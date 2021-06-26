Summer 2021: Hundreds of Things to Do In and Around Denver

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Admit it: Last summer was a bust. Denver soldiered on, of course — businesses pivoted, pivoted and pivoted some more, transforming IRL concerts, food fests, cooking classes, races, art exhibits, movies nights and more into online events — but summer 2020 isn't going on the top of anyone's list of good times. This year is a different story, as COVID restrictions are lifted and in-person fun of all kinds returns with a vengeance.

For our annual Summer guide — inserted in the June 24 issue of Westword (and captured here in a flipbook) — we compiled these listings of hundreds of recreational, food and drink, art, theater and shopping events through the end of September.

Check the Ongoing section to get a jump on events that run through the summer, then continue reading for month-by-month listings. And have a great summer!

If the last eighteen months weren't surreal enough for you, try a Wonderland-themed tea party. Courtesy the Alice

ONGOING EVENTS

74th Annual Juried Art Show: Through August 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, free admission, Gilpin County Arts Association, 117 Eureka Street, Central City, 303-582-5952, gilpincountyartsassociation.org.

74th Annual Members Art Show: August 21-October 25, free, Gilpin County Arts Association, 117 Eureka Street, Central City, 303-582-5952, gilpincountyartsassociation.org.

The Alice: The Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up bar includes riddles, challenges, two drinks and cakes demanding, "Eat me!" July 16-August 31, $40, Denver location TBA, explorehidden.com.

Arapahoe Basin Via Ferrata: The highest-elevation fixed-handhold climbing route in North America debuts June 25. Choose from half- or full-day guided climbs. $175-$225, Winter Sports Center, Mountain Goat Plaza, Dillon, arapahoebasin.com.

Arvada Center Art Galleries: (Don't be embarrassed by) your trouble with living; 100 +1: Women and the Vote; and Viral Influence: Art in the Time of Coronavirus, through August 22. Free admission with reservation, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

Aurora History Museum: Aurora Parks Explored, through October 31; The Rise of the Aurora Suburb During the Cold War, through April 24, 2022. Free, Aurora Museum, 15051 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora, 303-739-7000, auroramuseum.org.

Black Love Mural Festival: The BLM project has expanded this year, with the work of participating Black artists spread out from Civic Center Park to Five Points Plaza and other Denver locations. Through August 8, instagram.com/blacklovemuralfestival.

Boulder County Farmers Markets: Weekly markets in Denver, Boulder, Lafayette and Longmont offer seasonal Colorado produce and products. Online ordering, curbside pick-up and delivery are also available. Days and hours vary, free admission, 720-840-0529, bcfm.org.

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: The Stubborn Influence of Painting, through September 6; Taiko Chandler: At Twilight, June 28-September 6; Web Model Dot Space, July 15-August 1. Admission $2, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder, 303-443-2122, bmoca.org.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival: Orchestras, chamber music groups and soloists from around the world take up residence in Vail for seven weeks. June 25-August 4, various Vail locations, 877-812-5700, bravovail.org.

Bright Lights of Denver: The four-part podcast combines "investigative" reporting, an IRL scavenger hunt and fictional storytelling. Episodes released weekly through June 29. Live Q&A on June 30 at 7 p.m. Free, various Denver locations, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Center for the Arts Evergreen: Getting Sideways: A Slightly Different Journey Through Life, through July 3; Love, July 9-August 7; 120 for $120, August 13-September 10. Free, Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen, 303-674-0056, evergreenarts.org.

Chatfield Corn Maze: The seven-acre corn maze takes about an hour to complete. There's also a mini-maze for kids under ten and escape rooms to solve. Opens September 17, Fridays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $15 and up, Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Civic Center Eats runs Tuesdays through Thursdays all summer. Courtesy Civic Center Eats

Civic Center Eats: The annual food truck rally now serves dinner, too; order from nearly 20 trucks Tuesdays through Thursdays, June 1-September 30. Free admission, Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Avenue, civiccentereats.com.

Civic Center Moves: This summer's lineup includes three yoga classes and one fitness class every week through the end of summer. Monday through Thursday, 6-7 p.m., $10, Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Avenue, civiccenterpark.org.

Colorado Fresh Markets: The twice-weekly market runs through the end of September; days and hours vary. Free admission, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, First Avenue and University Boulevard, 303-442-1837, coloradofreshmarkets.com.

Colorado Rapids: Single tickets for home games are available July 4 through November 7. Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, coloradorapids.com.

Colorado Renaissance Festival: History repeats itself as the Renaissance returns post-pandemic. Weekends, July 3-August 22, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., $25-$27, 650 West Perry Park Avenue, Larkspur, 303-688-6010, coloradorenaissance.com.

Colorado Rockies: The team's final home game is September 29; schedule and ticket information available at mlb.com/rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street, mlb.com/rockies.

Colorado Shakespeare Festival: A Midsummer Night's Dream, through August 15; The Odyssey, July 9-August 14; Pericles, August 1-3. Tickets $19 and up, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.

Communications Solutions: A Story of Extravagant Love: This sordid tale of corporate and sexual intrigue plays out over seven days online, climaxing in a real-life storefront reveal. July 26-August 1, $20, online and Theater 29, 5138 West 29th Avenue, theater29denver.com.

Denver Art Museum: Paris to Hollywood, through July 18; Each/Other, through August 22; Simphiwe Ndzube: Oracles of the Pink Universe, through October 10; Memory Mirror, July 4-March 5, 2023. Admission $10-$13, Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms: The southern outpost of Denver Botanic Gardens is a native plant refuge and working farm. Open daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $10, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Denver Botanic Gardens York Street: Radiant Season: Paintings by Kevin Sloan, through July 11; Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration, through August 15; Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind, through August 22; Of Sky and Ground: Yoshitomo Saito, July 24-November 28; Fervor: Ana María Hernando, September 11-January 2, 2022. Evenings al Fresco (see below), through August 30. Open daily 9 a.m.-8 p.m., $15, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science: Stonehenge, through September 6; Birdly Virtual Reality Experience and Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze, now open. Free nights June 30, August 11 and September 1. Admission $18.95 plus special exhibits, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.

Discount Ghost Stories: Songs From the Rockies: A musical about Colorado's past told through the eyes of a formerly enslaved woman, a Chinese immigrant, a Ute Nation member and a violin-playing mine owner (all historical figures). June 24-July 15, $25-$40 (free on Mondays), Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, 720- 600-7082, localtheaterco.org.

Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park: The park is open Wednesdays to Mondays through August 13, then Saturdays and Sundays only through October 31; hours vary. Admission $45 and up, 2000 Elitch Circle, 303-595-4386, elitchgardens.com.

Evenings al Fresco: Denver Botanic Gardens brings a lineup of diverse musicians to play among the plants during evening hours. Mondays and Wednesdays through August 30, $30, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

Figures in Literature: Draw models costumed as famous literary figures; bring your own drawing supplies. Thursdays through September 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.. Free with reservation, Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, eventbrite.com.

Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Museum: Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper From the Collection of Cheech Marin, through June 26; Anna Tsouhlarakis: To Bind or to Burn, through August 21; Ansel Adams: Masterworks and Eugène Atget: Photographing Paris 1898–1925, through September 4. Admission $10 with reservation, Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Theatre: Front Range Fables, June 26-August 7; She Loves Me, July 29-August 1; Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, August 12-22; Working, August 24-September 5. Free-$25, Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Firehouse Art Center: One Thing and Then Another, through July 3; Means of Production, July 9-August 29, with opening reception July 9. Free with reservation, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont, 303-651-2787, firehouseart.org.

First Friday Art Walk, Art District on Santa Fe: The Art District welcomes summer along with the return of the city's largest gallery stroll. First Friday of every month year-round, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free, 500 through 1200 blocks of Santa Fe Drive, denversartdistrict.org.

Foothills Art Center: Flowstate: A Watermedia Exhibition Featuring Janet Nunn, through July 16; Nicole Banowetz: The Intervening Substance, through August 8; William Stoehr: Victims — Witnesses — Survivors, August 27-October 31; Jan R. Carson: Illuminated Works, July 30-October 10. Free, Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden, 303-279-3922, foothillsartcenter.org.

Four Mile Historic Park Free Days: Admission to the 19th-century farmstead is free on the second Friday of each month, year-round. 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org.

EXPAND Courtesy Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park: The only way in to this mountaintop attraction is by gondola. Once in, you can enjoy thrill rides and cave tours. Through October 31, hours vary, $21-$61, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs, 970-945-4228, glenwoodcaverns.com.

Historic Denver Walking Tours: Take a turn through Denver neighborhoods and learn about a time when not all buildings were examples of the infamous "Denver fugly" school of design. Through October 31, dates and times vary, $18 and up, various Denver locations, 303-534-5288, historicdenver.org.

History Colorado Center: Gregg Deal (Pyramid Lake Paiute): "Merciless Indian Savages," through July 18; Building Denver: Where Corners Meet, through October 1; The Civil War Monument "On Guard," through October 15; Five Points Plus: Neighborhood Memory Project, June 26-November 1; Forty Years on the ’Fax, June 29-December 31; Black in Denver, through March 5, 2022; State Historical Fund Retrospective, through April 30, 2022; Brick & Soul // Armando Geneyro, July 30-July 30, 2022; Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City, through August 31, 2022. Daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $14, 1200 Broadway, 303-866-2396, historycolorado.org.

I'm Feeling Healthy, I Want to Be Around: New paintings by Julio Alejandro, through July 14. Open daily by appointment, 303-941-2458, 3878 South Jason Street, blackbookgallery.com.

Inside Her Studio Pop-Up Gallery: Mother Earth, through June 30; Identity, July 2-31; Abstract, August 6-31. Free, Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street, insideherstudio.com.

Like Tears Washed Away by Rain: Artist Eileen Roscina's exhibit utilizes colorful pressed flowers and reflective mirrors.Through July 12, free, Old Masonic Hall, 136 South Main Street, Breckenridge, 970-453-3187, breckcreate.org.

