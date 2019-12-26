 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Fireworks launch from a flatbed truck on Arapahoe St. as seen from a parking garage on December 31, 2016.EXPAND
Fireworks launch from a flatbed truck on Arapahoe St. as seen from a parking garage on December 31, 2016.
Brandon Marshall

Dozens of Ways to Have a Blow-Out New Year's Eve

Westword Staff | December 26, 2019 | 6:09am
AA

This is no time to relax, because the holidays aren't over yet. In fact, the big one is yet to come: New Year's Eve. If you haven't yet made plans for December 31, never fear: We've pulled together dozens of options in and around town, from quiet to chaotic.

Read through these listings, and pick your own path into 2020.

2020 Denver NYE Bar Crawl: Can't decide what bar to spend the night at? Get free entry to them all — plus food and drink deals — at this bar crawl, which includes shuttle service between venues. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $21 and up, begins at the Celtic on Market, 1400 Market Street, eventbrite.com.
5280 Singles New Year's Eve Party: Looking to meet a special someone before the ball drops? Try your luck at this singles-centric celebration. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $30, Knights of Columbus, 1555 Grant Street, 5280singles.org.
54thirty New Year's Eve: Get unobstructed views of Denver's pyrotechnic shows from the city's highest open- air rooftop bar. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $25, 54thirty, 1475 California Street, 303-893-1888, eventbrite.com.
’80s vs. ’90s New Year's Eve Spectacular: In a shocking turn of events, at least one venue is celebrating a decade that's not the 1920s. Includes retro tunes, a costume contest and Ryan Dykstra's vinyl pop-up shop. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $30 and up, Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden, buffalorosegolden.com.
Avanti New Year's Eve: The upstairs bar boasts music from DJ Digg, with passed apps from all the market hall's restaurants and free champagne at the stroke of midnight, plus a free Bloody or mimosa on New Year's Day. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $100, Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 Pecos Street, 720-269-4778, facebook.com.
Beat the Clock: In a bid to ensure that you pass out well before midnight, Denver Milk Market is offering $4 cocktails starting at 4 p.m., with prices increasing by $1 every hour until the ball drops. 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee Street, 303-792-8242, denvermilkmarket.com.
Blake Street Tavern New Year's Eve: Tickets include three drinks plus champagne, live music, games and (most valuable!) free parking. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $40, Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake Street, 303-675-0505, blakestreettavern.com.
Blue Pebble 2020 Vision: Show up for live art demos and music, plus a free champagne toast to ring in the New Year. 6 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover, Blue Pebble, 698 Santa Fe Drive, 303-963-5346, bluepebbledenver.com.
Bunk With the Beasts: Zoo Year's Eve: Is your kid a real party animal? Drop them off at the zoo for a sleepover where they'll explore Zoo Lights while you have a fun NYE out — or in; ages 5 to 13 only. 6 p.m.-10 a.m., $75, Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, denverzoo.org.
Carnevale di Boulderado: The historic setting is the draw at this party that includes reserved mezzanine seating, an expansive buffet and circus performers; includes one free cocktail and champagne toast with cash bar. 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $175, Hotel Boulderado, 2115 13th Street, Boulderado, boulderado.com.
Celebrate With Compassion: Skip the hangover with an hour of vegetarian bites and non-alcoholic beverages followed by a calming meditation to welcome 2020. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, $25, Kadampa Meditation Center, 1336 Glenarm Place, 303-813-9551, meditationincolorado.org.
Cherish Spirits Lounge New Year's Eve: The modest cover charge includes one glass of bubbly, but you can upgrade to the Celebration package with a bottle, table seating and apps as well. 6 p.m., $25-$150, Cherish Spirits Lounge, 221 Detroit Street, 303-243-7474, cherishlounge.com.
Crawl ’Til the Ball Falls: If your resolution is to stop playing it safe in 2020, take your chances at this bar crawl; participating bars TBA December 30. 6 p.m.-2 a.m., $10, eventbrite.com.
