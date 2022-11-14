Fourteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

We're in the middle of November, with temperatures dropping. But the entertainment calendar is heating up, with holiday markets beginning to fill the weekends.
Keep reading for fourteen of the best free events this week (yes, including markets), and watch for updates:
TEDxMileHigh: FUTURESCAPE Virtual Premiere
Monday, November 14, 5 to 7:45 p.m., online
Did you miss TEDxMileHigh: FUTURESCAPE? You can now catch the virtual premiere of last week's live event that explored new ideas in science, art, health, poetry and activism. Get the details here.
Wendy J. Fox and Cynthia Newberry Martin
Monday, November 14, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1991 Wazee Street
Denver’s award-winning Wendy J. Fox, who recently won her second Colorado Book Award for the short story collection What If We Were Somewhere Else, will join Cynthia Newberry Martin, whose Tidal Flats is now out in paperback, at Tattered Cover. “I’ll probably never do an event by myself again,” says Martin. “It’s so awesome and much more fun to do with another writer.” Admission is free; find out more here.
Canstruction Colorado
Tuesday, November 15
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 North Dallas Street
Canstruction Colorado is a citywide competition in which architects and designers build life-sized structures entirely out of canned food, which will be donated to We Don’t Waste and distributed to local communities at the end of the exhibit a month from now. The project starts on November 15 at Stanley Marketplace, where guests can stroll the hallways, see the sculptures in the making, and vote for favorites. Find out more here.
Inside the Studio: Natalia Roberts
Tuesday, November 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street
Dancer and photographer Natalia Roberts has joined the Art Students League of Denver as its second Visiting Artist of Color; she'll be speaking at the nonprofit’s Inside the Studio/welcome event on November 15. What will she be doing during her time here? "In my photography, I will be exploring the juxtaposition between our personal stories — the subjective way we interact with the world — and the objective way in which we experience it," she says. "Surrealism and visual tricks work because there is a universality to how we take in information. We are individuals, but we are also part of a larger ecosystem, society and community. Through visual storytelling, I’m excited to explore what holds us apart and what keeps us together.” Her residency will conclude with a show next July; find out more here.
Tell Me Everything, Erika Krouse
Wednesday, November 16, 6 p.m.
University of Colorado Denver, Tivoli 444
It’s a Colorado two-fer: a literary reading and an examination of one of the state's most noteworthy recent events. Boulder author Erika Krouse will be at the University of Colorado Denver campus to discuss her recent memoir, which examines the infamous CU recruiting scandal; Krouse worked for the attorneys representing the victims of sexual assault and helped uncover the pervasive anti-female atmosphere on campus. Books will be available for purchase at the event; Krouse will read from and sign copies of her book. Admission is free; find out more here.
White Horse, Erika T. Wurth
Wednesday, November 16, 6:30 p.m.
Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
Denver author Erika T. Wurth has made a splash with her novel White Horse, which uses old Denver as a backdrop for a spooky tale; she'll read from the book and talk about it at this appearance. In advance, you can learn more about Wurth and read an excerpt in this Westword story. Tickets are $5, but can be used for the purchase of any book on the day of the event; register here.
Cherry Creek Holiday Market
Thursday, November 17, through Saturday, November 19, 11 to 9 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m,
Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues
The third time’s the charm for Cherry Creek North’s outdoor holiday market, celebrating its third year of bringing eighty rotating vendors to sell their wares at Fillmore Plaza. As in years past, the market opens in synchrony with CCN’s romantic Winter Wanderland lighting display and LAPS, a Journey Through Time, a series of six interactive musical hourglass sculptures that viewers can set in motion. And on the first three Saturdays in December, enjoy Saturday Night Lights, which brings lighted trees and choreographed music into play, while street performers create a circus atmosphere at dusk. The market continues through December 24; learn more here.
Market Street Art Market
Friday, November 18, through Sunday, November 20, noon to 8 p.m.
Matter Annex, 2114 Market Street
The Shop at Matter, Denver’s letterpress design emporium and shop for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ literature, woke children’s books and other gifts, has invited local artists from underserved communities to bring their art and artisan wares to the Matter Annex, a fully staffed temporary indoor holiday marketplace that opens November 18. At least seventy artists answered the call, including makers of jewelry, stickers, enamel pins, artwork, zines, embroidery, T-shirts and other fun stuff. After opening week, it will be open Wednesday though Sunday through December 23; check Instagram for info and event updates.
Downtown Lakewood Holiday Bazaar
Friday, November 18, 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, November 19, noon to 8 p.m.
Belmar Plaza and Indoor Shopping Hall, 439 South Upham Street, Lakewood
The Denver Bazaar will also host holiday events in RiNo and at Belleview Station, and its market at Belmar will open for three weekends, with eighty vendors and fashion and food trucks hawking goods. The shopfest continues December 2 through 4 and December 16 through 18; whenever you go, take advantage of the pop-up bars, live music and Belmar’s lively ice skating rink. Admission is free, but you can RSVP and/or spring for $40 optional 5-pack drink tokens (and other ticketed options) here.
Poetry + Music + Community
Friday, November 18, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
A lot of people around the scene know Deborah Jang for her marvelous reclaimed- and found-object assemblages, but Jang is also a poet who in recent years began to submit her written work to literary journals and small presses with some success. So the focus at Poetry + Music + Community at RedLine is on Deborah Jang the wordsmith, who will introduce and read from her new chapbook Last Will and Best Guesses from Finishing Line Press. Cipriano Ortega, Meca'Ayo Cole, Suzi Q. Smith and Squidds Madden will join her at the mic. Last Will sells for $14.99; the event is free.
The Purple Lion: Book Release & Signing Party
Friday, November 18, 6 to 8 p.m.
Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive
Access Gallery in the Art District on Santa Fe provides training that helps young artists with disabilities earn money through making art. Access artist Jareth J. Charles, a ten-year veteran of the program, is one of many Access success stories who’s found his way into collaborating with authors to illustrate children’s books. Access will host a book release for The Purple Lion, a sweet story about learning that it’s okay to be different, written by teaching artist Rebecca Petty and illustrated by Charles, who is already at work on his next picture-book commission. Meet the makers and buy a copy on Third Friday. Details at Eventbrite.
Denver Woman’s Press Club Annual Jewelry Sale
Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Denver Woman’s Press Club, 1325 Logan Street
The Jewelry Sale is a DWPC tradition, a treasure trove of vintage and costume jewelry, much of it donated from personal collections, beefed up with brand-new works of beauty, including hand-lampworked glass beads and pendants by bead maker Bernadette Fuentes and updated beadwork inspired by Tibetan jewelry from Corinne Joy Brown. Proceeds feed the coffers of the 124-year-old club's scholarship fund to support and encourage young women in communications. Find more info here.
Sugar Plum Bazaar Holiday Market
Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stockyards Event [email protected] National Western Complex, 5004 National Western Drive
Markets come and markets go, but luckily for holiday shoppers, the Sugar Plum is hanging in there; it's a great old-school vintage and artisan vendor fair. This year, market owner Alissa Bush is trying out the new Stockyards Event Center for size, with 85 vendors. It’s free to attend (the National Western parking lot is $7.50), but donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the Big Dogs Huge Paws nonprofit. Learn more here.
Firefly Handmade for the Holidays, Denver
Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1000 Block of South Gaylord Street
Boulder-based Firefly Handmade will land on Old South Gaylord Street, bringing eighty vendors selling quality local items. South Gaylord merchants will add to the festivities with a handy outdoor bar, and there’ll be plenty of live music. The event is even dog-friendly, as long as Rover is well-behaved and on a leash. Learn more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]