Dikeou Collection Going Dark for a Year, but Pop-Up Will Keep Hopping

The Dikeou Collection is going dark...not for good, but well into next year.
Over the next several months, the pieces by 38 international contemporary artists that had been on display in the gallery will be de-installed in preparation for the upcoming retrospective exhibition Devon Dikeou: Mid Career Smear, curated by Cortney Lane Stell, that’s slated to open in February 2020.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done something like this,” director Haley Richardson says of the one-woman show. It will be up for about a year, she notes, after which the entire collection will again be displayed.
The Dikeou Collection was founded by Denver natives and siblings Devon and Pany Dikeou in 1998.
While most of the collection will be moved to storage space within the building, Richardson says that they’ll be doing some slight renovations to the interior, including building temporary walls and rooms within rooms to accommodate the new exhibit.
Meanwhile, the circa 1890 building at 1615 California Street where the Dikeou Collection is located, which is owned by the Dikeou family, will be getting something of an exterior facelift, including new windows and restoration of art-deco era details. The California side of the project is complete; work is now starting on the portion of the building along the 16th Street Mall.
While the last day to see the Dikeou Collection is Friday, March 28, which means no First Friday bash on April 5.
Still, it will get a proper sendoff on Thursday, April 4, when the Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax, at 312 East Colfax Avenue in the former Jerry's Record Exchange, hosts a zingmagazine release party from 6 to 9 p.m. Jonny Barber (the legendary Velvet Elvis and founder of the Colfax Museum) will perform, as will DJ Jeremy ‘Sinistarr’ Howard.
Everyone at the bash will get a copy of the 25th edition of zingmagazine; not coincidentally, it was founded by Devon Dikeou. And events will continue at the pop-up location even as the Dikeou Collection is closed.
Find out more at dikeoucollection.org calling 303-623-3001.
