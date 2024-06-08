Denver Summer Events Guide: Hundreds of Things to Do

Ready to start planning your best summer ever? Keep reading...
June Events
June 8: Historic Westminster Summer Festival: Enjoy vendors, food trucks, beer tasting, live music and more family entertainment. Friday, June 7, 5:30 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Historic Westminster Arts District, 73rd Avenue from Bradburn Boulevard to Orchard Court, westminsterco.gov.
June 8-9: Colorado Medieval Festival: Jousting matches, cosplay contest, live music, aerialists, mermaids, festival bazaar and more: Friday, June 7, 3 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., free to $18. Savage Woods, 1750 Savage Road, Loveland, coloradocastle.com.
June 8-9: Denver Greek Festival: Traditional Greek food and drink, live music, traditional dance entertainment, a Greek boutique, art, cathedral tours and more at the 57th annual festival. Friday, June 7, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., free to $5, tickets at Eventbrite. Assumption of Theotokos Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral of Denver, 4610 East Alameda Avenue, thegreekfestival.com/home.
June 8: 2024 Five Points Jazz Festival: Celebrate Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, once known as the "Harlem of the West" with live local music on six stages. Saturday, June 8, noon to 11 p.m., Welton Street between 25th and 29th avenues, free, artsandvenuesdenver.com.
June 8: Epilepsy Awareness Day/Eighth Annual Purple Duck Chase: Benefit duck race on the Lazy River, ice cream social at Elitch Gardens to raise funds and awareness for the Chelsea Hutchison Foundation, Sunday, June 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free to $105. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, runningguru.com.
June 8: Mutt Market: A mini-expo of dog-focused vendors, plus fun dog-friendly workshops, games, entertainment and food trucks for humans. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley. Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free (RSVP at Eventbrite), Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, aspengrovecenter.com.
June 8: Snowmass Rendezvous: Bringing favorite Colorado breweries, wineries, distilleries and more to the valley for an afternoon of bottomless adult beverage tasting. Saturday, June 8, 2 to 6 p.m., $40 to $45. Snowmass Village, mall, base lawn and turf rink, Snowmass, snowmassrendezvous.com.
June 8: Tenth Annual Rosé Party: Celebrate National Rosé Day with Guard and Grace. Saturday, June 8, noon to 3 p.m., $95. Guard and Grace, 1801 California Street, guardandgrace.com.
June 8-9: Highlands Art Festival: A summer art fair in the trendy Highlands neighborhood of Denver. Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Highlands Masonic Lodge, 3550 Federal Boulevard, coloradoartweekend.com.
June 8-9: Smash in the Square: A highly selective, boutique outdoor fine-art exhibit showcasing top-tier national artists. June 8, and Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free. Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore Street, cherrycreeknorth.com.
June 8-9: Unicorn Festival: Spend a beautiful weekend in a magical world. Ongoing entertainment and activities for all ages, including new attractions. Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $15 to $25 (kids 2 and under get in free). Clement Park, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, unicornfestivalcolorado.com.
June 8-9: VetStock 2024: Two-day music festival to support the Warrior Bonfire Program in its mission to prevent suicide among Purple Heart veterans. Saturday, June 8, 1 to 10 p.m., and Sunday, June 9, 1 to 8:15 p.m., free. Modern Brew, 8221 South Holly Street, Centennial, warriorbonfireprogram.org.
June 9: Boulder Jewish Festival: Celebrate Jewish culture during a full day of local art, food, activities and music. Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Pearl Street Mall between 13th and 14th streets, Boulder, boulderjcc.org.
June 9: 41st Colorado Concours d'Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show: A day of automotive excellence commemorating pre-World War II vehicles with a display of prestigious and prized collector cars, live music, food and vendors; $9 in advance, or $10 at the gate (children twelve and under get in free). Arapahoe Community College, 5900 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, abilityconnectioncolorado.org.
June 9-16: Lit Fest: An eight-day celebration of writers and readers, with week-long and weekend advanced workshops, craft seminars, readings, salons, business panels, agent meetings and parties. Times and prices vary; some events free. Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 3844 York Street, schedule and tickets at lighthousewriters.org.
June 12: Pre-Juneteenth Happy Hour: Join Black community organizations, businesses, fraternities, sororities and concerned citizens to kick off the Juneteenth holiday, free. Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton Street, facebook.com.
June 13-16: 48th Annual Parker Days: A weekend of music, food, beverages, carnival rides and more family fun in downtown Parker. Carnival Only: Thursday, June 13: 4 to 10:30 p.m., carnival wristbands, $35 to $99 (individual ride tickets $10/ten). Festival and Carnival: Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily; Festival admission free. Downtown Parker, 19751 East Mainstreet, Parker, parkerdaysfestival.com.
June 13-16: Capitol Crossroads: A Citywide Scavenger Hunt: Historic Denver hosts an innovative way to uncover more about the city you love. Thursday, June 13, through Sunday, June 16, $25 to $30. Capitol Hill neighborhood, historicdenver.org.
June 14: History Colorado’s Queeridescence: A Polychromatic Soirée: A 13+, alcohol-free event that embraces the full spectrum of self-expression. Friday, June 14, 7 to 10 p.m., $10 to $20 (free for children ages twelve and under, must be accompanied by an adult guardian). Grant-Humphreys Mansion, 770 Pennsylvania Street, historycolorado.org.
June 14: The Whisky X: Taste, discover and learn about more than sixty premium whiskey brands and cocktails. Friday, June 14, 6 p.m., $75 to $200. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, tixr.com/groups/thewhiskyx.
June 14-15: Vail Craft Beer Classic: Take in the mountain views at Vail Village while sipping craft beer from fifty-plus breweries from across the state at Grand Tastings. Early-access tickets only: Friday, June 16, 4 to 7 p.m. (3:30 p.m., VIP entry), and Saturday, June 15, 2 to 5 p.m. (1:30 p.m., VIP entry), $54 to $74 per session. Ford Sculpture Garden Park, 522 South Frontage Road East, Vail, vailcraftbeerclassic.com.
June 15: Flux Fest Pottery Pop-Up and Market: A celebration weekend of artisan and food/drink vendors, demonstrations and live raku firing. Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Flux Studio/Eron Johnson Antiques, 377 South Lipan Street, fluxstudiodenver.com.
June 15: Sixteenth Anniversary Summer 1940s Ball: Enjoy a night of dancing under the stars among WWII planes, vehicles and re-enactors, to the sounds of the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Saturday, June 15, 4 p.m. to midnight, $89 to $295 at Eventbrite. Boulder Municipal Airport, 3393 Airport Road, Boulder, 1940sball.org.
June 15: Lake Dillon Beer Festival: Taste beers from over thirty Colorado breweries. Sunday, June 15, 1 to 4 p.m., $10-$40 (kids 12 and under get in free). Dillon Amphitheater, 135 West Lodgepole Street, Dillon, townofdillon.com.
