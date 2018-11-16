 


Combine barre3 and beautycounter this weekend.EXPAND
Combine barre3 and beautycounter this weekend.
barre3 Youtube

Weekend Warriors: Boost Heart Rates and Denver's Wellness Rating

Lauren Archuletta | November 16, 2018 | 6:44am
It’s time to get off the couch and dust off those gym memberships: Denver is losing its status as a fitness mecca. According to the eleventh annual Fitness Index, Denver ranks as No.7, down from its No. 3 position in 2011. Here are five opportunities this weekend to turn that around and get the Mile High City back on track.

Barre3 and beatycounter
McTeggart Irish Dancers
Saturday, November 17, 9 a.m.
November 17 could be a full day of wellness. Barre3 is teaming up with Beautycounter for some Saturday self-care, beginning with a forty-minute barre class and finishing with exploring pampering products. Barre3 focuses on a three-step approach, featuring sustained holds, micro-movements and cardio bursts. After this sweat session, you can learn more about Beautycounter’s safe products while enjoying refreshments and snacks. Plan on bringing a yoga mat and water bottle to the event; learn more about it on Facebook.

It's your last chance for yoga at River North Brewery this year.EXPAND
Pixabay

Free Taproom Yoga
River North Brewery
Saturday, November 17, 10:45 a.m.
River North Brewery is rolling up its yoga mats for the season; this Saturday is the last free taproom yoga class of the year. Breath of Life Yoga will be guiding yogis through this final flow, and RagBag Mobile Bistro will be on site for anyone looking to grab some munchies after class. Learn more on River North Brewery’s Facebook page.

Tyrone Beverly, founder of Im'Unique.EXPAND
Tyrone Beverly, founder of Im'Unique.
Tyrone Beverly

lululemon Highlands Square One Year Celebration
Lululemon Highlands Square
Saturday, November 17, 7:30 p.m.
The Highlands Square lululemon location is marking its first anniversary with a party celebrating the yoga/lifestyle brand. Tyrone Beverly, lululemon ambassador and founder of Im’Unique Illustrating Yoga Tour, will lead a “poetic flow” in the storefront. Known for advocating diversity in yoga, Beverly combines the practice with his passion for equality, human rights, and physical and social health. This yoga class will also include live music from LVDY Music. The anniversary party is free, but registering through Eventbrite is encouraged. Learn more about the event online.

Learn all about the Bar Method in this intro class.
The Bar Method

Free Introduction Class
The Bar Method Boulder
Saturday, November 17, 12:30 p.m.
Nervous about hitting the barre? The Bar Method Boulder is holding a free introductory class for any first-time bar-hoppers. This is an opportunity to become familiar with the studio and its instructors, as well as to learn about the Bar Method’s signature toning approach; the class is designed for all fitness levels. Learn more about the Bar Method and register for the class on the Bar Method website.

MINDBODY’s Celebration of Wellness
3200 Larimer Street
Sunday, November 18, 6 p.m.
MINDBODY, the leading app in the health, fitness and wellness world, is pulling people away from their phones (and their local fitness studios) and into the Infinite Monkey Theorem on Sunday, November 18, for a pop-up celebration showcasing Denver’s wellness scene. The #wellnessindenver event will include free services from health and wellness experts, as well as local farm-to-table cuisine and specialty drinks. Learn more about the event on Facebook.

 
Lauren Archuletta is a contributor for Westword's arts section, covering Denver's health and wellness scene. Follow her work for tips on cheap workouts and which yoga classes include mimosas and beer.

