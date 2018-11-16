Weekend Warriors: Boost Heart Rates and Denver's Wellness Rating

It’s time to get off the couch and dust off those gym memberships: Denver is losing its status as a fitness mecca. According to the eleventh annual Fitness Index, Denver ranks as No.7, down from its No. 3 position in 2011. Here are five opportunities this weekend to turn that around and get the Mile High City back on track.

Barre3 and beatycounter

McTeggart Irish Dancers

Saturday, November 17, 9 a.m.

November 17 could be a full day of wellness. Barre3 is teaming up with Beautycounter for some Saturday self-care, beginning with a forty-minute barre class and finishing with exploring pampering products. Barre3 focuses on a three-step approach, featuring sustained holds, micro-movements and cardio bursts. After this sweat session, you can learn more about Beautycounter’s safe products while enjoying refreshments and snacks. Plan on bringing a yoga mat and water bottle to the event; learn more about it on Facebook.