The Crimson Room New Year's Eve: Dance the decade away at this underground club; entry includes a midnight toast. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $25, 1403 Larimer Street,720-639-6987, facebook.com.
Cumbia Con Flavor: Ring in the new year with some serious dancing at this cumbia party with tunes from DJs Staxx and RayRock. 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $30 and up, Otra Vez Cantina, 610 16th Street Mall, eventbrite.com.
Dave & Buster's NYE Family Party: Bring the kids for comfort food, family-friendly games and a ginger ale toast at "midnight." 5-8 p.m., $34.12-$42.12, 2000 South Colorado Boulevard, 303-759-1515, eventbrite.com.
Denver Black Tie NYE 2020: Test your luck with casino games and double down on the open bar. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $89.99 and up, Sheraton Denver Downtown, 1550 Court Place, 303-893-3333, newyearsevenight.com.
Denver NYE Bar Crawl: Party at Blake Street Tavern, Lodo's, Swanky's and more; you'll also get an appetizer buffet and champagne toast. 6 p.m.-2 a.m., $35, begins at Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake Street, eventbrite.com.
Denver's Grandest NYE Party: This four-ballroom bash includes a dinner buffet, open bar, party favors and champagne toast. 8 p.m., $159, Grand Hyatt, 1750 Welton Street, 303-295-1234, hyatt.com.
A Distinguished 2020: Technically, you can walk in without a cover until the venue reaches capacity, but sophisticated sorts know better: Opt for the all-inclusive ticket that includes an open bar. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $75, Improper City, 3201 Walnut Street, 720-666-0043, facebook.com.
The Great Gatsby New Year's Eve Ball: This party's order of operations is: champagne, apps, dinner, two more drinks, more champagne and an early-morning breakfast buffet. 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $150, Lone Tree Golf Club, 9808 Sunningdale Boulevard, Lone Tree, 303-790-0202, eventbrite.com.
Hotel Born New Year's Eve Bash: Includes a buffet dinner at Citizen Rail, open bar, whiskey den and music from the Diamond Empire Band. 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $135-$165, Hotel Born, 1600 Wewatta Street, 303-323-0024, hotelborndenver.com.
Hudson Hill and Lady Jane New Year's Eve: Spend the evening in a stylish neighborhood bar with one of two three-hour open-bar sessions that include bites, booze and bubbly. 6 p.m. or 9:30 p.m., $75, Hudson Hill, 619 East 13th Avenue, 303-832-0776, eventbrite.com, and Lady Jane, 2021 West 32nd Avenue, 720-328-9288, eventbrite.com.
Introvert's New Year's Eve Party: If you're not up to ringing in the new year — instead, you like to welcome it with a soft chime — celebrate with kindred spirits at this low-key gathering that includes board games, a coloring party, a midnight toast and 20 percent off your book purchase. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $30, BookBar, 4280 Tennyson Street, 303-284-0194, bookbardenver.com.
Jake's Brew Bar New Year's Eve: Entry to the Littleton taproom's shindig includes pizza, two craft beers, live music and giveaways. Walk of Shame attire is encouraged. Tickets are on sale at the bar only. 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $35, Jake's Brew Bar, 2530 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-996-1006, facebook.com.
License No. 1 New Year's Eve: Enjoy music from DJs, all-night apps, a champagne toast and a souvenir shot glass at Boulder's oldest bar. 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $25 and up, License No. 1., 2115 13th Street, Boulder, 303-442-4560, boulderado.com.
The Mercury Cafe New Year's Eve: After dinner, enjoy a trio of shows 'til the clock strikes twelve: the Erotic Poetry Festival (includes a belly-dancing performance), the Bypassers with Chimney Choir and Curtis Hawkins Blues Band. $10 and up, dinner reservations start at 5:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street, 303-294-9281, mercurycafe.com.
