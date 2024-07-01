FAN EXPO Denver 2024: Top Things to Do and See

FAN EXPO is taking over downtown Denver starting on the Fourth of July, commandeering the area in and around the Colorado Convention Center through Sunday, July 26. In other words: It's four full days of Nerd-vana. If you're downtown over the holiday weekend, expect to see some pretty damn impressive costumes — or at least some pretty damn passionate fans.
Despite continued excitement, it's been something of a roller coaster for this year's FAN EXPO. Some fans are also complaining that it's taking place — once again — over a holiday weekend when many would-be attendees have other plans with family. But that placement over Independence Day weekend is the same factor that's allowed the event to significantly expand to four full days, almost double what it was last year. For 2024, FAN EXPO Denver will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4, through Saturday, July 6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.
There have also been issues with celebrity cancelations this year — a major problem for an event that has seemed to shift away from comics and pop-culture and towards celebrity meet-and-greets. To be fair, cancelations are always something conventions deal with, but this year's event seems to have been hit fairly hard. To date, ten celebrities have bowed out from coming to Colorado this year, including some major names: Harry Potter movie twins Oliver and James Phelps; 90210 twin heartthrobs (bad year for twins, apparently) Jason Priestly and Shannon Doherty; Ben McKenzie (Gotham), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham, Firefly); Saved by the Bell's Mark-Paul Gosselaar (he's canceled on Denver before); Hayden Panettiere (Heroes); and Oscar winner and hottest Aunt May, Spider-Man's Marisa Tomei. Perhaps most damaging was the loss of comic book legend Frank Miller (Sin City, Dark Knight Returns, Wolverine). That's a lot of disappointment, but FAN EXPO has done its level best to replace those names with some others of similar — or even higher — status. Just this week, it announced that Ms. Marvel herself—Brie Larson—would be appearing Saturday as a major headliner guest.
But FAN EXPO isn't just about the celebrities; there's enough goodness to go around for geeks of every flavor, whether they're into Star Wars or Star Trek; whether they're Marvelites or DC faithful; whether they're gamers on the tabletop or the console, and whether they're cosplayers themselves or just one of the many who appreciates that level of artisanship and commitment. It's for artists and authors and everyone who connects to their work. It's to discover new obsessions and celebrate old ones.
In short: it's time to come out to play.
Here's a list of the many ways Denverites can do just that, and enjoy the heck out of FAN EXPO Denver.
Meet Your Heroes
There is still a host of stars coming to Denver this weekend, all committed to showing up and being there for their fans, to sign an autograph or take a picture or both. Brie Larson is only one of many — there's also Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka); Ella Purnell (Fallout); Antony Starr (The Boys); Andy Serkis from more nerd properties than we probably even know about; legend Richard Dreyfuss (JAWS, Close Encounters of the Third Kind); The Rocky Horror Picture Show's Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick; Geena Davis from Beetlejuice; Priscilla Presley from...well, mainly being Priscilla Presley. And the list goes on: Rainn Wilson from The Office. Jason Lee and Ethan Suplee from My Name is Earl. Directors Don Bluth and Eli Roth. It's an embarrassment of star-powered riches.
Celebrate Comics
Some fans might think that comics have taken a back seat in recent years, especially for an event that began in 2012 as the Denver Comic Con. But there's still a lot of four-color fun going on at FAN EXPO, including writers Geoff Johns and Jason Aaron, and artists Kael Ngu, Stephen Platt, Jae Lee and many more. Lots of local talent too, so come out with your issues for signing and maybe some ready cash for commission art.
Break Out the Popcorn!
FAN EXPO is pulling out the stops to make the event both family-friendly and fun for everyone. To that end, it has established a movie marathon happening all four days of the con, showcasing some of the best work from some of the celebrity guests, including Geena Davis's A League of Their Own, Don Bluth's An American Tail (and its sequel); and the original summer blockbuster, JAWS. And just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water...
Marvel at the Cosplay
The art of cosplay — that's competitive costuming with a pop-culture flair — has grown exponentially over the last couple of decades. What was born as a way to participate in convention culture by showing off your creative talents has become one of the central draws of fan events. There will be a whole cosplay area featuring professionals in the art, and more amateurs and up-and-comers walking around. All of them will be happy to pose for a quick photo — but keep it respectful, fans. Like the saying goes: cosplay is not consent. We look with our eyes, not with our hands. Appreciate, compliment and do your best not to be weird.
Game On!
Games are actually a growing segment of FAN EXPO Denver; this year, there's a dedicated space for both digital gaming and for tabletop fun. On top of that, there's an impressive array of special guests from the gaming industry, from creators to voice actors and more. Highlights this year include Neil Newbon from Baldur's Gate 3; Charles Martinet from Super Mario, and Keith David from HALO, to name only a few of those talented performers who give life to that pixel-filled magic storytelling that gaming provides.
Don't Forget the Panels
One of the easily forgotten features of FAN EXPO is that like any convention, it's got a full schedule of panels — some are just for fun, others are more edifying, some are a combination of the two. There are celebrity Q&As, discussions of art, writing, comics, games and the fan experience. There are demonstrations of new technologies; real deep dives into science and tech; sneak previews into upcoming games and shows and properties. Just to choose a time and date at random: around noon on Thursday, July 4, attendees can choose to explore the realities of steampunk technologies; trade Kpop Photocards; meet Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid) at a National Lampoon's Vacation panel; participate in an anime trivia quiz; debate Baldur's Gate 3's "most dateable NPCS" with fellow fans, and more. How much more? Check out the schedule of events, which is wild and wacky and weird and wonderful.
Support Creativity from Artists and Authors
There's always something new to discover in the alleys, valleys and aisles of FAN EXPO Denver, including the talents of both local and national creative folks showing off their wares. There are too many of these folks to mention, but suffice it to say that if you walk around for a short while, you'll find someone's work that resonates with your nerdy self on a level you may not even have known existed. And you'll be supporting local artists and authors to boot. It's win-win-win!
And the Shopping...Oh! The Shopping
The Merchant Mesa at FAN EXPO Denver is rife with opportunities to spend your hard-earned coin of the realm on some of the coolest crap you've ever seen in that singular moment. Which is enough. Do you need it? No. But yes. Because that thingamajig will sit on your shelf and remind you of that one bright shining moment right here at a mile high, when the nerd gods converged over a long weekend and brought joy to the gathered faithful. Let that geek flag fly!
FAN EXPO Denver will take place at the Colorado Convention Center (700 14th Street) over four days from Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday). For tickets and more information, see the FAN EXPO Denver website.