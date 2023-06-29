The Best Things to Do At and Around FAN EXPO Denver 2023

If you’ve been to a Denver pop-culture convention in the past, you know there’s a lot of on-site awesomeness. And the 2023 FAN EXPO Denver looks to be absolutely no exception. In fact, the event seems to be bigger than ever before, just based on the celebrity and special guest count. Add to that a large number of vendors, a considerable cosplay infrastructure, a slew of pro and aspirational artists, amazing authors and more, more more? It’s a weekend that no nerd dare miss.
But even the above list doesn’t begin to touch the sum total of cool that will be available at FAN EXPO Denver come Friday, June 30, and lasting through Sunday, July 2, at the Colorado Convention Center. Weekend passes are long sold out, but daily tickets are still available on the FAN EXPO Denver website. Some highlights of this year's event:
Superhero Yoga
All-Ages Stage, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2
It’s the inaugural year for what should prove to be an annual tradition at FAN EXPO Denver: starting your convention day with a little super-stretching, yoga style. Having a moment of practiced peace at the outset of a day in the crowds and general hubbub sounds like just the thing to start it off right. The cost of the event is included with the FAN EXPO pass. Superhero-themed yoga togs are not required...but would be awesome. Sponsored by the excellent Pop Culture Classroom, which has been a part of Denver's convention since the beginning.
See Jim Lee (and Other Comic Greats)
We’ve already put together a list of great don’t-miss artists at this year’s convention, but there’s been one more added to the slate since then: The super-popular Jim Lee will be in attendance, in addition to the ten we already spotlighted. Lee is not only a legendary artist (known for X-Men, Batman, Gen13 and a lot more), but he’s also the president, publisher and chief creative officer of DC. Lee is still in his prime, but if recent years have taught us nothing, it's to value our creative heroes while they’re still around.
Make an Up-and-Coming Creator’s Day
Support what you love. Are you a reader? Buy a copy from one of the aspiring authors who has a table and a stack of novels. Are you an artist? Spread the love by admiring a colleague’s work and buying something — anything! — from them. Every creative there got their start somewhere, even the big names. So support those just beginning; you never know when you’re getting in on the ground floor of someone whose star is just about to rise. And no matter what, it’s good karma, which we can all use a little bit more of these days.
We interviewed the humble and lovable Henry Winkler earlier this week, and of course he’s known for far more than being Arthur Fonzarelli. He’s been in bunches of Adam Sandler movies, all because Winkler thanked Sandler for including him in the “Hanukkah Song” on SNL (kindness pays, kids!), and he’s also been a part of a lot of great TV: Parks and Rec, Arrested Development, his Emmy-award-winning turn on Barry and so on. But if you’ve ever slapped a jukebox and waited to see if you could turn it on with just your level of cool? You owe it to yourself to stop and say “Aaaaaaaaaay.”
Meet a Host of Other Celebs, Too
Are you a Hellboy fan, a DC disciple or a Harry Potter stalwart? A devotee of Daredevil? A serious Star Wars or Scream or Star Trek spectator? Stars from all of the above will be present at FAN EXPO Denver this year, which is perhaps already more awesome than you (and your wallet) can stand. But wait, there’s more! Legends of films will be there, too: actor Richard Dreyfuss, director Sam Raimi, the cast of the National Lampoon Vacation series and Danny Trejo (who could kick all their asses combined). And TV, too: Stephen Amell (Arrow); Kate Flannery, Leslie David Baker and Brian Baumgartner (The Office); and Steve from Blue’s Clues! It’s almost too much star power for the Colorado Convention Center to contain.
Get a Photo of You Not Meeting the Cast of Saved by the Bell
Because sadly, they won’t be there. First, Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack) dropped out, which left Mario Lopez (AC Slater) all by his lonesome. FAN EXPO tried to refill the Bayside High hole by bringing in Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), but eventually, both of them canceled, as well. One can’t help but think that a little Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) would have helped this situation. Other canceled guests at this year’s FAN EXPO Denver include James McAvoy, Joseph Quinn, Emily Bett Rickards and Christina Ricci. Sob.
Don’t Forget the Panels!
With all the other delicious distractions surrounding you, it’s easy to forget that there are breakout rooms full of experts and stars and fans just like you holding court, participating in discussions related to your shared fandom. Most are smaller rooms where you can get up-close and personal with those who agreed to share their experiences, from comic legends and pro artists to cast Q&A sessions, fan clubs and authors talking shop — there’s something for just about everyone. Check out the schedule before you go to make your plans for the day. And bonus: You can give your aching feet a rest.
Drink & Draw
Embassy Suites Downtown
1420 Stout Street
Friday, June 30, 5 p.m.
Are you an aspiring artist? Do you also enjoy a little alcohol with your artistic endeavors? Then this free event (with FAN EXPO badge) is for you. It's hosted by MazeToon’s Joe Wos and supported by WACOM; participants will get to show off their skills in a night of “seriously silly drawing challenges and drinking!” Over $500 in prizes available; for more information, check out the FAN EXPO website.
Mos Eisley-It-Up at the Cosplay Cantina
Coyote Ugly
500 16th Street
Saturday, July 1, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Coyote Ugly may not be a hive of scum and villainy most of the time, but it’s embracing its Dark Side for Saturday night, July 1. Cosplay at this event is encouraged but not required — but really, if you’re going to a Cosplay Cantina, why wouldn’t you dress appropriately? Just don’t bring your droids: It doesn’t serve their kind. Show your FAN EXPO Denver badge for a "Buy 1 Get 1 First Round." Try the Blue Milk!
Sunday Morning With the Breakfast (Cereal) Club
Woods Boss Brewing Co.
2210 California Street
Sunday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Start the final day of FAN EXPO Denver in the same way kids used to celebrate every Saturday morning: with as much breakfast cereal as you want, watching classic cartoons and commercials from days gone by and dancing to cartoon theme songs performed live. The party starts at 10 a.m. (because none of us get up at six sharp anymore), and tickets are still available. Part of the proceeds from the event go to support the Cap for Kids charity against childhood cancers. It doesn’t matter if you wear your PJs or your cosplay — just come ready for a rush of both nostalgia and sugar!