Mile High Spirits New Year's Eve: Dress to impress at the tasting room's annual party, with dancing and drink specials all night long. 9 p.m., Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence Street, $20-$50, 303-296-2226, drinkmhs.com.
Monarch Casino Resort Spa New Year's Eve: Make sure you don't gamble away all your money before midnight; you'll want to be around for party favors and a complimentary champagne toast to ring in 2020. 6 p.m.-midnight, Monarch Casino Resort Spa, 488 Main Street, Black Hawk, 303-582-1000, monarchblackhawk.com.
Moxy Freak Show New Year's Eve: Ticket includes a glass of champagne, drink specials, tunes from DJ Carl and freak show performances, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $20, Moxy Cherry Creek, 240 Josephine Street, 303-463-6699, eventbrite.com.
Mr. Gatsby's New Year's Eve: Here's hoping your 2019 ends better than Gatsby's 1922. 8:20 p.m.-2 a.m., $179-$249, the Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th Street, 720-996-6300, eventbrite.com.
NDK NYE: Regional anime con Nan Desu Kan presents its elaborate NYE bash with formal costumes, cosplay, games and dancing. 6 p.m., $20, Denver Marriott South, 10345 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, ndknye.org.
New Beer's Eve: Drink beer, not bubbly, at this laid-back festival that includes optional beer-dinner seatings at 6:30 and 8 p.m. 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m., $55-$120, The Lobby, 2191 Arapahoe Street, 303-997-9911, facebook.com.
New Year's Eve 2020 Denver Bar Crawl: Get access to eight different LoDo bars on NYE, with drink specials and debauchery at each. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $13-$23, starts at the Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer Street, eventbrite.com.
New Year's Eve Auld Lang Syne: There's no cover at this brewery bash that includes music by Indigent Row, party games, hors d'oeuvres and the release of a barrel-aged imperial barleywine. 6 p.m.-1 a.m., free, Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 West Second Avenue, 720-693-9099, burnsalesdenver.com.
New Year's Eve Black Tie Party: Spend the night flitting between the open bar and casino games at this formal event; bands, DJs, champagne toast and a free photo booth will also be on the agenda. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $95 and up, Mile High Station, p.m. 2027 West Colfax Avenue, eventbrite.com.
New Year's Eve at the Cottonwood Club: This pop-up speakeasy has a distinctly retro vibe; its NYE hijinks includes three drinks, music from Black Iris Collective and performances by the Circus Foundry and dance troupe the Honey Taps. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $100 and up, Exdo Event Center, 1399 35th Street, cottonwoodclubdenver.com.
New Year's Eve Dance Bash: Get into the swing of things with a jive class to start the evening, then ballroom dancing on two levels until the wee hours. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $49-$75, Denver Turnverein, 1570 Clarkson Street, 303-831-9717, denverturnverein.com.
New Year's Eve Family Celebration: Ring in 2020 with budding marine biologists, people who can't stay up ’til midnight and a person in a shark suit (draw that Venn diagram for kicks). Call for required reservations. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., $22.99-$30.99, Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water Street, 303-561-4450, aquariumrestaurants.com.
New Year's Eve Fireworks: Fireworks light up downtown Denver's skyline in two identical shows, though DJs along the 16th Street Mall will spin tunes for the midnight edition. 9 p.m. and midnight, free, 16th Street Mall, downtowndenver.com.
New Year's Eve Gong Bath: This fifteen-year tradition combines Himalayan singing, gemstone crystal bowls, gongs and didgeridoos to clear your negative energy for the upcoming year. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., $30, Samadhi Center for Yoga, 1070 Bannock Street, 303-860-9642, samadhiyoga.net.
New Year's Eve on Tap: Come early for the open bar (the bottomless bubbly is cider in this case) and appetizer buffet; stay late for dancing and a 2,000-balloon drop at midnight. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $85 and up, Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake Street, eventbrite.com.
New Year's Eve with Jordan Rock: The actor and comedian will ring in 2020 with an all-ages show at 6 p.m., then 21+ sets at 8 and 10 p.m. $25-$60, Comedy Works, 1226 15th Street, 303-595-3637, comedyworks.com.
