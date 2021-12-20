Twenty Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Here are twenty free things to do in and around Denver this week:
22nd Annual Holiday Reading With Jamie Horton
Monday, December 20, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover Book Store, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Actor, director and writer Jamie Horton was a regular fixture on the Denver Center’s stages for 23 years before he left the fold in 2006 for the academic life at Dartmouth College. But Horton still returns to old haunts in Denver, for Stories on Stage readings and — like clockwork — a cozy set of holiday readings over hot chocolate, cider and cookies at the Tattered Cover. Admission is free, but bring a new or gently used book to donate to the store’s Children's Book Drive benefiting Reach Out and Read Colorado. Learn more here.
Denver Christkindlmarket
Daily through Wednesday, December 23, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue
For a magical holiday shopping experience, you can’t beat the old-world Christkindlmarket, a light-filled tradition in downtown Denver for twenty years and counting. The market is returning to Civic Center Park in 2021 after moving there last year mid-pandemic, for a more roomy stroll from one charming wooden hut to the next, as shoppers search for hand-blown glass ornaments, Russian nesting dolls, hand-knit mufflers, hot pretzels and pastries, German bier and mulled glühwein, to name a fraction of what’s available. Adding to the spirit of the market are polka bands, old-world characters and other entertainers. Admission is free; find info here.
Cherry Creek North Holiday Market and Winter Wanderland
Daily through Wednesday, December 23, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, December 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fillmore Street between First and Second Avenues
Cherry Creek Winter Wanderland returns, filling sixteen blocks with holiday decor and interactive art installations through the end of the month. And the free Cherry Creek Holiday Market is still up on Fillmore Street, with thirty local makers (including one that does baby fire pits!), designers and creators. Find more information here.
Decolonize the Kitchen: Raw-Taco Tuesday
Tuesday, December 21, noon, online
Denver-based Chef Ietef is hosting this segment of Decolonize the Kitchen, brought to you by Earth Guardians. The culinary workshop, held on the Winter Solstice, will showcase recipes for resistance and how to take plant-based environmental action as a consumer. Register here.
"You Better Watch Out" Performance and Winter Solstice Reception
Tuesday, December 21, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax, 312 East Colfax Avenue
Celebrate the season while catching up with a different view of Devon Dikeou’s Mid-Career Smear retrospective at the informal half of the Dikeou Collection, located in the former Jerry’s Record Exchange storefront. Dikeou’s “Donation” installation has been decked out with a winter floral arrangement in the courtyard, where Dikeou Collection artist Lizzi Bougatsos also shares a “Self-Portrait” ice sculpture; for the main event, see Dikeou's performance piece “You Better Watch Out,” an interactive discussion with a professional Santa of who’s been bad and who’s been good this year—with a milk-and-cookies denouement. Find out more here.
ARTcade
Wednesday, December 22, Thursday, December 23, and Sunday, December 26, noon to 8 p.m.
Understudy, 890 C 14th Street
If you’re downtown checking out the holiday lights, don’t miss the Denver Theatre District’s cozy arts incubator space, Understudy, for ARTcade. It has all the fixings of a traditional arcade — except that they’ve been souped up by a long list of participating local artists. Even the prizes are artist-made: Grab a masterpiece from a claw machine, or redeem coupons for enamel pins, coloring books, miniature paintings, jewelry, tea towels, art prints, small sculptures and more. ARTcade will be open Wednesdays through Sundays through the end of January to accommodate Stock Show visitors, but it's been closed briefly for construction, and will close again Christmas and Christmas Eve. Bonus on December 23: alcoholic beverages! Find out more here.
Laura Menorah's Matzo Ball
Thursday, December 23, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut Street
For the cast of Laura Menorah’s Matzo Ball, Hanukkah is still going strong, despite its early appearance on the calendar in 2021. Expect a little bit of drag and a soupçon of dance in pop-up performances by Dixie Krystals, Vandy Sexton and Brittany Blaze-Shearz during the show, and some belting courtesy of Los Angeleno singer Callie Belo. Admission is free for all patrons ages 18 and up from 9 to 10 p.m.; after 10, a $15 cover goes into effect for the 18-to-21 crowd only. The evening benefits Jewish Family Service of Colorado; Find info and RSVP on Facebook.
On a Sunday Afternoon
Sunday, December 26, 1 to 6 p.m. 3632 Morrison Road
Westwood’s D3 Arts and partners In Lak’ech Denver Arts and Cultura Craft Chocolate are launching On a Sunday Afternoon, a family-friendly monthly event that honors the tradition of lowriders and cruising on Morrison Road while preserving creativity, community-building and political statement. Along with the beautifully painted lowrider cars, expect spoken-word artists, live music, local vendor and community-resource tables, and for the kickoff, giveaways and free healthy eats. Learn more here.
Soul Stories: Holidaze Debrief
Sunday, December 26, 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California Street
A lot of people have been suffering through the holidays this year, but the face-to-face storytelling series Soul Stories has an alternative: Let it all hang out at the Holidaze Debrief, a kind of therapy circle that offers a chance to process what happened this year and why it’s making people so sad. And then we can all move on. Join Soul Stories in the comfy confines of the Merc and gain strength through community; find more information here.
