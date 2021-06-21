How to Celebrate Pride in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Pride in Denver went largely online in 2020. Now, in 2021, the celebration of all things queer has spread to all parts of the city, with several designated hubs joining the Center on Colfax as focal points, and some livestreamed options, too. Whether you want to spend the day in the park, at a political protest or at a Shabbat service, there's something for you this week.

These events could be your ticket to Pride:



Denver Botanic Gardens' Summer Showstoppers: Floristry with Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht and Arthur Williams

Thursday, June 24, 6 p.m.

Register online at the Denver Botanic Gardens website, $25

Celebrate this year's Pride with flower power. Seattle's Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, the lead judge on the Netflix show The Big Flower Fight, and Denver's Arthur Williams, the owner of Babylon Floral Design, are teaming up for a wild night of livestreamed flower arranging in conjunction with the Denver Botanic Gardens. It's queer, it's here, and it's floral.

Virtual Pride Shabbat

Friday, June 25, 5 to 6 p.m. service

Free

While the in-person Pride Shabbat and dinner are already sold out, there's a virtual option. Judaism Your Way has teamed up with the JCC to bring in Shabbat with an inclusive virtual service, and the LGBTQ Jewish community and allies will be out in force. To join in, go to the JCC website.

Members of the Denver Art Museum staff march in Pride. Miles Chrisinger

Denver Pride Virtual Celebrations

Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27

Online, free

If you miss going down to Civic Center Park for the annual parade, you can always participate in the next best thing (and avoid a sunburn). Denver Pride will host many of its usual events online throughout Pride weekend, including a virtual center stage starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, and a Virtual Dyke March at 2 p.m. On Sunday, June 27, ONE Colorado will host a noon rally, and at 5 p.m., Nina West will perform at the Triangle. For information about all this and more, go to the Denver Pride website.

Denver Pride 5K

Saturday, June 26, 1 p.m.

Cheesman Park

Register online, $35-$40

Queer runners, walkers, skippers and more: Lace up! Whether you want to run in person (because you're vaccinated and ready for a sweaty party) or virtually (because you like sweating alone), sign up up for the Denver Pride 5K, which starts at Cheesman Park at 1 p.m. This is one of several fundraisers for the Center, which throws Pride and offers an array of resources to LGBTQ people in the region. What are you waiting for? Hit the road.

Denver Pride has spread the fun throughout the city...and the internet. Miles Chrisinger

JCC Pride Weekend Celebrations

Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27, 1 to 5 p.m.

JCC, 350 South Dahlia Street

Free

Musicians, food trucks, special exhibitors and even a mobile vaccination site will set up at the Jewish Community Center of Denver to celebrate all things LGBTQ. On Saturday, enjoy a performance of One Heart, United, written by the Rainbow Alley youth in collaboration with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. For a complete schedule, visit the JCC online.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science Family Pride

Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

LGBTQ families and kids can gather at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, where drag-queen storytellers, rainbow bubbles, magicians and musicians will be putting on a show for everybody. The fun, which takes place on Boettcher Plaza, is spread across three limited-capacity sessions: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; noon to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are available at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science website; Family Pride is free with museum admission.

PRIDE Pool Party

Saturday, June 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

JCC Denver, 350 South Dahlia Street

$18

Put on your sexiest swimwear and join Laura Menorah and DJ Sinna-G for a dip into one of the finest pools in Denver. After a hot June Pride day, you deserve a soak. To register and for more information, go to the JCC website.

A colorful float from a past Pride parade. Miles Chrisinger

2021 Coors Light Virtual Denver Pride Parade

Saturday, June 26, 10:35 p.m., Denver 7

Sunday, June 27, various websites

The annual Pride Parade is a blast, but it's often scalding hot and jam-packed. This year's edition can be enjoyed at your kitchen table, in a more climate-controlled environment. Still, the message is the same: Take pride in who you are, whether you're doing that alone or with a small group of friends or family. March on...

Pride Hub: Denver Film

Sunday, June 27, 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Free

With its CinemaQ series, Denver Film has been one of the most supportive institutions of the LGBTQ community in town. This year, the cinema will be stepping out of the darkened theaters and into the fresh air, hosting an outdoor bar, businesses and a stage with pop-up performances and brews from Ratio Brewery. Join your favorite movie mavens for a queer ol' time. For more information, go to the Denver Film website.

Barry's United We Sprint

Through June 27

Looking for a high-intensity workout and a chance to support a good cause? Barry's, an exercise studio, is celebrating Pride with the United We Sprint Challenge. For every fifteen classes people take through June 27, the studio will give $30 to GLAAD and the Family Equality Council. For more information, go to the Barry's website.

Decoded Pride Issue #2

Through June 30

Denver-based story-a-day anthology Decoded Pride has published its second edition, chock-full of queer and trans comics and speculative fiction. Every day this month, the group will be releasing stories about everything from evangelical vampires to ancestral powers. Head to the Decoded Pride website to subscribe and read.

Do you have a Pride event that you want included in this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.