Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

This weekend is looking hot! The 1940s WWII Era Ball has sold out (except for VIP packages), but there's still plenty to do all over the city, which is gearing up for Pride with some pre-parties. And, as always, the beer will be flowing at a variety of fests.
We've already rounded up ten free things to do here, as well as a list of art openings and events. Now keep reading for ten of the best ticketed events around town, all worth the price of admission:
Art at the Barn
Thursday, June 16, 5 to 10 p.m.
The Barn at Raccoon Creek, 7301 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Art at the Barn is a one-night-only music and arts festival supporting local arts-based businesses and nonprofit organizations. The evening will include live music from local artists; sustainably made art from local artisans; craft beer, wine and cocktails; demonstrations of various healing arts, including reiki and massage; and a silent auction and raffle. Food from the venue’s executive chef will be available for purchase. Tickets are $5 to $10 (includes a raffle and drink ticket), and all proceeds from the event will benefit Youth on Record. Find more information, including a music and arts lineup, on Eventbrite.
Neptune Frost
Friday, June 17, through Thursday, June 23
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
The Sie snagged the out-of-this-world film project Neptune Frost from Saul Williams and Rwandan cinematographer Anisia Uzeyman for at least a week’s run. The Afrofuturistic musical about miners in Burundi who live in a dump, form an anti-colonialist computer hacker collective and eventually unlock the divine circuitry that leads to the next level of a people’s revolution might just be the inspiration you’ve been looking for. We could all use a little forward-thinking in our lives. Buy tickets, $14.95, in advance here.
Untitled: Creative Fusions: “American. Who?”
Friday, June 17, 6 to 10 p.m.
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Untitled: Creative Fusions returns for another round, this time led by activist, performer and playwright Jeff Campbell and artist Robert Martin, who form a kind of yin-and-yang team representing urban and rural perspectives. Through performance poetry, video screenings, a DJ set, a drag revue and the exhibitions Disruption: Works From the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection and Carla Fernández Casa de Moda: A Mexican Fashion Manifesto, the whole evening will be part Juneteenth, part Pride and all a celebration of equality and the right to be different. Untitled is included in the regular museum gate admission, free to $18.
The Phantom Circus: A Midsummer Night's Drag
Friday, June 17, 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ellson Farms, 10450 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Pride is for everyone, and for LGBTQ+ families, that means the kids, too. Ellson Farms, a proudly queer-owned working farm and event center, is hosting a two-day, all-ages Pride kickoff with performances by Phantom Circus and Denver drag artists on Friday evening and a full-day rural romp beginning with a family show with Dixie Krystals and friends on Saturday. The littles will enjoy the petting zoo and Drag Queen Storytime; the grownups can continue partying into the late afternoon and night with nonstop entertainment by the Sloppy Bottom Bois, MANifest Drag Troupe, Mo. B Dick and, closing the evening, Queerdo and IzzyDead MotherEffer. Admission runs from free to $60 at Eventbrite.
Gio Bard Zero's Songs of Life and Death
Friday, June 17, 7 to 10 p.m.
Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street
Musician Gio Bard Zero juggles many skills as a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter familiar with the canons of classical and jazz music, as well as his own quirky canon, which borrows from all of the above with a creative twist. As a result, Songs of Life and Death is a theatrical cabaret of sorts, drawing on personal themes, with Kid Astronaut and the Nebula as special guests channeling an Afrofuturist vibe. There will also be a heap of food — cuisine of the Eastern European nation of Georgia (Gio Bard Zero’s homeland) — so come hungry. Tickets are $18 at Eventbrite.
Green Box Arts Festival
Saturday, June 18, through July 4
Green Mountain Falls, U.S. Route 24 at Green Mountain Falls Road
One of Colorado’s best-kept secrets takes off this weekend in Green Mountain Falls, a small town in a wooded valley on U.S. 24 between Manitou Springs and Woodland Park. It’s a community for summer residents with cabins in the area, but it’s also the home of the Green Box Arts Festival, an annual cultural community event mixing art installations, music, dance, comedy, theater, artist residencies and workshops. The latest addition, light-and-space artist James Turrell’s Green Mountain Falls Skyspace, might be the biggest draw yet when it opens to the public on Saturday. Many events are free or inexpensive ($5 to $10), including the Skyspace; register and/or pay fees here.
Big Queer Beerfest
Saturday, June 18, noon to 5 p.m.
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
Beer here: Another test run to acclimate for next weekend’s PrideFest, the second annual Big Queer Beerfest is also a great introduction to Town Hall Collaborative, the new woman-run event venue, bar and maker space in the Art District on Santa Fe. Of course, the point of the event is to quaff as many 4-ounce tasters as you can afford, but you’ll also be doing good, since 20 percent of token sales will benefit LGBTQIA+ community nonprofits. Admission is free, but it’ll cost you $25 for ten drink tokens or $80 for a VIP package offering unlimited tastes and a T-shirt. Find details and tokens at Eventbrite.
Arvada on Tap
Saturday, June 18, noon to 4 p.m.
Ralston Park Addition, 64th Avenue and Quail Street
It’s hot out there: How about a tall cool one to counter the searing heat? Head to Arvada on Tap, an outdoor brew-tasting afternoon that adds barbecue sampling to the menu of craft beers aplenty. Online $40 presale tickets end June 17 at 5 p.m. here; admission goes up to $50 at the gate.
DMC Fest!
Saturday, June 18, noon to 10 p.m.
Confluence Garage, 5 Waneka Parkway, Lafayette
Denver Music Community in collaboration with Tier Two Live I is hosting the first annual DMC Fest! The lineup of local bands captures the core values of the community. That lineup (subject to change): Addie Tonic, Black Market Translation, Blameshells, Burning Sister, Death Rali, Ice Trolls, Never Kenezzard, Redwing Blackbird and Rowboat. The show is all ages, and admission is a $10 suggested donation; find out more here.
Denver Brewsology
Saturday, June 18, 7 to 11 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
Beer is also king this weekend at Denver Brewsology, a beer-tasting party in the grand halls of the History Colorado Center. The event will make some adjustments to the experience, sharing some historic stories of its own by letting breweries re-create ancient and retired beers with tall tales to go with those retro brews, which you’ll never get to taste again. Tickets are $50, or $65 for an upgraded version that allows an extra hour with special suds to taste; get them here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]