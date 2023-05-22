Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

As we head into a Memorial Day weekend packed with entertainment options, there's still time to catch up on Denver's mayor's race before the June 6 election, and also to mark a sad anniversary today.
Keep reading for news of two mayoral debates (one in person, one virtual), as well as a starter set of free weekend activities, and watch for updates through the week.
Bell Ringing on Third Anniversary of George Floyd's Death
Monday, May 22, noon
Park Hill United Methodist Church, 5209 Montview Boulevard
Every Monday for the past three years, despite weather and threats, Park Hill United Methodist Church has rung bells for nine minutes and 29 seconds — the length of time a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on George Floyd's neck. This will be the third anniversary of the observance, and all are welcome; find out more here.
In the Hot Seat: A Hot Ones Mayoral Forum
Monday, May 22, 6 p.m.
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
New Era Colorado, COLOR Latina, One Colorado and Cobalt host this special mayoral forum, inspired by the YouTube phenomenon Hot Ones. The organizers will be serving Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston wings that increase in heat (thanks to @FotmDenver!) as they're asked spicy questions on the issues that impact our communities. Admission is free, but this party is so hot that it's already full; overflow crowds can watch at nearby Renegade Brewing (or watch the livestream); register here.
Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m., online
Denverite, Denver7 and the Denver Post are hosting a mayoral debate between the two run-off candidates (assuming they survive the Hot Ones forum on Monday). You can watch the debate on Denver7, listen to it on CPR News (90.1 FM in Denver) or stream it at cpr.org/mayor. Find out more here.
Tools for the Creative Life: Finding Joy through Collective Resilience
Wednesday, May 24, 5:30 p.m.
Converge, 3327 Brighton Boulevard
Maya Osterman-Van Grack of Mirror Image Arts hosts this ninety-minute interactive program on the power of joy, play and collective resilience. It's free, but space is limited; find out more here.
Yappy Hour on the Plaza
Thursday, May 25, 4 to 7 p.m.
Terminal Bar, Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop
Take your pooch to the patio at the Terminal Bar for Yappy Hour on the Plaza, a dog-friendly gathering complete with nonprofit rescue partner Soul Dog Rescue, local pet businesses, special cocktails from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Doggy Ice Cream Sandwiches and more. The event continues through the summer on the last Thursday of every month; learn more here.
The Hermitage 50th Anniversary Celebration
Thursday, May 25, 5 to 9 p.m.
Hermitage Books, 290 Fillmore Street
Like the collectible and antiquarian books in which it specializes, the Hermitage is a rare treasure. Founder Bob Topp opened the bookstore in 1973 and passed it on to current owners Renee and Ian Colle last year; he’ll be in the shop with the Colles and a clutch of faithful book collectors and staffers on the evening of May 25 to celebrate the Hermitage's landmark fiftieth anniversary. You could be at the free party, too, enjoying sips, appetizers and desserts as well as a 20 percent discount on all books for one night.
Boulder Creek Festival
Friday, May 26, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (concerts until 10 p.m.); Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Along Boulder Creek, from 9th to 14th streets between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
It wouldn’t be Memorial Day weekend without the Boulder Creek Festival, a creekside tradition now in its 34th year. The four-day fest is mostly free and built for rest, relaxation and play, with live music by more than thirty bands on three stages, street eats, a kids’ zone and a makers’ market. Looking for out-of-the-ordinary? The Sunday Bash at the Banks Skate Jam from noon to 6 p.m. on 13th Street offers free skateboarding lessons and demos, while the not-so-unusual, ticketed Creekside Beer Festival will hold four two-hour sessions over Saturday and Sunday (tickets, $30, at Eventbrite). Find general info here.
Makers’ Night Market: Bloom Spring Edition
Friday, May 26, 4 to 9 p.m.
Fort Greene Bar, 321 East 45th Avenue
The small but sweet Makers’ Night Market sets up at Fort Greene Bar for a spring buy-bash with a classy lineup of vendors selling plants, vintage, body botanicals, tintype photo shoots, jewelry, taxidermy and stained glass. This is not your usual craft market, and definitely not the usual venue; Fort Greene will pitch in with drink specials. Find all the details on Instagram.
Friday Night Bazaar: RiNo
Friday, May 26, 5 to 9 p.m., and every Friday through September 1
2424 Larimer Street
For a more ramped-up night market experience, Denver Bazaar is kicking off the Friday Night Bazaar series in RiNo, where it continues weekly through the first day of September. More than forty makers and craft vendors, street food vendors, food trucks and fashion trucks will be selling wares, and a pop-up bar will take care of your beverage needs. General admission is free, but an optional splurge on a Bottomless Aperol Spritz promotion is $30. Learn more about night bazaars in Lowry, on Platte Street and at Sloan’s Lake, and RSVP for this one at Eventbrite.
Street Wise Art Battle at Creek Fest
Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Boulder Creek Fest Art Zone (find map here)
Street Wise, known for its September mural fest, offers a taste of the bigger wall-painting spectacular with an Art Battle, presenting artists with only one directive: Paint an image on an Adirondack chair. Ten or more hand-selected mural artists will compete for the support of the public as they paint live throughout the day; the winning artist gets a cash prize, and all chairs will go up for auction online to support Street Wise Art programs.
Denver Arts Festival
Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Conservatory Green, Central Park, 8304 East 49th Place
Back for its 24th year, the Denver Arts Festival is a fine arts and crafts fest that showcases Colorado artists and a select group of national artists. The action isn't just in the visual arts: Wendy Woo will perform from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Wirewood Station from noon to 4 p.m. Along the way there will also be plenty of food and drink, as well as more entertainment. Admission is free; find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list throughout the week; send information to [email protected]