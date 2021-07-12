Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

All-Star action is bringing lots of activity to downtown Denver, but there are plenty of other ways to get in the entertainment game this week — and many of them are free. Be sure to stop by Civic Center Park, where the McNichols Building has reopened; not only can you see three new exhibits there in addition to all the other work from the Black Love Mural Festival out in the park, but there will be a new bar component added to Civic Center Eats.

See our list of All-Star activities (some paid, some free) here, and keep reading for ten more free events in and around town this week.

Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse

Monday, July 12, 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.)

Infinity Park, 4599 East Tennessee Avenue, Glendale

After a year on hold, Infinity Park is kicking off a full summer of movies with Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse. Bring chairs and blankets, and enjoy this family movie experience from the pitch for free. You can also bring a picnic, or patronize food trucks that will be on site. Find out more here.

Discount Ghost Stories: Songs From the Rockies

Monday, July 12, 8 p.m.

Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

Local Theater Co's run for Discount Ghost Stories, Songs From the Rockies ends July 15. Tickets are normally $25 to $40, but free on Mondays. So don't miss this musical about Colorado's past, told through the eyes of a formerly enslaved woman, a Chinese immigrant, a Ute Nation member and a violin-playing mine owner. RSVP here.

Drop-In Drawing Online With the Denver Art Museum

Tuesday, July 13, 1 to 3 p.m., online

The Denver Art Museum is hosting a free, drop-in online drawing session with instructor and local artist Anna Kaye that will explore Simphiwe Ndzube's Oracles of the Pink Universe. Technique demonstrations include a method inspired by Ndzube's mixing of patterns, shapes and energetic forms, as well as his paintings of spectacular blooms. Artist Carol Golemboski will also join in, sharing her methods of combining drawing with photography to create photographic illusions. To join in, go to Zoom.

Colorado Springs Pridefest: Equality and Inclusion Workshop

Tuesday, July 13, 6 p.m.

Stargazers, 10 South Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Pridefest returns in person with events popping up all over town through July 18. The United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire (Southern Colorado's oldest LGBT organization) will host a free Equality and Inclusion workshop at Stargazers Theatre as a kickoff event. Find more information on events through the week here.

Indigenous Film and Architecture: Symbolism, Geometry and Nature

Wednesday, July 14, 7 to 8 p.m., online

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts a discussion with Daniel J. Glenn, a nationally recognized Native American architect specializing in culturally responsive architecture and sustainable design that reflect his Crow tribal heritage. Two short films will be streamed during the event: an excerpt from Aboriginal Architecture, Living Architecture, which profiles Glenn’s architectural designs and concepts at the Little Big Horn College at Crow Agency; and "Puyallup Tribe of Indians – Place of Hidden Waters," featuring Glenn’s modern version of the longhouse that houses twenty families and elders. Admission is free; find out more here.

Motus JustUs Project

Thursday, July 15, 6 p.m., online

17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason will read Motus Theater monologist Juaquin Mobley’s story about racial bias in Colorado sentencing and his struggle to find a job with a felony record. “As a leader within the criminal justice system, I strive to see it through the eyes of others,” says Mason. “The stories of the Motus JustUs project should serve as a guide for individuals in my position. For those of us who wish to improve upon the current system, we must embrace the experiences of others – positive and negative – in pursuit of a fair and equitable criminal justice system for all.” The reading will be followed by a conversation between Mason and Mobley, as well as an audience Q&A; Spirit of Grace, the renowned a cappella group that tours nationally with Flobots, will provide a musical response. Register here.

Babe Walls Mural Festival

Thursday, July 15, through Sunday, July 18

Ralston Creek Trail at Pierce Street, north of Ralston Road

Babe Walls Arvada Opening Party: Friday, July 16, 6 to 9 p.m., Balefire Goods; 7513 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Lin Fei Fei Art Exhibition: Not Your Bunny, Friday, July 16, 7 p.m., BRDG Project, 1553 Platte Street

Muralist Alexandrea Pangburn rounded up an army of women and nonbinary artist friends last August to found the first Babe Walls Mural Fest in Westminster; now the fest is returning with an all-new crew for a second round of collaborative art-making along the Ralston Creek Trail in Arvada. Mural lovers are invited to a free Friday kickoff party in Olde Town and an art show opening for Babe Walls artist Lin Fei Fei at the BRDG Project in Denver before watching the murals develop over the weekend. RSVP for the party at Eventbrite, and learn more here.

BETC Theatre Truck Presents JQA

Friday, July 16, 7 p.m.

Buntport Theater parking lot, 717 Lipan Street

Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (formerly the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, better known as BETC) slowly emerged from pandemic restrictions by experimenting with new, COVID-safe strategies and simply lightening up. This summer, the BETC Theatre Truck is spreading live drama along the Front Range with free performances of JQA, Aaron Posner’s imagined history of John Quincy Adams and his extraordinary consort of colleagues and friends. This weekend brings the traveling troupe to Denver for an outdoor show in Buntport Theater’s parking lot; bring your own blankets and chairs. No RSVP is required; find info and a truck schedule here.

Boulder Creek Festival 2021

Friday, July 16, 2 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boulder Creek, from 9th to 14th street, between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

Another summer tradition — the Boulder Creek Festival — is back in full force this year to celebrate 32 years of partying along the creek, with three stages, a whole Creekside for Kids activity zone, a makers’ market and business bazaar, and a plethora of food choices, from vegan fare to carnival favorites. Admission is free (there is a restricted, ticketed Beer Fest area if you’re feeling spendy); find details and a complete schedule of events here.

Domingos en Westwood

Sunday, July 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RISE Westwood, 3738 Morrison Road

Community development nonprofit Re:Vision does things the Westwood way, and its Sunday farmers’ market Domingos en Westwood is no different. Supporting BIPOC vendors from the neighborhood, this market retools the concept by including folks who grow produce at Re:Vision's urban farm; cook up great eats just the way their ancestors did, in their own kitchens; or create art reflective of Westwood culture. Domingos en Westwood will set up every Sunday through October 31; learn more here.

Know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.