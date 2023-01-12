Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Cowboys and culture collide in another big, creative mashup of events and activities this weekend. You can hit the rodeo, roll around a rink or catch a theater opening; this is also your last chance to experience a holiday tradition at the Denver Zoo.
For free events around town, see the latest Art Attack and our list of free things to do. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
Pink Pro Rodeo
Thursday, January 12, 7 p.m.
Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt Street
The idea is to wear pink. That's not what you normally think about when considering the rough-and-tumble National Western Stock Show rodeo action, but this is Pro Rodeo’s nod to the American Cancer Society, which will receive a portion of the evening’s proceeds. Meanwhile, the audience gets performances by rodeo clown Justin Rumford, the high-stepping Westernaires and mutton bustin’, as well as the first leg for hopeful cowpokes and cowgirls on their way to the Pro Rodeo Championship. Admission runs between $24 and $69; get your tickets here. And remember, the Stock Show continues through January 22.
Backcountry Film Festival
Thursday, January 12, 7:30 p.m.
Oriental Theatre, 4335 West 44th Avenue
Get indoors to enjoy the great outdoors! The Backcountry Film Festival will present short films about amazing winter adventures; there will also be a raffle with gear, outdoor apparel, local experiences and more! Tickets are $17 and benefit the Greenway Foundation; get them here.
Curious Theatre, Alma
Thursday, January 12 and Friday, January 13 (previews); Saturday, January 14, 7:30 p.m. (opening); Sunday, January 15, 2 p.m.
Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street
Curious Theatre Company continues its 25th-anniversary season with the regional premiere of Alma, Benjamin Benne’s play developed at the 2020 Denver Center Theatre Company’s New Play Summit in 2020. The plot revolves around a single immigrant mother and her seventeen-year-old daughter, whose hopes and dreams diverge from the college-bound, upwardly mobile future her elder imagines for her. The gentle tale is a break from the company’s more overtly political material, but it still makes plenty of solid points. The show runs through February 18, and tickets range from $25 to $53 at the Curious online box office.
Oh My Stars Zodiac Skate Dates: Capricorn
Friday, January 13: Open Skating, 6 to 10 p.m.; Dance Party, 10 p.m. to midnight
Rollerdome, 2375 South Delaware Street
Rainbow Dome’s zodiac-themed Oh My Stars series of safe art and skate nights comes to an end in January with a celebration for Capricorns, and what a run it’s been. While the Dome’s team has ideas percolating for its next round of roller fun, it's hosting a great final bash with a Friday the 13th dance party before going on hiatus. Get $15 pre-sale tickets online through January 12; the price increases to $20 at the door. Check the FAQ for the rules of the rink.
A Night of 1000 Hugs
Friday, January 13, 7 to 10 p.m.
Luxe Daiquiri Lounge, 2945 Galley Road, Colorado Springs
Meet Carson Kressley, Deja Skye from RuPaul's Drag Race season fourteen, Axel Andrews and other performers at this benefit for the staff and performers of Club Q hosted by Purple Mountain Recovery. Tickets are $10 to $75; get them here.
Lafayette Oatmeal Festival
Saturday, January 14, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Pioneer Elementary School, 101 East Baseline Road, Lafayette
Find out exactly how many ways you can eat oatmeal at this weekend’s Lafayette Oatmeal Festival, a community oatmeal breakfast boasting nearly 100 topping choices to mix and match and free admission for the first 100 attendees. The 5K race/walk of past fests has been canceled in 2023 because of new municipal rules, but there will be an opportunity to catch up on COVID vaccinations at a mobile bus clinic. Breakfast admission ranges from $7 to $9 (free for children under two) at the Lafayette Chamber, 304 West Baseline Road, or at the door; walk up or sign up here in advance for free vaccinations.
How Can Happiness Be Measured? Art Opening
Saturday, January 14, 6 to 10 p.m.
Cafe de la Culture, Secret Location, Boulder
Tickets are getting scarce for Saturday’s How Can Happiness Be Measured?, an immersive art show, dinner and cultural evening in Boulder, held together by discourse on a higher level in the manner of Gertrude Stein’s famous Paris salons. Hosted by global initiative Cafe de la Culture, the event is a nod to slow living and intellectual conversations. Tickets range from $65 for the basic experience to $149, offering rising increments of add-ons like wine pairings or exclusive art viewing. Get them at Eventbrite before they’re gone; the location will be revealed to paid ticket holders.
Polar Bear 5K
Sunday, January 15, 9 a.m.
Washington Park, 1000 South Downing Street
Sure, this is Denver, and no one ever knows what to expect, weather-wise, even in January. But whether this year’s Polar Bear 5K run/walk in Wash Park lands in an icebox or on a bluebird winter day, it's guaranteed to be a good time. There’s also a 200-meter fun run for kids and an appearance by Polie the Polar Bear, refreshments at the finish line and fancy medals. The race starts near Mississippi Avenue and Franklin Street by Grasmere Lake; registration is $30 to $35 online in advance and $5 more on race day.
Zoo Lights
Daily through January 15, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street
While City Hall will stay lit through the Stock Show, this is last call for Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo. Over one million lights are spread across 83 acres, decorating exhibits and forming the shapes of animated animals. Wildlife is a common theme for the ice sculptures on display, and if you’re lucky, you’ll spot a few actual elephants and tigers, too. Admission is $25 per adult, and several add-on packages are available; get hours and all the details here.
