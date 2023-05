Art Attack: Have an Artistic Memorial Day Weekend in Denver and Beyond

click to enlarge Amy Ellingson, “Loop Fragment V,” oil and encaustic on panel. Amy Ellingson, courtesy of Robischon Gallery

click to enlarge Janice McDonald, “Recalibration: Place,” collage with ink on wood panel. Janice McDonald

click to enlarge Maureen Scance, "Camping in the Mountains." Maureen Scance, courtesy of MOAFC

click to enlarge Artists at work on Main Street in Creede over Memorial Day weekend. Courtesy of Taste of Creede

Summer’s here, unofficially, and plenty of Denver residents are planning staycations over Memorial Day weekend; they'll have the chance to catch art openings at local art galleries and visit the first big art festivals of the summer. But even if you head to the hills, you can count on finding an arty party.Here are a few suggestions on how to paint the town this weekend:After a 45th-anniversary season dominated by a two-exhibition showcase of stable artists, it’s back to business at Robischon Gallery, with a trio of solos by Ted Larsen, Amy Ellingson and Gary Komarin. Larsen, an internationally known sculptor, has a knack for unveiling the elegance of industrial salvage by turning metal parts into irregularly shaped, abstract pieces that burst out of the walls upon which they’re hung or dangle unobtrusively like unkempt bookshelves or exposed ducts creeping across the architectural landscape. If Ellingson’s wiry, tightly wound abstract oil and encaustic paintings share an industrial look, it’s because they begin with a digital archive of mark-making by her own hand — marks she’s now extended into the creation of tapestries and sculptures resembling obsidian rocks. In the viewing room, Komarin’s paintings and mixed media works provide a dreamy, improvisational escape from the industrial and digital worlds.Spark’s next trio includes members Keith Howard, whose pastel and charcoal abstracts explode in a seeing-stars “ka-pow” kind of look, and Janice McDonald, whose collage works of torn paper and mixed media are serene and contemplative, in contrast, with flowing colors. In the North Gallery, John Decker’sis fraught with activity and motion. These works begin with imagery originally intended for animations, which he draws, digitally manipulates, prints, photographs and paints with oils.The Museum of Art Fort Collins brings back its Rocky Mountain Triennial, a big splash of an exhibition culled out of entries from artists in seven states in the Rocky Mountain region. Juried by Merry Scully, director of the Fullerton Museum at California State University, San Bernardino (and before that, head curator at the New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe), the show comprises sixty works by 46 artists. Museum admission is $8 to $10 (youth ages 17 and under and museum members free).Street Wise, known for its September mural fest, offers a taste of the bigger wall-painting spectacular with an Art Battle at the Creek Fest, presenting artists with only one directive: paint imagery on an Adirondack chair. Ten or more hand-selected mural artists will compete for the support of the public as they paint live throughout the day; the winning artist gets a cash prize, and all chairs will go up for auction online to support Street Wise Art programs.Back for its 24th year, the Denver Arts Festival is a fine arts and crafts fest that proudly sticks to Colorado artists with only a select group of national artists filling the booths. The action isn't just in the visual arts: Wendy Woo will perform from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Wirewood Station from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and along the way there will also be plenty of food and drink, as well as more entertainment. Admission is free; find out more here Thinking about a Memorial Day weekend getaway? Head southwest to Creede, where the annual season-starting Taste of Creede is not just about the food, although there will be plenty of that, including a townie component, the KBelle Community Cook-Off. But art might be the biggest attraction, with 25 or more artists at work in the street, craft vendors, and a National Small Prints Show opening at the Creede Repertory Theatre (which kicks off its season, too; make reservations here ). On Sunday, an Artists' Quick Draw and an art auction close the fest down.