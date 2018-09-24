Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Autumn has officially arrived, and free entertainments are piling up like fallen leaves in the Mile High. Whether you're eager to expand your mind or have a laugh, Denver's cultural community is rich with variety in the days ahead, hosting events ranging from studious soirées and thoughtful discussions to comedy presented in traditional, cartoon-mocking and puppet talk-show formats. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Aaron Thackeray

SCFD Educators Night

Monday, September 24, 6 to 9 p.m.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Overworked and underpaid despite their daily challenges and formative role in shaping young minds, teachers deserve a free night of fun as much (if not more) than anybody. Partying pedagogues can kick off the school week at the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District's Educators Night, a studious soirée unfolding tonight at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Guests can scout SCFD-affiliated institutions for potential student-group learning opportunities while enjoying complimentary refreshments and a cash bar. The festivities also include Space Tours in Gates Planetarium and a 3-D screening of Our Blue Planet in Phipps IMAX Theater. Admission is free but solely for educators; each guest does have a plus-one invite, however, so interested readers can always try befriending a teacher before the day is done. Visit the DMNS events calendar for more details.

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas

Splice It! A Movie Talk Show

Wednesday, September 26, 8 to 11 p.m.

BarFly

A hybrid of panel, chat and game show, Splice It! is a cinephile-driven spin on public-radio mainstay Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! with a colorful cast of puppets. Hosted by Alamo Drafthouse Denver creative director Steve Bessette, the monthly Splice It! introduces audiences to a rotating roster of guests before the brain-teasing games begin. September's panel includes Helix Education's Watson Mulkey, Call of the Void's Alex Pace and BarFly's own Brittney Metheny. Admission is free; visit the Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake events calendar to learn more.