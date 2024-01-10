Secret Comedians, Surreal Venue: Don’t Tell Comedy Takes Over Meow Wolf

As the winter chill sets in, Denver's comedy scene is about to get a whole lot hotter.
Imagine a comedy show where the lineup remains a mystery, revealed only when the comedians step onto the stage. That intriguing concept has been the backbone of Don’t Tell Comedy’s success in more than 100 cities. Originating in a Los Angeles backyard in 2017, the innovative comedy outfit has been redefining standup by spotlighting underground talent in unexpected places.
Renowned for such secret gigs, Don't Tell Comedy came to Denver in 2019, where it is now preparing for its first event at Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex, which promises to be as unpredictable as it is entertaining.
"Don't Tell shows are so successful because the lineups are consistently strong," says BK Sharad, the lead producer for Don’t Tell Comedy in Denver. "If the surprise is bad, that wouldn’t be any fun, but since the surprise is good, you can come to any show and be like, ‘Oh, wow! This big comic is here who I wasn't expecting to see!' You're also going to find your new favorite up-and-coming comic.
"People have biases when going to a comedy show," Sharad adds. "You usually have an idea of what they're going to joke about because you know whose show you are watching. With Don't Tell, since you don’t have any expectations, you get to learn about people in a way that you only could in that environment."
These performances encourage audience members to embrace the thrill of the unknown by combining comedy with an air of secrecy. For most shows, attendees know what neighborhood the show will be in, but the venue's details are not revealed until the day of the show. This formula has been a hit, drawing in both comedy aficionados and newcomers.
"We have a lot of people whose first comedy show is Don't Tell, and it's cool because it becomes like a gateway drug for them," Sharad explains. "Although some people may not be into comedy, they're interested in the experience. A lot of people attend because they like the idea of attending a secret comedy show in a cool place. So people will come, and then they're like, ‘Oh, wow! There's great comedy here,’ and then they come back. One of the challenges in Denver is that not everybody has a car, so what Don't Tell does is bring the comedy club to your neighborhood. If you live in an area that doesn't have a comedy club near you, I will program a show for you in your community."
If you want Don't Tell Comedy to come to your neighborhood, you can submit a location suggestion to the team online; it regularly performs in community spaces as well as private homes.
The group's upcoming Meow Wolf show on Friday, January 12, is an exception to the company's usual secret venues. "Normally, if you buy a ticket to a show, you don't know where the show will be until the day of the show. You'll get an address saying where the show is, whether the venue is BYOB and what the parking situation looks like," Sharad says. "But I was at Meow Wolf recently for my birthday, and when I saw their showroom, I knew I had to make this happen."
The upcoming event goes beyond traditional standup, blending Don’t Tell Comedy's unpredictability with the creative essence of Meow Wolf. Sharad, who has a knack for finding the perfect venues and comedic talents, is thrilled about the program.
"This is the first show we have done with Meow Wolf, and it is also the first comedy thing Meow Wolf has ever done, which is a huge deal," he says. "I would love to keep working with them. The room itself is so cool, and there are so many Meow Wolf locations across the country, so I'm hoping this will become a monthly thing we do with them. I’d love to see Don't Tell Comedy at Meow Wolfs everywhere!"
The comics, carefully chosen for their humor and inclusivity, are set to resonate with a diverse audience, ensuring a night filled with laughter and surprises. Although Sharad is predictably tight-lipped about the lineup, he does reveal that there will be five comedians in attendance.
"All the comics have to be funny and good people — those are the two main things I look for, because I want everyone to feel safe and create a good environment," Sharad says. "I also like to keep the lineups varied so that there will be a comic...who can speak from the perspective of everyone in the room. I pick comics that can share their stories with people in a digestible way so you can learn about other people in a way they wouldn't normally have.
"I can't stress how excited I am about the Meow Wolf show," he concludes. "As soon as we got the opportunity, I immediately hit up the comics that I wanted, so I know they're going to crush this. There's really nobody that the show is not for. Don't Tell shows are the perfect evening; people get to go out somewhere cool, be introduced to comics they might not have seen before, and have fun. I've been looking forward to this for the last couple of months, since we set it up."
Don't Tell Comedy, Friday, January 12, Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street. Tickets are available at donttellcomedy.com.