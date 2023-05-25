Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Staying in town Memorial Day weekend? The city is full of entertainment opportunities with familiar festivals, new theatrical productions and food fiestas.
If you're short of cash, check our list of ten free events and the latest gallery openings in Art Attack. Now keep reading for ten things to do worth the price of admission:
Margaret at the World's Fair
Thursday, May 25, and Sunday, May 28, 1 p.m.
Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street
The Chicago World’s Fair in 1893 drew in visitors from every state. Colorado's Margaret “Molly” Brown visited this fair with her family in the fall of 1893, and that excursion is celebrated with the new exhibit The World Is Changing, at the home where she once lived. On Thursdays and Sundays, a special guided tour is offered of the exhibit, sharing information about Margaret Brown's visit to this and other fairs. Tickets start at $20 for adults with varying discounts, including $2 off for Colorado residents. Find out more here.
Peek 2023: A Space Odyssey
Thursday, May 25, 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The Dairy has it all going on: Theater, concerts, dance, fine art, comedy and movies fill the place every day of the week. But once a year, the venue invites people to see a little bit of everything at the annual Peek benefit night, as they make like a conga line from one stage to another for a survey of performances. Peek 2023: A Space Odyssey offers performances by the Boulder Ballet and Afro-fusion dance with Donna Mejia and Khadijah, comedy by Adam Cayton-Holland, and art installations by inflatable-sculpture artist Nicole Banowetz and others. Eat, drink, dance and be inspired for $150; get tickets and info here.
Inspired by Everything
Friday, May 26, 6 p.m.
Lawrence & Larimer, 3225 East Colfax Avenue
Artist Shakerra Monét focuses on body positivity, representation of the LGBTQIA+ community and highlighting black and brown individuals. Monét has partnered with streetwear store Lawrence & Larimer to host a solo art show featuring a collection of her work over the years, including exclusive collab T-shirts, coloring books and music by DJ Destiny Shynelle. Tickets are $25; get the details here.
Best Town
Friday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m. (opening); continues Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m., through June 11. Industry Night: Monday, June 5, 7:30 p.m.
Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street
More than twenty years since the many-headed collaboration machine that is Buntport Theater moved into a Denver warehouse in 2000, the company formed by six creative friends at Colorado College is still on point, building original theater works from the ground up. Buntport ends spring with another world premiere, called Best Town. It takes place in an abandoned Canadian town and might have something to do with how we all spent our time during the last strange few years. They also say it’s about “stars, isolation, the magic of libraries and Laura Ashley curtains,” so there’s that. The first three performances will be mask-required to serve the immunocompromised (for the rest of the run, it’s up to you); get name-your-own-price tickets here.
Jazz at Lumonics
Friday, May 26, 7 p.m.
Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue, #11
Lumonics gets jazzy in addition to immersive every third and fourth Friday of the month, with some of the city’s most interesting local musicians providing a soundtrack for the venue’s collection of light sculptures by the late Dorothy and Mel Tanner. This week brings the trio of bassist Matt Skellenger, pedal steel guitarist Glenn Taylor and Andy Skellenger on tabla, cajon and percussion to the light show, along with event curator and host Janine Santana, who might surprise the audience with films and more. Admission is $20 in advance at Eventbrite, or $25 at the door.
City Park Denver Public Art Tour
Saturday, May 27, 10:30 a.m.
City Park
Explore the city this holiday weekend. Denver Arts & Venues is hosting a series of tours this summer around the Mile High. This particular journey is timed to coincide with the City Park Farmers' Market, which you can visit before or after your walk. On the tour itself, you'll visit historic sculptures, fountains and gateways of City Park, learning about the "City Beautiful" movement and design elements of City Park. The tour is $5; sign up here.
Club Slug Queer Dance Party
Saturday, May 27, 7 to 11 p.m.
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
Do you ever wake up in the morning feeling gooey and slow-moving, like a slug? Make the dream come true at RainbowDome’s inaugural Club Slug Queer Dance Party — and make no mistake: This is not a skate party, it’s a slug party. Start working on your slug or mushroom costumes and your dance moves ASAP, and get ready to dance like a slug at Town Hall, surrounded by colored lights and wild art backdrops. Admission is $10 online (through May 26) or $15 at the door; arrive early and you might receive a Slug Token with special-perk powers. Get tickets and learn more here.
What's Your Story?
Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m.
Carsen Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street
Motus Theater is hosting a special improvisational theater night, where you can share a short reflection or a story, then watch professional improv actors enact it on the spot using movement, music and dramatic spoken word. Tickets are $15 to $20; find out more here.
Q BBQ Fest Denver
Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street
Taking a Memorial Day weekend staycation but don’t want to spend it at home? Go stuff your face at the Q BBQ Fest Denver, one of the biggest hog fests you’ll ever see. Get to the meat of the situation first by choosing the three-hour pit-pass or the four-hour VIP version with extra perks; tickets include all-you-can-eat ribs and all-you-can-drink beverages. Tickets range from $99 to $149 (children twelve and under get in free, youths up to twenty are $35). Whose mouth is watering? get tickets and learn more here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]