New Year's Eve with Pete Lee: Pete Lee performs for pint-sized humans at 5 p.m., then for full-sized ones at 7:30 and 10 p.m., $25-$60, Comedy Works Sourth, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, 720-274-6800, comedyworks.com.
New York, New York 2020 NYE: Kick off the night with class (no guarantee you'll finish it that way) with a dinner and dessert buffet accompanied by jazz from the Moses Jones Trio; drinks, dancing and debauchery come later. 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $10-$40, ViewHouse Littleton, 2680 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-797-4829, viewhouse.com.
A Night in Paris: The black tie-optional bash includes a late-night snack bar and midnight toast. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $100, the Jacquard Hotel, 222 Milwaukee Street, 303-515-2000, eventbrite.com.
Noon Year's Eve: The Children's Museum is re-creating Times Square — without the chain restaurants and Naked Cowboy — for little ones at a much more family-friendly hour and with tons of kids' activities. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $16, Children's Museum at Marsico Campus, 2121 Children's Museum Drive, 303-433-7444, mychildsmuseum.org.
Noon Year's Eve at the Rink: It's half-price ice at the outdoor skating rink for two hours on New Year's Eve. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., $2.50-$4.75, Rink at Belmar, 7337 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood, belmarcolorado.com.
NYE 2020 Countdown: Get all you can drink and eat (taco bar! mac and cheese bar! mashed potato bar!) before a concert featuring Midnight Star and JoJo. 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m., $150, DoubleTree Denver Tech Center, 7801 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village, 303-779-6161, eventbrite.com.
NYE in the City: The Four Seasons' swanky soirée includes dancing and Cirque de Soleil-style performances, but you'll pay extra for booze at the cash bar. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $99, Four Seasons, 1111 14th Street, 303-389-3000, facebook.com.
NYE in the Woods: Enjoy one of the best views in the city from the Source hotel's rooftop bar, with bites, two beverages and a midnight toast included in the ticket price. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $95, The Woods, 3330 Brighton Boulevard, 720-409-1600, eventbrite.com.
Noble Riot New Year's Eve: Don't drink just any wine on NYE: Drink wine that has been opened with a sword — and learn the trick yourself at Sabrage University (5-6:30 p.m., $99). Stick around for the all-night celebration that includes bottomless house wine and drink specials ($125). Noble Riot, 1336 27th Street, 303-993-5330, nobleriot.com.
Paradise 2020: Take your chances getting into the swanky joint with a $25 cover and then pay as you go, or guarantee entry and treat yourself to an open bar for just $59. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $25-$59, Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer Street, 720-449-8587, insidethehelix.com.
Pop Party 2020: Pop those bottles of champagne as you ring in 2020 with an homage to pop art. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $20-$30, the Art Hotel, 1201 Broadway, 303-572-8000, eventbrite.com.
Pure Imagination 2020 NYE: Make midnight magical at this Willy Wonka-themed night of whimsical buffet food, drinks and dancing. 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $25-$70, ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market Street, 720-878-2015, viewhouse.com.
Resolution: The massive annual party spans three floors; tickets include open bars, a light show and a slew of DJs spinning top 40, hip-hop and rock. 7:30 p.m., $99 and up, McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, resolutiondenver.com.
REVELution 2020: The club's New Year's shenanigans include a midnight toast, games, a photo booth and "special surprise guests" — maybe it's you! 9 p.m.-1 a.m., price TBD, Revel Social, 2229 Blake Street, 303-498-0862, facebook.com.
Roaring ’20s Ball: You won't be bored at this bash that includes costume and dance contests and Charleston lessons. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $80-$140, Denver Marriott Westminster, 7000 Church Ranch Boulevard, Westminster, eventbrite.com.
