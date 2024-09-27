Naughty Nostalgia: Mister Rogers and More PBS Classics Get a Raunchy Revival in Denver Burlesque Show

"I specialize in making people remember things from their childhood and then destroying them," says Melissa May, who performs burlesque as Polka Dottie. "I'm a very nostalgic person. A lot of my shows center on nostalgia. I have a yearly Disney show — a Charlie Brown one where it's twenty years later and Charlie Brown needs to rediscover Christmas — and, of course, this is my PBS show."
Polka Dottie's hilariously risqué show, It's a Beautiful Day in This Neighborhood, will be performed at the Bug Theatre for one night only, on Saturday, September 28. The burlesque homage to PBS favorites returns after a five-year hiatus, promising an irreverent evening that will subvert the most cherished childhood television memories. The production premiered in 2019 at Buntport Theater and has since become a fan favorite.
Clocktower Cabaret,” she says. “It was one of those immediate things where I was like, ‘I have to do this.’ I had been involved in theater when I was younger, and also fashion; burlesque combined all of these things that I loved."
Over the years, she’s built a reputation for creating immersive shows packed with nostalgic humor and detailed character work. Her other popular shows include The Wocka Wocka Revue, a Muppets-inspired variety show, and The Nasty Nutcracker, a spirited twist on the holiday ballet. It’s a Beautiful Day in This Neighborhood is an immersive burlesque experience that pays tribute to beloved PBS programs with a sultry slant.
The telethon is central to It’s a Beautiful Day in This Neighborhood’s plot. Throughout the show, the performers attempt to raise $20 million, with phone-answering volunteers taking calls and marking a thermometer chart to track the growing donations. This playful setup keeps the audience engaged, and the immersive elements of the production transport everyone into the quirky world of a live PBS fundraiser.
"We're going to make you feel like you are in a PBS sound studio," Polka Dottie says. "You’re a visitor, so you'll come in and be greeted by a PBS employee who will give you a visitor's badge. If you're one of the first people to buy tickets, you get a PBS tote bag; it's a PBS membership drive, so you have to have a tote bag. We have a film crew and people answering the phones as if we were in a real sound studio filming a live telethon."
The show is a must-see for anyone who grew up on PBS and wants to see their favorite characters in a completely new light. If this sounds interesting, do not switch channels until you have tickets; there is no guarantee the show will return.
"I figured five years was enough time to make people wait between the original production and this show at the Bug," Polka Dottie says. "But you never know — this could be your last chance to catch it. I'm not promising that it'll be back."
It's a Beautiful Day in This Neighborhood, Saturday, September 28 at the Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street; get details at multipass.com/inthisneighborhood.