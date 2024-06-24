Photos: PrideFest Parade Celebrates Denver's Fiftieth Pride

Denver PrideFest is one of the nation's largest Pride events, and it took over Civic Center Park to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary on Sunday, June 23, with its annual parade and more festivities.
About 200 pro-Palestine protesters delayed the parade at its start, before police moved them to the side of the street, according to CPR. The demonstrators later joined the parade down Colfax, and were welcomed to the PrideFest stage by MC DeMarcio Slaughter, who asked them to share their perspective. As many have since noted on social media, the history of Pride events is rooted in the right to protest, as well as the intersectionality of major issues.
But overall, the festival carried the celebratory ethos it's always maintained. See photos of the parade and party below: history of Denver Pride.