 Denver PrideFest Has Fifty Years, Parade Welcomes Palestine Protesters | Westword
Photos: PrideFest Parade Celebrates Denver's Fiftieth Pride

The parade was briefly interrupted by pro-Palestine demonstrators, who were later welcomed on stage.
June 24, 2024
Parade participates use balloon letters to spell out pride.
Parade participates use balloon letters to spell out pride. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Denver PrideFest is one of the nation's largest Pride events, and it took over Civic Center Park to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary on Sunday, June 23, with its annual parade and more festivities.

About 200 pro-Palestine protesters delayed the parade at its start, before police moved them to the side of the street, according to CPR. The demonstrators later joined the parade down Colfax, and were welcomed to the PrideFest stage by MC DeMarcio Slaughter, who asked them to share their perspective. As many have since noted on social media, the history of Pride events is rooted in the right to protest, as well as the intersectionality of major issues.

But overall, the festival carried the celebratory ethos it's always maintained. See photos of the parade and party below:
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
A couple enjoying Denver PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
Attendees walking through the crowd at PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
What better way to keep cool at PrideFest?
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
A group of women smile for a portrait during Denver PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
A PrideFest attendee using a Pride umbrella to stay cool.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
Festival-goers beating the heat at PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
A group of festival attendees wear masks and tout Pride flags.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
The scene at Civic Center Park during PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
A group of PrideFest volunteers smile for a portrait during Denver PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
Pride flags were everywhere throughout the parade.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
Fans keep you cool — and looking cool.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
A motorcyclist carries a Pride flag.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
The parade included bikers.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
The Center on Colfax walking in the Denver PrideFest parade, which it has produced since 1990.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A parade participant waves a Pride flag.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A parade participant smiles for the camera during Denver PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Denver Flaggots performing at PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Denver Flaggots performing at PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A parade participant smiles.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Parade attendees participating in the Denver PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Parade attendees participating in the Denver PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
Wave that flag!
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
A group of people wearing Luv for the Win shirts at the parade during Denver PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
A truck decked out in Pride gear for Denver PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
A man playing the trumpet during the Denver PrideFest parade.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
A couple enjoying Denver PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A marching band during the Denver PrideFest parade.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Festival attendees await the parade at Denver PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Festival attendees await the parade at Denver PrideFest.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A parade participant on roller skates.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Parade participants on top of a float.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Parade participants supporting Pride Month and calling for a free Palestine.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Riding with style in the parade.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Festival attendees waiting for the parade.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A man smiles during the Denver PrideFest parade.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge people celebrating the annual Denver PrideFest
Lonnie Hanzon's E Pluribus Unum installation for Pride.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Learn more about the festival in our cover story on the history of Denver Pride.
