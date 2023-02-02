Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Get down and dirty this weekend! The Dirty South is ending its run at MCA Denver with a closing bash Saturday; the next day, you can watch curling teams start to clean up the competition.
Along the way, there are new theater and exhibit openings, as well as a lot of music in Longmont. See our list of free events in town here, and check our roster of First Friday activities. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
The Continuance of Indigenous Lifeways and Bird Conservation
Thursday, February 2, 7 p.m.
Ricketson Auditorium, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
Aimee Roberson, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and of Chickasaw descent, is the Southwest regional director for the American Bird Conservancy. During this lecture, she'll share stories from her life, career and culture while addressing environmental, climate and human-rights crises through the continuance of Indigenous lifeways and bird conservation. Arrive early to meet with representatives from Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Denver Audubon, and check out a special selection of the museum's bird collections! Admission is $15 for members of the DMNS, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies or Denver Audubon; $18 for non-members. Get tickets and more information here.
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
Friday, February 3, daily through May 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
On February 2, 1848, the Mexican-American War ended and Mexico signed the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, ceding more than half of its land to the United States to create much of what now comprises the American Southwest. The exchange brought new directions and people to Colorado, even as cultural communities in remote border regions connecting Colorado and New Mexico remained untouched. Now you can see preserved pages from the document in the Borderlands of Southern Colorado exhibit at the History Colorado Center. Admission to the museum ranges from free to $14; get tickets here.
A Moon for the Misbegotten
Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2 p.m.
Pluss Theatre, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street
The Cherry Creek Theatre, founded by Maxine and Mark Rossman, opens its 2023 season with Eugene O’Neill’s bittersweet A Moon for the Misbegotten. Tara Falk directs three Henry Award winners — Emily Paton Davies (Josie Hogan), Chris Kendall (Phil Hogan), and Cajardo Lindsey (Jim Tyrone) — as well as Christopher Robin Donaldson (Mike Hogan/T. Stedman Harder) in this production. The run continues weekends through February 26; for more information and tickets, call 303-800-6578 or go to cherrycreektheatre.org.
Colorado Ballet, Lady of the Camellias
Friday, February 3, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2 p.m.
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
In this season of love and passion, the Colorado Ballet invites lovebirds to the Ellie for an evening of high romance of the forbidden kind. As the ballet Lady of the Camellias unfolds, the highs reached by the courtesan Marguerite Gautier and her lover, Armand, turn to the lows of betrayal, with a live orchestra in the pit accentuating every move. The ballet is based on Alexandre Dumas’s novel with a score by Frédéric Chopin and new choreography by Val Caniparoli. Performances continue next weekend; get tickets, $40 to $160, here.
Pioneers - Pacesetters - Possibilities: Colorado on the Aerospace Frontier
Opening Saturday, February 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, Denver
What is it about Colorado? This state has had a major impact across every aspect of aviation and space exploration, producing the first American flying ace, the first civilian helicopter ambulance service, and the first female airline pilot. They're all part of Pioneers – Pacesetters – Possibilities , which opens February 4. The museum is open daily, and the exhibit is included with admission — $18.95 for adults, $14.95 for seniors and veterans. Get tickets here.
Winter Walkabout Music Showcase
Saturday, February 4, 2 to 9 p.m.
Thirteen venues in Longmont
Over a hundred local musicians will play in this all-day, multi-venue music fest in downtown Longmont. After 35+ performances, there's an Unofficial" Afterparty at 8:30 p.m. with DJ Drake at the Times Collaborative (338 Main Street); WWMS ticket holders get free entry, and anyone else can pay a cover at the door. Find the complete Winter Walkabout schedule and get tickets, $35, here.
Soleful: A Closing Celebration for The Dirty South
Saturday, February 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
MCA Denver, MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse, a powerful exhibition following the evolution of Black music and lifestyle out of their roots in Southern culture, is moving on — but not before a good dance party with a couple of DJs, light bites and last looks to cap the experience. The Soleful closing celebration will be all that, with a suggested party dress code of all-black attire and fashionable sneakers. Get tickets, $15 for members and $20 for non-members, at MCA’s online shop.
The USA Curling Men’s and Women’s National Championships
Sunday, February 5, through Saturday, February 11
Denver Coliseum
Ice, ice, baby! The 2023 Men’s and Women’s National Championships is coming to town, and there will be moe action than you can sweep a broom at. A full round-robin schedule will be played, with four men’s teams and four women’s teams advancing to playoff rounds. Early qualifiers include teams led by 2018 Olympic Gold Medalist John Shuster and two-time Olympian Tabitha Peterson; Team Dropkin, which represented the United States at the 2022 World Men’s Curling Championship, has also secured its berth. Both the men’s and women’s championship games will be played on February 11, but there will be plenty to see before then. Tickets range from $24 per day to a $175 bundle; find out more here.