June 15: Argonaut's Father's Day Whiskey Wheel: While supplies last, try a sample of four rare whiskeys, including two from the Pappy Van Winkle or Antique collections, and spin the wheel for a chance to buy a bottle at or around the MSRP price. First come, first served. Sunday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Argonaut Wine and Liquor, 760 East Colfax Avenue, argonautliquor.com.
June 15-16: Juneteenth Music Festival: One of the largest and longest-running Juneteenth festivals in the nation, with a parade, hundreds of vendors, concerts, ethnic food and this year’s headliner, Bow Wow. Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, noon to 8 p.m., free, RSVP at Eventbrite (VIP options $50-$100 here), Welton Street corridor in Five Points, juneteenthmusicfestival.com.
June 16: Reach 4 Peace Picnic: Annual Father’s Day picnic designed to promote community togetherness and recognize outstanding fathers with Father of the Year awards. Sunday, June 16, noon to 4 p.m., free. McGlone Academy, 4500 Crown Boulevard, struggleoflovefoundation.org.
June 16: Flatiron Sounds at Chautauqua: A free Father’s Day music festival with a local vendor market, food vendors, a beer garden and five bands. Sunday, June 16, 1 to 7 p.m. Chautauqua Park, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, chautauqua.com.
June 20: Fiesta de Pacha Luna: Ibiza Nights: An all-you-can-eat-and-drink party with tapas, food stations, dancing to DJ Tatiana, and aerial and fire-dancing performances. Thursday, June 20, 6 to 11 p.m., $125. Corrida, 1023 Walnut Street, Boulder, eventbrite.com.
June 21-23: Bacon and Bourbon Festival: Weekend-long celebration of all things bacon and bourbon, with live music and Camp Bacon for Kids. Friday, June 21, live music in River Run Village, 4 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, 1 to 5 p.m. (festival check-in starts at 10:30 a.m.), $30 to $195. River Run Events Plaza, 140 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, keystonefestivals.com.
June 21-23: 127th Annual Strawberry Days: Free community festival with live music and entertainment, family activities, an arts and crafts fair, a food court and an old-fashioned parade. Friday, June 21, noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 23: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; most events free. Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road, Glenwood Springs, glenwoodchamber.com.
June 22: Five Points Neighborhood Block Party and Artfest: Fashioned in the spirit of the Harlem Renaissance, Spangalang Brewery is merging the craft beer world with modern urban culture in Historic Five Points, in conjunction with RNO 101: The Art of Community Organizing (info here). Saturday, June 22, 1:30 to 6 p.m., free. Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton Street, denverinc.org.
June 22: Longmont Juneteenth Celebration: Amplifying Black Voices and Community: A community celebration of culture, freedom and brave beginnings. Saturday, June 22, 1 to 6 p.m., free. Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak Avenue, Longmont, longmontjuneteenth.com.
June 22: Reds, Whites and Brews: Enjoy unlimited wine and craft beer tastings, live music, vendors and food. Saturday, June 22, noon to 5 p.m.; $45 to $70. Yampa Street between 10th and 12th streets, Steamboat Springs, redswhitesandbrews.net.
June 22-23: Cherry Blossom Festival: Fiftieth annual festival, with taiko drumming, teriyaki chicken, sake, cultural performances, and Japanese artwork and wares. Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. Sakura Square, 1255 19th Street (marketplace vendors on Larimer Street), cherryblossomdenver.org.
June 26: Bike to Work Day: Join Way to Go and thousands of Denver-region residents for Bike to Work Day this summer. Wednesday, June 26. Information and registration at biketoworkday.co.
June 26: High Line Canal Summer Scamper: A summer solstice 5K evening run to benefit the High Line Canal Conservancy. Wednesday, June 26, 5 to 8 p.m., $30 to $140, highlinecanal.org.
June 28-30: Blues From the Top: The Grand County Blues Society hosts music by Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Eric Gales, Charlie Musselwhite, Canned Heat and more. Friday, June 28, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., $65 to $300 (children twelve and under free with adult ticket purchase). Rendezvous Event Center, 78821 U.S. 40, Winter Park, playwinterpark.com.
June 28-30: Breckenridge Agave Festival: Be immersed in the rich flavors and traditions of agave-based spirits while enjoying gourmet tacos, live music and cultural performances. Agave Pairing Dinner: Friday, June 28, 6:30 p.m. VIP Experience: Saturday, June 29, 12:30 to 5 p.m. Grand Tasting: Saturday, June 29, 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday Brunch: Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; admission: $325 all-access, $200 VIP Experience, $75 Grand TMT Tasting only. Main Street Station, 505 South Main Street, Breckenridge, rockymountainevents.com.
June 29: The BigWonderful Beer Fest, Bluegrass and Bazaar at Winter Park: Colorado breweries, cideries and distilleries will line up throughout the Village, joined by live bluegrass music and forty craft vendors. Saturday, June 29, noon to 6 p.m.; shopping and music free, $40 ($145 four-pack) for Beer Fest tasting session, 2 to 6 p.m., Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, thebigwonderful.com.
June 29: Boulder’s Central Park 100th Year Commemoration: Guest speakers on stage, and historians and naturalists stationed around the park will discuss themes of Central Park’s history Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Boulder Bandshell, Central Park, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, bouldercoloradousa.com.
June 29: Ramas y Raíces: The Best of CALMA Book Launch: The Colorado Alliance of Latino Mentors and Authors celebrates the book launch of The Best of CALMA, an inaugural anthology featuring poems, essays and short fiction from member contributors. Saturday, June 29, 2 p.m., Lakewood United Methodist Church, 1390 Brentwood Street; find more info on Facebook.
June 29: Return of the Block Party: Celebrate the revamp of 25th Avenue in Edgewater, on 25th from Sheridan Boulevard to Benton Street. Saturday, June 29: Ribbon-cutting, 11:30 a.m.; live music and block party, noon to 9 p.m.; free. 5300 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater, joyridebrewing.com.
June 29: Shroomski Melt With Alex and Allyson Grey: A psychedelic art show and auction from Shroomski magazine with artists Alex and Allyson Grey, hosted by Android Jones. Saturday, June 29, 6 to 11 p.m., $135, $270 with meet-and-greet. Seawell Ballroom, Denver Performing Arts Complex, eventbrite.com.
June 29-30: Evergreen Mountain Art Celebration: A juried fine art and craft show showcasing 55 professional artists from Colorado and beyond. Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. Evergreen North Shopping Complex, 3719 Evergreen Parkway, Evergreen, coloradoartweekend.com.
