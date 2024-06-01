Over the Rainbow: All the Denver Pride Events in June

June is Pride month, with events starting now and building up to the big Denver PrideFest weekend June 21-23.
But that's not the end of the rainbow! For Pride events along the Front Range all month, keep reading:
Havana Street Pride Festival
Sunday, June 2
Family Festival, noon to 5 p.m.; 21+ Festival, 6 to 11 p.m.
Stampede, 2430 South Havana Street
Join this inaugural celebration of love and community in Aurora! The afternoon will be a family-friendly event with performances, an LGBTQIA+ marketplace and local food trucks; then the 21+ evening activities move indoors for more performances, including skating, burlesque and drag. Admission is free; learn more here.
Dynasty III: A Burlesque Fashion Show
Sunday, June 2, 5 to 9 p.m. (show), 9 to midnight (afterparty)
ReelWorks, 1399 35th Street
Dynasty III will kick off Pride month and transform ReelWorks into. runway with electrifying performances by local and national burlesque, aerialist and flow artists, as well as three fabulous runway segments. Styled by Femme Fatale Intimates, the fashion show will combine flair, classic dances and avant-garde acts for the best lingerie show in Denver. Between acts, you can browse a vibrant marketplace. Get tickets, $45 and up, here.
Playground Ensemble: Trans Voices. Trans Lives.
Wednesday, June 5, 7:30 p.m.
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
Celebrate Pride month with Trans Voices. Trans Lives., five newly commissioned works that use acoustic instruments, interview clips, electronics and live vocals to present powerful queer messages through music. The performance, is produced in conjunction with the Center on Colfax. The Playground Ensemble collaborated with composers Spencer Evans, Alexa Letourneau, Florence Anna Maunders, Rain Michael and Silen Wellington, who drew their inspiration from the stories of eight trans and nonbinary Coloradans, including four participants in the SAGA Program for young adults at the Center on Colfax and the director of the program, Viet Nguyen. Tickets are $20, $15 students; learn more here.
A Legacy of Pride: A West of 50 Rooftop Pride Party
Thursday, June 6, 4 to 7 p.m.
The Center on Colfax, 1301 East Colfax Avenue
Honor the fiftieth anniversary of Denver Pride at an afternoon of trivia, karaoke, prizes and music. Admission is free; RSVP at denverpride.org.
Indie 102.3 Pride Party With Empress Of
Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m.
Meow Wolf Denver, 1388 First Street
Indie 102.3’s LGBTQ+ show hosts an evening of drag performances and an afterparty with Hex Kitten. Tickets are $30 to $55, plus Meow Wolf entry fee, at tickets.meowwolf.com.
Longmont Pride Festival
Friday, June 7, 3:30 to 8 p.m.
Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak, Longmont
Enjoy an afternoon of art vendors, local organization booths, interactive games for the whole family and other fun activities. Admission is free; learn more at outboulder.org.
Phil Nash, LGBTQ Denver (Images of America)
Friday, June 7, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover Book Store, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Author Phil Nash discusses his new book detailing how the city evolved from its pre-1970s history of rebuking gay people to become a magnet for LGBTQ residents. Admission is $24.99 to $30, and includes the book. Get tickets at eventbrite.com.
Adams County Pride
Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton
A free, family-friendly festival featuring the art and roller-skating attraction Rainbow Dome, vendors, live music and more. Admission is free; learn more at adcogov.org.
Northglenn Pride
Saturday, June 8, 1 to 5 p.m.
Festival Lawn, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn
Northglenn will put LGBTQ+ performers and artists front and center for an afternoon of entertainment. There will also be booths, food and some educational aspects. Admission is free; learn more here.
Private Spaces: Queer Capitol Hill Walking Tour
Saturday, June 8, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Molly Brown House, 1340 Pennsylvania Street
Explore queer Capitol Hill from the Molly Brown House on this walking tour with David Duffield, co-founder and coordinator of the Center on Colfax’s Colorado LGBTQ+ History Project. Tickets are $25 at historicdenver.org.
Rocky Mountain Roller Derby's Pride Bout
Saturday, June 8, 6 p.m.
Rollerdome, 2375 South Delaware Street
Witness the excitement as Team Rabbits takes on Team Magic Wands. Tickets are $15 in advance at Eventbrite or $18 at the door; learn more at rockymountainrollerderby.org.
Denver Underground Pride Fest 2023
Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, noon to midnight
Seventh Circle Music Collective, 2935 West Seventh Avenue
Get ready for a packed, all-ages weekend of music, drag performers and vendors. Admission is a $15 donation per day and $5 yearly membership at the door; learn more at 7thcirclemusiccollective.org.
The Rainbow Market
Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BRDG Project, 3300 Tejon Street
This Pride art market will feature more than 50+ queer vendors, flash tattoos and more; it's hosted by the Denver Queer Art Club and Wolf Den Tattoo. Admission is free; learn more at brdgproject.org.
