Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

It's a big weekend, with the last of the fall festivals colliding with a witches' brew of Halloween events. Denver Design Week is wrapping up; meanwhile, the Denver Art Museum is unwrapping the renovated Martin Building and new Sie Welcome Center. And walk, don't run, to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science forThere are plenty of other things to do in and around Denver, too. Keep reading for ten of the best ticketed events in town:DAVA has partnered with the Colorado Film School for an exclusive night of award-winning youth film premieres. Snap a photo on the red carpet, then enjoy a collection of short films on the big screen, all created by young directors. Tickets are $40; get them here Charles Baxter’s “Harmony of the World” is about a critic who falls in love with a pitch-challenged opera singer; the story will be read by Geoffrey Kent and Emily Van Fleet, with Martha Yordy at the piano. As an actor, Kent has had audiences roaring with laughter at his insane on-stage tumbles or shivering at his venomous Iago. Van Fleet’s lovely voice has graced many local musicals, and her brassy Liverpudlian working girl instole hearts. We don’t know how these two will interpret their characters, but we do know that bringing them together, along with Baxter’s brilliant text, is an inspired theatrical stroke.For tickets ($22) and information, go to storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523.The wonders of the universe have been set to disco music and 1980s rock ballads by Matheatre, which debuts its original musical about NASA’s twin Voyager spacecraft at Fiske Planetarium. The show was originally scheduled to run in March 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic, but it's worth waiting for. After all, Voyager 1 and 2 launched back in 1977 and have since pushed past the boundaries of Earth’s solar system, and this show is a fitting tribute their iconic journey. Shows continue next weekend; get tickets, $25 adults and $15 children and students, here The new exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science promises to be a slow and steady learning experience:invites families to walk, not run, over to City Park in no hurry at all, at the speed of two-toed sloths and green iguanas. Perhaps we can learn a thing or two from these slowpokes and others of their kind, whose ho-hum biology increases their adaptability and survival strategies.is included in the regular museum admission of $13.95 to $19.95; learn more and get tickets here Denver's first Witch Fest will join the Elitch Gardens Fright Fest lineup this weekend. Presented by the Moon Temple Mystery School, the mystical event will include live rituals, tarot readings and real magic, with vendors, readers and priestesses from across the United States. "Rituals to honor the dead are a powerful way to express gratitude for those that came before us, witches are natural healers, and when we combine our collective energies in this magical night, anything is possible,” says Tahverlee, founder of the Moon Temple Mystery School. It's free with admission to Elitch Gardens; find out more here Now that Marilyn Megenity has handed the keys to the Mercury Cafe over to new owners, she can do more of what she loves best. The Allied Witches Show, one of the Merc’s Halloween-season traditions, is certainly one of her favorites, and she’ll still take the stage this year in the tongue-in-cheek revue that pokes fun at current issues and politics. Join Megenity and the Houze of Representatives for fun and tomfoolery; the price is right at $15 at the door. The show repeats on October 30 and 31; call 303-294-9258 for reservations.Grown-up Halloween fun is the ticket at Four Mile House’s Spirits & Spirits, an event that mixes spooks and sips, with a side of the occult. General admission gets you a tour of the park by lantern light and a proper Victorian mourning ritual, a round of funereal ghost stories, a fairy-sighting expedition, side-show art by Mad Tatters and more. We’re sure you’ll want to dress for the occasion. Admission is $50 to $55 (the more expensive Aura Experience VIP tickets are sold out); get yours here Roller derby matches are slowly returning, as signaled by this big match reviving the rivalry between the Denver Roller Derby and Rocky Mountain Rollergirls like a pair of ghosts floating up out of a graveyard. It’s a new day. Learn more and get tickets, $20, at Eventbrite Opera on Tap is testing out a new home at Enigma Bazaar, which has food, drinks and a real piano built in Colorado! It's the perfect instrument to accompany the latest Opera on Tape showcase, which is a musical response to the question: What if the UK woke up one day and could only listen to Gilbert & Sullivan and Ralph Vaughan Williams? Tickets are $8 advance, $10 at the door; find out more here Vinyl-record flippers, your day is here. Big K’s Denver Record Collectors Fall Expo 2021 brings a wealth of bargains, collectors’ items, memorabilia and a big meeting with your obsessive psychic network. Come out of your basement listening rooms and be ready to play fair: If you touch it first, it’s yours. Happy hunting. Admission is still just $2 at the door, after we don’t remember how many years. Details here