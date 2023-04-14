Six More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The temperature has dropped, but this weekend's entertainment calendar is heating up with punk parties, pirouettes and more. See our list of ten free things to do here, and the latest Art Attack for other free options.
Now keep reading for six events worth the price of admission:
Punk Night
Friday, April 14, 7 to 11 p.m.
Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue
Drop by Leon Gallery tonight, and you’ll not only find Shadows Gather’s extreme nightlife photos on the walls, but you’ll also join Punk Night party-goers at a concert headlined by the queer punk band Team Nonexistent, with outside sax improviser Cliona delitrix and Americana/punk band Jessica Rae warming up the crowd. The exhibition Shadow Banned closes April 22; see it while you can. Admission for Punk Night is $15 at Brown Paper Tickets.
Colorado Ballet, MasterWorks
Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 15, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 16, 2 p.m.
The Colorado Ballet’s MasterWorks program, a compendium of short works choreographed by the greats, traditionally ends the city dance company’s season. This year’s program makes room for Balanchine ("Prodigal Son," his final work for the Ballets Russe), Jirí Kylián ("Sinfionetta," with a score by Leoš Janácek) and Clark Tippet (Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1). It’s also the last dance for principals Dana Benton, a twenty-year veteran at the Colorado Ballet, and Yosvani Ramos, who will bow out with appearances in all three works on selected evenings. Shows continue next weekend, and admission ranges from $40 to $160 here.
DCPA Theatre Company: The 39 Steps
Opening Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m., with shows daily (except Tuesdays) through June 18
Singleton Theatre, Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Who doesn’t love an old-fashioned ’30s noir whodunit? The DCPA Theatre Company’s version of The 39 Steps borrows from the book by John Buchan and even more from Alfred Hitchcock’s film about an ordinary Joe who becomes swept up as the suspect in a shady murder mystery. But the real wizardry is in how it’s staged, with four versatile actors playing more than fifty roles, a script sauced up with humor and a finale that will have audiences on the edge of their seats. Get tickets, $35 to $75, here — and hurry, they are getting scarce.
Rainbow Dome, Aries Roll
Friday, April 14, 6 to 10 p.m.
Rollerdome, 2375 South Delaware Street
Rainbow Dome’s inclusive zodiac-themed skate night will team up with the Colorado Shiners all-BIPOC roller derby team at the Rollerdome to welcome the second annual BIPOC Bowl, which follows on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue. The all-ages recreational skate with an immersive artful track, photobooth and an expectation of good manners is nothing like the roller derby — it's just good, clean fun — and will kick off the tougher fare on a friendly note. Admission is $20 at the door, plus $2 for optional skate rentals; learn more here.
Titanic Memories
Saturday, April 16, 5 to 9 p.m.
Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street
Tourist season will be ramping up shortly, making this a good month to test-drive some of Denver’s favorite attractions for visiting history buffs. As the jewel of Historic Denver’s educational holdings, the Molly Brown House Museum offers an ongoing schedule of tours and events like Titanic Memories, a theatrical, immersive dive into the stories of Molly Brown’s fellow Titanic survivors as guests tour their way through the famous Unsinkable’s fabulous mansion. Groups leave every fifteen minutes, with the last entry at 8 p.m.; reserve tickets, $20 to $25, here.
Toy & Doll Supershow
Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m. early bird, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. general admission
Delta by Marriott, 10 East 120th Avenue, Northglenn
Over the last thirty-plus years, the Toy & Doll Supershow has merged with other shows, added new vendors and morphed in size and offerings, as each generation’s nostalgic objects change with time. Collectors will always collect in any era, after all. As a result, the show is full of collectible dolls, board games, tin toys, Hello Kitty items, Hot Wheels, electric trains, comics, lunchboxes, baseball cards, and more. Admission is $8 at the door ($12 early bird entry at 10 a.m., free for children twelve and under). More info here.