Little Shop of Horrors: After 2020, a bloodthirsty singing plant seems believable. Select dates June 25-July 18, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $34, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

Looking Forward/Looking Back: This exhibit covers the early days of the restoration of the Unsinkable Molly Brown's Capitol Hill home. Through September 19, hours vary. Admission $14, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.

Made by Us Merchant Collective: The (most every) weekend market appears around town with vegan eats, vintage clothes and handmade products of all sorts. Various Denver locations; Dairy Block, Infinite Monkey Theorem and Fort Greene are common venues. Free admission, @madebyus_denver.

MCA Denver: Keith Haring: Grace House Mural; Colorado in the Present Tense: Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee; and Jaime Carrejo: Waiting, through August 22. Deborah Roberts: I’m and Jason Moran: Bathing the Room With Blues, September 10-January 30, 2022. Admission $10, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org.

Metro Denver Farmers Market: Weekly markets set up in Lakewood, Highlands Ranch, Denver and Littleton. Days and hours vary. Free admission, 303-887-3276, denverfarmersmarket.com.

Museum of Boulder: Plein Air Preview, through July 12; Memorial Crane Project and Drawing Parallels: Community Art & Artifacts From 2020, through September 17. Admission $10, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, 303-449-3464, museumofboulder.org.

Night Bazaar: There are now two locations of the open-air market, bar and food truck rally: 4-9 p.m. Fridays through August 27 at 2424 Larimer Street; and 3-8 p.m. Saturdays through October 2 at 1611 Raleigh Street. Free admission, denverbazaar.com.

Orvis 101 Fly-Fishing Demo Class: Learn the basics about setting up a fishing rod, casting, flies and tackle. Saturdays through September 25, 10-11:30 a.m. Free with reservation, Front Range Anglers, 2344 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-494-1375, frontrangeanglers.com.

PACE Center Gallery: Birds in Art: Learning From Their Perspective, through July 11; Russian Influence, July 13-August 31; Scott Switzer/Denver Veterans Healing Art, opens September 2. Free, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

Park Hill Farm & Flea: The market includes locally made homewares, food, crafts and clothing. Thursdays through September 30, 4 to 8 p.m. Free admission, 2255 Oneida Street, parkhillfarmandflea.com.

People & Produce: The Sunday farmers' market also includes food trucks, a bar (mimosas!) and live music. Sundays through October 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission, 4910 South Newport Street, facebook.com.

Pirate Contemporary Art: Tiffany Matheson and Suzy Savoy, through July 4; Robert Green retrospective and Meagan Bray, July 9-25; Julie Jablonski and Leah Fernandez, July 30-August 15; Craig Robb and Tom Mazzullo, August 20-September 5; BUG and Hardly Soft, September 10-26. Open Fridays 6-9 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 12-5 p.m. Free, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood, 303-909-5748, pirateartonline.org.

Pitkin County Community Read: County residents can register and receive a free copy of The Night Watchman, by Louise Erdrich, and attend a series of summer events related to the novel, like a book club discussion (July 27, 5:30 p.m.), author talk (August 2, 5:30 p.m.) and Beyond the Book social issue activation (August). Free with registration, various Pitkin County locations, 970-925-3122, pitcolib.org.

EXPAND Courtesy Tabor Opera House

Second Saturday Art Walk in Historic Westminster: The northern suburb's answer to First Friday art crawls. Noon-5 p.m. every second Saturday. Free, 73rd Avenue between Lowell and Bradburn boulevards, 303-426-4114, westminsterchamber.biz.

Shrek: The Musical: Fiona falls in love with Shrek, but we all know Donkey steals the show. Through August 22, 6 p.m. Tickets $38 and up, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, 970-744-3747, coloradocandlelight.com.

Sing Our Rivers Red: Single earrings represent missing and murdered indigenous women in this traveling exhibit. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2-6 p.m., through July 31. Free with reservation, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.

Solstice Garden: The outdoor exhibition evokes the power of the sun and hopes for a fruitful harvest ahead. Through August 15, free, Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street, 303-778-6990, asld.org.

Somos: A show addressing domestic violence, resilience and healing in the Latinx community. It includes works from thirteen artists, plus workshops about healing through art, conversations about machismo, and a closing reception. Various dates and times through August 19. Admission free-$8, Museo de los Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive, 303-571-4401, museo.org.

Stanley Farm & Flea:https://www.stanleyfarmandflea.com/ A produce-centric farmers' market. Fridays through August 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, stanleyfarmandflea.com.

Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series: The rodeo shows include calf and ram scrambles for kiddos, rodeo clowns, team roping, bareback riding and steer wrestling. Fridays and Saturdays starting July 1, 6-9:30 p.m. $20-$25, Brent Romick Rodeo Arena, 501 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-1818, steamboatprorodeo.com.

Steamboat Springs Walking Tours: Olympic Heritage Tour, Tuesdays through August 14; Downtown Historical Walking Tour, Thursdays through August 26;. Iconic Steamboat Walking Tour, Fridays through August 27; Mineral Springs Walking Tour, Wednesdays through September 7. Free, various Steamboat Springs locations, 970-879-2214, treadofpioneers.org.

Stories We Tell: The Collection Two Ways: This exhibit brings Clyfford Still works from the vault into the galleries and displays them partially chronologically and partially thematically in an effort to appeal to viewers' different learning styles. Through October 10. Admission $10, Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org.

Summer of More: In addition to Arapahoe Springs water park, guests at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center can keep kids busy with pirate- and princess-themed activities. Through September 6, hours and prices vary, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, 720-452-6900, tickets.gaylordrockies.com.

Summer on the Streets: A mini art fest takes over downtown Longmont's alleyways and breezeways, while local musicians perform on three stages. Saturdays from July 3-August 21, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Free, downtown Longmont, firehouseart.org.

Tabor Opera House Tours: Tours of the historic opera house focus on a newly unearthed trove of turn-of-the-(19th)-century stage sets. Fridays through Sundays through September 5. Tickets $14, Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, 719-486-8409, taboroperahouse.net.

Tenderly: The intimate musical takes audiences behind the curtain of singer Rosemary Clooney's public life. August 6-29, JCC Mizel Arts & Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-800-6578, cherrycreektheatre.org.

Theatre Aspen's summer season is back starting June 30. Mike Lyions Photography

Theatre Aspen: Chicago, June 30-July 22; A Midsummer Night's Dream, July 8-10; Willy Wonka, Jr., July 29-31; Rock of Ages, July 30-August 21; Peter and the Starcatcher, August 5-8; Solo Flights, August 25-31. Tickets $80 and up, Theatre Aspen, 470 Rio Grande Place, Aspen, 970-300-4474, theatreaspen.org.

The Treasurer: This black comedy explores parental abandonment, filial responsibility and guilty consciences. July 16-August 7. Tickets $10 and up, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com.

Until the Flood: A solo theatrical show tackling a range of responses to Michael Brown's 2014 murder in Ferguson, Missouri. Free on demand, denvercenter.org.

Vail Farmers Market: Sundays through October 3, 10 a.m-3 p.m. Free admission, East Meadow Drive, Vail Village, vailfarmersmarket.com.

Van Gogh Alive: It's not just your eyes that will be involved in this multi-sensory exhibit; it's also your nose and your ear. July 9-September 26. Tickets $35, the Hanger at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Volleyball of the Rockies: Grass and sand court leagues start in early July. Clinics and classes are also available. Dates, times and locations vary; 303-745-2255, votr.com.

Water World: Is it even summer if you don't get fried at the venerable water park at least once? Open daily through August 15 and weekends through September 6. Admission $26.99 and up, 8801 North Pecos Street, Federal Heights, 303-427-7873, waterworldcolorado.com.

Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure: Alice and her electric guitar fall down the rabbit hole in this musical stage adaptation of Lewis Carroll's story. Through July 3, $28 and up, Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, 303-739-1970, aurorafoxartscenter.org.

Yoga in the Square: Westsiders (or anyone in the neighborhood) can enjoy free weekly yoga sessions in downtown Arvada. Saturdays through August 28, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Free, Olde Town Square, Olde Wadsworth Boulevard and West 57th Avenue, Arvada, facebook.com.

Yoga on the Rocks: You can't take your dog to Yoga on the Rocks — but you can take your downward dog. Saturdays and Sundays through August 1, 7 a.m., $17, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494, redrocksonline.com.

EXPAND Vail Craft Beer Classic will look different this year — but it's happening! Scott Peterson

JUNE EVENTS

June 24-27: Boulder Comedy Festival: The inaugural fest focuses on diversity, and brings sixteen local and international comedians to stages around Boulder. 8 p.m., various Boulder-area locations. Tickets $20-$25, bouldercomedyfestival.com.

June 24-27: Boulder International Film Festival: This year, there's an opening-night gala and red carpet, outdoor and online screenings, special events and closing-night awards. Tickets $18 and up, various Boulder locations, 303-746-7268, biff1.com.

June 24-27: Denver Fashion Week: Reserve your seat today for Denver's largest fashion showcase. Multiple-day events, $20-$100, Forney Transportation Museum, 4303 Brighton Boulevard, eventbrite.com.

June 24-27: Denver Fringe Festival: Some of it's online; some of it's in person; all of it's weird. Dance, theater, comedy, storytelling and workshops abound. Tickets $5 and up, various Denver locations, denverfringe.org.

June 24-27: War of the Flowers: The little-known story of the 1969 Kitayama Carnation Strike in Brighton makes for compelling theater. Tickets $20, Su Teatro, 721 South Santa Fe Drive, 303-296-0219, suteatro.org.

June 24-27: Whale of a Used Book Sale: Jeffco Public Library's annual used book sale has a new location, but continues to stock tens of thousands of used books, CDs, vinyl and DVDs for sale for as little as 50 cents. Admission $5-$10, Lakewood Nazarene Church, 1755 Dover Street, Lakewood, 303-403-5075, jeffcolibraryfoundation.org.

