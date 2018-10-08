Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Colorado may be an expensive place these days, but most residents would agree that the Centennial State's natural and cultural riches make living here worth every penny. While a pleasant autumn hike is nearly always free, residents can also fill their evenings with music, laughter and knowledge presented for free at a variety of entertainments. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Lamont Symphony with Violinist Linda Wang

Tuesday, October 9, 7:30 p.m.

Lamont School of Music, Newman Center for the Performing Arts

A violin prodigy who made her stage debut with the New York Philharmonic at the tender age of nine, Linda Wang has toured the world, winning acclaim as she performed with an impressive array of esteemed collaborators and recorded six solo albums. Currently fostering the next generation of talent in her role as string chair and professor of violin at the University of Denver’s Lamont School of Music, Wang joins some of her protégés to honor the centenary of great American composer Leonard Bernstein with a performance of "The Serenade, after Plato's Symposium," followed by Ludwig van Beethoven's “Eroica” Symphony No. 3 in E Flat Major, Op. 55. The auspicious pairing is an ideal presentation of Wang's virtuosic string skills and her pedagogical influence, not to mention a bit of kingly entertainment at peasant-friendly prices. Admission is free, but reserving a seat costs a worthwhile $5. Find out more on the Newman Center for the Performing Arts events calendar.

Headliner Sam Tallent, wearing a stupid bolo tie. Geoff Decker

Ice Cold Comedy

Tuesday, October 9, 8 p.m.

Chillers Bar & Grill

Venture north to the Land of Love for one of three outstanding comedy shows in the days ahead at Ice Cold Comedy, which brings the best of Denver's standup scene to Loveland. Hosted and curated by Jeff Albright, Ice Cold Comedy offers a crackerjack lineup that includes Piper Shepherd, Grayson Nite, Terri Barton Gregg, feature act Rick Bryan and headliner Sam Tallent. Northerners, take note: Don't miss one of the week's best opportunities to laugh the night away without fighting I-25 traffic. Find more information on Chillers Bar & Grill's Facebook events page.