Denver Pride Accessibility Town Hall
Wednesday, June 12, 6 p.m., online
Accessibility at Denver Pride has been improving with each passing year, withsign language interpreters, the ADA Center Stage seating, and expanded space at the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade. In order to continue improving access, West of 50 and the Disability Program are hosting a Pride Accessibility Town Hall hosted by Denver Pride ADA Coordinator Doug Wooley. Register here.
Denver Gay Men’s Chorus, Shout!
Thursday June 13, 7 to 9 p.m.
Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Sunday, June 16, 2 to 4 p.m.
Parsons Theatre, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn
The chorus raises its voice to the songs of the LGBTQIA+ (and allies) composers and performers who were brave enough to inspire the world with their truth. Tickets to the Arvada show are $25, and $27 to the Northglenn performance; learn more at denverpride.org.
The Strange Fruit of Black Excellence Gala: 4 My People
Friday, June 14, 7 to 10 p.m.
Freyer-Newman Center, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1085 York Street
Black Pride Colorado’s fourth annual gala celebrating gay Black culture, community and progress. Tickets are $75 to $100, $350 tables; learn more at blackpridedenver.com.
Mile High 2 Spirit Pride Extravaganza
Saturday, June 15, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Four Winds American Indian Council, 205 West Fifth Avenue
Indigenous arts and crafts sale, with Indian tacos and a drag show. Admission is free; learn more at denverpride.org.
Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Girl Scout DreamLab, 63 Quebec Street
Bring your friends and family to enjoy games, crafts and more. Admission is free; RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Queer Cookout
Sunday, June 16, 2 to 6 p.m.
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
Movies, games, local vendors, resources and more, for the whole family. Admission is free; learn more at blackpridedenver.com.
SAVE HER! An Official Denver Pride Environmental Drag Show
Thursday, June 20, 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
Join critically acclaimed drag queen and environmentalist Pattie Gonia and a cast of local drag queens and kings in a drag show for our planet. Admission is $45; get tickets at axs.com.
Mortified Live: Pride Edition
Thursday, June 20, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
Adults share their most angst-ridden teenage diary entries, artwork and more in front of total strangers in this annual Mortified Pride edition. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 at the door, and the show is 18+. Learn more at getmortified.com.
Wreckno’s Big Gay Soirée
Thursday, June 20, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Tracks Night Club, 3500 Walnut Street
Denver Pridefest’s official opening party with EDM star Wreckno and others. Tickets are $30 to $105; learn more at tracksdenver.com.
Pride Party & Art Exhibition – Gay Sex: I Am Not Ashamed
Friday, June 21, 9 p.m. to midnight
Sexploratorium, 1800 South Broadway
The Neon Fox Collective is hosting its first annual Pride Party and Art Exhibition; tickets are $20 to $25. Get the details at denverpride.org.
Denver PrideFest
Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Civic Center Park
The weekend kicks off with the Pride 5K on Saturday, followed by the two-day Denver PrideFest at Civic Center Park. The annual Coors Light PrideFest Parade on Colfax Avenue follows on Sunday. Get a rundown of official Pride events at denverpride.org.
Motus Theater: Queer Immigrant Pride! Empowering Performances of LGBTQIA+ Immigrants
Saturday, June 22, 6:30 p.m. (show at 7:30)
Evans School (RedLine Contemporary Art Center Satellite Location), 1115 Acoma Street
Through June, the award-winning Motus Theater is hosting a series of performances with the theme "There’s No THEM in U.S.," which includes an exhibit at the Evans School. TRANSformative Stories will share monologues with transgender and nonbinary storytellers in Queer Immigrant Pride! Tickets are $10, and include a pre-show reception where you can see the exhibit UndocuAmerica: Reclaiming Our Presence. Get more information here.
QueerGxrl Denver Pride Party
Saturday, June 22, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
VYBE, 1027 Broadway
Denver's largest queer female party of Pride weekend. Tickets are $25 to $35 at eventbrite.com.
Unity Pride
Saturday, June 22, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
El Jebel Building, 1770 Sherman Street
Denver’s newest Pride event by Circuit Dog, with international superstar DJ Enrico Meloni, drag performances and secret surprises. Tickets are $38; get them at denverpride.org.
Queer Circus
Sunday, June 29, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Junkyard Social, 2525 Frontier Avenue, Suite A, Boulder
An 18+, cabaret-style show with local LGBTQIA+ comedians, dancers, poets, musicians and entertainers. Tickets are $20; learn more at outboulder.org.
Boulder Pridefest
Sunday, June 30, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Boulder Central Park, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
Join Out Boulder County for Boulder’s very own Pride festival. Admission is free; learn more at outboulder.org.
What did we miss? Send information to [email protected].