June 24-July 2: Midsummer Nights Tour: History and literature geeks can venture outside with this tour of plants known to Elizabethan England and found in Shakepeare's works. 6 p.m., $16, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

June 24-July 4: Greeley Stampede: The 99-year-old Greeley Stampede includes an art show, a car show, a concert series, the Big Buckle Ball, a demolition derby and, of course, rodeos. Admission $15 and up, Island Grove Regional Park, 501 North 14th Avenue, Greeley, 970-356-7787, greeleystampede.org.

June 24-July 11: SeriesFest: In addition to independent pilots, digital shorts and late-night competitions, this year's episodic storytelling fest includes spotlights on collegiate and podcast series. Online only, passes start at $65, seriesfest.com.

June 25-26: Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour: The film festival hits the road with adventure and environmental films screened at a pop-up drive-in or virtually. Start time 8:45 p.m., $30 per car, Colorado Mountain College parking lot, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge, 970-453-6422, breckcreate.org.

June 25-26: Vail Craft Beer Classic: Beer fest season is back, baby. Choose from one of two sessions — or both! Tickets $59-$99, 303-777-6887, vailcraftbeerclassic.com.

June 25-27: Blockwide Pride: Dairy Block businesses offer a wealth of Pride-themed events and discounts, including a drag show and brunch, cotton candy and wine pairings, rainbow macarons and more. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com.

June 25-27: Glamp AF Market: This market is for those who want the perfect camping selfie but can't bear the prospect of wearing less-than-glam gear. Free admission, Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com.

June 25-27: A Taste of Greece: Denver's Greek Festival is still on hiatus, but a Taste of Greece drive-thru event will be held instead. Assumption of the Theotokos Cathedral, 4610 East Alameda Avenue, 303-388-9314, facebook.com.

June 26: The 1970s Oil Boom: A Building Denver Walking Tour: Expansive Denver growth is nothing new. Legendary local historian Phil Goodstein talks about the town's booming ’70s. 6:30-8 p.m., $20, starts from History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-866-2396, historycolorado.org.

June 26: Arvada on Tap: Leave the pretzel necklace at home; at this fest, you get unlimited beer and barbecue. 12-4 p.m., $40-$50, Ralston Park, West 64th Avenue and Simms Street, Arvada, 720-898-7403, arvadafestivals.com.

June 26: Denver Art Museum Free Day: Reservations are recommended for the museum's periodic free days; admission to special exhibitions is not included. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.

June 26: Flock Party: Hang out with birds of a feather at this party that includes animal demos, food and booze, the run of the zoo and more. 6 p.m.-9 p.m., $125, Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org.

June 26: FRESH: Indigenous artists' collective Creative Nations is putting on an outdoor fashion runway show. 6:30 p.m., free, Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Road, Boulder, 303 444-7328, thedairy.org.

June 26: Sleightly Impossible: Where did the last eighteen months go? Maybe these magicians can tell you. 4-6 p.m., $10-$40, Lumber Baron Inn, 2555 West 37th Avenue, sleightlyimpossible.wellattended.com.

June 26: TEDxMileHigh: After staying six feet apart for a year, TED wants us to come together — virtually, from our living rooms. 5-7:15 p.m., free, online, tedxmilehigh.com.

June 26-27: Bacon & Bourbon Festival: Bacon, bourbon, bands: Booyah! 1-5 p.m., $35-$80, River Run Village, Keystone, keystonefestivals.com.

Denver's Pride Parade is virtual, but you should still dress up, because there are plenty of other real-life parties around town. Miles Chrisinger

June 26-27: Denver PrideFest: This year's parade is once again virtual, but there are IRL "Pride hubs" around town where celebrants can gather in person, as well as an in-person (or virtual) 5K race. Various Denver locations, 303-733-7743, denverpride.org.

June 26-27: Unicorn Festival: New this year, fairies and a 20-foot castle slide and obstacle course join unicorns, mermaids, fortune tellers and belly dancers. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $25 admission, Clement Park, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, unicornfestivalcolorado.com.

June 26-July 4: Vail Lacrosse Shootout: Over 100 women's and men's teams take the field in Vail for this prestigious long-running tournament. Various Vail locations, vaillacrosse.com.

June 27: Big Queer Beer Fest: Eighteen Denver breweries will be serving Pride-themed beers on Goldspot's patio, with a buck from each pour going to LGBTQ+ and BIPOC-centric nonprofits. 12 p.m., free admission, Goldspot Brewing Co., 4970 Lowell Boulevard, 303-955-5657, facebook.com.

June 27: The Road Show: This Butterfly Effect Theatre Company (formerly Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company) fundraiser includes an outdoor dinner, silent auction, and cabaret and theatrical performances. 5-9 p.m., $75, Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Avenue, Boulder, 303-351-2382, betc.org.

June 27: TRYathlon: Always wanted to try a tri but were intimidated? Four mini-courses cater to all levels and abilities. $25, Goodson Recreation Center, 6315 South University Boulevard, Centennial, 303-483-7034, ssprd.org.

June 28: Amplify: This live performance shines light on often-unseen Native American voices and traditions. Tickets are also available for watching live on Zoom. 7 p.m., $5, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

June 30: Dance to Be Free Rooftop Dance Class: A rooftop dance class with choreography set to pop, electronica and hip-hop, as well as views from the museum roof. Repeats July 7. 5:30-7 p.m., $20, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Independence Day fireworks are back along the Front Range. Elitch Gardens

JULY EVENTS

July 1, 7 and 29: Dining on the Farm: You don't have to travel far for this farm dinner, but you'll feel a million miles away from the city. Price includes two drinks, family-style service, live music and garden access. 4:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., $150, Denver Botanic Gardens, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

July 2: Independence Celebration: Enjoy a patriotic party on a historic farmstead, with live music, food trucks, fireworks, kids' activities and prairie games. 5-9 p.m., $14 admission, Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org.

July 2-3: Breck Film Summer Drive-In: It's an all-American weekend as Independence Day plays on July 2 and A League of Their Own screens on July 3. 8:30 p.m., $25 per car, Colorado Mountain College parking lot, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge, 970-453-6200, breckfilm.org.

July 2-4: Breckenridge July 4 Weekend: The schedule boasts a chalk art contest, artists' market, live music, patriotic crafting sessions, digital art and VR video games. Various Breckenridge locations, breckcreate.org.

July 2-4: Red, White, Brews & Tunes: Copper Mountain curates a weekend of beer dinners, backcountry brewpub hikes and a free show by Tiny Universe's Karl Denson. Various Copper Mountain locations, coppercolorado.com.

July 2-4 and July 9-11: Glamp AF Market: This market is for those who want the perfect camping selfie but can't bear the prospect of wearing less-than-glam gear. Free admission, Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com.

July 3: Big Boom Bash: The fireworks launch site at Jeffco Stadium is closed to the public, but Lakewood has provided a map of prime viewing spots. 9:15 p.m., free, various Lakewood locations, 303-987-7899, lakewood.org.

July 3: Englewood Fireworks: Pyrotechnics begin at 9:15 p.m., but food trucks and vendors will be there as early as 5 p.m. Free, Belleview and Cornerstone parks, West Belleview Avenue and South Windermere Street, Englewood, englewoodco.gov.

July 3: Stars and Stripes Forever: The Arapahoe Philharmonic performs pops and patriotic tunes against a backdrop of fireworks. 8 p.m., $35, Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton, breckbrew.com.

July 4: Arvada July 4 Fireworks: 7-10 p.m., free, Stenger Soccer Complex, 11200 West 58th Avenue, Arvada, 720-898-7403, arvadafestivals.com.

July 4: Aurora July 4 Fireworks: This year's pared-down celebration is limited to fireworks — no pre-show entertainment. 9:30 p.m., free, Bicentennial Park, 13655 East Alameda Avenue, 303-739-7000, auroragov.org.

July 4: Brighton July 4 Fireworks: Music from live bands and DJs starts at 5 p.m. before a fireworks show after dark. Food trucks will be on hand. 5 p.m., free, Carmichael Park, 650 East Southern Street, Brighton, brightonco.gov.

July 4: Broomfield July 4 Picnic: Broomfield's annual picnic is way better than your company picnic, with a beer garden; inflatables, face painting and balloon animals for the kids; and fireworks after dark. 5 p.m., free admission, Commons Park, 13200 Sheridan Boulevard, Broomfield, 303-469-3301, broomfield.org.

July 4: Castle Rock July 4 Fireworks: Fireworks will be launched off the namesake Castle Rock, resuclting in great views from anywhere in town. 9:30 p.m., free, various Castle Rock locations, crgov.com.

July 4: Denver 4thFest: The Colorado Rapids take on the Seattle Sounders, followed by a massive fireworks display. 7 p.m., $33 and up, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, coloradorapids.com.

July 4: Denver July 4 Fireworks: As soon as Elitch's closes, fireworks from the property will light up the Denver skyline. 9 p.m., free, 2000 Elitch Circle, 303-595-4386, elitchgardens.com.

July 4: Golden July 4: Details are still TBA, but we know Golden's annual Independence Day festival is a go. 1300 10th Street, Golden, 303-279-2282, visitgolden.com.

July 4: Highlands Ranch July 4 Fireworks: Highland Heritage Park and fireworks launch site are closed to the public, so you'll need to do a little recon to determine the very best viewing area. 9:30 p.m., free, various Highlands Ranch locations, hrcaonline.org.

July 4: Northglenn July 4: Northglenn and Westminster are teaming up, with Northglenn handling entertainment and Westminster shooting off pyrotechnics (see below). The day's festivities include a car show, family lunch with magicians and face painting and community dinners with food trucks and live music; the fun will be spread out over four different parks. 8 a.m.-7 p.m., various Northglenn locations, northglenn.org.

July 4: Parker July 4 Fireworks: Get ready to pay if you want to park at the Parker celebration, which includes live entertainment, music and food trucks (depending on how much you pony up). 7:15 p.m., $10-$30, Salisbury Park, 11920 North Motsenbocker Road, Parker, parkeronline.org.

