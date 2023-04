Six More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The temperature has dropped, but this weekend's entertainment calendar is heating up with punk parties, pirouettes and more. See our list of ten free things to do here , and the latest Art Attack for other free options.Now keep reading for six events worth the price of admission:Drop by Leon Gallery tonight, and you’ll not only find Shadows Gather’s extreme nightlife photos on the walls, but you’ll also join Punk Night party-goers at a concert headlined by the queer punk band Team Nonexistent, with outside sax improviser Cliona delitrix and Americana/punk band Jessica Rae warming up the crowd. The exhibitioncloses April 22; see it while you can. Admission for Punk Night is $15 at Brown Paper Tickets The Colorado Ballet’s MasterWorks program, a compendium of short works choreographed by the greats, traditionally ends the city dance company’s season. This year’s program makes room for Balanchine ("Prodigal Son," his final work for the Ballets Russe), Jirí Kylián ("Sinfionetta," with a score by Leoš Janácek) and Clark Tippet (Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1). It’s also the last dance for principals Dana Benton, a twenty-year veteran at the Colorado Ballet, and Yosvani Ramos, who will bow out with appearances in all three works on selected evenings. Shows continue next weekend, and admission ranges from $40 to $160 here. Who doesn’t love an old-fashioned ’30s noir whodunit? The DCPA Theatre Company’s version ofborrows from the book by John Buchan and even more from Alfred Hitchcock’s film about an ordinary Joe who becomes swept up as the suspect in a shady murder mystery. But the real wizardry is in how it’s staged, with four versatile actors playing more than fifty roles, a script sauced up with humor and a finale that will have audiences on the edge of their seats. Get tickets, $35 to $75, here — and hurry, they are getting scarce.Rainbow Dome’s inclusive zodiac-themed skate night will team up with the Colorado Shiners all-BIPOC roller derby team at the Rollerdome to welcome the second annual BIPOC Bowl, which follows on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue. The all-ages recreational skate with an immersive artful track, photobooth and an expectation of good manners is nothing like the roller derby — it's just good, clean fun — and will kick off the tougher fare on a friendly note. Admission is $20 at the door, plus $2 for optional skate rentals; learn more here Tourist season will be ramping up shortly, making this a good month to test-drive some of Denver’s favorite attractions for visiting history buffs. As the jewel of Historic Denver’s educational holdings, the Molly Brown House Museum offers an ongoing schedule of tours and events like, a theatrical, immersive dive into the stories of Molly Brown’s fellow Titanic survivors as guests tour their way through the famous Unsinkable’s fabulous mansion. Groups leave every fifteen minutes, with the last entry at 8 p.m.; reserve tickets, $20 to $25, here Over the last thirty-plus years, the Toy & Doll Supershow has merged with other shows, added new vendors and morphed in size and offerings, as each generation’s nostalgic objects change with time. Collectors will always collect in any era, after all. As a result, the show is full of collectible dolls, board games, tin toys, Hello Kitty items, Hot Wheels, electric trains, comics, lunchboxes, baseball cards, and more. Admission is $8 at the door ($12 early bird entry at 10 a.m., free for children twelve and under). More info here