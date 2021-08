Denver Performing Arts Complex Companies Will Require Masks and Vaccines

click to enlarge Music at Boettcher Concert Hall. Brandon Marshall







As the cultural industry wrangles with how to address the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, the resident companies at the Denver Performing Arts Complex — the Denver Center for the Performing Arts , the Colorado Symphony Opera Colorado and the Colorado Ballet — have all announced that they will be requiring proof of vaccination for all attendees over the age of eleven, and proof of a negative COVID-19 test for those under twelve taken within 72 hours of the performance.These companies will also require that masks be worn by all audience members over the age of two.“Over the past eighteen months, the health of our extended theater family has never been more top of mind,” notes Janice Sinden, DCPA president and CEO, in a statement. “We want our patrons to thoroughly enjoy our return to the stage knowing that we have done our best to ensure their well-being.“In addition to this new policy, we will introduce touchless digital tickets,” she adds. “Plus, we have already installed hand sanitizer stations, increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces, and greatly improved fresh air flow, filtration and sanitization. We are ready to welcome the entire metro Denver community to opening night in November!”The leaders of the other companies offered similar statements.While the Denver Performing Arts Complex is a city-owned venue and the City of Denver has not announced any specific requirements for operations at its own venues, including Red Rocks, individual promoters are allowed to set their own policies.Over the past few weeks, international promoters such as AEG Presents: Rocky Mountains and Live Nation have set a precedent for proof-of-vaccination requirements, and the policies of the DPAC companies go even further.