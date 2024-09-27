 Denver Variety Show Revisits Mr. Rogers With Naughty Nostalgia | Westword
Naughty Nostalgia: Mister Rogers and More PBS Classics Get a Raunchy Revival in Denver Burlesque Show

Polka Dottie's burlesque take on PBS classics will be staged for one night only at the Bug Theatre on September 28.
September 27, 2024
It’s A Beautiful Day in This Neighborhood is an immersive burlesque experience that pays tribute to a variety of beloved PBS programs.
It’s A Beautiful Day in This Neighborhood is an immersive burlesque experience that pays tribute to a variety of beloved PBS programs. Courtesy of Kilted Imagery
"I specialize in making people remember things from their childhood and then destroying them," says Melissa May, who performs burlesque as Polka Dottie. "I'm a very nostalgic person. A lot of my shows center on nostalgia. I have a yearly Disney show — a Charlie Brown one where it's twenty years later and Charlie Brown needs to rediscover Christmas — and, of course, this is my PBS show."

Polka Dottie's hilariously risqué show, It's a Beautiful Day in This Neighborhood, will be performed at the Bug Theatre for one night only, on Saturday, September 28. The burlesque homage to PBS favorites returns after a five-year hiatus, promising an irreverent evening that will subvert the most cherished childhood television memories. The production premiered in 2019 at Buntport Theater and has since become a fan favorite.
The show is a must-see for anyone who grew up on PBS and wants to see their favorite characters in a completely new light.
"I specifically waited five years on purpose because this is, without a doubt, my most requested show," Polka Dottie says. "On the site, I have a line where I'm like, ‘You asked; you begged; you pleaded,’ and it's true. I've had so many people who were like, ‘Please bring it back. I didn't get to see it the first time.’ But I wanted to make people wait because I like there to be a sense of FOMO with my shows. People must come the first time because I don't guarantee a second one; however, after a few years, it seemed appropriate to bring it back."
The show's cast will embody various PBS icons, including Bob Ross, the Magic School Bus, Carmen Sandiego and Mister Rogers.
For those unfamiliar with Polka Dottie, the Denver-based performer has spent the past decade crafting burlesque shows that mix storytelling with the tantalizing art form. “I discovered burlesque around 2013 at the Clocktower Cabaret,” she says. “It was one of those immediate things where I was like, ‘I have to do this.’ I had been involved in theater when I was younger, and also fashion; burlesque combined all of these things that I loved."

Over the years, she’s built a reputation for creating immersive shows packed with nostalgic humor and detailed character work. Her other popular shows include The Wocka Wocka Revue, a Muppets-inspired variety show, and The Nasty Nutcracker, a spirited twist on the holiday ballet. It’s a Beautiful Day in This Neighborhood is an immersive burlesque experience that pays tribute to beloved PBS programs with a sultry slant.
"I figured five years was enough time to make people wait between the original production and this show at the Bug," Polka Dottie says. "But you never know — this could be your last chance to catch it. I'm not promising that it'll be back."
“I was raised on PBS,” Polka Dottie says. “I had just seen this video of Mister Rogers talking to Congress in the ’60s, asking for money, and my mind went down this rabbit hole of, ‘Well, what if they had said no and just stopped funding public broadcasting altogether?’ I decided to put my own cheeky spin on the situation by having him host a telethon to save the shows because they are such an important part of PBS. When I was watching as a kid, I hated telethon time, because I'd be watching my show and they'd interrupt every two seconds to ask for money."

The telethon is central to It’s a Beautiful Day in This Neighborhood’s plot. Throughout the show, the performers attempt to raise $20 million, with phone-answering volunteers taking calls and marking a thermometer chart to track the growing donations. This playful setup keeps the audience engaged, and the immersive elements of the production transport everyone into the quirky world of a live PBS fundraiser.

"We're going to make you feel like you are in a PBS sound studio," Polka Dottie says. "You’re a visitor, so you'll come in and be greeted by a PBS employee who will give you a visitor's badge. If you're one of the first people to buy tickets, you get a PBS tote bag; it's a PBS membership drive, so you have to have a tote bag. We have a film crew and people answering the phones as if we were in a real sound studio filming a live telethon."
Although it features PBS characters, this show is not for kids.
The show's cast will embody various PBS icons, including Ms. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus, Carmen Sandiego and Mister Rogers. "We have some of Denver's most creative performers in this show, including Dirty Duvel as Bob Ross, Jermaine Smith as Reading Rainbow and Paul and Susie Backer as the telethon hosts," Polka Dottie says. "I'm very fortunate to have a very large pool to draw from for very creative individuals. They essentially play all of your PBS favorites, specifically your PBS 1990s favorites, since that was the PBS I grew up on."

The show is a must-see for anyone who grew up on PBS and wants to see their favorite characters in a completely new light. If this sounds interesting, do not switch channels until you have tickets; there is no guarantee the show will return.

It's a Beautiful Day in This Neighborhood, Saturday, September 28 at the Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street; get details at multipass.com/inthisneighborhood.
