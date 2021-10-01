Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Don't miss our list of ten free things to do here, and keep reading for the ten best ticketed events in Denver:
Wild Fall
Friday, October 1, through October 31, open daily at 10 a.m. (8:30 a.m. members)
Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street
The Denver Zoo has zippered Boo at the Zoo this year in favor of Wild Fall, a more nature-oriented and less-hectic “Fall-oween” celebration that stretches through October and is included in the regular zoo gate admission. While the emphasis is on real animals, it will have some supernatural touches, too, including cryptid-carved pumpkins (in plain English, that means creatures like Bigfoot and Mothman), as well as animal demonstrations and autumnal food and drink. Admission ranges from $14 to $20 (children two and under get in free); reserve timed tickets online in advance.
Pumpkin Harvest Festival
Friday, October 1, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, October 2, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, October 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street
Four Mile Historic Park does autumn fun for families the old-fashioned way: with prairie games, an artisan market, live farm demonstrations such as blacksmithing, s’mores stations, tractor rides and, courtesy of the Swallow Hill Music Association, live music and an instrument petting zoo. There will be food trucks nearby—or BYO food. Timed tickets are $8 to $16; reserve in advance online.
Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns
Friday, October 1, through Sunday, October 3, 7 p.m. to close (and Thursdays through Sundays through October October 31)
Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Hudson Gardens is trying something new this fall: Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns, a Halloween season spectacle of lights and holiday vignettes, brought to you by the same folks who scare you to death at the Thirteenth Floor and other fright houses across the nation. This one’s scareless, though, which makes it something for everyone to enjoy together on a brisk autumn evening. Find info and timed tickets here.
Cross Words
Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2:30 p.m., continuing weekends through November 7
Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora
Vintage Theatre hosts the world premiere of Colorado playwright Scott Gibson’s season-appropriate thriller Cross Words, which follows a scheming couple who can’t wait for Aunt Rosamund to kick the bucket so that they can pocket her fortune. Unfortunately for them, she seems to be imperviously kill-proof. Find out if luck goes their way or sticks with the hale and hearty Aunt Rosamund. Weekends through November 7; get your tickets, $20 to $38, here.
Sylvia
Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2, 7:30 p.m., with shows through November 7
Black Box Theatre, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
A.R. Gurney’s sweet and funny comedy Sylvia seems to become a perennial favorite wherever it goes. That’s true at the Arvada Center’s Black Box, where the story about a man who becomes obsessed with his dog makes the rounds every few years. In 2021, it kicks off the Black Box season in a production directed in-house by Lynne Collins. You can’t go wrong with this one; grab tickets, starting at $45, here.
Doors Open Denver
Through October 17
Around town and online
Doors Open Denver is back, with a combination of a dozen virtual tours available on demand and four in-person tours per day on the weekend. You can visit the Clyfford Still Museum, the Historic Elitch Theater, the Historic 11th Avenue Hostel and the US. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, among other places, but tickets — $25 for members of the Denver Architecture Foundation and $30 for non-members — are limited. Get all the details and tickets here.
Denver Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2021
Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Colorado Convention Center, Hall B, 700 14th Street
After a fallow 2020, the Denver Oddities & Curiosities Expo is back and offering weird and beautiful stuff, from taxidermy creatures and real skulls and bones to Victorian funeral collectibles. The expo is also full of less arcane art, antiques, clothing and jewelry that lean toward the dark side rather than those things you might be afraid to touch, let alone take home. Feeling your inner Elvira? Admission is $10 in advance (children ten and under get in free) here.
Black Fantasy
Saturday, October 2, and Sunday, October 3
2101 Arapahoe Street and other Denver locations
Black Pride Colorado is hosting Denver's first-ever celebration of LGBTQIA+ Ball culture with a series of “Black Fantasy” events, which include everything from workshops exploring the history and healing of the ballroom community to a late-night ball to a “Black Fantasy”-themed brunch. “This year’s 'Black Fantasy' events in Denver are a groundbreaking opportunity to pay homage to Ball culture, which was used as an escape by LGBTQIA+ people from the real world,” says Dr. Tara Jae, co-founder of Black Pride Colorado and executive director of YouthSeen. “The late-night activity also provided a support system to a community that helped each other thrive when 'mainstream' society seemed indifferent to their suffering and from which they were often excluded." The events kick off with a Black Fantasy Summit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; get more details here.
Hope Floats Water Lantern Festival
Saturday, October 2, 4 to 8 p.m.
Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton
Hope will be floating at Barr Lake, where you can launch your lantern into the dusk as you hear birds chirping or perhaps even coyotes calling at dusk. Before you launch your lantern, browse vendor booths and food trucks while listening to live bluegrass music. Find ticket information and details at Eventbrite.
Inside the Writer’s Studio With Edwidge Danticat
Saturday, October 2, 6 to 8 p.m.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West
Join Lighthouse and the Department of English and Literary Arts, the Center for Judaic Studies, and the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at DU for an evening with Edwidge Danticat, the award-winning author of Everything Inside, Breath, Eyes, Memory and Krik? Krak! Danticat will read from her work, discuss the writing process and her life as a writer with Carleen Brice, and answer audience questions. But first, hear live music by such, as well as a short reading by Danticat. Tickets are $10 to $20 (and online options are available); find out more here.
