 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $10-$40, ViewHouse Littleton, 2680 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-797-4829, viewhouse.com.

A Night in Paris: The black tie-optional bash includes a late-night snack bar and midnight toast. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $100, the Jacquard Hotel, 222 Milwaukee Street, 303-515-2000, eventbrite.com.

Noon Year's Eve: The Children's Museum is re-creating Times Square — without the chain restaurants and Naked Cowboy — for little ones at a much more family-friendly hour and with tons of kids' activities. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $16, Children's Museum at Marsico Campus, 2121 Children's Museum Drive, 303-433-7444, mychildsmuseum.org.

Noon Year's Eve at the Rink: It's half-price ice at the outdoor skating rink for two hours on New Year's Eve. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., $2.50-$4.75, Rink at Belmar, 7337 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood, belmarcolorado.com.

NYE 2020 Countdown: Get all you can drink and eat (taco bar! mac and cheese bar! mashed potato bar!) before a concert featuring Midnight Star and JoJo. 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m., $150, DoubleTree Denver Tech Center, 7801 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village, 303-779-6161, eventbrite.com.

NYE in the City: The Four Seasons' swanky soirée includes dancing and Cirque de Soleil-style performances, but you'll pay extra for booze at the cash bar. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $99, Four Seasons, 1111 14th Street, 303-389-3000, facebook.com.

NYE in the Woods: Enjoy one of the best views in the city from the Source hotel's rooftop bar, with bites, two beverages and a midnight toast included in the ticket price. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $95, The Woods, 3330 Brighton Boulevard, 720-409-1600, eventbrite.com.

Noble Riot New Year's Eve: Don't drink just any wine on NYE: Drink wine that has been opened with a sword — and learn the trick yourself at Sabrage University (5-6:30 p.m., $99). Stick around for the all-night celebration that includes bottomless house wine and drink specials ($125). Noble Riot, 1336 27th Street, 303-993-5330, nobleriot.com.

Paradise 2020: Take your chances getting into the swanky joint with a $25 cover and then pay as you go, or guarantee entry and treat yourself to an open bar for just $59. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $25-$59, Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer Street, 720-449-8587, insidethehelix.com.

Pop Party 2020: Pop those bottles of champagne as you ring in 2020 with an homage to pop art. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $20-$30, the Art Hotel, 1201 Broadway, 303-572-8000, eventbrite.com.

Pure Imagination 2020 NYE: Make midnight magical at this Willy Wonka-themed night of whimsical buffet food, drinks and dancing. 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $25-$70, ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market Street, 720-878-2015, viewhouse.com.

Resolution: The massive annual party spans three floors; tickets include open bars, a light show and a slew of DJs spinning top 40, hip-hop and rock. 7:30 p.m., $99 and up, McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, resolutiondenver.com.

REVELution 2020: The club's New Year's shenanigans include a midnight toast, games, a photo booth and "special surprise guests" — maybe it's you! 9 p.m.-1 a.m., price TBD, Revel Social, 2229 Blake Street, 303-498-0862, facebook.com.

Roaring ’20s Ball: You won't be bored at this bash that includes costume and dance contests and Charleston lessons. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $80-$140, Denver Marriott Westminster, 7000 Church Ranch Boulevard, Westminster, eventbrite.com.

Roaring ’20s New Year's Eve Bash: Show up in flapper garb and get a free shot at the soda shoppe-themed Dairy Block bar; free champagne starts flowing at midnight. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., free, Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee Street, 720-460-2725, facebook.com.

Roaring ’20s New Year's Eve Party: Entry includes a champagne toast, dinner buffet, three drinks and dancing in the winery's stylish tasting room that has always been inspired by the pre-Prohibition era. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $125 and up, Bigsby's Folly, 3563 Wazee Street, 720-485-3158, facebook.com.

Roaring ’20s NYE Bash: GA tickets includes an open bar from 9 to 11 p.m., champagne toast and great views of downtown's fireworks from the hotel's patio. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $75-$180, The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis Street, eventbrite.com.

Roaring 2020s NYE Party: Burlesque, beats and booze are the draw at this Great Gatsby/Burning Man mashup. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $40-$50, Deviant Spirits, 2480 49th Street, Boulder, 720-535-6824, eventbrite.com.

Roaring Into 2020, 1920s Style: Party admission includes appetizers and desserts, four drinks, champagne toast and live music; book a room at the hotel that night and get free breakfast. 8 p.m., $95, Sheraton Denver West, 360 Union Boulevard, Lakewood, 303-987-2000, eventbrite.com.

Sacred Sound and Cosmic Cacao Ceremony: Those with an open mind may appreciate the sounds (aka "frequency codes") and hot chocolate (aka "ceremonial-grade cacao") at this gathering. 1:30-4:30 p.m., $50, the Star House, 3476 Sunshine Canyon Drive, Boulder, 303-245-8452, eventbrite.com.

Salsa Masquerade Ball: Shake, shimmy and salsa your way into 2020 at the Latin dance club's annual NYE festivities. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $10 with mask ($15 without), La Rumba, 99 West Ninth Avenue, 303-572-8006, larumbadenver.com.

Skate the Lake: The family-friendly Evergreen tradition includes fireworks, ice skating, broomball, mini-golf (on ice!) and a screening of Frozen. 6-10 p.m., $20-$30, Evergreen Lake House, 26914 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen, 720-971-0144, evergreenchamber.org.

Sober Eve: What if you're a party animal who doesn't partake? Join other non-drinkers at a dinner (7-10 p.m.) and dance party (9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.). $35, various Denver locations, barzerodenver.org.

St. Julien New Year's Eve: The Boulder hotel's soirée includes music from Funkiphino, the Good Manners Band and Oh Like WOW, plus food stations, a midnight toast and party favors; book a room starting at $449 and get two tickets for free. 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $125, St. Julien Hotel and Spa, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder, 720-406-8208, stjulien.com.

Stoke Your Inner Fire and Clear That Shit: Enter the new year with a clear mind and soul thanks to this workshop that includes meditation, energy healing and smudging. 1-4 p.m., $55-$75, A Living Arts Centre, 2231 South Platte River Drive, 303-922-7800, eventbrite.com.

Totally Tubular 2020 NYE: Celebrate with dinner and dessert buffet, throwback tunes from That Eighties Band and two floors of dancing. 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $25-$120, ViewHouse Centennial, 7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial, 303-790-8440, viewhouse.com.

Union Station New Year's Eve: Bust a move at a silent disco and light show in the Great Hall, hide away in a basement speakeasy or party above it all in the Cooper Lounge as Union Station throws three parties. 9 p.m., $80-$200, Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, facebook.com.

What a Year NYE Party: You won't find a better NYE deal than this 18+ party. 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $7, the People's Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora,

White Rose Gala: It's the Roaring (20)20s all over again at this Gatsby-themed bash; cash bar only. 9 p.m., $71 and up, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 14th and Champa streets, newyearspartydenver.com.

Zuni Street Brewing New Year's Eve: The brewery's annual NYE party includes a live-streamed Phish show. 7 p.m.-midnight, free, Zuni Street Brewing Co., 2355 West 29th Avenue, 303-862-6525, facebook.com.