Las Posadas
Friday, December 24, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Fort, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison
The lovely holiday tradition of Las Posadas, a re-enactment of Mary and Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem, is practiced in Mexico, Latin America and other Spanish-speaking countries, but also has a presence in the small communities of Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico. The Tesoro Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving cultural and historical diversity in Colorado, brings the ceremonial pageant to the grounds of the Fortevery Christmas Eve. It’s free to observe, and comes with Mexican hot chocolate, hot cider and delicious fire-baked biscochito cookies. Details here.
Kwanzaa Celebration 2021
Sunday, December 26, 6 to 8 p.m.
Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton Street, and Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West
Kwanzaa, the pan-African harvest holiday created in 1966 by ’60s activist and African studies professor Maulana Karenga to uphold positive community principles, brings families and folks of all ages together for year-ending celebrations. The Five Points community keeps the seven-day tradition burning bright, starting with a Kwanzaa parade on the first night (called Umoja, for the principle of Unity). This year, the party will begin with a kinara lighting at the Blair-Caldwell library, followed by a march to the Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre for festivities and awards. Find a complete lineup of local events on Facebook.
L’Esprit de Noël, Central City Opera
Anytime, online
For decades, L’Esprit de Noël has raised funds to help support Central City Opera, including education and community engagement programs serving more than 40,000 people each year. For the second year in a row, the event is virtual, and comprises an online tour of a historic Denver property — this time, the McCourt Mansion. Once the home of Peter McCourt, a younger brother to the infamous Baby Doe Tabor and a theatrical manager, today the mansion sits on the National Register of Historic Places and is back to being a single-family home after decades of mixed-use. Watch it here.
Merry & Bright Lights Show
Through December 27, 5 to 10 p.m. daily
Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Union Station is all decked out for the holidays, with the Miracle Bar open in the evenings ($2 to secure a reservation), and the Merry & Bright Lights Show every evening, with interactive visual imagery created by local Denver artists projected across the historic facade while classic holiday music plays. Find all you need to know here.
Holiday Art Market
Through December 29, daily
Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden
The Foothills Art Center’s Holiday Art Market is the perfect excuse for a drive to downtown Golden, where merchants, restaurants and businesses on the main drag radiate with holiday spirit. Nearly fifty years old, HART offers high-quality artisan crafts, including pottery, jewelry, glass, fiber, leather, metal, wood, food items, ornaments and greeting cards, which could ostensibly take care of everyone on your list. The market is also one of the few that stay open for a few days after Christmas — when folks can shop for themselves! Get the details on hours and ticketed admission here.
Franktown Festival of Lights
Through December 31, 5 to 10 p.m. daily
575 North White Tail Drive, Franktown
This annual display at a private home open to the public features approximately 200,000+ Christmas lights across 2.5 acres of property that you drive through. You can also get out of the car to enjoy a fifteen-foot Ferris wheel featuring favorite Disney characters, Frosty’s Forest Trail, a ten-foot airplane suspended in the air, and a 65-foot-tall Christmas tree with a five-foot angel on top. There are shows every twenty minutes; get information and the set list here.
Night Lights Denver: 3D Holiday Projection Program
Through December 31, 5 to 11:59 p.m. daily
Daniels & Fisher Tower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Denver Theatre District’s Night Lights Denver is showing new, 3D-compatible artwork this month, with work by Chris Bagley, Kim Shively, Koko Bayer, Eileen Roscina, Estee Fox and Meow Wolf, all displayed on the Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower. Thanks to Meow Wolf, 20,000 pairs of ChromaDepth glasses will allow you to see the work in 3D (it works without the glasses, too); afterward, take the glasses to Meow Wolf's Convergence Station for more 3D viewing. While supplies last, the glasses will be available at Understudy, at the Colorado Convention Center, and the Downtown Denver Rink, in Skyline Park. Find more information here.
Mile High Tree
Through January 1, 5 to 10 p.m. daily
16th Street Mall at Welton Street
The Mile High Tree is back on the mall; the tallest digital tree in the country, it's 110 feet high and has 60,000 digital lights. The tree offers free nightly light shows choreographed to multicultural holiday music programs, and there are also activations in the space surrounding the tree, including selfie lighting displays and musical interludes between each program recorded by the Colorado Symphony. Find out more here.
Light the Lights
Through January 23, 4:45 and 5:45 p.m., daily
City and County Building, 1437 Bannock Street
The Denver City and County Building got lit on November 24, and while the lights will stay on through the National Western Stock Show, it will put on its own show at 4:45 and 5:45 p.m. daily. Find details here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Through February 20, daily
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
There’s nothing quite like winter ice skating in the frosty outdoors, somewhere like the Downtown Denver Rink, a big-city experience that’s perfect for families, greenhorns, romantic couples and outdoorsy folks of all ages. Admission is free when you bring your own skates; if you don’t, skate rentals are $7 to $9. Find a schedule and learn more here.
Without a Home in Aurora
Through May 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
15051 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora
The Aurora History Museum just opened Without a Home in Aurora, an exhibit based on an oral history project that captured the personal challenges, trials and resilience of Aurorans experiencing homelessness. Much of the photography in the display was provided by local street photographer Amy Forestieri; more than twenty people shared their stories. Admission is free; find out more here.