July 1-14: Green Box Arts Festival: Arts performances, exhibitions, classes, camps, conversations and parties in Green Mountain Falls. In 2024, Green Box will unveil five new artworks, host the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Shakespeare’s Pericles by Theatreworks, and a cavalcade of workshops, camps, music, movies, puppet shows and plays, stunt dogs, hikes, yoga and more. With both free and ticketed events. Green Box Campus, 6990 Lake Street, Green Mountain Falls, schedule and tickets at greenboxarts.org.
July Events
July 3: Big Belmar Bash: A community gathering with music, kids’ activities, eighty local vendors, food and drinks, culminating in a drone light show by Sky Elements at 9:15 p.m. Monday, July 3, 5 to 10 p.m., free. Belmar, 439 South Teller Street, Lakewood, belmarcolorado.com.
July 3: Red, White and Rock: Family-friendly event with kids’ activities, live music, food trucks, adult beverages and a grand finale fireworks show. Wednesday, July 3, 5 to 9:30 p.m., $15 to $25. Hudson Gardens & Event Center, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, hudsongardens.org.
July 4: 4th of July in Frisco: Pancake breakfast, fishing derby, followed by the Frisco 4th of July parade and a concert by the North Mississippi Allstars. Thursday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; free admission; pancake breakfast, $10 for adults and $5 for kids 8 and under. Main Street, Frisco, townoffrisco.com.
July 4: Independence Day Celebration: Breckenridge comes alive with the annual Main Street Parade, athletic competitions, live music, family activities and favorite small-town traditions. Thursday, July 4, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Main Street, from Ski Hill Road to Adams Avenue, Town of Breckenridge, gobreck.com.
July 4: Interdependence Day Celebration: Celebrate human interconnection and how neighborhood heroes past and present keep us safe and inspired at this all-ages event, Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free, RSVP on Facebook. Huston Lake Park, 850 South Bryant Street, facebook.com.
July 4: Park Hill Parade: Denver’s largest Independence Day march, with floats, marching bands, costumed performers and decorated bikes. Thursday, July 4, 1:30 p.m., free. Parade route is on 23rd Avenue, between Dexter and Krameria streets, parkhillparade.com.
July 4: Vail America Days: An all-day family celebration with the region’s largest Independence Day parade, 10 a.m.; family entertainment on two stages, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vail and Lionshead villages; the annual Fourth of July Patriotic Concert with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m., Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater; fireworks show on Vail Mountain, 9:45 p.m. (if allowed), see viewing map here. Vail Village and Lionshead, discovervail.com.
July 4-5: Copper Mountain Red, White, Brews & Tunes: Celebrate July 4th and soak up the views of the Ten Mile Range, with live music and mountain activities. Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5, free. Copper Mountain Resort, coppercolorado.com.
July 4-7: Fan Expo Denver: Experience the ultimate playground for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming, with family-friendly attractions and world-renowned celebrities. Thursday, July 4, through Saturday, July 6, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $24-$139 through June 19, $29 to $149 thereafter (all VIP packages sold out). Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, fanexpohq.com.
July 5-7: 2024 Cherry Creek Arts Festival: 260 juried artist exhibitors, family-friendly art activities, live music, immersive art experiences, and food and drink. Friday, July 5, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (accessibility hour 9 to 10 a.m.), Saturday, July 6, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; free admission ($30-$190, VIP pass). Second Avenue from Clayton Street to Adams Street and between Second and Third avenues from Detroit Street to Adams Street, in Cherry Creek North, cherrycreekartsfestival.org.
July 6: Four Mile Historic Park’s Independence Day Celebration: A fun-filled day of music, crafts, historical re-enactors and live demonstrations. Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $8-$10 (members and kids six and under free), Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, fourmilepark.org.
July 6-7: 50th Winter Park Alpine ArtAffair: A grand annual fine arts tradition in the Fraser Valley: Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free admission. Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park, 78821 U.S. 40, Winter Park, winterparkalpineartaffair.com.
July 6-7: Broadmoor Traditions Fine Art Festival: Shop more than 100 sculptors, painters, jewelers, ceramists, metalsmiths, woodworkers and more. Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. The Colorado Springs School, 21 Broadmoor Avenue, Colorado Springs, coloradoartweekend.com.
July 11: Taste of Arvada: More than fifty metro Denver and Arvada restaurants, craft breweries and non-food vendors will display their finest culinary bites, sips and offerings. Thursday, July 13, 6 to 8 p.m. (VIP early access, 5 p.m.), $20 to $60. Apex Center, 13150 72nd Avenue, Arvada, arvadachamber.org.
July 12: Jones's Joy Ride: The Family Jones bus will be in Argonaut's parking lot for a one-of-a-kind tasting experience. Friday, July 12, 3 to 6 p.m. Argonaut Wine & Liquor, 760 East Colfax Avenue, argonautliquor.com.
July 12-14: Bastille Day: French Fest: Savor the flavors of authentic French cuisine from gourmet food and wine vendors. Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, times TBD; free admission. Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore Street, rmfacc.org.
July 12-14: Union Station Tenth Anniversary Events: Neighborhood Night: A celebration on the Union Station Plaza with Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, a set by DJ Chris, a 360 photo booth, and food and drink specials, Friday, July 12, 5 to 9 p.m. Community Day: A festive party with live music by Tunisia, DJ Chris, Paul Borrillo and Youth on Record, kids’ activities and more, Sunday, July 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Union Station, 1700 Wynkoop Street, denverunionstation.com.
July 13: Colorado Brewers Rendezvous: Sample different and unique beers from more than sixty specialty craft brewers from around Colorado by the banks of the Arkansas River. Saturday, July 13, 1 to 5 p.m. (noon to 5 p.m. VIP), $20 to $120, Riverside Park, Sackett Avenue and D, E and F streets, Salida, coloradobeer.org.
June 13: Snowmass Art Festival: A free event showcasing local Colorado and national artists, representing mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, glass, wood and more. Saturday, July 13, noon to 8 p.m., free. 120 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, gosnowmass.com.
July 18: The Big Eat: Celebrate the Denver area’s independent restaurant scene, with tastes from more than seventy locally owned restaurants and beverage brands. Thursday, July 18, 6 to 9 p.m., starting at $95, proceeds benefit EatDenver. Outdoor Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex, eatdenver.com.
July 18-19: 11th Annual Colorado Burlesque Festival: Three nights of blowout showcases for local and traveling performers (lineups and themes TBA), all shows 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. Opening Night Gala: Thursday, July 18, $27 to $57, and VIP Showcase, Friday, July 19, $27 to $57; both nights at Ophelia’s Electric Showcase, 1215 20th Street. CBF Spectacular, Saturday, July 20, $25 to $220, Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue, thecoloradoburlesquefestival.com.
