Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The Nuggets parade is over, but the weekend fun is just beginning. See "Ten Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond!) for Free" for a starter set of activities, and check out all the new art openings in the latest Art Attack.
Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
Colorado BBQ Challenge
Thursday, June 15, through Saturday, June 17
Copper Mountain Resort, Copper Mountain
Copper's Thursday-night BBQ Showcase Dinner is sold out, but the challenge portion of the weekend is a tasty, two-day affair. No true rib aficionado can really resist the scent of smoking racks of ribs and secret sauces, but there's other action, too, including a bacon-ated Bacon Burner 5k Run, a kids’ rib challenge for ages 5 to 15, the Ribs 'n' Jibs Rail Jam Competition and live music throughout. Stick around Sunday for the Father's Day Brunch and 9-Hole Golf Scramble. Find a schedule, prices and a la carte registration here.
History Colorado’s Queeridescence: A Prismatic Masqueerade
Thursday, June 15, 7 to 10 p.m.
Grant-Humphreys Mansion, 770 Pennsylvania Street
History Colorado has a great track record for telling the stories of Colorado’s marginalized communities. Now, the keeper of the state's history is throwing a family-friendly, non-alcoholic Pride party celebrating Colorado’s flourishing LGBTQ+ populations at the luxe Grant-Humphreys Mansion. The grand house will be loaded with all-ages activities, including a drag runway contest in three categories: polychromatic, monochromatic and sparkles. Kids twelve and under are welcome if accompanied by a guardian, and there will be security and chaperones on the premises, though the party is meant to provide a safe place for support and self-expression. Admission is $10 to $20; reserve tickets and learn more here.
Vail Craft Beer Classic
Friday, June 16 Tasting: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 17 Tasting: S1:30 to 5 p.m.
Solaris Plaza, Vail Village, 141 East Meadow Drive, Vail
If Dad doesn’t want barbecue for Father’s Day but loves beer, head to Vail for the annual Vail Craft Beer Classic, which is all about the brews. There will be two days of craft-beer tastings (as well as spirits, ciders and flavored seltzers) from more than 35 Colorado brewers, distillers, cideries and other concoction makers. You can listen to live music and also try your hand at keg-rolling. Tasting tickets come in two categories: $54 for general admission and $69 for a half-hour’s early access. Find info and purchase tickets at Eventbrite.
Capitol Crossroads: A Citywide Scavenger Hunt
Friday, June 16, through Monday, June 19
Multiple venues in the Capitol Hill neighborhood
Have an open weekend and aching for something to do? Try Historic Denver’s family-pleasing scavenger hunt that unlocks secrets of the Mile High City’s past. Walk, bike or drive through Capitol Hill following clues; do it alone or with a team of up to six players. The average length of the search is 2.5 hours, but you can go slow, have lunch, catch some sun in Cheesman Park as you go, since there are four days allotted to complete the challenge. The cost to play is $12 to $18; register here and you’ll receive instructions, clues and parking suggestions.
Denver Underground Pride Fest
Saturday, June 17, noon to 2 a.m.
Seventh Circle Music Collective, 2835 West Seventh Avenue
Denver Pride Fest is on the way, but first there’s Denver Underground Pride Fest for the alternative LGBTQ+ crowd. The marathon day of local queer music, drag performances, comedy and other surprises gets underway at noon Saturday and runs until last call on Sunday morning for ’round-the-clock moshing and other pride-season delights. Admission is a $15 suggested donation at the door to help pay for the entertainment; see the lineup here.
All The World: Outdoor Festival of Solo Shakespeare
Saturday, June 17, 6 to 8 p.m.
Civic Center Park, 101 14th Avenue Parkway
Visionbox, a theater ensemble and training program, brings working students into the limelight with a one-night program of scenes and soliloquies from Richard III, Othello and Hamlet. Colorado native San Andrea will start things off with live music beginning at 6 p.m., with an hour of Visionbox Shakespearean performances following at 7 p.m. The informal event is BYO seating and snacks; find details and tickets, $10 to $25, here.
Colorado Renaissance Festival 2023
Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (opening weekend); continuing Saturdays and Sundays through August 6
650 Perry Park Avenue, Larkspur
It’s back: The 46th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival jumps out of the mermaid pool for eight themed weekends of anachronistic fun in the sun at its consecrated grounds in Larkspur. The jesters, jugglers and jousters are waiting for the crowds to return, and the turkey legs are browning; we hear that the sword swallowers, minstrels, artisans and yes, sparkly mermaids, are on call for the opening Magical Fantasy Weekend. The price to get lost in another time for a day ranges from $11 to $26.50 here, or $28 at the box office (children under five are free). Find the themed-weekend lineup here.
1940s Ball
Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Boulder Municipal Airport, 3393 Airport Road, Boulder
When 1940s Ball founder Khyentse George threw the first swing-era event twelve yearsago, she had no idea how big it would become, garnering sellout crowds to experience the ball firsthand. The party can’t be beat for mood, music, selfie ops and dancing, as it spreads inside and outside at the Boulder Airport, where men in GI uniforms and women with victory rolls pose for photos with vintage aircraft for a backdrop. This year’s theme of Sailing the South Seas will bring a touch of tiki to the revels, along with the usual nonstop nostalgic retro activities and performances. Admission ranges from $89 to $250, get yours before they’re gone at Eventbrite.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]