July 4: Westminster July 4 Fireworks: Northglenn and Westminster are teaming up, with Northglenn handling entertainment (see above) and Westminster shooting off pyrotechnics. The fireworks display stands alone, with no pre-show entertainment. 9:15 p.m., free, Westminster City Park, 10455 North Sheridan Boulevard, cityofwestminster.us.

July 5-14: USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships: Bikers from across the country compete in downhill, short track, endurance, slalom and cross-country events. Various Winter Park locations, usacycling.org.

July 7: Dance to Be Free Rooftop Dance Class: A rooftop dance class with choreography set to pop, electronica and hip-hop, as well as views from the museum roof. 5:30-7 p.m., $20, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, eventbrite.com.

July 7: Mixed Taste Lecture Series: Which goes better in pie: rage philanthropy or apples? Find out at this lecture on the unrelated topics. Repeats various dates in July and August. 7 p.m., $10-$20, Denver Performing Arts Complex Seawell Ballroom or online, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

July 7: Silent Film Series: Safety Last! (1923) proves that reckless posturing in pursuit of the girl is no new development. 7 p.m., $14, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666, chautauqua.com.

July 7-9: Reels on Wheels: Show up for live entertainment and a different drive-in movie every night. Annie, July 7; The Wedding Singer, July 8; and Pitch Perfect, July 9. 7 p.m., $10 per car, Alamo Drafthouse, 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster, 303-658-2400, cityofwestminster.us.

July 8: Dinner on Stage & Wine Tasting: Central City Opera serves dinner on the stage of its opera house, with musical performance and wine pairings from Carousel star Will Ferguson. 5:30 p.m., $250, Central City Opera House, 124 Eureka Street, Central City, 303-292-6700, centralcityopera.org.

July 8: Empowered by Place: Mayan Theater: The staff of the Molly Brown House Museum hosts a virtual discussion about Denver's historic movie theaters. 7-8:30 p.m., free, online, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.

July 8: Riverfront Park Summer Sessions: Monthly sessions include live music, beer, cider and food trucks. 4-8 p.m., free admission, Commons Park, 19th Street Bridge, 19th and Platte streets, riverfrontparkevents.com.

EXPAND The Tiny House Festival returns to Brighton. Conor McCormick-Cavanagh

July 9: Bollywood Workout/Sita Sings the Blues: Start with a one-hour dance-based workout on the museum's rooftop, then stay for a screening of animated film Sita Sings the Blues, followed by a short film discussion and closing meditation. 5-8 p.m., $25, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, 303-449-3464, museumofboulder.org.

July 9: The Greatest Showman: The second installment of Regis University's family-friendly summer movie series. Bring a picnic; food trucks will also be on hand. 6:30 p.m., free admission, Regis University, West 50th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, regis.edu.

July 9-11: Colorado Black Arts Festival: The fest celebrating African and African-American arts and culture is back bigger and better after last year's online version. Free admission, City Park, East 21st Avenue and York Street, 303-306-8672, colbaf.org.

July 9-13: Play Ball Park: In the week leading up to Major League Baseball's All-Star Game, fans can play ball (IRL or via video game MLB The Show 21), create their own highlight reel and participate in demos and drills led by the pros. Free with reservation, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, mlb.com.

July 9 and 17: Morning Tea in the Garden: Enjoy tea and brunch in a gallery sculpture garden. 10 a.m.-12 p.m., $20, Aar River Gallery, 3707 West 73rd Avenue, Westminster, 303-426-4114, aarrivergallery.com.

July 9-18: Crested Butte Wildflower Festival: The ten-day flower fest includes garden tours, hikes, photography and art workshops, yoga among the blooms, birding excursions and so much more. $25 and up, various Crested Butte locations, 970-349-2571, crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.org.

July 10: Cirque de Minuit: Aerial dancers perform in a whimsical outdoor variety show based on original characters Bulerina, Sybil the Snake Woman, Black Widow Spider and more. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., $15, Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, 303-245-8272, frequentflyers.org.

July 10: MLB All-Star 5K: The 5K race winds through Capitol Hill and the Golden Triangle and ends with MLB mascots cheering runners across the finish line. 9 a.m., $40-$45, starts on the east side of Civic Center Park, Lincoln Street and 14th Avenue, raceroster.com.

July 10: Summer Brew: An intimate mountain beer festival limited to just 300 attendees so you spend less time languishing in line and more time sipping suds. 1-4:30 p.m., $25, Purgatory Resort, Durango, purgatoryresort.com.

July 10-11: Colorado Tiny House Festival: Go small and go home at this expo. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $10-$15, Riverdale Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, 303-900-5477, coloradotinyhousefestival.com.

July 10-11: Hot Air Balloon Rodeo: The weekend's festivities include an early-morning hot air balloon rodeo, farmers' market, all-day art show and balloon glow at dusk. Various Steamboat Springs locations, 970-879-0880, steamboatchamber.com.

July 10-11, 15 and 24-25: Urban Market: Live music at this outdoor market — where shoppers can buy antiques, furniture, art, clothing and more — starts at noon. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, Skyline Park, 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

July 11: Summer Cabaret Series: Take in dinner and a show (in the same place) in this series put on by Theatre Aspen. Various Aspen locations, 970-300-4474, theatreaspen.org.

July 11: "Lift Our Voices" Summer Singalong: Come sing along (or just listen!) to popular hits of the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. 2-5 p.m., free, all ages, Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street, mercurycafe.com.

EXPAND Paizley Park performing at Denver Union Station. Courtesy LoDo Rocks the Block

July 11-13: LoDo Rocks the Block: Union Station and the Dairy Block will be hosting an "all-star" market, free concerts, kid-friendly fun and ballpark food and drink classics. Various Denver locations, lodorockstheblock.com.

July 12: Film on the Rocks: See James Bond on the really, really big screen in Casino Royale. 6:30 p.m., $16-$32, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494, redrocksonline.com.

July 12-16: Techstars Startup Week West Slope: The five-day orgy of networking includes both virtual and in-person panels and workshops. Various locations, free, westslopestartupweek.com.

July 13: MLB All-Star Game: Denver may have the most disappointing team in the league, but at least it scored the All-Star Game. Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street, mlb.com/all-star.

July 14: Mixed Taste Lecture Series: The second installment tackles Dr. Justina Ford (physician) and the banjo (pickin'). 7 p.m., $10-$20, Denver Performing Arts Complex Seawell Ballroom or online, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

July 14: Silent Film Series: The main feature, The Hound of the Baskervilles (1929), is all brooding German Expressionism, but the opening short stars a much cuter canine Sherlock Holmes. 7 p.m., $14, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666, chautauqua.com.

July 14: Wine and Watercolor Class: Call to reserve your spot for this class, which includes wine to help your creativity flow. 6-9 p.m., $35, Aar River Gallery, 3707 West 73rd Avenue, Westminster, 303-426-4114, aarrivergallery.com.

July 14-16: Reels on Wheels: Show up for live entertainment and a different drive-in movie every night. Beauty and the Beast, July 14; Best in Show, July 15; and Spinal Tap, July 16. 7 p.m., $10 per car, Alamo Drafthouse, 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster, 303-658-2400, cityofwestminster.us.

July 15: Coco: Yes, it's Disney — but don't let that deter you from seeing this lovely animated film about Día de los Muertos. Screening at dusk, free, Wolff Park, 8500 West 57th Avenue, Arvada, 720-898-7403, arvadafestivals.com.

July 15: Flix & Kicks: Do extraterrestrials observe social distancing? Not in Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Screening at dusk, free, Carmichael Park, 650 East Southern Street, Brighton, brightonco.gov.

July 15-18: Babe Walls: A collaborative mural festival celebrating women and nonbinary artists. Along Ralston Creek Trail, Arvada, arvada.org.

EXPAND Courtesy Cherry Creek North

July 15-19: Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale: Not only can you get discounts on clothes and goods, but certain Cherry Creek restaurants are also offering deals on food and drink. Free admission, Cherry Creek North, First to Third avenues between University Boulevard and Steele Street, 303-394-2904, cherrycreeknorth.com.

July 16: Unframed Gala: Don your fanciest purple or gold frock and enjoy this fundraiser for Foothills Art Center that includes a silent auction, music, dinner and dancing. 6 p.m., $125, Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-279-3922, foothillsartcenter.org.

July 16-17: Mile High Dance Festival: A dozen dance troupes perform at this year's fest, which will include dance classes and outdoor performances. Free with reservation, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West, 303-295-1759, cleoparkerdance.org.

July 16-18: Boulder Creek Festival: This year's gathering includes a beer festival, three days of live music, food trucks, a handcrafted market and a farmers' market. Most events free, along Boulder Creek between 9th and 13th streets, 303-777-6887, bouldercreekfest.com.

July 16-18: Mile High Global Bazaar: This outdoor market has a global focus, with arts, crafts, goods and foods from around the globe. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, Skyline Park, 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

July 16-18: Snowmass Rendezvous: Head to the mountains for three days of beer, booze and brunching. $40 and up, various Snowmass Village locations, snowmassrendezvous.com.

July 17: Blues & BBQ Festival for Better Housing: GA tickets include admission to the all-day music festival, but you'll have to buy your own barbecue and beer; VIP tickets are all-inclusive. Proceeds benefit affordable-housing projects and Habitat for Humanity. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., $10-$100, Citizens Park, 5560 West 24th Avenue, Edgewater, bluesnbbq.com.

July 17: Courage Classic: This bike tour benefits Children's Hospital and offers three high-altitude courses ranging from 10 to 78 miles. 6 a.m., $100 registration plus fundraising, starts at Copper Mountain Resort, supportchildrenscolorado.org.