July 18-21: Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale: Once a summer, Cherry Creek North businesses offer sales and discounts, and savvy shoppers hit the sidewalks for the best deals. Thursday, July 18, through Sunday, July 21, Cherry Creek North, between University and Steele streets, from First to Third avenues, cherrycreeknorth.com.
July 19-September 29: Bright Nights at Four Mile: Handcrafted larger-than-life Chinese lantern sculptures will illuminate the night in an interactive exhibit. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 7 to 11 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. to midnight; $13 to $45. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, fourmilepark.org.
July 19-21: Pearl Street Arts Fest: A celebration of visual art in downtown Boulder, the 44rd annual Pearl Street Arts Fest includes a variety of art, from whimsical and modern sculptures to traditional watercolors, oils and more. Friday, July 19, 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. 1300 Pearl Street Mall, boulderdowntown.com.
July 19-21: Denver Tattoo Arts Festival: Three days of ink, entertainment, vendors and seminars, with tattoo artists from across the U.S. and around the world. Friday, July 19, 2 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, July 21, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; $23 one day, $45 three-day pass (children under 12 get in free). Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, villainarts.com.
July 20: Tennyson Street Fair: Celebrate the Berkeley community with live music, a makers’ market, Tennyson Street businesses, Creekside Beer Festival and more. Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., free. Tennyson Street, between West 41st and West 43rd avenues, tennysonstreetfair.com.
July 20-21: Summerfest Fine Art & Music Festival: The Center for the Arts Evergreen’s annual two-day Summerfest includes live music from local bands, food trucks and spirits vendors, a children’s craft and activity area, and nearly 100 artist booths. Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $5 at the door (kids ten and under free). Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, evergreenarts.org.
July 26-28: Breckenridge Food & Wine Festival: Main Street Station Plaza and the Village at Breckenridge transform into a mountainside vineyard with an array of 300 varietals by top wineries. Wine Pairing Dinner: Friday, July 26, 6 p.m., Sauce on the Maggie; Grand Tasting: Saturday, July 27, 1 to 6 p.m., Main Street Station and the Village Plaza; Sunday, July 28, Brunch and Vines, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sauce on the Maggie; $200 VIP Experience, $75 Grand Tasting ($200 VIP, free for designated drivers). Main Street Station, 505 South Main Street, and the Village at Breckenridge, 535 South Park Avenue, rockymountainevents.com.
July 27: Heritage Fire: A live-fire, open-air culinary experience showcasing more than 25 chefs who specialize in whole-animal cookery, with a showcase of wineries, breweries and craft distilleries. Saturday, July 27, 4 to 7 p.m.; tickets TBA. Snowmass Base Village, Snowmass, gosnowmass.com.
July 27-28: Cheesman Park Art Fest: Offering an outstanding lineup of artists and craftsmen, and nationally ranked as one of the Top 100 Shows of the Decade by Sunshine Artist magazine, with live music and food trucks. Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Cheesman Park, 1599 East Eighth Avenue, dashevents.com.
July 27-28: Colorado Dragon Boat Fest: The largest Dragon Boat Festival in the country, with more than twenty food vendors, a huge Asian marketplace of gifts, artisans and organizations, Dragonland interactive children's area and more than 100 performances on five stages. Schedule TBA, Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, free. Sloan’s Lake Park, 1700 Sheridan Boulevard, cdbf.org.
July 27-28: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party: Watch your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in a Glow Party production with a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, Hot Wheels toy giveaways and more. Saturday, July 27: 12:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 28: 2:30 p.m.; $15 to $65. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.
July 27-28: VegFest Colorado 2024: A two-day celebration of plant-based living, respect for our planet, sustainability and kindness toward our fellow earthlings. Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 to $80 in advance, prices higher at the gate. Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer Street, Auraria Campus, vegfestco.com.
August 1: Denver Burger Battle: Denver’s top burger restaurants compete to determine once and for all who really has the best burger in town. Thursday, August 1, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., tickets TBA, Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer Street, denverburgerbattle.com.
August Events
August 2: State 38 Distilling Colorado Day Whiskey Release Party: Sample and purchase a bottle of State 38’s fourth annual Colorado Day Whiskey, a special straight bourbon whiskey finished in a rum barrel from Montanya Distillers, with a limited-edition bottle label designed by artist Jesse Crock. Friday, August 2, 4 to 9 p.m., free. State 38 Distilling, 400 Corporate Circle, Suite B, Golden, state38.com.
August 7: Washington Park 125th Anniversary Community Jubilee: All-ages community celebration with a parade, sports clinics and park activities, historical and educational displays, entertainment, food trucks and live music. Wednesday, August 7, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., free. Washington Park, South Downing Street and East Louisiana Avenue, wwpna.org.
August 8: Top Taco Denver: Sample unlimited taco tastes and signature tequila cocktails from more than fifty of the best restaurants in Denver, voting for their favorites to crown four categories of awards: Top Creative Taco, Top Traditional Taco, Top Vegetarian Taco, and Top Cocktail. Thursday, August 8, 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. entry for First Taste and VIP ticket-holders), $70-$169. Westminster City Park, 10455 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster, toptacofest.com.
August 10: Copper Country: A fun-filled afternoon of live music as country music returns to Copper Mountain. Saturday, August 10, performers and schedule TBA, free. Eagle’s Landing, Copper Mountain Village, coppercolorado.com.
August 16-25: Breckenridge International Festival of Arts (BIFA): An eclectic mix of music, dance, film, visual arts and family entertainment. Thursday, August 16, through Sunday, August 25, both free and ticketed events. Riverwalk Center, 150 West Adams Avenue, Breckenridge, breckcreate.org/bifa.
August 17-18: 40th Annual Rocky Mountain Book and Paper Fair: Meet more than fifty exhibitors offering collectible books, ephemera, photos, postcards, artwork and maps. Saturday August 17, 1 to 7 p.m., and Sunday, August 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $7 admission (good for both days). Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, rmaba.org.
August 24: Olathe Sweet Corn Festival: Serving free, all-you-can-eat roasted Olathe Sweet Sweet Corn donated by Tuxedo Corn in Olathe since the first festival 33 years ago. Saturday, August 24, 10 a.m. till the cows come home, free; Saturday concert tickets, $5 to $25 (kids eleven and under get in free). Downtown Olathe, olathesweetcornfest.com.
August 24-25: 31st Annual Summer Art Market: ASLD’s most popular event of the year, with more than 100 Colorado artist vendors, plus cold beer, food and Sweet Action ice cream. Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $5 (kids 12 and under get in free). Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street, asld.org/summer-art-market-current.
August 24-25: Colorado Wine Walk: Denver's premier wine festival, showcasing some of Colorado's most acclaimed wineries. Grand Tasting: Saturday, August 24, 7 to 10 p.m., $50 ($95 VIP, 6 p.m. entry), Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street. Bubbles & Brunch: Sunday, August 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $50, Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Wazee Street, coloradowinewalk.com.