Roaring ’20s New Year's Eve Bash: Show up in flapper garb and get a free shot at the soda shoppe-themed Dairy Block bar; free champagne starts flowing at midnight. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., free, Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee Street, 720-460-2725, facebook.com.
Roaring ’20s New Year's Eve Party: Entry includes a champagne toast, dinner buffet, three drinks and dancing in the winery's stylish tasting room that has always been inspired by the pre-Prohibition era. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $125 and up, Bigsby's Folly, 3563 Wazee Street, 720-485-3158, facebook.com.
Roaring ’20s NYE Bash: GA tickets includes an open bar from 9 to 11 p.m., champagne toast and great views of downtown's fireworks from the hotel's patio. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $75-$180, The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis Street, eventbrite.com.
Roaring 2020s NYE Party: Burlesque, beats and booze are the draw at this Great Gatsby/Burning Man mashup. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $40-$50, Deviant Spirits, 2480 49th Street, Boulder, 720-535-6824, eventbrite.com.
Roaring Into 2020, 1920s Style: Party admission includes appetizers and desserts, four drinks, champagne toast and live music; book a room at the hotel that night and get free breakfast. 8 p.m., $95, Sheraton Denver West, 360 Union Boulevard, Lakewood, 303-987-2000, eventbrite.com.
Sacred Sound and Cosmic Cacao Ceremony: Those with an open mind may appreciate the sounds (aka "frequency codes") and hot chocolate (aka "ceremonial-grade cacao") at this gathering. 1:30-4:30 p.m., $50, the Star House, 3476 Sunshine Canyon Drive, Boulder, 303-245-8452, eventbrite.com.
Salsa Masquerade Ball: Shake, shimmy and salsa your way into 2020 at the Latin dance club's annual NYE festivities. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $10 with mask ($15 without), La Rumba, 99 West Ninth Avenue, 303-572-8006, larumbadenver.com.
Skate the Lake: The family-friendly Evergreen tradition includes fireworks, ice skating, broomball, mini-golf (on ice!) and a screening of Frozen. 6-10 p.m., $20-$30, Evergreen Lake House, 26914 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen, 720-971-0144, evergreenchamber.org.
Sober Eve: What if you're a party animal who doesn't partake? Join other non-drinkers at a dinner (7-10 p.m.) and dance party (9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.). $35, various Denver locations, barzerodenver.org.
St. Julien New Year's Eve: The Boulder hotel's soirée includes music from Funkiphino, the Good Manners Band and Oh Like WOW, plus food stations, a midnight toast and party favors; book a room starting at $449 and get two tickets for free. 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $125, St. Julien Hotel and Spa, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder, 720-406-8208, stjulien.com.
Stoke Your Inner Fire and Clear That Shit: Enter the new year with a clear mind and soul thanks to this workshop that includes meditation, energy healing and smudging. 1-4 p.m., $55-$75, A Living Arts Centre, 2231 South Platte River Drive, 303-922-7800, eventbrite.com.
Totally Tubular 2020 NYE: Celebrate with dinner and dessert buffet, throwback tunes from That Eighties Band and two floors of dancing. 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $25-$120, ViewHouse Centennial, 7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial, 303-790-8440, viewhouse.com.
Union Station New Year's Eve: Bust a move at a silent disco and light show in the Great Hall, hide away in a basement speakeasy or party above it all in the Cooper Lounge as Union Station throws three parties. 9 p.m., $80-$200, Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, facebook.com.
What a Year NYE Party: You won't find a better NYE deal than this 18+ party. 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $7, the People's Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora,
White Rose Gala: It's the Roaring (20)20s all over again at this Gatsby-themed bash; cash bar only. 9 p.m., $71 and up, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 14th and Champa streets, newyearspartydenver.com.
Zuni Street Brewing New Year's Eve: The brewery's annual NYE party includes a live-streamed Phish show. 7 p.m.-midnight, free, Zuni Street Brewing Co., 2355 West 29th Avenue, 303-862-6525, facebook.com.

Related Stories

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >