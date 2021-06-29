No Trick, but a Treat: FAN EXPO Arrives in Denver on Halloween Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

FAN EXPO Denver — the nerd paradise that’s taking over convention-organization duties where Denver Comic Con and Pop Culture Con left off — will debut in the Mile High City with a spooky Special Edition from October 29 to 31. It might only be 75 percent of the size of the traditionally massive experience from past years, as well as what the organizers are planning for 2022, but that still leaves a lot of room for some welcome fan-community awesomeness post-pandemic.

“We’ve all stayed inside, supported our health-care heroes, and done our part to keep our communities safe, and now, we’re thrilled to finally come back together, stronger than ever,” writes Adam Kullberg, interim executive director of Pop Culture Classroom. "FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION will give our community a chance to come together and celebrate creativity and pop culture in ways we haven't been able to for a while. We’re overjoyed to be able to bring that connection back to Denver this October."

FAN EXPO is the largest comic con producer in North America and runs annual conventions in Canada and across the U.S., from Boston to Orlando to Dallas. During the downtime of 2020, it joined with Pop Culture Classroom to work on bringing back the Denver convention better and ultimately bigger than ever.

We caught up with Andrew Moyes, vice president of Fan Expo HQ, to ask what fans can expect this coming Halloween at the Colorado Convention Center — aside from double the excuse to dress up in costume.

Westword: What was the thinking behind doing a smaller version of the traditional convention, since this is FAN EXPO's first foray into Denver fandom?

Andrew Moyes: FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION is answering a promise we made to the fans to look for every opportunity to produce something in 2021, before we return fully on our regular schedule in 2022 and beyond. We’re delighted this came to be; it couldn’t have happened without input and support from the local fan community and our venue partners. Fandom is finally returning to Denver. We can’t wait.

EXPAND Art and stuff for all ages. Fan Expo HQ

What differences will fans see on the floor itself, both because of the reduction in size and because it's FAN EXPO?

Fans can expect everything they know and love about the show, just a little smaller. Hopefully they see the benefit of both our collaboration with the local team in Denver and also the scale our national partnerships to bring an exciting roster of guests and exhibitors.

Speaking of guests, any headliners you’d like to announce for this October?

Our first guest was just revealed: William Shatner, who recently celebrated his ninetieth birthday. Who better to lead us out of the brink than the Captain himself? And we certainly couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to help him celebrate this milestone year.

What can we expect from the event being held over Halloween weekend?

Hopefully being on Halloween weekend makes what is already an explosion of creativity that much more exciting. I’m personally looking forward to seeing new cosplay trends — there were so many great new shows and characters revealed in 2020 and 2021. And maybe this break offered cosplayers a chance to add to their creations. Our fans always blow me away with their creativity, and I’m so excited to see what Denver will bring!

EXPAND Okay, this might be the droid you're looking for. Fan Expo HQ

How much are tickets, and what packages will be offered for the Halloween event?

Tickets are on sale June 29, with early-bird discounts until July 30. Tickets start at just $30, with awesome weekend packages available.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION will go on sale Tuesday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Tickets and more information can be found on the FAN EXPO website.