August 31-September 2: Commonwheel Artists 50th Annual Labor Day Art Festival: The premier art festival in the Pikes Peak Region, with juried fine art and contemporary crafts, local musicians and specialty food items. Saturday, August 31, Sunday, September 1, and Monday, September 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Manitou Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs, commonwheel.com.
ART
Ongoing Events
Art District on Santa Fe Signature Events: First Friday Art Walk, on the first Friday of every month, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Third Friday Collectors Night: Every third Friday of the month, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays on Santa Fe: Every last Sunday of the month, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. August First Friday: Every First Friday in August, Santa Fe Drive is closed to traffic from Sixth to Eleventh avenues. Second Sunday Photo Shoot: A community photo walk led by photographer Rick Knight, all levels welcome, meet at noon every second Sunday of the month at 858 Santa Fe Drive. Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Drive between 13th Avenue and Alameda avenues, and Kalamath and Inca streets, denversartdistrict.org.
Art Night Out Lafayette: A free night out on the town with vendors from the Firsthand Art Market, food trucks, beer and wine tents, street performers and live music after 6:30 p.m., every second Friday of the month, 5 to 9 p.m. June 14: Los Mocochetes; July 12: Hazel Miller and the Collective; August 9: Kaitlyn Williams and Bunny Blake; September 13: Paa Kow. Service animals only. Festival Plaza, 311 South Public Road, and along Public Road between Cannon and Emma streets, Lafayette, facebook.com, lafayetteco.gov/565.
Arts Walk and Hollyhock Festival: Stroll through town and enjoy local gardens, fairy house tours, artist booths and more. Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Monte Vista, montevistachamber.org.
Belmar Street Art Walks: Live music, artist demos, food trucks, ice cream bar and gallery walk on Saulsbury Street. Monthly on third Saturdays: June 15, July 20, August 17, 1 to 5 p.m., free. Block 7, Belmar Shopping District, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood, belmarcolorado.com.
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: Exhibitions: Tracking Time, through September 2. Tracking Time Events: Artist Talk and Tour with Noelle Phares and Natalie M. Collar, Ph.D., Thursday, June 20, 6 to 7:30 p.m., $5 to $15; Rawhide Painting Class with Chelsea Kaiah and Akalei Brown: Saturday, July 20, 1 to 3 p.m., $45 to $50, includes materials. Pay From Your Heart museum admission: one penny or one hundred dollars, you pick your own admission fee. BMoCA, 1750 13th Street, Boulder, bmoca.org.
Center for Visual Art: Exhibitions: Collective Nouns: MSU Denver Faculty and Staff Exhibition, through July 20. Corey Pemberton: Slow Down and Crafting the Future, August 1-October 19. 965 Santa Fe Drive, msudenver.edu/cva.
Clyfford Still Museum: Exhibitions: Dialogue and Defiance: Clyfford Still and the Abstract Expressionists, through January 12, 2025. 1250 Bannock Street, clyffordstillmuseum.org/exhibitions.
Denver Art Museum: Exhibitions: Biophilia: Nature Reimagined, through August 11; Painting in the Andes, 1680–1780; The Life and Art of Tokio Ueyama, July 28 through June 1, 2025; Composing Color: Paintings by Alma Thomas from the Smithsonian American Art Museum, September 8-January 12, 2025; Have a Seat: Mexican Chair Design Today, through November 3; Sandra Vásquez de la Horra: The Awake Volcanoes, through July 21; Fazal Sheikh: Thirst | Exposure | In Place, through October 20; Perfectly Imperfect: Korean Buncheong Ceramic, indefinite. Events: Untitled: Artist Takeover: Curated by musician Kayla Marque and artist Christine Nguyen, Friday, July 26, 6 to 10 p.m., included in museum admission. Biophilia: Nature Reimagined Nights: June 18 and July 16, 5 to 8 p.m. Biophilia: Nature Reimagined Tours: Weekly on Tuesdays through August 6, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Museum admission: $15 to $22 (free for members and youth ages 18 and under). 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, denverartmuseum.org.
Emmanuel Gallery: Exhibitions: Modern Post-Modern: Presentness Is Grace, works by Cami Galofre, Vivian George and Collin Parson, through July 19. 1205 Tenth Street Plaza, Auraria Campus, emmanuelgallery.org.
Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art: Exhibitions: Vanity & Vice: American Art Deco, through January 12, 2025; curator talk Tuesday, July 23, 6 p.m., tickets TBA. Museum admission: $10-$12 (members free); visitors ages 13 and up welcome. 1201 Bannock Street, kirklandmuseum.org.
MCA Denver: Exhibitions: Critical Landscapes: Selected Works From the Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Collection and Gala Porras-Kim: A Hand in Nature. Summer Exhibitions Opening Party: Friday, June 7, 5 p.m., $25 to $65. Museum Programs: Mixed Taste 2024: An interactive lecture series where even the most mismatched subjects find unexpected common ground in an interactive lecture series, Wednesdays June 13-August 17. July 13: Dream Technology & Boreal Toads ; July 20: Roswell & Georgian Polyphonic Singing; July 27: Teacher Burnout & Trash Art; August 3: Jackie Robinson & La Belle Epoque; August 10: Cowboys & the Overview Effect; August 17: Free Will & Zombie Deer; admission: $20, $30 digital season pass, MCA at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue. MCA Denver museum admission: $5 to $12 (members, children and teens ages 0-18 free; penny admission for Colorado residents every first Saturday of the month). 1485 Delgany Street, mcadenver.org.
McNichols Building: Exhibitions: 201 Kimonos, June 16-December 8. Eyewear Artwalk Festival: Art installations combined with eyewear to celebrate the artistry in eyewear and everyday life. Thursday, June 13, 6 to 10 p.m.; Friday, June 14, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; festival pass, $100 ($250 VIP, $5 children). McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, mcnicholsbuilding.com, eyewearartwalk.com.
Museo de las Americas: Exhibitions: Espiritu Hermosx/Beautiful Spirit, through July 14. Anthony Quinn – ¿Qué Soy? / What Am I?, August 2-September 22. 861 Santa Fe Drive, museo.org.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center: Exhibitions: Annual Youth Art Exhibition, through June 16. Darrell Anderson: Risk and Change, June 28-August 4. The Other Side of the Tracks, August 16-October 6. Events: 48 Hours of Socially Engaged Art & Conversation: Stories_UnderScored, an annual summit and celebration engaging cultural organizations, nonprofits, artists and individuals to share expertise on cultural responsiveness, social responsibility and collective leadership: Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17. RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street, redlineart.org.
