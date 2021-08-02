Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

August is here, but there's still plenty of summer fun ahead, including free events all over town. Civic Center Eats continues rolling in food trucks at Civic Center Park Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then opens Bar Civic from 4 to 9 p.m. those same days. And Denver Days continues through the weekend, with community gatherings in various neighborhoods as well as Denver Public Library branches.

Keep reading for ten of the best free things to do this week, including visiting any Colorado State Park for free today!

Celebrate Colorado Day at Colorado State Parks

Monday, August 2

August 1 marked the 145th anniversary of Colorado becoming a state, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating Colorado Day on the first Monday in August, with free entrance into all 42 state parks. Find out more here, and read our rundown about ten state parks for particular outdoor adventures.

High Plains Chautauqua 2021: Breaking Barriers, Expanding Boundaries

Monday, August 2, through Thursday, August 5, online at Facebook or via Zoom

The Chautauqua Movement is as old as the state of Colorado, though it reached its pinnacle in the 1920s, when notable lecturers and performers crisscrossed the country like a tent circus. Its spirit lives on at the High Plains Chautauqua, which is usually held in Greeley. Although this year's event is virtual, you'll still get a chance to watch and interact online with scholars and actors who will portray memorable historical figures. Women get a special showcase, with civil rights activist Rosa Parks, union organizer Mother Jones, suffragette Alice Paul, research physician Florence Sabin and one of Denver’s own, philanthropist Frances Wisebart Jacobs, taking the stage. Find the schedule and info here.

National Night Out: West Colfax

Tuesday, August 3, 5 to 8 p.m.

3100 block of Avondale Drive (near 14th and Federal)

National Night Out happens in neighborhoods all over the country, with police departments making connections with communities at street parties. Denver’s West Colfax event in the Sun Valley/Villa Park area, a collaboration between the Denver Dream Center, the Latino Cultural Arts Center and Servicios de la Raza, will offer an evening of art, entertainment, food, local and Denver Police Department lowriders, and a debut performance by the new LCAC Mambo Orchestra. The party is family-friendly and free; learn more here.

Black Panther

Tuesday, August 3, 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.)

Sculpture Park, Denver Performing Arts Complex

Sunset Cinema is under way, with weekly gatherings in Sculpture Park. Before the free outdoor showing of Black Panther, there will be a special performance by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. The Wine Suite will also preview elements of its "Night in Wakanda" food and wine festival taking place September 30 through October 4, and an African-American hair and fashion show will highlight tribes featured in the film and honor the 2020 passing of Colorado's CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair" and prohibits race-based hair discrimination. Find out more about this Sunset Cinema event here.

Skylark Lounge Memorabilia Sale

Thursday, August 5, through Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Location TBA

RIP, Skylark Lounge. Though Nathaniel Rateliff and a group of investors have purchased the Skylark building with plans to keep it a bar, at least some of the Skylark’s retro contents — all the ephemera and vintage furnishings that made the Skylark the Skylark, from vintage posters, lobby cards and pinups to a Schlitz Beer lamp, pool and shuffleboard tables, barstools and more one-of-a-kind items — will be sold at a three-day, everything-must-go sale. The location will be announced at 4 a.m. daily; find details here.

Neon Moon

Thursday, August 5, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Discovery Park, 20115 Mainstreet, Parker

The Free Discovery Park Concert Series in Parker kicks off with Neon Moon, a group of players who’ve joined forces to revive the biggest country hits of the ’90s with an eight-piece band including fiddle, keys, pedal steel, bass, drums, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, and male and female vocals. This performance is "sure to be hotter than a hoochie-coochie and have you two-steppin’ in the park!" Find out more here.

Fraser Mountain Mural Festival

Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8, beginning at 9 a.m.

Fraser

Just up the road from busy Winter Park, Fraser likes to keep things folksy — even when it throws a big mural festival. More than two dozen muralists from Colorado and beyond will be painting the town (actually, 8-by-8-foot primed panels that will be auctioned off at the end of the fest), and there will be lots of live music all day Saturday. Get a schedule for the weekend event here, and you’ll also want to download the Fraser Mountain Mural Festival app, which includes a map, access to the auction and other helpful information.

A Constant in Chaos: Zine Release Party

Friday, August 6, 6:30 to close

Fort Greene Bar, 321 East 45th Avenue

FLORA | | FAUNA is hosting a zine release for the "A Constant in Chaos" edition with a big bash, complete with

the first FLORA | | FAUNA market stacked with "so many badass artists, makers, thrifters, it’s stupid," organizers say, followed by an after-party at Fort Greene, where the full-length film Behind the Zine will be looping all night long. Admission is free; find out more here.

EXPAND Lookin' good! Blanchard Family Wine

Glamour & Wine Photoshoot Party

Saturday, August 7, noon to 3 p.m.

Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake Street, #120

Get your glam on at award-winning Blanchard Family Wines in the Dairy Block, which is teaming up with boutique Redamancy the Label, makeup artist Aura by Ashley and Rheanne Loren Photography to host a photoshoot complete with professional styling, makeup, photography...and wine. It's free, but advance registration is recommended; get your time slot here. And to get you in the mood (and shape) to pose, nearbyCorePower Yoga is hosting a free Fit & Rock group exercise class at 9 a.m. in the Dairy Block. Find out more here.

Throwdown Showdown

Saturday, August 7, doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Infinity Park, Glendale

Colorado’s biggest talent show is back at Infinity Park, with a winner’s purse of $10,000. During the afternoon, there will be ten preliminary performers — including Maurice Avatar and Matt Skellenger, as well as more musical acts, a comedian and various other talents — followed by acts from the three finalists. Fans will be voting on an online platform during both the prelims and the finals; there will a bar, food trucks and entertainment by DJ Trent during the break between the preliminary rounds and the finals. Admission is free; find out more here.



Know of a great free event? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.