Dikeou Collection Going Dark for a Year, but Pop-Up Will Keep Hopping

The Dikeou Collection is going dark...not for good, but well into next year.

Over the next several months, the pieces by 38 international contemporary artists that had been on display in the gallery will be de-installed in preparation for the upcoming retrospective exhibition Devon Dikeou: Mid Career Smear, curated by Cortney Lane Stell, that’s slated to open in February 2020.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done something like this,” director Haley Richardson says of the one-woman show. It will be up for about a year, she notes, after which the entire collection will again be displayed.