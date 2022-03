A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

click to enlarge Elaine de Kooning, "Bullfight," 1959. Denver Art Museum: Vance H. Kirkland Acquisition Fund. Courtesy Mark Borghi Fine Art © Elaine de Kooning Trust

The temperature may be dropping this last week of March, but the cultural scene continues to heat up. Boulder Arts Week continues with a jam-packed schedule through April 2, when Art Cartopia gets back in gear in Trinidad.In between are celebrations of women's history — and yet another look at Malinche. Keep reading for a dozen of the best events in and around Denver this week:The Centennial Institute hosts Ian Rowe, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, who will discuss how young people in disadvantaged communities face societal barriers — as well as a cultural narrative that tells them they are victims. In addition to a personal conviction in their own potential, he says, kids need the nurturing structure, the consistent discipline and the moral direction that social institutions traditionally have provided. Sign up for the free lecture here The Athena Project created this free pop-up program that will spotlight prominent historic women leaders of the West, in speed-dating-style stories told by curators from the Black American West Museum (Dr. Justina Ford), the Center for Colorado’s Women’s History (Anne Evans) and the Molly Brown House Museum (Molly Brown). There will be live music and a satellite bar from Panzano featuring historic cocktails such as the Bee’s Knees — a favorite libation of Molly Brown. Reserve your ticket here The Denver Art Museum is hosting an in-person debut screening of, a PBS documentary film produced in partnership with PBS12 that recognizes a diverse group of women artists of the 1940s and ’50s who until recently had been absent from the narrative of art history. It's based in part on Mary Gabriel’s book, as well as the DAM's groundbreaking 2016 exhibition,, which examined the contributions of a dozen artists. The movie will screen for free via YouTube/PBS12 . The simultaneous in-person screening is free to DAM Friends, $10 for members and $20 all others; sign up here For Women’s History Month, Night Lights Denver is presenting a collection of time-based artworks projected on the side of the Clocktower; the work is designed to express conversations unique to each artist’s practice. This program was independently curated by Sharifa Moore, executive director of Denver Digerati; find out more here Join Motus Theater for a special collaboration with Naropa University for the annual Bayard and John Cobb Peace Lecture; Motus UndocuAmerica monologists Alejandro Fuentes Mena, Cristian Solano Córdova and Tania Chairezwill share their personal stories of living in the crosshairs of U.S. immigration policy. Naropa President Chuck Lief will co-read Armando Peniche’s autobiographical monologue and join him for a conversation. International award-winning slam poet Dominique Christina will offer a poetic response to the stories, and Uruguayan musician Elisa Garcia will offer a musical response. The program is free, but registration is required here Inspired by the Denver Art Museum's, local artist Lilian Lara, along with Norbeto Mojardin, CU Denver professor Bryan Leister and his students, examines Malinche, the polarizing figure that served as a bridge between the Aztec and Spanish empires, in this exhibit. Presented by a partnership of the Latino Culture Arts Center, CU Denver’s College of Arts & Media and the Denver Art Museum,runs through May 1. Find out more about the opening reception here Internationally recognized Austrian choreographer Robert Sher-Machherndl has created a site-specific work,, that's a response to global warming and climate change's impact on personal relationships, social interactions and the human condition, using groundbreaking signature movement language and nuanced choreography.will be performed by Makaila Wallace and Sher-Machherndl himself. Tickets are free but limited; register here The Blue Bench, metro Denver's only comprehensive sexual-assault prevention and survivor-support center, is hosting a show with work by survivors of sexual violence to kick off Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month (SAAPM). This year's SAAPM theme is "Building a Community of Care," and this show displays how art is one way to help build community. Find out more here Estes Park is going big for Bigfoot this weekend, with a ticketed Bigfoot BBQ on Friday, April 1, and then a free festival on April 2. That event will include talks from the cast of the Travel Channel hit, as well as Animal Planet’s. There will also be live music from the one and only That Damn Sasquatch, outdoor activities for families, craft and food vendors, a Bigfoot calling contest (!!!), area Bigfoot tours, and much more. Find out more here Sad but true: Rodney Wood has left the building. The founder of Trinidad’s Art Cartopia Museum, an offshoot of the southern Colorado hipster haven’s annual Artocade Art Car Festival, has moved on from Trinidad, leaving the year-round museum in the hands of Trinidad's Amanda Palmer. To celebrate the new regime, a grand reopening (after a grand re-cleaning) will entertain visitors with music by Robbie and the Reckless, eats by the Sisters Fry Bread Company food truck and 35 spotless art cars. Find more info here Festivals have returned, and the Aurora Cultural Arts District is giving back to a community tired of staying home with the first-Saturday Colfax Art Jam series, which will run from April to October at Fletcher Plaza. Packed with local music, local performers, local artisans and makers and a selection of food trucks, the mini-fests should be a great kickoff to the weekend for all ages. Admission is free; learn more here TheBigWonderful gains altitude this weekend in Winter Park with a spring fling of live bluegrass and free shopping in the thirty-booth Craft Vendor Village during the resort’s splash-and-bash season. There's a ticketed Beer Fest option for samples from twenty Colorado breweries; if you’re up for some brewskis, that will cost you $35 in advance or $40 at the gate. Find more info here The Boulder Walking Mural Tour has rolled out as part of Boulder Arts Week, which runs through April 2. Street Wise Arts is hosting a self-guided walking mural tour centered on the downtown/Pearl Street center. Using a written and printed pamphlet and online Google map, take a free "do it yourself" tour. Hear from the featured artists about their work, and stop along the way for some treats and shopping at Boulder's favorite Pearl Street shops. Find out more here