What Are You Doing This Fall? Tell Us!

click to enlarge The opening of Meow Wolf Denver's Convergence Station will be big this fall. Kennedy Cottrell

The curtain's rising on a new cultural season!On September 30,will publish our Fall Arts Guide for 2021 — and the new season is looking far more promising than last year's, when most events had moved to Zoom and those arts institutions that were open were at very limited capacity.But this year, with restrictions loosened, event organizers are once again pivoting to present shows in person as well as online — taking advantage of all the new tricks they learned last year and the eagerness of fans to return to live entertainment.The Fall Arts Guide will take a look at how many of our favorite arts groups and cultural institutions survived the past year, and what they're looking forward to in the months ahead. It will also offer a comprehensive list of events and activities — everything from concerts to comedy to slam poetry to art shows to theater productions to attractions like— around the state through the end of the year and even into 2022.Do you know of something that should be listed in that guide? Send information (a press release is fine; otherwise an email with the basic who/what/when/where and why) to editorial@westword.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 15.See you this fall!