THEATER
Catamounts: Pushing the boundaries of traditional theater to incorporate the musical trends, storytelling techniques, community rituals and expressive media used in popular and contemporary culture. Impossible Things: An immersive theatrical journey exploring the space between childhood and adulthood, based on and featuring artist Lonnie Hanzon's Cabinet of Curiosities and Impossibilities. Thursdays through Sundays and other selected dates through June 24, 7 to 9 p.m., $40 to $50; Marjorie Park, The Museum of Outdoor Arts, 6331 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Greenwood Village, thecatamounts.wellattended.com.
Central City Opera: Central City unveils a rich tapestry of love, drama and community, with works by Gilbert and Sullivan, Puccini and Kurt Weil at Central City Opera’s 2024 Festival. All shows in repertory on selected Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays; times vary. The Pirates of Penzance: June 29-August 4. The Girl of the Golden West: July 6-August 3. Street Scene: July 13-August 3. Tickets: $24.80 to $89.60. Central City Opera House, 124 Eureka Street, Central City, centralcityopera.org.
Colorado Shakespeare Festival 2024: Since 1958, the Colorado Shakespeare Festival has delighted audiences with professional theater on the CU Boulder campus. Macbeth: June 8-July 26, select dates and times, $22-$83. The Merry Wives of Windsor: July 6-August 11, select dates and times, $10-$81. Arden of Faversham, by Anonymous, July 22-August 13, $30-$67. All shows in University Theatre Building 261. University of Colorado Boulder, cupresents.org.
Creede Repertory Theatre: CRT’s award-winning company produces big-city quality repertory productions in a spectacular location from May through September. Mainstage Theatre: Young Frankenstein, June 8-August 31; The Importance of Being Earnest, June 28-September 8; On the Stage of Sondheim: A Musical Adventure, July 24-August 28. Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre: Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, through September 14; Prima’s Guide to Funerals, world premiere by Leonard Madrid, July 12-September 14; Boomtown! Improv, June 21-September 21. Mainstage balcony tickets start at $25 and orchestra tickets at $38; children generally half-price. CRT Mainstage, 124 Main Street, and Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre, 120 Main Street, find additional events and ticket deals online, creederep.org.
Lafayette Arts Hub: See summer fare at Lafayette’s community-run cultural center and theater. Rent: Fridays through Sundays, June 7 through June 16; [email protected], 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette, artshub.org.
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre: A world-class theater located in Grand Lake, Colorado, bringing outstanding professional theatre to the Rocky Mountain region. Kinky Boots, through August 24; The Music Man, June 14-August 23; Come From Away, June 29-August 22; Cabaret 2024 benefit, July 20, $175; Almost Heaven, September 1-30. Repertory tickets, $35 to $65; Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, 800 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake, rockymountainrep.com.
Shakespeare in the Sangres: WCPA presents a play each evening in our beautiful outdoor amphitheater behind the Jones Theater in Westcliffe. As You Like It: Fridays through Sundays, June 14-June 30; tickets: $5 to $20; Westcliffe Center for the Performing Arts, 119 Main Street, Westcliffe, jonestheater.com.
Theatre Aspen: This year’s theme is “Celebrating Resilience: Tales of Triumph and Strength.” Steel Magnolias, June 17-June 29; Legally Blonde The Musical: July 5-July 27; Come From Away, August 2-August 24; Solo Flights, September 3-September 8. Hurst Theatre, 470 Rio Grande Place, Aspen, theatreaspen.org.
Vintage Theatre: Presenting classics and cutting-edge theater, classes, improv and staged readings. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, through June 16; The Hombres, through July 7; BANNED the Musical, July 25-July 28; tickets: $20 to $38. 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, vintagetheatre.org.
FILM
Film on the Rocks: Annual outdoor film series, with Colorado-grown pre-show entertainment. Mondays, 7 p.m.: June 10: The Matrix, pre-show: Darkarts; June 24: Shrek (sold out); July 8 The Wizard of Oz, pre-show: National Geographic Live; July 15: Deadpool, pre-show: Doc Sadler Band; August 19: Mad Max: Fury Road, pre-show: Sundown Throwdown Prize Winner; $20 to $69, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, denverfilm.org/programs/film-on-the-rocks.
Historic Elitch Theatre Summer Films: The Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation resumes a free family favorite, with screenings now inside the theater. June 7: Elemental; July 5: Barbie; August 2: Wonka; doors at 6 p.m., film at 7 p.m.; free, or a $5 donation. Historic Elitch Theatre, 4550 West 38th Avenue, historicelitchtheatre.org/events.
MCA Denver Summer Cinema Sundays: A family-friendly film series hosted by MCA Denver and Denver Film. June 16: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Field of Dreams; July 14: The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious; August 4: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar and Some Like It Hot; all double features at 10:30 a.m., $3 to $5. MCA Denver at the Holiday, 2644 West 32nd Avenue, mcadenver.org/events.
Movies Around Town, Arvada: Free movies on a giant inflatable movie screen in some of Arvada's favorite parks. June 7: Barbie, Homestead Park, 5640 West 63rd Avenue, Arvada; July 19: Jaws, Lake Arbor Park, 6450 Pomona Drive, Arvada; August 9: Back to the Future, Wolff Park, 8500 West 57th Avenue, Arvada; September 6: People's Choice: Wood Run Park, 8255 Hoyt Way, Arvada; all films start at dusk, arvadafestivals.com/movies-around-town.
Movies at McGregor: Bring a blanket and sit on the lawn, or choose a table in the plaza for hit movies on a 66-foot LED screen. July 4, Double Feature: Top Gun, 1 p.m., and Top Gun: Maverick, 3 p.m.; July 20, Rockies Star Wars Night Double Feature: The Force Awakens, noon, and The Last Jedi, 3 p.m.; August 8: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 6 p.m. August 22: Barbie, 6 p.m.; September 28, Rockies Harry Potter(TM) Night: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2:30 p.m.; free admission. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee Street, mcgregorsquare.com.
Movie Nights at Infinity Park: Grab your chairs, a blanket and some drinks for free family movies under the stars. June 10: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; June 24: The Marvels; July 8: Trolls Band Together; July 22: Barbie; gates open at 6 p.m., movies screen at 7 p.m., Infinity Park, 4599 East Tennessee Avenue, Glendale, infinityparkatglendale.com.
Northglenn Arts Summer Movies: Buy dinner at a food truck and cuddle up for a free movie in the park. July 18: Super Mario Brothers, Danahy Park; July 24: Barbie, Northglenn Festival Lawn; August 1: Wonka, Malley Park; August 7: The Little Mermaid, North Park at Fox Run; all films at dusk, northglennarts.org/programs/summer-movie-series.
Sunset Cinema: This year’s series celebrates animation, with adventures spanning the entire genre. June 25: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; July 9: Who Framed Roger Rabbit; July 23: The Triplets of Belleville; August 6: The Incredibles; August 20: Fantastic Mr. Fox. Doors at 6:30 p.m., CU Denver's Digital Animation Center Student Showcase at 7 p.m., films at 7:30 p.m., free, RSVP at Eventbrite. Sculpture Park @ Denver Performing Arts Complex, artscomplex.com.
DANCE
Frequent Flyers 26th Annual Aerial Dance Festival: Offering two weeks of community and professional-level immersions and classes, a never-before-seen faculty Showcase Performance, a variety of workshops and much more. Friday, July 28, through Tuesday, August 9, à la carte registration online. Showcase Performance: Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m., and Sunday, August 4., 2 p.m., tickets TBA. Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance, 3022 East Sterling Circle #150, Boulder, frequentflyers.org.
Sans Souci Film Festival: A dance film festival connecting filmmakers with audiences around the world. 21st Anniversary Festival: August 30 through September 1. Festival Premiere 2024: Friday, August 30, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; additional events/screenings TBA, tickets TBA. Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway Street, sanssoucifestival.org.
Swingin’ Denver: Swingin’ Under the Stars: Weekly on Saturdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., through August 31, free, Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th Street, swingindenver.com.
Vail Dance Festival: Two weeks of dance performances, workshops and talks, including NOW: Premieres, the UpClose series and a roster of international dance stars, July 26 through August 5. Performances: July 26: Opening night, with Dance Theatre of Harlem, Limón Dance Company, Colorado Ballet and much more; 7:30 p.m. July 27: Dance Theatre of Harlem; 7:30 p.m. July 28: UpClose with Damian Woetzel; 6 p.m. July 29: Myths by Legends; 7:30 p.m. July 30: Dance for $20.24, with festival artists and companies and the premiere of Rhapsody by Larry Keigwin. July 31: Watching Dance With Heather Watts, 11 a.m., Vail Mountain School, 3000 Booth Falls Road, Vail. July 31: Dorrance Dances: An Evening with Michelle Dorrance and Friends, 6 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center. August 2: International Evenings of Dance I, 7:30 p.m. August 3: International Evenings of Dance II, 5 p.m. August 3: International Evenings of Dance III, 8 p.m. August 4: Colorado Dances, 6 p.m., Vilar Center. August 5: Now: Premieres, new commissioned works, 7:30 p.m. All ticket information here. Shows at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 South Frontage Road East, Vail, unless noted, vaildance.org.
MARKETS
Denver Bazaar’s Night Bazaar: The Bazaar returns to four locations this summer, with 50+ craft vendors, food trucks and street food, fashion trucks, market bars, live DJs or bands, cocktails and more. Platte Street: Every first Saturday of the month, through August 3, 4 to 8 p.m., 1553 Platte Street. Aspen Grove: Saturday, June 15, 4 to 8 p.m., BarBox at Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive. Downtown Littleton: Saturday, July 20, 4 to 8 p.m., 2409 Main Street, Littleton. Lowry: Saturday, August 17, 4 to 8 p.m., Denver Beer Company, 7070 East Lowry Boulevard. Admission free, Shop & Sip passes, $30, denverbazaar.com/nightbazaar2023.
Denver Street Fair: Hosting 90+ curated artisans, crafters and food vendors in the Art District on Santa Fe. Summer Solstice Artisan Market: Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s Fall Y’all! Artisan Market: Saturday, September 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, September 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; free. 1005 Galapago Street, artisanmarkets.co/denver-street-fairs.
Englewood Markets: Saturdays, June 8, July 13 and August 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Englewood Civic Center, 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood, englewoodco.gov.
Firefly Handmade Market: A trip to a Firefly Handmade leads you to the intersection of craft, local and small-batch. Summer Market 2024: Saturday and Sunday, August 10-11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1000 Block of South Gaylord Street, between Tennessee and Mississippi Avenues. Fall Market 2023 at Downtown Boulder Fall Fest: Friday, September 13, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, September 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Pearl Street Mall, 1303 Pearl Street, Boulder, fireflyhandmade.com.
Havana Street Global Market: A globally inspired marketplace with products from around the world. July 16, July 30, August 13, August 27, September 10 and September 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Havana Exchange Shopping Center, 2802 South Havana Street, Aurora, onhavanastreet.com.
Havana Street Global Night Market: Event celebrating cultural diversity through business, with a mix of vendors from around the world selling products ranging from food, crafts and art to handmade jewelry and more. Saturdays, June 29, July 20, August 31, September 28 and October 26, 5 to 9 p.m.; free. Leezakaya parking lot, 2710 South Havana Street, Aurora, onhavanastreet.com.
Horseshoe Market: Denver’s home for unique shopping experiences and Lucky Finds™. Summer Horseshoe Market: Saturday, August 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton. Fall Horseshoe Market: Saturday, September 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Regis University, 50th Avenue and Lowell Street, horseshoemarket.com.
Made By Us Markets: Supporting local artists and small business is our love language! Visionary Village: Every first Saturday of the month, through October, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street. MBU x ESP HiFi Night Market: Every last Saturday of the month through September, 5 to 10 p.m., 1029 Santa Fe Drive, madebyusdenver.com.
A Paris Street Market: One of the region’s oldest open-air, vintage, antique and artisan markets. Every first Saturday through October, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, aparisstreetmarket.com.
The Rainbow Market: A Pride art market with 50+ queer vendors, flash tattoos and more, hosted by the Denver Queer Art Club and Wolf Den Tattoo. Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. BRDG Project, 3300 Tejon Street, brdgproject.org.
RiNo Summer Art Market: Local art, good music by Sofar Sounds and tasty food. Saturdays, June 15, July 27 and August 10, noon to 4 p.m., free. RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th Street, rinoartdistrict.org.
Rocky Mountain Punk June Pop-Up: Handmade and hand-picked goods, tarot and more. Saturday, June 15, noon to 6 p.m., free. Rocky Mountain Punk, 2099 Wadsworth Boulevard, Suite C, facebook.com.
Saigon Azteca Night Market: A fusion of Latinx and Asian cuisine and culture in Westwood. Saturday, August 10, 2 to 10 p.m., free. 3738 Morrison Road, facebook.com.
SPORTS/RECREATION
Barr Lake State Park: Offering recreational programs in archery, biking, birding, boating safety, conservation, fishing, hiking, nature and more. Barr Lake Nature Center, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/BarrLake. Event registration:
https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/pages/calendar.aspx
Bluff Lake Nature Center: Offering free, downloadable self-guided tour itineraries and scavenger hunts, bird walks, guided Forest Bathing and Qigong and Mindfulness Walks, after-school programs and summer camps, nature play stations and more. Open from sunrise to sunset, 365 days a year, no bikes or dogs allowed. 11255 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, blufflake.org.
Colorado Rockies: Home games: June 14-16: Pittsburgh Pirates. June 17-20: Los Angeles Dodgers. June 21-23: Washington Nationals. July 1-4: Milwaukee Brewers (fireworks show, July 4). July 5-7: Kansas City Royals (fireworks show, July 5). July 19-21: San Francisco Giants. July 22-24: Boston Red Sox. August 6-8: New York Mets. August 9-11: Atlanta Braves. August 16-18: San Diego Padres. August 26-29: Miami Marlins. August 30-September 1: Baltimore Orioles (Autograph Sunday, September 1). September 13-15: Chicago Cubs. September 16-18: Arizona Diamondbacks. September 24-26: St. Louis Cardinals. September 27-29: Los Angeles Dodgers. Tickets: $16 to $125; ballpark pass: $39.99 monthly, mlb.com/rockies/tickets/single-game-tickets. Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street, mlb.com/rockies.
Colorado Rapids: Home games: June 15: Austin FC. June 22: CF Montréal. July 4: Sporting Kansas City. July 7: St. Louis City SC. July 13: New York Red Bulls. July 20: Real Salt Lake. September 14: Portland Timbers. September 21: Toronto FC. October 2: L.A. Galaxy. October 5: Seattle Sounders. Tickets: $23-$125, coloradorapids.com/tickets. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, coloradorapids.com.
Rooftop Rodeo: For more than a century, the PRCA-sanctioned Rooftop Rodeo has been a thrilling highlight of Estes Park’s summer season. Fiesta Night: Friday, July 5. Pink Night: Saturday, July 6. Military Night: Sunday, July 7. Parade Day and Family Night: Monday, July 8. Responders and Locals Night: Tuesday, July 9. Locals Night: Wednesday, July 10. Gates, 5 p.m.; pre-show, 6:30 p.m.; rodeo, 7 p.m.; tickets start at $52. Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park, rooftoprodeo.com.
Snowmass Rodeo: Celebrating fifty years of rodeo action in beautiful Snowmass Village. Every Wednesday, June 19 through August 21, 5 to 8:30 p.m.; tickets: $10 to $25. Snowmass Rodeo, 2735 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, snowmassrodeo.org.
Summer Spins Roller Rink: Lace up your skates, break out the leg warmers, and let the good times roll, through Labor Day. Thursdays, 3 to 9 p.m.; Fridays, 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 9 p.m.; $8 to $10 (includes skate rental), $6 admission only. Belmar Downtown Lakewood, 7337 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood, belmarcolorado.com.
Yoga on the Lawn: Free Vinyasa yoga on the Levitt Pavilion lawn with Revive Bodywork and Hineni Yoga School. All ages and skill levels welcome; BYO mat or blanket. Class is at 9 a.m. on select Saturdays through September; bilingual sessions July 13 and August 17. Ruby Hill Park, 1380 West Florida Avenue, levittdenver.org.
Yoga on the Rocks: Start your day with an exhilarating workout at the most awe-inspiring venue in the world. Most Saturdays through August 10, 7 a.m.; $39 to $209, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, redrocksonline.com.
MUSEUMS/ATTRACTIONS
Colorado Renaissance Festival: Take a magical tour through time and legend: Situated on over thirty beautiful acres, the festival presents ten stages of nonstop entertainment, over 200 village artisans and delicious food fit for a king. Saturdays and Sundays, June 15 through August 4, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, $11 to $28, 650 Perry Park Ave, Larkspur, coloradorenaissance.com.
Darkfield: A trio of acclaimed multi-sensory experiences that challenge your senses using mind-bending, 360-degree audio in complete darkness, July 11 through August 11; $25 for one experience, $60 for all three, or take a chance on DCPACCESS discounted tickets available only on special dates, info here. The Bird Lot, 2532 Larimer Street, denvercenter.org.
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms: A 700-acre native plant refuge and working farm located along the banks of Deer Creek in southern Jefferson County. Offering childrens’ summer camps, tours and workshops.
Lavender Festival: Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gate admission: free to $12. 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, botanicgardens.org/chatfield-farms.
Denver Botanic Gardens: Known for its wide range of gardens and collections on 24 acres, reflecting an ever-widening diversity of plants from all corners of the world. Also offering lectures, art exhibits, plant society shows and sales, summer concerts and special events throughout the year. Gate admission: free to $15.75. 1007 York Street, botanicgardens.org.
Denver Zoo: One of Colorado’s most vital cultural cornerstones, the Denver Zoo is dedicated to providing the communities with an intimate, inspiring and informative firsthand encounter with the wonders of nature. Open daily at 10 a.m. (8:30 a.m. members). Summer gate admission: free to $25.20. 2900 East 23rd Avenue, denverzoo.org.
Elitch Gardens: Colorado’s only world-class combination theme and water park, with exciting new family shows, Dive-In Movies, a free summer concert series and stunning fireworks extravaganzas that will light up the Denver skyline. Open daily through August 19, and weekends and holidays through October 29. Daily gate admission: $66.99 online; season tickets 149.99; Super Season Pass, $249.99. 2000 Elitch Circle Denver, elitchgardens.com.
History Colorado Center: Artifacts and stories intermingle to tell the tale of Colorado and the American West. The museum is designed for multi-generational audiences and consists of over fifteen exhibits spanning four floors, capturing the spirit of Colorado. Open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Museum admission: free to $15 (members always free). 1200 Broadway, historycolorado.org.
Lakeside Amusement Park: A family-friendly, neon-lit amusement park with attractions for all ages, ranging from the Cyclone roller coaster to a calm merry-go-round, and an unforgettable scenic train ride around picturesque Lake Rhoda, with mountain views. Open daily except Tuesdays through August 20, and weekends and holidays through September 10. Spectator admission: $5; All-Access Pass: $15-$35; ride coupons, 50 cents each. 4601 Sheridan Boulevard, lakesideamusementpark.com.
Meow Wolf Denver: Convergence Station: Enjoy immersive and interactive experiences that transport audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration. General admission: starting at $45; Colorado residents: starting at $35. 1338 First Street, meowwolf.com.
Molly Brown House Museum: Historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum is committed to enhancing the city’s unique identity by telling the story of Margaret “Molly” Brown’s activism, philanthropy and passion through educational programs, exhibits and stewardship. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; admission: $11 to $22. 1340 Pennsylvania Street, mollybrown.org.
Water World: America's largest water park, with more than fifty slides and on seventy-plus acres. Open daily through August 19, and weekends through September 3. Gate admission: $45.99 to $54.99; Splash Passes start at $134.99. 8801 Pecos Street, Federal Heights, waterworldcolorado.com.
These listings were compiled for our Summer Guide, inserted in the June 6 issue. Send information about upcoming events to [email protected].