July 17: The Crazy Market: A local monthly market hosting artists, jewelry makers, home goods, beads, crystals and food from neighboring Mi Cocina. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, the Crazy Merchant, 1700 West Belleview Avenue, Littleton, 303-761-6100, thecrazymerchant.com.

July 17: Lavender Festival: Chatfield Farms has over 2,000 fragrant lavender plants. Enjoy live demos, music, craft workshops, farm tours and lavender products for purchase. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $13-$35, Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500 botanicgardens.org.

July 17: Lunch al Fresco & Dido and Aeneas: Enjoy cocktails and a garden lunch at Central City's Johnson house, followed by Central City Opera's performance of Dido and Aeneas. 11:30 a.m., $175, 201 Eureka Street, Central City, 303-292-6700, centralcityopera.org.

July 17: SouthGlenn Makers Market: Artists and artisans bring their handmade goods to the southern suburbs. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., free admission, Streets of SouthGlenn, 6851 South Vine Street, Centennial, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

July 17-18: Truck It Festival: If your identity is way too wrapped up in your mode of transportation, show up at this fest, which includes a car show, a truck tug of war, drag racing and burnout contests. Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, truckitlife.com.

July 17-18: Wine & Jazz Festival: New this year: An all-inclusive food pass you'll need to buy in addition to your wine pass if you want to sup while you sip. 1.-5 p.m., $75-$180, River Run Village, Keystone, keystonefestivals.com.

July 19: Film on the Rocks: Jurassic Park. 6:30 p.m., $16-$32, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494, redrocksonline.com.

July 20-22: Splash n' Scoop Socials: Pop-up ice cream socials will be appearing at water parks to help kids beat the heat. 1-2 p.m., free, various Aurora locations, 303-739-7000, auroragov.org.

EXPAND Strap on your peg leg and get out there. Courtesy Pirate Treasure Hunt

July 21: Mixed Taste Lecture Series: What's the crossover between alien communication and shoddy fabric? Tune in to find out. 7 p.m., $10-$20, Denver Performing Arts Complex Seawell Ballroom or online, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

July 21: Silent Film Series: All Quiet on the Western Front (1929) was made as both a talkie and a silent film for countries that hadn't yet converted to sound cinema. Mont Alto Orchestra provides live accompaniment for this silent version. 7 p.m., $14, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666, chautauqua.com.

July 21-23: Reels on Wheels: Show up for live entertainment and a different drive-in movie every night. Coco, July 21; Hairspray, July 22; and The Princess and the Frog, July 23. 7 p.m., $10 per car, Alamo Drafthouse, 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster, 303-658-2400, cityofwestminster.us.

July 22: Celebrate the Beat Virtual Fundraiser: Tune in to this fundraiser that includes appearances by dancer Misty Copeland and performances by school-age kids who have benefited from the dance education organization's programming. 5:30-6 p.m., free, 720-440-3058, ctbeat.org.

July 22: Night Drag Queen Bingo Brunch: Is it really brunch when it starts at night? With drag queens involved, anything is possible. 6-9 p.m., Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com.

July 22: Poppies & Prostitution: Learn everything you always wanted to know about the history of Denver's red light district. 7 p.m.-9 p.m., $17, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.

July 22-25: Arapahoe County Fair: This year's county fair includes a beer fest, dock dogs and miniature cattle show. $15 admission, Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora, 303-795-4955, arapahoecountyfair.com.

July 23-24: Breck Film Summer Drive-In: See The Blues Brothers on July 23 and The Karate Kid on July 24. 8:30 p.m., $25 per car, Colorado Mountain College parking lot, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge, 970-453-6200, breckfilm.org.

July 23-25: Carbondale Mountain Fair: Entertainment at the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair includes days of live music, bike and foot races, and contests that will test the mettle of artists, bakers, wood splitters, limbo-ers and horseshoe players. Free admission, Sopris Park, Carbondale, 970-963-1680, carbondalearts.com.

July 24: Audi Snowmass 50 Mountain Bike Race: Formerly the Power of Four race, the 25- or 50-mile course includes vertical ascents of 5k or 10k feet. 7 a.m., $100 and up, Snowmass Base Village, 40 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, aspensnowmass.com.

July 24: Bike Winter Park Weekend: Roll Massif hosts two Winter Park rides in one day: Crooked Gravel (on gravel, duh) and Sunrise to Sunset (mountain trails). $115 and up, various Winter Park locations, playwinterpark.com.

July 24: Latino Conservation Week Adventure Day: The day starts with a guided hike before a sack lunch and wildlife program (all programming is in Spanish). Afterward, attendees can take advantage of activities like climbing walls, mini golf, archery and ax-throwing. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free, Snow Mountain Ranch, 2515 Tunnel Road, Estes Park, 970-586-3341, facebook.com.

July 24: Pirate Treasure Hunt: Dress like a pirate (and talk like one) at this citywide themed scavenger hunt for crews of two to six. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., $52.50, various Denver locations, 855-464-8326, thecityscavenger.com.

July 24: Summer Brew Fest: The weather is hot. The beer is cold (or at least cellar temperature). What more could you ask for on a Colorado weekend? 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. sessions, $35 to $65, Mile High Station

2027 West Colfax Avenue, brewfestevents.com.

July 24: TRYathlon: Always wanted to try a tri but were intimidated? Four mini-courses cater to all levels and abilities. $25, Cook Creek Pool, 8711 Lone Tree Parkway, Lone Tree, 303-483-7034, ssprd.org.

July 25: Midsummer Masquerade Gala: Actor Darren Criss headlines this fancy-dress event in a fancy-shmancy town. Theatre Aspen, 470 Rio Grande Place, Aspen, 970-300-4474, theatreaspen.org.

July 25: RiNo Music & Arts Festival: The showcase includes live painting, body art, live music, artisans and visual artists. 12-10 p.m., $20, Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place, facebook.com.

July 25: Silverthorne Art Stroll: For a few hours, the Blue River Trail will be home to pop-up music performances and artists. 12-3 p.m., free, Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway, silverthorne.org.

EXPAND Courtesy Littleton Twilight Criterium

July 28: Mixed Taste Lecture Series: We're hoping the result of this week's lectures (on forest health and lowriders) is a plan for car shows in scenic redwood groves. 7 p.m., $10-$20, Denver Performing Arts Complex Seawell Ballroom or online, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

July 28: Silent Film Series: Zander the Great (1929) includes spunky orphans, bandits, the Wild West and smugglers. 7 p.m., $14, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666, chautauqua.com.

July 28: Track Night in America: Always wanted to get out on a racetrack with other cars? Now you can; all driving abilities welcome. 3:45-9 p.m., $135, Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, 719-382-7223, ppir.com.

July 28-30: Reels on Wheels: Show up for live entertainment and a different drive-in movie every night. Dumbo, July 28; and The Greatest Showman, July 29-30. 7 p.m., $10 per car, Alamo Drafthouse, 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster, 303-658-2400, cityofwestminster.us.

July 29: Flix & Kicks: Join The Goonies in this quintessential hidden-treasure adventure. Screening at dusk, free, Carmichael Park, 650 East Southern Street, Brighton, brightonco.gov.

July 29: Vinyasa, Violins & Vino: Live violin music accompanies both a stroll through the Botanic Gardens' art galleries as well as an outdoor yoga class. BYOB to enjoy wine in the gardens afterward. 5:30-8:30 p.m., $22, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

July 29-August 8: Logan County Fair and Rodeo: It's tractor pulls, Tilt-a-Whirls and Travis Tritt at the Logan County Fair. Free admission, Logan County Fairgrounds, 1120 Pawnee Avenue, Sterling, 970-522-0888, lcfair.org.

July 30-August 1: Carve Wars: Hipsters call it "live art." Mountain men call it "taking a chainsaw to a chunk of wood." 9 a.m., free, Purgatory Resort, Durango, purgatoryresort.com.

July 30-August 1: Premier Lacrosse League: The traveling league takes a long weekend in Colorado with games Friday through Sunday. $25 and up, Weidner Field, 111 West Cimarron Street, Colorado Springs, 310-928-1107, premierlacrosseleague.com.

July 30-August 7: Aerial Dance Festival: The fest is entirely online in 2021, with virtual performances, lessons on everything from fabric theory to impostor syndrome, and panels tackling aging, implicit bias and LGBTQ+ topics in aerial dance. $10 and up, online, 303-245-8272, frequentflyers.org.

July 30-August 9: Vail Dance Festival: New York City Ballet MOVES and BalletX are among the groups performing at this year's festival. $27 and up, various Vail locations, 970-845-8497, vaildance.org.

July 31: Bluegrass & Brews Festival: The day includes live music from four bluegrass acts, a fiddle contest and sessionable beers from Loveland breweries. 12-8 p.m., Foundry Plaza, Cleveland Avenue and Third Street, Loveland, downtownloveland.org.

July 31: Heritage Fire: The open-air sibling of porkfest Cochon 555 comes to Snowmass with everything from fish to fowl to farm fare cooking over open flames. 4-7 p.m., $99 and up, Snowmass Base Village, 84 Carriage Way, Snowmass, cochon555.com.

July 31: Littleton Twilight Criterium: Unless you're an elite bike racer, you're not participating — but you can take advantage of a cruiser ride, food trucks, a beer garden and live music. 3-10 p.m., free admission, Main Street, downtown Littleton, littletoncrit.com.

EXPAND Courtesy Ned Gravel

July 31: Ned Gravel: This bike race offers three courses (20 to 66 miles) on pavement and gravel with intense climbs. 7 a.m., $50-$100, Chipeta Park, 254 Lakeview Drive, Nederland, nedgravel.com.

July 31: Power of Four Trail Run: Choose from three scenic routes: 10K, 25K or 50K. 6 a.m., $80-$110, all routes end in Snowmass Base Village, aspensnowmass.com.

July 31: Reverse Enduro Race and Brewfest: Choose to work for your brews first with a mountain-bike race that ascends 1,500 vertical feet over 1.8 miles (8 a.m.)...or not (brewfest starts at noon). Mountain Goat Plaza, Dillon, arapahoebasin.com.

July 31: Winter Park Uncorked: Choose from three tickets: entrance (admission only, cash bar and food), GA (wine tastings and two food tix) or VIP (wine seminar, VIP lunch and wine tastings and three food tix). 2-6 p.m., $20-$70, Rendezvous Event Center, 78821 U.S. Highway 40, Winter Park, playwinterpark.com.

July 31-August 1: 16th Street Fair: The 16th Street Mall turns into a marketplace for emerging artists and designers showcasing their work. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, Skyline Park, 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

July 31-August 1: Gold Rush Days: So the Triple Crown winner was revealed to be a cheat. Not so of the Burro Triple Crown contestants at this fest that includes a beer garden, live music and historical reenactments. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., River Park, 913 East Main Street, Buena Vista, 719-395-6612, buenavistacolorado.org.

EXPAND Courtesy Cherry Creek North Food and Wine

AUGUST EVENTS

August 1: 16th Street Fair: The 16th Street Mall turns into a marketplace for emerging artists and designers showcasing their work. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, Skyline Park, 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

August 1: Gold Rush Days: So the Triple Crown winner was revealed to be a cheat. Not so of the Burro Triple Crown contestants at this fest that includes a beer garden, live music and historical reenactments. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., River Park, 913 East Main Street, Buena Vista, 719-395-6612, buenavistacolorado.org.

August 1: The Honey Stop: There's buzz surrounding this beekeeping expo that includes demos, working hives, honey products, pollinator plants and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free, O'Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Drive, Parker, 303-805-3370, parkerarts.org.

August 2: Film on the Rocks: Want to watch the best love story in the history of cinema? Asss youuu wiiish. Watch The Princess Bride for the umpteenth time. 6:30 p.m., $16-$32, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494, redrocksonline.com.

August 4: Mixed Taste Lecture Series: The penultimate lecture in the series takes on something no one is passionate about (public transportation) and something everyone's prurient about (polyamory). 7 p.m., $10-$20, Denver Performing Arts Complex Seawell Ballroom or online, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

August 4: Silent Film Series: Buster Keaton presciently portrayed a ukulele-playing hipster in 1928's Steamboat Bill, Jr. 7 p.m., $14, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666, chautauqua.com.

EXPAND LoDo's the Original will be competing in the Denver Burger Battle with croughnut sliders. Courtesy the Original

August 5: Denver Burger Battle: Twenty Denver restaurants vie to see who will be named Baron of Beef. 5:30 p.m., $79 and up, Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer Street, 303-777-6887, denverburgerbattle.com.

August 5: Taste of the West: Take in the view of the foothills from the Colorado Mills parking deck while you're sampling bevs and bites from Jefferson County eateries, breweries, wineries and distilleries. 5-8 p.m., $20-$25, Colorado Mills, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, westmetrochamber.org.

August 5, 12, 19 and 26: Dining on the Farm: You don't have to travel far for this farm dinner, but you'll feel a million miles away from the city. Price includes two drinks, family-style service, live music and garden access. 4:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., $150, Denver Botanic Gardens, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

August 5, 14-15 and 21-22: Urban Market: Live music at this outdoor market — where shoppers can buy antiques, furniture, art, clothing and more — starts at noon. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, Skyline Park, 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

August 5-15: Acoustic Flow: In concert with the Breckenridge Music Festival comes a morning yoga class accompanied by local musicians. 8 a.m., free with registration, Riverwalk Center Lawn, 150 West Adams Avenue, Breckenridge, 970-547-3100, breckcreate.org.

August 6: Dairy Block First Friday Art Walk: Curated artworks, live music and refreshments are the focus of this mini art walk. 4-8 p.m., free, Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com.

August 6: Hidden Figures: The third installment of Regis University's family-friendly summer movie series. Food trucks will be on hand if you don't want to bring a picnic. 6:30 p.m., free, Regis University, West 50th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, regis.edu.

August 6-7: Breck Film Summer Drive-In: The drive-in series' final weekend screens Dirty Dancing on August 6 and Toy Story on August 7. 8:30 p.m., $25 per car, Colorado Mountain College parking lot, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge, 970-453-6200, breckfilm.org.

August 7: Beer Run: Costumes are encouraged (and prizes awarded) at this three-mile fun run that stops by three breweries...er, hydration stations along the way. Brews included in registration cost. 12-1:30 p.m., $45, various Denver locations, explorehidden.com.

August 7: Denver Family Fest: A fun-packed festival with kids' activities, live entertainment and vendors. Kids admitted free, adult tickets $10 in advance, $15 day of event; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, theexpopros.com.

August 7: Pink Party: One Colorado never hosts stuffy fundraisers, and this year is no exception. There will be a drag show, open bar and live music at the IRL bash; virtual attendance is free. 6-10 p.m., $75, Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street, 303-396-6170, one-colorado.org.

August 7: ReFlect-ReClaim: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble presents a program of classic and innovative works from its 51-year history. 7:30 p.m., $28-$40, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

August 7: Run for the Ring 5K Run/Walk and Kids' Fun Run: In-person fundraiser presented by Empower Retirement; proceeds benefit the Guild of the Children's Diabetes Foundation. Register in advance or at 7 a.m. the day of the event. 8 a.m., Barbra Davis Center for Diabetes, Anschutz Medical Campus, 1775 Aurora Court, Aurora, runsignup.com/Race/CO.

August 7: Winter Park Beer Festival: Plans are still being finalized for this mountaintop fest, but expect good views and brews. 12-5 p.m., winterparkbeerfestival.com.

August 7-8: Bluegrass & Beer Festival: Blues and brews are back at this summer Keystone tradition. River Run Village, Keystone, keystonefestivals.com.

August 7 and 12: Morning Tea in the Garden: Reservation required for this tea and brunch held in the art gallery's sculpture garden. 10 a.m.-12 p.m., $20, Aar River Gallery, 3707 West 73rd Avenue, Westminster, 303-426-4114, aarrivergallery.com.

August 8, 9 and 15: Summer Cabaret Series: Take in dinner and a show (in the same place) in this series put on by Theatre Aspen. Various Aspen locations, 970-300-4474, theatreaspen.org.

You can't get cooler than wine and jazz. Courtesy Live at the Vineyards

August 11: Mixed Taste Lecture Series: Is everyone who works at Casa Bonita a social robot? Is everyone who's visited the landmark a robot? What about everyone who's heard of the pink palace? Are you a robot? Find out as this lecture takes on Casa Bonita and social robots. 7 p.m., $10-$20, Denver Performing Arts Complex Seawell Ballroom or online, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

August 11: Wine and Watercolor Class: Call to reserve your spot for this class, which includes wine to help your creativity flow. 6 p.m.-9 p.m., $35, Aar River Gallery, 3707 West 73rd Avenue, Westminster, 303-426-4114, aarrivergallery.com.

August 11-12: Boulder International Fringe Festival: Thirty artists from the U.S. and Canada give no-holds-barred live and livestreamed performances. Various Boulder locations and online, boulderfringe.com.

August 11-15: Cherry Creek North Food & Wine: Four days of tastings, seminars and demos culminating in a grand tasting on August 15. $50 and up, Cherry Creek North, 2401 East 2nd Avenue, 303-394-2904, ccnfoodandwine.com.

August 12: Drink Up!: Tired of drinking your hooch out of a Mason jar like a heathen? Learn to craft ceramic mugs, cups and more at this workshop. 12:30-3 p.m., $215, Bemis School of Art, 818 Pelham Place,

Colorado Springs, 719-475-2444, artschool.csfineartscenter.org.

August 12: Flix & Kicks: Go old-school with the 1992 version of Aladdin. Screening at dusk, free, Carmichael Park, 650 East Southern Street, Brighton, brightonco.gov.

August 12-15: Vail Wine Classic: Wine dinners at La Tour and Matsuhisa, panels and seminars complement four Grand Tasting sessions. $99 and up, various Vail locations, 303-777-6887, vailwineclassic.com.

August 13: Hot Night Fusion: Step up for a dance night that mixes and matches dance styles and music with a focus on innovation, not tradition. Optional lesson starts one hour before open dance. 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $10-$20, CM Dance, 6445 East Ohio Avenue, 303-883-6691, cmdance.org.

August 13-15: Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival: This year's celebration includes two nights of fireworks, a classic car show, kids' activities and music including Hazel Miller. New this year: a mile race and fun run. Free admission, Anderson Park, 4355 Field Street, Wheat Ridge, thecarnationfestival.com.

August 14: Art in the Garden: Guests will soak up the sun and scenery while painting a classic Colorado landscape. 10 a.m., $30, Chautauqua Picnic Shelter, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-440-7666, chautauqua.com.

August 14: Belleview Station Beer Fest: The first in a series of music-themed summer beer festivals includes samples from thirty local breweries, food trucks and an ’80s dance party. 3-7 p.m., $35-$50, Belleview Station, 6785 East Chenango Avenue, gumpoppresents.com.

August 14: Live at the Vineyards: Nibble bites from fifteen local restaurants while sipping Colorado wine and listening to the KUVO Jazz & Blues All-Stars. 6:30 p.m., $80-$125, Balistreri Vineyards, 1946 East 66th Avenue, 303-620-5793, kuvo.org.

August 14: Madam Lou Bunch Day: The famed bed race is the main attraction celebrating the Central City sporting girls, but there's also a Madam and Miner's ball and costume contest. 12-8 p.m., free, Main Street, Central City, facebook.com.

August 14: Parker Brewfest: Over 25 Colorado breweries are slated to be pouring at this suburban suds fest. 1-5 p.m., $50-$75, O'Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Drive, Parker, parkerbrewfest.com.

August 14: Run the Rockies Trail 10K and Half Marathon: Did you know about the Frisco Peninsula? Neither did we, but these races run around and all over it. $45-$65, Frisco Adventure Park, 621 Recreation Way, Frisco, 970-668-2558, townoffrisco.com.

August 14-15: Colorado Irish Festival: Irish music, dancing and sports are on the docket, as well as history and language lessons, all in a new location for 2021. Citizens Park, 5401 West 22nd Avenue, Edgewater, 720-326-4665, coloradoirishfestival.com. NOTE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

August 14-15: Estes Park Wine Festival: Tickets include a wine glass and tote, live music, artisan vendors and unlimited tastings from twenty Colorado wineries. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $35-$85, Bond Park, 260 Park Lane, Estes Park, 970-218-4545, estesparkwinefestival.com.

EXPAND The Pancake Stampede ends with a tasty breakfast (call it carb loading). South Suburban Parks and Rec

August 15: Pancake Stampede 5K: If you can't keep up with the crowd, you could end up trampled as flat as a...well, you know. A flapjack breakfast follows the race. 8 a.m., $20, Hudson Gardens and Event Center, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-483-7034, runningguru.com.

August 18: Tulip Bulb Giveaway: While supplies last, select Boulder businesses will be giving away bags of tulip bulbs to bring color to next spring's lawns. First come, first served. Free, various Boulder locations, 303-449-3774, boulderdowntown.com.

August 19: Night Drag Queen Bingo Brunch: Is it really brunch when it starts at night? With drag queens involved, anything is possible. 6-9 p.m., Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com.

August 19: Riverfront Park Summer Sessions: The monthly sessions include live music, beer, cider and food trucks. 4-8 p.m., free admission, Commons Park, 19th Street Bridge, 19th and Platte streets, riverfrontparkevents.com.

August 19-21: Palisade Peach Festival: The annual summer shenanigans include the Just Peachy 5K, a peach-eating contest, farm dinners and recipe demos. $7 admission, Riverbend Park, 451 Pendleton Drive, Palisade, 970-464-7458, palisadecoc.com.

August 20: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark: If only modern-day Nazis were as easy to defeat as they are in this classic swashbuckler. Screening at dusk, free, Clear Creek Valley Park, 3700 West 58th Place, Arvada, 720-898-7403, arvadafestivals.com.

August 20: Some Enchanted Evening: Grab your most artistic friend, set up an easel, and paint the mountain sunset; cost includes one beer or glass of wine. 7-9 p.m., $25, Old Masonic Hall, 136 South Main Street, Breckenridge, 970-453-3100, breckcreate.org.

August 20-21: Adventure Van Expo: Living in your car has never been so cool. Meet "vanlifers" and see product demos at this adventure vehicle show. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 201 West Lodgepole Street, Dillion, free, 530-448-1944, adventurevanexpo.com.

August 21: Arvada Days: Show up for the beer garden, stay for the petting zoo (not just for kids!), Dutch-oven cook-off and fishing derby. Clear Creek Valley Park, 3700 West 58th Place, Arvada, 720-898-7403, arvadafestivals.com.

August 21: The Crazy Market: The local monthly market hosts artists, jewelry makers, home goods, beads, crystals and food from neighboring Mi Cocina. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, the Crazy Merchant, 1700 West Belleview Avenue, Littleton, 303-761-6100, thecrazymerchant.com.

August 21: Dinner at DeLaney: This farm-to-table fundraiser for Project Worthmore includes dinner prepared by chef Caroline Glover of Annette. 170 South Chambers Road, Aurora, 720-460-1393, projectworthmore.org.

August 21: Festival for Life 5K Walk/Run: Run a 5K route of your choosing and upload your time, then show up for a socially distanced, in-person festival with the AIDS ceremonial quilt, Diva Dash and brunch garden. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $40 race registration, Cheesman Park, 303-962-5316, coloradohealthnetwork.org.

August 21: Front Range Wine Festival: Drink wine and mead from over thirty Colorado producers at this outdoor fest that also boasts live music and retail vendors. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $40-$50, Main Park, 300 Locust Street, Windsor, 970-218-4545, frontrangewinefestival.com.

August 21: Triple Bypass: The 110-mile bike race from Evergreen to Vail is sold out, but it's still open to volunteers and, of course, spectators. 6:30 a.m., starts at Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, triplebypass.org.

August 21: Vail Valley Brew'au: Landlocked luau? Anything can happen when the mountains meet a beer festival. 2 to 7 p.m., $45 to $55, Harry A. Nottingham Park, 1 Lake Street, Avon, brewfestevents.com.

August 21: Western Saloon Night: A fundraiser benefiting Western Museum of Mining & Industry (WMMI), with dinner, drinks and reenactments. 6-9 p.m., $50, WMMI, 225 North Gate Boulevard, Colorado Springs, 719-488-0880, wmmi.org.

August 21-22: Golden Fine Arts Festival: The 31-year-old fest showcases the work of artists both local and out of state. Beer and wine gardens and food trucks will be set up. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, 11th Street between Arapahoe and Maple streets, Golden, goldenfineartsfestival.org.

August 22: Silverthorne Art Stroll: For a few hours, the Blue River trail is home to pop-up music performances and artists. 12-3 p.m., free, Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway, silverthorne.org.

EXPAND Legends. Jake Cox

August 26: Flix & Kicks: Gal Godot kicks ass on the big screen in Wonder Woman 1984. Screening at dusk, free, Carmichael Park, 650 East Southern Street, Brighton, brightonco.gov.

August 26: Top Taco: Answer the age-old question: How many tacos is too many? Booze included. 6-10 p.m., $89-$165, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, toptacodenver.com.

August 27: COLORCON: Alleyways are for more than just dumpsters and illegal parking. During this all-day fest, they're museums for murals and stages for singers. Golden Triangle neighborhood, coloradocolorcon.com.

August 27: Fête de Fleurs: The gala fundraiser includes cocktail hour and seven different dining stations spread across the scenic Gardens. Tickets sold in groups of four or more only. 5:30-9:30 p.m., $1,000 and up, Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

August 27-29: Hot Rod Rock & Rumble: The rockabilly festival includes drag racing; a pre-’76 car show: burnout, flamethrower and pinup contests; and music from the Delta Bombers. Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, 719-382-7223, ppir.com.

August 27-September 6: Colorado State Fair: It's everything you'd expect from a state fair: rodeos, monster trucks, funnel cakes, carnival rides and performances by George Thorogood and...Nelly? $12 admission, Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Buelah Avenue, Pueblo, 719-561-8484, coloradostatefair.com.

August 28: Boulder Taco Fest: Tacos, craft beer and tequila take center stage at Taco Fest, but there will also be luchadores and live music. 12-8 p.m., $25-$55, Foothills Park, 800 Cherry Avenue, Boulder, bouldertacofest.com.

August 28: An Evening Under the Stars With the Colorado Ballet: Guests will see excerpts from Colorado Ballet's upcoming season and a performance of Celts set to traditional Irish music. 7:30 p.m., $15-$46, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

August 28: Manitou Wine Fest: Choose the morning or afternoon session to taste juice from over 35 Colorado wineries. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or 3 p.m.-6 p.m., $35, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs, manitousprings.org.

August 28-29: Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market: The annual art sale is smaller this year because of social distancing, but there will still be multiple sculptors, jewelers, printmakers, painters and mixed-media artists to buy from. $5 admission, Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street, 303-778-6990, asld.org.

August 28-29: Big Mountain Enduro: There's still time (and room!) to register for two days of intense backcountry mountain bike racing. $250, Purgatory Resort, Durango, bigmountainenduro.com.

August 28-29: Smash Fine Arts Festival: Feast on fine art, live violin and piano music, and bites from caterers. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street and First Avenue, smashinthesquarefestival.com.

August 29: Affordable Arts Festival: Shop for art you can actually afford at this show, where everything costs just $100 (or less). 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Arapahoe Community College, 5900 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-330-8237, affordableartsfestival.com.

August 29: RiNo Beer Fest: The second in a series of music-themed summer beer festivals includes unlimited brews from thirty local producers, food trucks, lawn games and a disco dance party. 3-7 p.m., $35-$50, 2424 Larimer Street, gumpoppresents.com.

EXPAND Courtesy Dairy Block

SEPTEMBER EVENTS

September 1, 8, 15, 22-23 and 29: Dining on the Farm: Diners don't have to travel far for this farm dinner, but the meal will feel a million miles away from the city. Price includes two drinks, family-style service, live music and garden access. 4:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., $150, Denver Botanic Gardens, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

September 3: Dairy Block First Friday Art Walk: Curated artworks, live music and refreshments are the focus of this mini art walk. 4-8 p.m., free, Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com.

September 3-5: Four Corners Motorcyle Rally: The rally includes a poker run, joint-rolling and arm-wrestling contests, demo rides, stunt shows and races. Various Durango locations, fourcornersmotorcyclerally.com.

September 4: Belgian Brew Fest: Forget Oktoberfest brews and get ready to drink like a Belgian. 1-4 p.m., $48, Bruz Beers, 1675 West 67th Avenue, 303-650-2337, belgianbrewfest.com.

September 4: Keystone Oktoberfest: This overachieving Oktoberfest celebration is the earliest to hit our calendar this year. River Run Village, Keystone, keystonefestivals.com.

September 4-5: Summerfest: The juried fine arts show includes crafts for kids and craft beer for parents. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Buchanan Field, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, 303-674-0056, evergreenarts.org.

September 4-6: Cherry Creek Arts Festival: The nationally renowned fine art show is back, albeit over Labor Day instead of Independence Day weekend and with a new location south of its original stomping grounds. Free, University Boulevard and Cherry Creek North Drive, 303-355-2787, cherrycreekartsfestival.org.

September 4-6: Commonwheel Artists 47th Annual Labor Day Art Festival: Head south for this annual celebration of original fine art and contemporary crafts in historic Manitou Springs. The family-friendly fest also includes music, food and free shuttle service. Saturday, September 4, through Monday, September 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs, 719-577-7700, commonwheel.com/festival.

EXPAND Seen at A Taste of Colorado 2019. Michael Emery Hecker

September 4-6: A Taste of Colorado: The annual Labor Day weekend fest is back — and no longer confined to Civic Center Park. Instead, food and marketplace vendors and bands will set up all over downtown Denver. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., atasteofcolorado.com.

September 9 and 23: Urban Market: Live music at this outdoor market — where shoppers can buy antiques, furniture, art, clothing and more — starts at noon. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, Skyline Park, 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

September 10: Gala on the Bridge: It's not a beachfront restaurant, but you'll have water views as enjoy live music, cocktails and a multi-course dinner. 5:30-10 p.m., 19th Street Bridge, 19th and Platte streets, 303-455-7109, thegreenwayfoundation.org.

September 10: Raptor Day: Raptor stations will be set up throughout the Botanic Gardens, where visitors can learn about different species of prey birds (included with admission). A ticketed program at 5 p.m. ($35) includes a screening of The Eagle Huntress, a talk on falconry, and a meet-and-greet with a golden eagle. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

September 10-12: Boulder Fall Fest: Local food, beer and bands, kids' entertainment and the Firefly Handmade Market take over the Pearl Street Mall for three days. Free admission, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder, boulderdowntown.com.

September 10-12: Colorado Festival of Horror: Author Steve Niles headlines the day fest for folks who didn't get enough death, treason and apocalyptic vibes in 2020. Three-day passes $40-$50, Embassy Suites, 4444 Havana Street, cofohorror.com.

September 10-12: Food & Wine Classic: The swanky food fest is already sold out, but you can join the waitlist. Note: Guy Fieri is a guest this year. Various Aspen locations, classic.foodandwine.com.

September 10-12: Pedal the Plains: Take a bike tour of the Eastern Plains instead of the mountains in this multi-day bike ride. Route TBA, 303-954-6701, pedaltheplains.com.

September 10-12: Union Station Buskerfest: Street performers from around the globe bring acrobatics, dance, circus performances, magic and music to the Union Station plaza. Free, Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, unionstationbuskerfest.com.

September 10-12 and 17-19: Vail Oktoberfest: One weekend cannot contain Vail's epic Oktoberfest celebration. Celebrate in Lionshead the first weekend and Vail Village the second. Various Vail locations, oktoberfestvail.com.

September 11: Big Chili Cook-Off: This is no office potluck; the cook-off takes up an entire park and includes a cash bar, full day of live music and firefighters' challenges. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $18-$20, Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, 303-973-1209, bigchili.org.

September 11: Boulder Valley Wine Festival: Over 30 producers are scheduled to appear at this fest, where VIP ticket holders get exclusive food and drinks. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $40-$80, Community Park, 955 Belle Vista Drive, Louisville, 970-218-4545, bouldervalleywinefestival.com.

September 11: Fall Into Blues Fest: The day includes live blues performances plus beer and food from downtown Loveland breweries and eateries. 1-7 p.m., the Foundry Plaza, Cleveland Avenue and Third Street, Loveland, downtownloveland.org.

September 12: Colorado Concours d'Elegance: You can't drive these rare and exotic cars, but you can gawk at over 400 of them at this annual fundraiser for Ability Connection Colorado. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $9-$10, Arapahoe Community College, 5900 South Santa Fe Drive, 303-691-9339, abilityconnectioncolorado.org.

September 14: Cornucopia: The fundraiser for Metro Caring includes bites from an all-star chef lineup as well as day-long access to the Botanic Gardens. $75-$100, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 303-860-7200, metrocaring.org.

September 16: Rare: Want to eat steak under the boiling-hot sun? Here's your chance. Unlimited wine and cocktails included. 6 p.m., $150-$350, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Curtis streets, raresteakfest.com.

September 16: Riverfront Park Summer Sessions: The monthly sessions include live music, beer, cider and food trucks. 4-8 p.m., free admission, Commons Park, 19th Street Bridge, 19th and Platte streets, riverfrontparkevents.com.

September 16-18: High Plains Comedy Festival: Tragedy plus time equals comedy, as the saying goes. So is anyone joking about last year yet? Hit some shows and find out. Festival pass $150, various Denver locations, highplainscomedyfestival.com.

September 16-19: Breckenridge Film Festival: The dates are decided, but most all other fest details are up in the air. Practice spontaneity! Various Breckenridge locations, 970-453-6200, breckfilm.org.

September 17-18: Color of Fashion: NYC, Chicago and LA talent joins Colorado designers for two runway shows. Colour highlights artists of all backgrounds, Noir shines the spotlight on Black clothing designers. Various Denver locations, $25-$75, coloroffashionco.com.

September 17-18: Taste of Vail: This year's fest includes a lamb cook-off, grand tasting, wine tasting and caviar seminar. Various Vail locations, $220 Grand Tasting admission, 970-401-3320, tasteofvail.com.

September 17-18: Westword Music Showcase: The 2021 Westword Music Showcase will roll out over two days in a new location: Friday, September 17, and Saturday, September 18, in the RiNo Art District and on the grounds of the Mission Ballroom. Watch for details at westword.com.

September 17-19: Denver BBQ Festival: Free admission gets you barbecue, beverages and bands à la carte; Pit Passes include all you can eat and drink. $79, Empower Field, 1701 Bryant Street, denverbbqfest.com.

September 17-19: Denver Tattoo Arts Convention: This is not a stuffy business convention. Come and get inked or just engage in some intense people watching. $22-$45, Denver Convention Center, 700 14th Street, 215-423-4780, villainarts.com.

September 17-19: Handmade in Colorado Expo: All artists and craftspeople at this outside bazaar are local Colorado makers. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission, Skyline Park, 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.

September 17-19: Parker Oktoberfest: Steins, steins and more steins down south. Free admission, O'Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Drive, Parker, facebook.com.

September 17-19: Telluride Blues & Brews Festival: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Buddy Guy headline this year's music lineup. While beer will be available to buy, the beer fest portion has been cancelled for now. $30, various Telluride locations, tellurideblues.com.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

September 17-19 and 24-26: Denver Oktoberfest: You've had an extra year to train, so your dachshunds should be faster, your brat-eating skills more developed and your stein-lifting arm even more muscled. 2100 Larimer Street, thedenveroktoberfest.com.

September 18: Arapahoe Basin Oktoberfest: Listen to live music and nosh on knackwurst. Free chairlift rides will be closing out the summer season. 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., free admission, Mountain Goat Plaza, Dillon, arapahoebasin.com.

September 18: The Crazy Market: The local monthly market hosts artists, jewelry makers, home goods, beads, crystals and food from neighboring Mi Cocina. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, the Crazy Merchant, 1700 West Belleview Avenue, Littleton, 303-761-6100, thecrazymerchant.com.

September 18: A Force of Nature Gala: This gala celebrates 125 years of lions, tigers and bears (oh my!) at the Denver Zoo. 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org.

September 18: Park Hill Beer Fest: The third in a series of music-themed summer beer festivals includes brews from thirty local taprooms, food trucks and a classic-rock dance party. 3 p.m.-7 p.m., $35-$50, 2225 Oneida Street, gumpoppresents.com.

September 18: Run the Rockies Road 10K and Half Marathon: Did you know about the Frisco Peninsula? Neither did we, but these races run around and all over it. Route TBA, Frisco, 970-668-2558, townoffrisco.com.

September 18: Suave Fest: Enjoy cervezas from Latino-owned craft breweries across the country, plus food trucks, art and live music. 12 p.m.-6 p.m., $35 and up, Raíces Brewing Company, 2060 West Colfax Avenue, eventbrite.com.

September 18-19: Colorado Mountain Winefest: The fest celebrates its thirtieth year with 35 wineries at its already-sold-out grand tasting (you can still get on the waitlist, though). Riverbend Park, 451 Pendleton Street, Palisade, 970-464-0111, coloradowinefest.com.

September 18-19: Denver Arts Festival: There will be wine and beer at this arts and crafts show. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, 8304 East 49th Place, 303-330-8237, denverartsfestival.com.

September 19: Monarch Crest Crank: At 25 miles, this isn't the longest race in the state, but the terrain is rough and the altitude is high. 7:30 a.m., $95, departs Riverside Park, 210 East Sackett Street, Salida, monarchcrestcrank.com.

September 21: Margaret Brown & Being Female: The Molly Brown House Museum director conducts a livestreamed, virtual tour of the house with a particular focus on gender politics and time for a Q&A. 7-8 p.m., $16, online, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.

September 22-26: Convergent Circus: The pop-up art park is a half-mile walk of outdoor, site-specific art installations themed around the four elements: earth, air, water and fire. 13 Moons Ranch, Carbondale, 970-963-1680, carbondalearts.com.

September 24-25: Fall Plant & Bulb Sale: That garden you started last summer may (or may not) have made it through 2021. But it's never too late to start planning for 2022's plot! Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.

EXPAND Courtesy Vail Film Festival

September 24-26: Vail Film Festival: The details are sparse so far, but as with all things Vail, its film fest should be luxe (and spendy!). Various Vail locations, vailfilmfestival.com.

September 25: Denver Century Ride: Dust off your road bike for a C (100-mile), LXXXV (85-mile), L (50-mile) or XXV (25-mile) ride followed by the party of the...you know. 6:45 a.m., $50-$99, the Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Boulevard, denvercenturyride.com.

September 25-26: Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Race registration is open until July 1 for the annual fest that includes food, dancing, music and vendors from Denver's Asian communities. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission, Sloan's Lake Park, 1700 Sheridan Boulevard, cdbf.org.

September 26: More Than Pink Walk: The 2021 version of the annual fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen Foundation includes a virtual welcome ceremony, then a 5K walk in your neighborhood. Various Denver locations, komencolorado.org.

September 28: Vinyasa, Violins & Vino: Live violin music accompanies both a stroll through the Botanic Gardens' art galleries and an outdoor yoga class. BYOB to enjoy wine in the gardens afterward. 5:30-8:30 p.m., $22, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.



Know of a great event this summer? Send information to editorial@westword.com.