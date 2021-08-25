Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Art News

Denver Performing Arts Complex Companies Will Require Masks and Vaccines

August 25, 2021 10:43AM

Music at Boettcher Concert Hall.
Music at Boettcher Concert Hall. Brandon Marshall
click to enlarge Music at Boettcher Concert Hall. - BRANDON MARSHALL
Music at Boettcher Concert Hall.
Brandon Marshall
As the cultural industry wrangles with how to address the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, the resident companies at the Denver Performing Arts Complex — the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the Colorado Symphony, Opera Colorado and the Colorado Ballet — have all announced that they will be requiring proof of vaccination for all attendees over the age of eleven, and proof of a negative COVID-19 test for those under twelve taken within 72 hours of the performance.

These companies will also require that masks be worn by all audience members over the age of two.

“Over the past eighteen months, the health of our extended theater family has never been more top of mind,” notes Janice Sinden, DCPA president and CEO, in a statement. “We want our patrons to thoroughly enjoy our return to the stage knowing that we have done our best to ensure their well-being.

“In addition to this new policy, we will introduce touchless digital tickets,” she adds. “Plus, we have already installed hand sanitizer stations, increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces, and greatly improved fresh air flow, filtration and sanitization. We are ready to welcome the entire metro Denver community to opening night in November!”

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


The leaders of the other companies offered similar statements.

While the Denver Performing Arts Complex is a city-owned venue and the City of Denver has not announced any specific requirements for operations at its own venues, including Red Rocks, individual promoters are allowed to set their own policies.

Over the past few weeks, international promoters such as AEG Presents: Rocky Mountains and Live Nation have set a precedent for proof-of-vaccination requirements, and the policies of the DPAC companies go even further.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kyle Harris has been Westword’s Culture Editor since 2016, writing about the arts, music and film.
Contact: Kyle Harris

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation